Repsol Honda complete positive Catalunya weekend with Monday post-race test

Following an excellent double podium at the Catalan GP, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa were back on track for a one-day post-race test with the vast majority of the MotoGP field also participating.

On another sunny and very hot day, Marc and Dani worked on setup, electronics and Michelin tyres. Marc was fastest for the day with his lap of 1’44.071 on lap 81 of 82. Dani finished the day fourth with a time of 1’45.003 on lap 18 of 53.

After two very busy weeks, the Repsol Honda Team will have just a week of rest before returning to action for two more back-to-back races, the Dutch GP on 25 June and the German GP on 2 July.

Marc Marquez

“The test today was good enough, though we didn’t test anything new in particular on the bike. We did a lot of laps working a bit on the electronics and on my riding style, aiming to manage the tyres better. What finally made me very happy was the symmetric front tyre Michelin brought here, which is the same, or more similar to last year’s. I immediately felt great again, on the bike and with the front. Actually I did my fastest lap on that tyre, as it was more stable. I was smiling again, at least on this track. Hopefully we can continue on this path with the tyres.”

Dani Pedrosa

“Today we had an important day as we tried a different fork, doing a lot of comparison tests. We also tried a few things on the setup, working on the bike’s geometry. The track wasn’t in the best condition, as the temperature was very high and the tyres were dropping quite fast, but overall now we have more info to keep working on. At the end of the day, the track improved a bit and we also tried a front Michelin tyre.”

Catalunya MotoGP IRTA Test – Monday Times