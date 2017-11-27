K-Tech Suspension – Race Precision

Ken Horner and Steve Mudford join forces to launch ‘Race Precision’

New company to distribute and service K-Tech Suspension in Australia

Well-known Australian suspension technician Steve Mudford has teamed up with Ken Horner’s legendary engineering house, K.H. Equipment, to launch ‘Race Precision’ with the vision to bring K-Tech’s specialist aftermarket suspension range to Australian consumers.

Mudford is a familiar face around Australian racetracks and his collaborations with Horner are far from new. The pair have worked together a lot in recent years, including on the design of the chassis geometry on the delectable Irving Vincent series of race machines. Mudford is generally on hand when ever the machines turn a wheel at the racetrack to fettle the suspension to the prevailing conditions and grip levels available on each particular day.

12 months ago Mudford started using K-Tech products and was immediately impressed, which then saw Horner deploy K-Tech suspension on their current Irving Vincent.

Steve Mudford was starting to use a lot of K-Tech products in his work with customers and along with Ken Horner thought it a good idea to investigate the possibility of distributing the brand throughout Australia. They started discussions with K-Tech HQ and flew to the UK in April to discuss the opportunity to distribute the K-Tech product within Australia.

Both parties quickly realised that the potential was there to work together, thus on return to Australia Mudford and Horner formed the new company, Race Precision, and ordered initial stocks of product to warehouse at their Hallam (VIC) HQ.

K-Tech is a familiar name in road race circles and have operated out of their U.K. premises in Derbyshire since the turn of the century, while servicing many European race teams and their distributors around the world.

K-Tech were particularly successful at the IOM TT this year with half of the Superbike Top Ten running the British suspension brand. K-Tech rider Ian Hutchinson won the RST Superbike race while James Hiller and Peter Hickman put their K-Tech equipped Triumphs on the Supersport podium using K-Tech DDS fork cartridges and DDS Pro shocks.

Hutchinson then went on to take victory in Superstock event but crashed in the Senior TT where fellow K-Tech pilot Dean Harrison claimed second while K-Tech suspended riders made up more than half of the top 20 finishers in the Senior.

An impressive record indeed which helped to prove the durability and performance of K-Tech products over the high-speed rigours of the 37.73 mile mountain course. They have also won championships in every category of British Superbike, including once winning every category in the single year.

K-Tech have also won World Supersport Championships with Fabien Foret at their first attempt in 2002 and then again with Karl Muggeridge in 2004. Fast forward to today, where Josh Brookes ran K-Tech KTR-4 forks on the Anvil Yamaha YZF-R1M he rode to second place in the 2017 British Superbike Championship.

The company previously had a small footprint in Australia with Andy Offer’s AARK Suspension & Tuning, but is now stepping things up with their new partnership with ‘Race Precision’, the new outfit headed up by Ken Horner and Steve Mudford. The aim is to partner with dealers and service centres around Australia, with back up and training right here in Australia from new distributor Race Precision.

K-Tech representatives from the U.K., including both their commerical and technical managers, were on hand at Race Precision’s Hallam headquarters outside of Melbourne recently for an introductory evening to officially launch the new collaboration.

They then stayed on to help train personnel in the tuning of their wares and providing tutelage of installation personnel, with a view to a new Australia-wide network of dealers that will retail and service the products nationwide.

Away from the racetrack, K-Tech have been busy in recent years developing suspension packages for everything from nakedbikes to their new ‘Bullit’ springless air-shocks and Tracker forks for Harley-Davidsons. For this custom area of the market they have also spent plenty of attention not only the performance, but also the aesthetics to suit the custom market.

For the motocross and off-road market they offer kits to replace air-fork internals with a conventional spring system, along with various other off-road specific solutions to fit everything from 85cc Junior machines right through to the fire-beathing 450cc motocrossers.

K-Tech also recently recruited more engineers to step up their development across the board ahead of their next stages of production and expansion which now, of course, includes a much greater footprint in Australia via their new partnership with Race Precision.

Dealer and customer enquiries about K-Tech should be directed to Race Precision, 03 9702 3927. Race Precision is located at 10-16 Westpool Drive, Hallam, Victoria, 3803.