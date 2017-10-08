Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK 2017 – Round Seven – Phillip Island

Moto3 / 125 GP Race One

Race One for the Moto 3 / 125GP of the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK) was won by Dylan Whiteside (Aussie Crane Trucks, Honda NSF250R) at the Spokes.com.au presents Round 7 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. A red flag after four completed laps brought an early end to proceedings.

Whiteside took pole position in the second qualifying session for today’s race in the Moto 3 / 125GP class. Backing up the pace he set in yesterday’s practice sessions.

It would be Whiteside to get the hole shot into Turn One but he would have Joel Kelso (JDS Moto, Honda NSF250R) for company for the duration of the race. The two battled back and forth until a red flag was brought out due to a crash at Turn One Involving Peter McFarlane (Fastline GP Racing, Honda RS 125). Racing was declared after 4 laps and half points were awarded.

Whiteside and Kelso did not manage to finish the race, with another incident on the final lap, who were declared first and second due to the race being reverted back to the 4 lap distance.

Taran Ocean (B-spoke Design, Honda RS 125) was the fastest of the 125cc runners in fifth position. The fastest lap of the race went to Kelso with a 1:43.179.

Moto3 / 125 GP Race One Results

Dylan WHITESIDE (Aussie Crane Trucks, Honda NSF250R) Joel KELSO (JDS Moto, Honda NSF250R) Dallas SKEER (Ron Angel Classic Racing, Honda NSFR) Matt BARTON (West End Mazda, Honda FTR 250) Taran OCEAN (B-spoke Design, Honda RS 125) Dave MANSON (Fastline GP Racing, Aprilia/Honda RSW/RS) Mark LAING-HUGHES (Fastline GP Racing, Yamaha TZ 125) David DOUGHTY (Fastline GPRacing, Aprilia RS) Jeremy HUDDLESTONE (B spoke Design, Honda RS125) Mark DEJONG (Mustard Bikes, Honda RS 125)

Moto3 / 125 GP Race Two

Joel Kelso was the winner in class for Race Two. His fantastic race started from the very beginning of circulation, getting the hole-shot into turn one. Kelso managed to lead the race duration, despite coming under plenty of pressure from Matt Barton (West End Mazda, Honda FTR 250). The track was still damp after a shower earlier in the morning.

The race would be without Dylan Whiteside (Aussie Crane Trucks, Honda NSFR250) after sustaining injury in yesterday’s race.

It was a great start from Joel Kelso (Deborah Motorsports, Honda NSFR250) followed by Barton and Dallas Skeer (Penrite Oils, Honda NSFR250). Once Kelso got the hole shot into Turn One it would be easy to expect him to pull away from the field but Barton kept Kelso honest for the entire race.

Barton set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 4 and was right on Kelso’s tail. Kelso had an advantage on the straight however, pulling a couple of bike lengths every time. In contrast, Dallas Skeer was extremely strong through YMI Loop / Stoner corner.

On the final lap Kelso was finally able to build the gap he was looking for and took the victory in front of Barton by .415s, despite Barton setting the fastest lap of the race on the final lap. Skeer took third, a further 10 seconds behind the leaders. Ocean finished fourth and finished as the top 125 competitors.

Joel Kelso

“I’m really happy to win and I knew Matt was behind me the entire race. The back of the track was still very wet as well. I would also like to send a get-well message to Dylan, we were fighting hard all year for this championship and I would have loved to have him here to race with. Get well soon Dylan.”

Matt Barton

“It was a funny race, with wet conditions still around. I thought I would let Josh set the pace at the front. We had some indecision about whether to run wets but we finally went back to slicks and it payed off. I lapped some riders on the final lap and that gave Joel the gap he needed to pull away.”

Dallas Skeer

“It’s great to be on the podium again and it’s still a bit wet out the back. I thought I shouldn’t push too hard to catch Joel and Matt. There was no need to crash and throw away all those hard-earned points.

Moto3 / 125 GP Race Two Results

Joel KELSO (Deborah Motorsports, Honda NSFR250) Matt BARTON (West End Mazda, Honda FTR 250) Dallas SKEER (Ron Angel Classic Racing, Honda NSFR) Taran OCEAN (Keith Ogilvie, Honda RS) Jeremy HUDDLESTONE (B-spoke Design. Honda RS 125) David DOUGHTY (Fastline GPRacing, Aprilia RS) Mark LAING-HUGHES Mark LAING-HUGHES (Yamaha TZ125) Dave MANSON (Fastline GP Racing, Aprilia/Honda RSW/RS) Mark DEJONG (Mustard Bikes, Honda RS 125) Nick MATHIAS (Fastline GPRacing, Honda RS 125)

Moto3 / 125 GP Race Three

The final race of the 2017 Moto 3/125GP class was highlighted by a thrilling battle between Kelso and Tom Toparis (Cube Racing, Honda NSF 250 R).

Kelso once again got an impressive start with Skeer and Toparis behind him. Toparis quickly disposed of Skeer and looked to make in-roads in Kelso’s lead.

The race was developing in to a game of cat and mouse between Kelso and Toparis. Toparis appeared to be stronger in the corners but couldn’t get past on the straight.

Eventually Toparis managed to overtake on lap six but he was frustratingly overtaken on the straight. At the last lap, Toparis attempted to overtake at Pirelli corner but couldn’t pull off the move. As a result, Kelso cruised to victory to win the Moto 3 Championship. Skeer finished in third position with Ocean and David Doughty finishing in fifth.

Kelso sensationally won the championship for Moto 3 after crossing the finish line and Ocean won the 125 championship after coming fourth outright.

Joel Kelso

“I’m so happy and it’s been a great weekend. Unfortunately, Dylan crashed and it ruled it out for the championship but I’m really pleased to deliver the championship for the team and my sponsors.”

Taran Ocean

“It was a great race, although it wasn’t as tight as the first one in the morning. It was a great battle and I can’t believe how smoothly the weekend went, normally there is a crash or two! It’s been a hard fight and I’m really happy to win the 125 championship.”

Moto3 / 125 GP Race Three Results

Joel KELSO (Deborah Motorsports, Honda NSFR250) Tom TOPARIS (Cube Racing, Honda NSF 250 R) Dallas SKEER (Ron Angel Classic Racing, Honda NSFR) Taran OCEAN (Keith Ogilvie, Honda RS) David DOUGHTY (Fastline GPRacing, Aprilia RS) Dave MANSON (Fastline GP Racing, Aprilia/Honda RSW/RS) Jeremy HUDDLESTONE (B-spoke Design. Honda RS 125) Mark DEJONG (Mustard Bikes, Honda RS 125) Nick REAGON (Fastline GPRacing, Honda RS) Mark LAING-HUGHES (Fastline GP Racing, Yamaha TZ)

