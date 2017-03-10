Laura Brown wows ASBK Supersport 300

by
Laura Brown is taking the fight to the boys in the Australian Superbike Championship Supersport 300 class after a scintillating performance at Round One, at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Sydney-sider Laura Brown (Shelk, IXON, Fako, WNR, Draggin Team) felt she could have performed at an even higher level, but is satisfied with the outcome of a hard fought weekend to now hold fifth position in the championship standings.

Brown qualified in third position and narrowly missed out on a fourth place finish with an impressive showing in Race Two. Despite missing out on that dream result, Brown is looking towards future races to achieve better results.

ASBK 2017 - Round One - Phillip Island - Supersport Under 300 Production Qualifying

Laura Brown

“I got a ten second penalty for a jumpstart, which would have been fourth place, so it’s frustrating but that’s racing!”

The success at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit has given her a newfound confidence. With only three years of motorcycle racing experience, Brown has caught the attention of the paddock with her improvement. She encountered a difficult year in 2016 when she broke her femur and admitted she still feels pain around left hand corners.

A friend first implored Brown to give racing a go, as she looked a natural talent on her 250-road bike. She accepted the challenge to race and with the help of her friend, installed fairings to the bike.

“The bike looked horrible but I completed my first club race and I was hooked, I bought a 300 a few weeks later!”

ASBK 2017 - Round One - 300 Supersport

Motorcycle racing has traditionally been thought of as a male dominated sport but that stereotype won’t stand in the way of Brown achieving her dreams. When asked if competing in a male centric environment fazed her, Brown answered, “Not at all, if anything it makes me try harder because I want to beat all the boys!”

Her team boss, Two-Time World Endurance Champion Warwick Nowland, has been a mentor and inspiration to Brown and with Nowland’s vast experience and knowledge, there is no doubt the duo have formed a formidable team.

After completing a successful test at Wakefield Park Raceway, Brown is looking forward to Round 2 at Wakefield Park Raceway from 17 – 19 March to build momentum and maintain her competitiveness. Be sure to attend or watch the action at Round Two to witness how Laura Brown goes, it’s sure to be a thriller!

Don’t forget to tune into SBS this Sunday from 2–4pm to check out the ASBK Round One Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit highlights package.

ASBK 2017 - Round One - 300 Supersport

2017 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar:
  • Round 2 Wakefield Park Raceway, NSW 17-19 March
  • Round 3 Winton Motor Raceway, VIC 28-30 April
  • Round 4 (TBC) TBC
  • Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warick, QLD 25-27 August
  • Round 6 SMP Eastern Creek, NSW 8- 10 September
  • Round 7 Phillip Island Circuit, VIC 6-10 October
