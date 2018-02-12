SHARE

Ken Roczen heading for hand surgery

Ken Roczen had been making a great return to top level Supercross competition this year after being ruled out of season 2017 with massive injuries to his left arm.

After a terrifying crash which saw the right arm get caught between the swingarm and the spinning wheel of Cooper Webb’s Yamaha during round six of the AMA Supercross Championship the 23-year old German is now heading for surgery on what was his fully fit and functioning arm.

kenroczen94 “Just want to forget about this weekend. Surgery on Friday on my hand. Will give an update as soon as i get a ct scan. Dunlop tyres hook up great! Might be able to be back pretty quick. Will know more soon.”

Roczen put the image above out on Instagram with the following quote.

Ken Roczen

“Just want to forget about this weekend. Surgery on Friday on my hand. Will give an update as soon as i get a ct scan. Dunlop tyres hook up great! Might be able to be back pretty quick. Will know more soon.”

Ken Roczen in action at San Diego before the sickening crash with Cooper Webb
Ken Roczen in action at San Diego before the sickening crash with Cooper Webb

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson captured his second-straight 450SX Class win at the event after leading 12 of the 24-Lap Main.

AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – San Diego – 450 SX Main
  1. Jason Anderson – Husqvarna
  2. Marvin Musquin – KTM +3.94
  3. Blake Baggett – KTM +10.17
  4. Cole Seely – Honda +12.92
  5. Broc Tickle – KTM +25.52
  6. Justin Brayton – Honda +29.00
  7. Weston Peick – Suzuki +37.59
  8. Justin Barcia – Yamaha +51.92
  9. Dean Wilson – Husqvarna +53.10
  10. Vince Friese – Honda +1 lap
  11. Josh Grant – Kawasaki +1 lap
  12. Benny Bloss – KTM +1 lap
  13. Chad Reed – Husqvarna +1 lap
  14. Tyler Bowers – Kawasaki +1 lap
  15. Ben Lamay – Honda +1 lap
AMA Supercross 2018 - Round Six - San Diego - 450 SX Main Jason Anderson - Husqvarna Marvin Musquin - KTM Blake Baggett - KTM
AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – San Diego – 450 SX Main
Jason Anderson – Husqvarna
Marvin Musquin – KTM
Blake Baggett – KTM
AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – 450 SX Points Standings
  1. Jason Anderson – Husqvarna – 141 points
  2. Justin Barcia – Yamaha – 113 points
  3. Cole Seely – Honda – 106 points
  4. Ken Roczen – Honda – 102 points
  5. Blake Baggett – KTM – 99 points
  6. Justin Brayton – Honda – 99 points
  7. Weston Peick – Suzuki – 98 points
  8. Marvin Musquin – KTM – 96 points
  9. Josh Grant – Kawasaki – 83 points
  10. Broc Tickle – KTM – 82 points
  11. Cooper Webb – Yamaha – 72 points
  12. Eli Tomac – Kawasaki – 64 points
  13. Vince Friese – Honda – 56 points
  14. Chad Reed – Husqvarna – 47 points
  15. Malcolm Stewart – Suzuki – 41 points

SX

Marvin Musquin

2018 AMA SX Rnd 6 | San Diego Supercross Images

SX Motorcycle News -
2018 AMA SX San Diego Round Six | Gallery Images by Hoppenworld Round six of the...
AMA Supercross blasts out of the gates in San Diegovideo

Jason Anderson dominates San Diego AMA Supercross

SX Motorcycle News -
Jason Anderson extends 450 lead to 28-points Ken Roczen crashes, arm goes into wheel, possible...
Ice Speedway Gladiators in Astana

Moto Wrap | Ice Speedway | AMA SX | Italian & NZ MX

Motorcycle Racing Motorcycle News -
Moto News Weekly Wrap February 6, 2018 - By Darren Smart Proudly brought to you by...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here