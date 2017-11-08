KTM 790 Duke

KTM pulled the covers off its all-new, production ready KTM 790 Duke in Milan overnight, the first machine to be powered by the new 799cc LC8c parallel-twin engine.

KTM claim 105 horsepower at 9000rpm and 86Nm of torque at 8000rpm for their new semi dry-sump engine which suggests it will perhaps be the angriest parallel-twin ever to enter mainstream production.

The eight-valve engine sports a heady 12.7:1 compression ratio and is fed from a 14-litre tank by Dell’Orto 42mm throttle bodies.

Bosch provides the ride-by-wire engine management system and the 9.1MP generation cornering ABS, switchable of course.

The traction control system is also lean-angle sensitive and incorporates launch control, riding modes and quick-shifter. A user configurable track mode is also offered.

With a claimed dry weight of 169kg and that impressive amount of grunt it sure suggests that the 790 Duke will be a hoot.

KTM branded Four-piston radial calipers, a radial master cylinder and twin 300mm discs suggest it has the right equipment to back up the sporting claims these factory shots suggest.

WP provide the progressively sprung 43mm open-cartridge inverted forks that offer a generous 140mm of travel while the WP rear shock acts directly on the swingarm without a linkage.

The chrome-molybdenum steel frame is all-new and the engine is a stressed member. The rear sub-frame is aluminium while the swingarm is a die-cast alloy lattice.

Seat height is 825mm and the 790 Duke has a prodigious 186mm of ground clearance.

Ergonomics have not been forgotted with the tapered bars adjustable through 12-positions.

790 Duke also sports KTM’s advanced TFT dashboard with optional KTM MY

RIDE for easy smartphone hook-up and the lighting is LED all round.