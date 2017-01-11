Lee Johnston joins Jackson Racing IoM TT effort

Irish road racer Lee Johnston will line up for Jackson Racing at this year’s Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy, with the diminutive Irishman riding Nicky Hayden’s 2016 World Superbike spec Honda CBR1000RR.

The 27 year old will ride the Ten Kate prepared Fireblade that carried the 2006 MotoGP world champion to a World Superbike Race win last season at Malaysia and fifth overall in the Championship, in the RST Superbike and PokerStars Senior TT Races. He’ll also campaign Hondas in the RL360º Quantum Superstock and two Monster Energy Supersport Races.

Johnston made his TT debut in 2012 and won the coveted TT Privateer’s Trophy, riding Honda machinery, a year later. He was again Honda-mounted in 2014 when he took a best finish of fifth in the Superstock Race and a switch to BMW power in 2015 gave him his first TT podium with third in the Superstock Race. He recorded his best lap to date of 130.851mph in the race and backed it up by the same result in the SES TT Zero Race.

Winner of the 2014 350cc Classic TT, last season was ruined by leg injuries suffered in a crash at the Scarborough Spring Cup in April but he still had some fine rides on the Mountain Course with a brace of sixths taken in the two Monster Energy Supersport Races, eighth in the PokerStars Senior and tenth in the RST Superbike Race.

However, when his East Coast Racing team quit the sport at the end of the year the Fermanagh man was without a ride for 2017. The new deal though means Johnston will also have the new 2017 SP2 spec Fireblade available in stock trim but by opting to ride the 2016 spec ex-Hayden Honda he hopes to avoid any problems in finding a good set up with a brand new bike.

Jackson Racing has a wealth of experience at the TT with the Preston-based squad having previously run, among others, John McGuinness, Steve Mercer, Ian Lougher, Conor Cummins and Mark Miller. Former Manx Grand Prix outright lap record holder Alan Jackson jnr will again head up the team, with Johnston also contesting the North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix and Macau road races.

Lee Johnston

“I want to be back at the front again, winning races and I think this is the bike that can help me to do that. I had plenty of offers for this year and in the end it was all of the little things coming together that sealed the deal. We are getting help from Honda but with Alan and his team I can run my own choice of kit, bring some of my own people to work on the bikes and keep my own sponsors. I was over in Holland last week at the Ten Kate workshop and they are super keen to be going back to the TT. Honda doesn’t bring out bad bikes and if the stocker is on the pace then we will have a go on it but realistically I should be winning a Supersport TT before I’m winning a superbike race. I hold the lap record on a 600 at the North West and the Ulster and I’ve won lots of races on that bike but I haven’t turned it into anything at the TT yet. I’m hungrier than ever and I just want to win more races than I did in 2016!”

Alan Jackson

“We’re not fazed by the challenge and we have run top road racers like John McGuinness, James Hillier, Ian Lougher and Chris Palmer on our bikes so we’re eagerly looking forward to Lee’s first test on the new bikes in March. With Lee riding our bikes we think we’ve got a strong team with great potential and are keen to talk to potential sponsors and individuals who want to come on board.”

Tickets are now on sale and selling fast for the 2017 TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy. There is limited availability for the Glencrutchery Road Grandstand race day tickets apart from Senior Race day, which is already sold out.

There are still TT Grandstand tickets available at Creg Ny Baa and the two Nobles Park, grandstands during qualifying and race days. Grandstand tickets are also available by purchasing VIP or Platinum Hospitality tickets.

All tickets are available from iomtt.com.

Full race schedule for the 2017 Isle of Man TT Races

Saturday 3rd June

1100hrs – RST Superbike TT Race

1400hrs – Sidecar TT Race 1

Monday 5th June

1045hrs – Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1

1415hrs – RL 360 Quantum Superstock Race

Wednesday 7th June

1045hrs – Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2

1415hrs – Bennetts Lightweight TT Race

1620hrs – SES TT Zero Race

Friday 9th June

1015hrs – Sidecar TT Race 2

1230hrs – PokerStars Senior TT Race

Qualifying takes place from Saturday 27th May to Fri 2nd June between 1820hrs – 2050hrs

For more information on Jackson Racing go to jacksonracing.bike