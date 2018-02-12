Ken Roczen heading for hand surgery
Ken Roczen had been making a great return to top level Supercross competition this year after being ruled out of season 2017 with massive injuries to his left arm.
After a terrifying crash which saw the right arm get caught between the swingarm and the spinning wheel of Cooper Webb’s Yamaha during round six of the AMA Supercross Championship the 23-year old German is now heading for surgery on what was his fully fit and functioning arm.
Roczen put the image above out on Instagram with the following quote.
Ken Roczen
“Just want to forget about this weekend. Surgery on Friday on my hand. Will give an update as soon as i get a ct scan. Dunlop tyres hook up great! Might be able to be back pretty quick. Will know more soon.”
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson captured his second-straight 450SX Class win at the event after leading 12 of the 24-Lap Main.
AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – San Diego – 450 SX Main
- Jason Anderson – Husqvarna
- Marvin Musquin – KTM +3.94
- Blake Baggett – KTM +10.17
- Cole Seely – Honda +12.92
- Broc Tickle – KTM +25.52
- Justin Brayton – Honda +29.00
- Weston Peick – Suzuki +37.59
- Justin Barcia – Yamaha +51.92
- Dean Wilson – Husqvarna +53.10
- Vince Friese – Honda +1 lap
- Josh Grant – Kawasaki +1 lap
- Benny Bloss – KTM +1 lap
- Chad Reed – Husqvarna +1 lap
- Tyler Bowers – Kawasaki +1 lap
- Ben Lamay – Honda +1 lap
AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – 450 SX Points Standings
- Jason Anderson – Husqvarna – 141 points
- Justin Barcia – Yamaha – 113 points
- Cole Seely – Honda – 106 points
- Ken Roczen – Honda – 102 points
- Blake Baggett – KTM – 99 points
- Justin Brayton – Honda – 99 points
- Weston Peick – Suzuki – 98 points
- Marvin Musquin – KTM – 96 points
- Josh Grant – Kawasaki – 83 points
- Broc Tickle – KTM – 82 points
- Cooper Webb – Yamaha – 72 points
- Eli Tomac – Kawasaki – 64 points
- Vince Friese – Honda – 56 points
- Chad Reed – Husqvarna – 47 points
- Malcolm Stewart – Suzuki – 41 points