KTM Australia renews AJMX naming sponsorship until 2020

Motorcycling Australia has confirmed that KTM Australia will continue their naming rights sponsorship of the Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) until 2020, extending the partnership, which started in 2013, across eight high successful year.

KTM Australia’s involvement with the AJMXC is the famous Austrian manufacturer’s way of ensuring the event remains at the pinnacle of junior motocross (MX) racing in Australia.

Jeff Leisk – KTM Australia’s General Manager

“Junior development is crucial towards our industry, without it we simply do not have a sport. A key strategy of KTM is to give aspiring young riders the best riding experience possible from their very first ride on a motorcycle. KTM is the only brand in the market that can offer customers the ability to progress in a competitive sense all the way through their motorcycling journey. Many riders have famously progressed through their entire careers solely on KTM machinery and the brand has assisted numerous riders to achieve their dreams of winning titles. KTM is heavily involved at each AJMXC, including providing a team to assist with technical support and spare parts. It’s all part of KTM’s mission to provide exceptional service to its customers and racers.”

This year’s 2017 KTM AJMXC, will take place at the Horsham Motorcycle Club in Victoria (September 30 – October 6). The AJMXC is the apex of junior motocross competition in Australia and this year’s eagerly anticipated event at the well-equipped Horsham track will provide plenty of action and excitement when it showcases the stars of tomorrow.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia (MA) CEO

“It’s great to hear the news that KTM Australia has chosen to once again renew itself as naming rights sponsor for the AJMXC. KTM have been unyielding in their support for the AJMXC and we are looking forward to growing the championship, fostering new talent and encouraging young riders together. It is just so important to have a partner like KTM who’s focus is on the sports future.”

To learn more about the 2017 KTM AJMXC click here. For further info on KTM Australia and its products/racing involvement click here.