Lorenzo half a second quicker than Dovi at Misano Test

Ducati Team conclude private test at Misano

The Ducati Team riders wrapped up their private one-day testing session at the Misano Adriatico circuit at 18.30 after a full day out on track for Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso and Michele Pirro.

The test revolved around preparations for the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix, which will be held at the Adriatic Riviera circuit from 7-9 September.

MotoGP Rnd Austria Lorenzo GP AN
Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso

Perfect weather and track conditions allowed the two factory Ducati riders to carry out the testing programme they had scheduled with their respective engineers, and they both set some excellent lap times.

Jorge Lorenzo completed a total of 72 laps, setting his quickest time in 1’31.9 while his team-mate Andrea Dovizioso did 90 laps with a best time of 1’32.5.

MotoGP Rnd Austria Fri Lorenzo
Jorge Lorenzo

Michele Pirro, who will take part in the race as a wild-card entry, was also out on track with a third Desmosedici GP18 of the Ducati Test Team. The Italian, who set a best time of 1’33.5 in his 74 laps, will continue to test at the Misano circuit over the next two days.

MotoGP Rnd Austria Fri Dovizioso
Andrea Dovizioso
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
  1. MARQUEZ Marc SPA 201 Repsol Honda Team
  2. ROSSI Valentino ITA 142 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
  3. LORENZO Jorge SPA 130 Ducati Team
  4. DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 129 Ducati Team
  5. VINALES Maverick SPA 113 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
  6. PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 105 Alma Pramac Racing
  7. ZARCO Johann FRA 104 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
  8. CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 103 LCR Honda
  9. IANNONE Andrea ITA 84 Team Suzuki Ecstar
  10. RINS Alex SPA 66 Team Suzuki Ecstar
  11. PEDROSA Dani SPA 66 Repsol Honda Team
  12. MILLER Jack AUS 61 Alma Pramac Racing
  13. BAUTISTA Alvaro SPA 57 Angel Nieto Team
  14. RABAT Tito SPA 35 Reale Avintia Racing
  15. ESPARGARO Pol SPA 32 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
  16. SYAHRIN Hafizh MAL 24 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
  17. MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 22 EG 0,0 Marc VDS
  18. ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 17 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
  19. SMITH Bradley GBR 15 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
  20. REDDING Scott GBR 12 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
  21. NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 11 LCR Honda
  22. KALLIO Mika FIN 6 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
  23. ABRAHAM Karel CZE 4 Angel Nieto Team

MOTOGP

MotoGP Rnd Austria Fri Lorenzo

MotoGP Rnd Austria Girls GP AN Cover

Motoe Alex Hofmann Austria

I'm still bummed Lorenzo is heading off to Honda, you know Ducati is kicking themselves for not trying to hold on to him. Even from my point of view, I said from the start of the season he was making progress and moving forward and felt it would be just a matter of time before he had a breakout race. Hard to fathom he did exactly that, but in such a dramatic fashion was a shocker. Not just a flash in the pan either, last week's Austria race proved Lorenzo and the team have figured out what the issues were…

