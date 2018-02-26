Marc Marquez commits to HRC

As expected Marc Marquez showed his commitment to Honda after agreeing a new deal with HRC. The 25-year-old Spaniard has put pen to paper signing a two year deal that will see him continue to race for the official Honda Factory team until 2021.

The Spaniard, who became the youngest world champion in 2013, has won four of the past five MotoGP titles as well as one Moto2 and 125 title.

This is what Marquez and HRC president Yoshishige Nomura had to say about the news.