Ken Roczen heading for hand surgery

Ken Roczen had been making a great return to top level Supercross competition this year after being ruled out of season 2017 with massive injuries to his left arm.

After a terrifying crash which saw the right arm get caught between the swingarm and the spinning wheel of Cooper Webb’s Yamaha during round six of the AMA Supercross Championship the 23-year old German is now heading for surgery on what was his fully fit and functioning arm.

Roczen put the image above out on Instagram with the following quote.

Ken Roczen

“Just want to forget about this weekend. Surgery on Friday on my hand. Will give an update as soon as i get a ct scan. Dunlop tyres hook up great! Might be able to be back pretty quick. Will know more soon.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson captured his second-straight 450SX Class win at the event after leading 12 of the 24-Lap Main.

AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – San Diego – 450 SX Main

Jason Anderson – Husqvarna Marvin Musquin – KTM +3.94 Blake Baggett – KTM +10.17 Cole Seely – Honda +12.92 Broc Tickle – KTM +25.52 Justin Brayton – Honda +29.00 Weston Peick – Suzuki +37.59 Justin Barcia – Yamaha +51.92 Dean Wilson – Husqvarna +53.10 Vince Friese – Honda +1 lap Josh Grant – Kawasaki +1 lap Benny Bloss – KTM +1 lap Chad Reed – Husqvarna +1 lap Tyler Bowers – Kawasaki +1 lap Ben Lamay – Honda +1 lap

AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – 450 SX Points Standings