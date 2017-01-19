Just1 J12 Dominator helmet | Carbon-fibre shell
The Just1 J12 Dominator is now available in three colour options weighing just 1100g for $649.96
The Just1 J12 Dominator helmet is now available, featuring a lightweight carbon-fibre high-rigidity shell, with two shell sizes available, and weighing just 1100g (+/- 50g).
The internal polystyrene foam shell incorporates air channels, with multiple air vents including anti-intrusion aluminium netting. The adjustable peak includes air vents, as does the inside chin guard.
The anatomical structure includes the exclusive Neck Brace Front Fit (N.B.F.F.) system, with a removable and washable inner lining of highly breathable fabric and the JUST 1 Emergency Remove (J.1.E.R.) cheek pads. A double-D strap ensures the helmet stays in place.
The Just1 J12 Dominator helmet is available in sizes X-Small to X-large for $649.96 RRP. Pictured in Blue/Red.
For more information contact: Ficeda Accessories, 02 9827 7561 visit: www.ficeda.com.au
Just1 J12 Dominator helmet features:
- Two sizes available, external high rigidity shell, full carbon-fibre
- Anatomical structure with the exclusive “N.B.F.F.” system (Neck Brace Front Fit)
- Removable and washable inner lining, highly breathable fabrics and hygienically treated
- Removable cheek pads with the “J.1.E.R.” (JUST 1 Emergency Remove)
- Inside chin guard with air vents
- Protective internal polystyrene foam shell with air channels
- Multiple air vents with anti-intrusion aluminum nets
- Adjustable peak with air vents
- Double-D retention system
- Homologated ECE 22/05
- Weight: 1.100gr +/- 50gr
No Comment
You can post first response comment.