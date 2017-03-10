Laura Brown wows ASBK Supersport 300

Laura Brown is taking the fight to the boys in the Australian Superbike Championship Supersport 300 class after a scintillating performance at Round One, at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Sydney-sider Laura Brown (Shelk, IXON, Fako, WNR, Draggin Team) felt she could have performed at an even higher level, but is satisfied with the outcome of a hard fought weekend to now hold fifth position in the championship standings.

Brown qualified in third position and narrowly missed out on a fourth place finish with an impressive showing in Race Two. Despite missing out on that dream result, Brown is looking towards future races to achieve better results.

Laura Brown

“I got a ten second penalty for a jumpstart, which would have been fourth place, so it’s frustrating but that’s racing!”

The success at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit has given her a newfound confidence. With only three years of motorcycle racing experience, Brown has caught the attention of the paddock with her improvement. She encountered a difficult year in 2016 when she broke her femur and admitted she still feels pain around left hand corners.

A friend first implored Brown to give racing a go, as she looked a natural talent on her 250-road bike. She accepted the challenge to race and with the help of her friend, installed fairings to the bike.

“The bike looked horrible but I completed my first club race and I was hooked, I bought a 300 a few weeks later!”

Motorcycle racing has traditionally been thought of as a male dominated sport but that stereotype won’t stand in the way of Brown achieving her dreams. When asked if competing in a male centric environment fazed her, Brown answered, “Not at all, if anything it makes me try harder because I want to beat all the boys!”

Her team boss, Two-Time World Endurance Champion Warwick Nowland, has been a mentor and inspiration to Brown and with Nowland’s vast experience and knowledge, there is no doubt the duo have formed a formidable team.

After completing a successful test at Wakefield Park Raceway, Brown is looking forward to Round 2 at Wakefield Park Raceway from 17 – 19 March to build momentum and maintain her competitiveness. Be sure to attend or watch the action at Round Two to witness how Laura Brown goes, it’s sure to be a thriller!

Don’t forget to tune into SBS this Sunday from 2–4pm to check out the ASBK Round One Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit highlights package.

2017 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar: