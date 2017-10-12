Leon Camier joins Honda for the 2018 FIM Superbike World Championship

Camier, 31-years-old from Ashford, Kent, United Kingdom, will be riding the WorldSBK-spec version of the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 throughout the upcoming season.

British Superbike champion in 2009, Camier joined WorldSBK on a full-time basis the following year and since then he established himself as one of the most talented and quickest riders in the field.

Over the years, Camier has also gathered a wealth of experience by racing on several different machines, and his combination of speed, experience and determination will be a huge asset to the team.

Camier will join the team at the end of the current season to start the winter testing programme on the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2.

Marco ChiniMarco Chini – Honda’s WorldSBK Operations Manager