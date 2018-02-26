Marc Marquez commits to HRC
As expected Marc Marquez showed his commitment to Honda after agreeing a new deal with HRC. The 25-year-old Spaniard has put pen to paper signing a two year deal that will see him continue to race for the official Honda Factory team until 2021.
The Spaniard, who became the youngest world champion in 2013, has won four of the past five MotoGP titles as well as one Moto2 and 125 title.
This is what Marquez and HRC president Yoshishige Nomura had to say about the news.
Marc Marquez 93
“I’m excited to continue to race for Honda’s factory team in the MotoGP class. I’m proud to race as a member of the Honda family, and I appreciate how Honda and the team always do their best to provide me with everything I need. I would also like to thank everyone who has given me such warm support over the years. The first two official tests went well and, with my contract renewed, I can focus on racing in the new season. I will continue to enjoy racing, share my joy with everybody and do my best to reach our shared goals. Thank you!”
Yoshishige Nomura – HRC President
“I am very pleased that Marc Márquez will continue to ride for our factory team. Márquez has consistently pushed himself to the limit and matured as a rider, and given Honda many titles. We were able to announce the contract renewal at such an early stage due to our mutual trust, and our common passion for racing. I am certain that we can provide an environment for him to concentrate on the final tests in Qatar this week and in the lead-up to the opening round, and that we can start the 2018 season strongly. HRC will continue its challenge with Márquez, a vital rider in the future of MotoGP. I appreciate and look forward to everyone’s continued support for the Repsol Honda Team.”
|MotoGP
|World Champion: 4（2013, 2014, 2016, 2017）
Starts: 90
Podiums: 63（35 x 1st, 19 x 2nd, 9 x 3rd）
Poles: 45
Fastest Race Laps: 37
|Moto2
|World Champion: 1（2012）
Starts: 32
Podiums: 25（16 x 1st, 6 x 2nd, 3 x 3rd）
Poles: 14
Fastest Race Laps: 7
|125cc
|World Champion: 1（2010）
Starts: 46
Podiums: 14（10 x 1st, 4 x 3rd）
Poles: 14
Fastest Race Laps: 9
