Kymco AK550 Maxi-Scooter arriving this December

In-line twin with three-year factory warranty from $11,990 RRP + ORC

The new AK550 Maxi-Scooter from Kymco will be arriving in Australia this December, sporting an in-line twin cylinder, spacious storage, LED lights and a $11,990 + ORC asking price.

Kymco have decked out the AK550 with a list of premium features to go with its alloy frame and rims, the latter of which are shod with radial tyres.

A low seat height gives the rider comfortable ergonomics and help equip the AK550 with a low centre of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution front-to-back.

Braking performance is ensured with twin Brembo calipers on dual 280mm floating discs, matched with a single caliper and 260mm disc on the rear. The AK550 is fitted with world class Bosch 9.1 ABS technology.

Hidden behind the AK550’s flanks is a 550cc twin cylinder EFI engine. When opened up the KYMCO twin puts out a highly responsive 39.9kW (53hp). Two power modes are available on the fly, with normal (performance) and wet, which has a more reserved power delivery.

Inverted forks look after the bumps up front while Kymco promises a smooth ride for what they are calling their three-stage reducer technology….

The AK550 also has a great balance of large storage space for the tourer while keeping a compact body design to please the spirited rider.

An Australian first, the AK550 is equipped with Kymco’s new Noodoe dashboard technology. Noodoe is an interactive dash that connects the rider’s smart phone to the scooter providing on board notifications, smart navigation options, customisable dash display options as well as the ability to create their very own unique dash display and are also able to share it, plus more through the Noodoe cloud – an online social community.

The AK550 is will arrive on dealership floors in December and has a RRP of $11,990 inc GST plus on road costs. Available in Space Grey, supported by a national Kymco dealer network and comes with Kymco’s three-year factory warranty program.

For further information on Kymco ‘s AK550, get in contact with your local Kymco dealer or head to the website www.kymco.com.au (link)

Kymco AK55 Scooter Features