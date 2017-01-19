Just1 J12 Dominator helmet | Carbon-fibre shell

The Just1 J12 Dominator is now available in three colour options weighing just 1100g for $649.96
Just1 J12 Dominator helmet – full carbon-fibre shell, with a total weight of just 1100g

The Just1 J12 Dominator helmet is now available, featuring a lightweight carbon-fibre high-rigidity shell, with two shell sizes available, and weighing just 1100g (+/- 50g).

The internal polystyrene foam shell incorporates air channels, with multiple air vents including anti-intrusion aluminium netting. The adjustable peak includes air vents, as does the inside chin guard.

Just1 J12 Dominator helmet – with removeable and washing inner liner

The anatomical structure includes the exclusive Neck Brace Front Fit (N.B.F.F.) system, with a removable and washable inner lining of highly breathable fabric and the JUST 1 Emergency Remove (J.1.E.R.) cheek pads. A double-D strap ensures the helmet stays in place.

The Just1 J12 Dominator helmet is available in sizes X-Small to X-large for $649.96 RRP. Pictured in Blue/Red. 

Just1 J12 Dominator helmet – in Red/Blue

For more information contact: Ficeda Accessories, 02 9827 7561 visit: www.ficeda.com.au

Just1 J12 Dominator helmet features:
  • Two sizes available, external high rigidity shell, full carbon-fibre
  • Anatomical structure with the exclusive “N.B.F.F.” system (Neck Brace Front Fit)
  • Removable and washable inner lining, highly breathable fabrics and hygienically treated
  • Removable cheek pads with the “J.1.E.R.” (JUST 1 Emergency Remove)
  • Inside chin guard with air vents
  • Protective internal polystyrene foam shell with air channels
  • Multiple air vents with anti-intrusion aluminum nets
  • Adjustable peak with air vents
  • Double-D retention system
  • Homologated ECE 22/05
  • Weight: 1.100gr +/- 50gr
