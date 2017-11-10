SHARE

Laverda V6 1000 Racer

One of two restored and running models in existence

Words & Images Phil Aynsley

This is the second of the two Laverda 1000 V6s now running. The first was originally shown at the 1977 Milan Show and was later raced in the Bol D’or 24 hour race in France the following year. It is still demonstrated by Piero Laverda – recently earlier this year at the IFoS in Sydney.

Laverda V6 1000
The Laverda V6 1000 is still demonstrated by Piero Laverda

Laverda V6 1000
In fact the bike was run at the International Festival of Speed earlier this year

This second bike was built up from spare parts in 1991 in order to promote the planned production of 25 road going V-6s (which never happened due to the high cost). Interestingly it appears that the heads were the ones from the original show bike – the miscasting of the first ‘A’ on the right hand head being the give away.

Laverda V6 1000
This was the second Laverda V6 1000, built from spares

Laverda V6 1000
Laverda V6 1000

In 2007 it was acquired by Dutchman Cor Dees (a very dedicated Laverda collector) and the long process to get it running started.

Laverda V6 1000
Cor Dees acquired this Laverda V6 1000 and started the work to get it into running trim

Laverda V6 1000
Laverda V6 1000

Laverda V6 1000
Laverda V6 1000

Laverda V6 1000
Laverda V6 1000

Laverda V6 1000
Laverda V6 1000

Laverda V6 1000
It wasn’t until 2015 that this Laverda V6 1000 was once again started

Laverda V6 1000
Laverda V6 1000

Laverda V6 1000
Laverda V6 1000

Laverda V6 1000
Laverda V6 1000

It was lacking most of the gearbox, the clutch and some parts from the Ferrari ignition. All these items (and many more) were made by Cor (a trained machinist) and in mid 2015 the motor was started for the first time!

Laverda V6 1000
Cor Dees and the Laverda V6 1000

Laverda V6 1000
Laverda V6 1000

