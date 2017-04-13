Eagerly awaited new KTM 1090 Adventure R here next month from $19,995

KTM’s 2017 Adventure Range, including the new 1090 Adventure R, 1290 Adventure R and Super Adventure 1290S are arriving at Australian dealerships in the next few weeks.

What KTM have learned in Rally competition around the world has been mated to suspension DNA derived straight from the World Championship-winning enduro range, for the finest in off-road suspension technology, then refined and reflected in KTM’s toughest, smartest, and most thrilling Adventure range yet. The Adventure 1090R, 1290S and 1290R will all be available from your KTM Dealer in the first week of May 2017.

The 1090 Adventure R is the new leader, with specially tuned WP suspension, offroad wheels and a tough V-Twin engine that produces 125hp (92kW) – That’s 23hp more than Fabrizio Meoni’s Dakar-winning 950. When combined with KTM’s lightweight chassis with well-balanced stiffness distribution it takes the KTM 1090 Adventure R to the top of its class in terms of power-to-weight ratio and ride dynamics.

With off-road engine map, ABS and TC as standard, the 1090R features the same state-of-the-art technology as the KTM 1290 Adventure R. The KTM 1090 R Adventure will retail at $19,955 + ORC.

When it comes to unique experiences of the adrenaline-fuelled kind, there’s no motorcycle quite like the KTM Super Adventure 1290S. Even when you’re bending the laws of physics with the world’s most powerful production off-road engine (160hp, 140Nm of torque, 238kg) your KTM is kept in control by the most advanced electronics in the world of motorcycling.

From buttery smooth cruising to riding hyperactive off-roading, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S covers all bases like nothing else at $23,995 + ORC.

KTM’s famous no-compromise Travel Enduro – the KTM 1290R Super Adventure is perfectly suited for Australian conditions, and seamlessly meshes 1301cc, 140Nm of torque and 160hp together with intelligent electronic control systems to create a mile-munching all terrain motorcycle. Priced at $25,995 + ORC this is KTM’s most extreme Adventure R ever.

KTM’s Adventure range is coming early May, for more information on KTM’s Adventure range, visit www.ktm.com.au.