Just1 J12 Dominator helmet | Carbon-fibre shell

The Just1 J12 Dominator is now available in three colour options weighing just 1100g for $649.96

The Just1 J12 Dominator helmet is now available, featuring a lightweight carbon-fibre high-rigidity shell, with two shell sizes available, and weighing just 1100g (+/- 50g).

The internal polystyrene foam shell incorporates air channels, with multiple air vents including anti-intrusion aluminium netting. The adjustable peak includes air vents, as does the inside chin guard.

The anatomical structure includes the exclusive Neck Brace Front Fit (N.B.F.F.) system, with a removable and washable inner lining of highly breathable fabric and the JUST 1 Emergency Remove (J.1.E.R.) cheek pads. A double-D strap ensures the helmet stays in place.

The Just1 J12 Dominator helmet is available in sizes X-Small to X-large for $649.96 RRP. Pictured in Blue/Red.

For more information contact: Ficeda Accessories, 02 9827 7561 visit: www.ficeda.com.au

