KTM two-stroke Enduro coming in 2018

Only days after officially announcing that Husqvarna would finally bring fuel-injection to their two-stroke enduro range, parent brand KTM have now also officially confirmed their intentions, with two-stroke fuel injection Enduro models being launched as part of the 2018 EXC range.

KTM promise that the new two-stroke ‘TPI’ models offer a completely new experience in terms of power delivery and rideability.

As leaders in the enduro segment, KTM believes the new two-stroke fuel injection technology, known as TPI (Transfer Port Injection), is revolutionary.

Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Marketing Manager

“This is an incredibly exciting development for KTM. We have been developing two-stroke fuel injection for some time, and our goal was to create competitive motorcycles with all the benefits of fuel injection, while fitting into our READY TO RACE mantra. There has been extensive testing and considerations for our Research and Development team to take into account during this process, so we are very motivated by this next step and world first in technology, as we take a major step forward in this segment.”

The new KTM fuel injected two-stoke Enduro models will be available in Australia from January 2018