Laverda V6 1000 Racer

One of two restored and running models in existence

Words & Images Phil Aynsley

This is the second of the two Laverda 1000 V6s now running. The first was originally shown at the 1977 Milan Show and was later raced in the Bol D’or 24 hour race in France the following year. It is still demonstrated by Piero Laverda – recently earlier this year at the IFoS in Sydney.





This second bike was built up from spare parts in 1991 in order to promote the planned production of 25 road going V-6s (which never happened due to the high cost). Interestingly it appears that the heads were the ones from the original show bike – the miscasting of the first ‘A’ on the right hand head being the give away.





In 2007 it was acquired by Dutchman Cor Dees (a very dedicated Laverda collector) and the long process to get it running started.



















It was lacking most of the gearbox, the clutch and some parts from the Ferrari ignition. All these items (and many more) were made by Cor (a trained machinist) and in mid 2015 the motor was started for the first time!



