Marc Marquez tops day one at Phillip Island

Four riders in the 1m29s as MotoGP testing gets underway at Phillip Island

  1. Marc Marquez 1m29.497 Honda
  2. Valentino Rossi 1m29.683 Yamaha
  3. Andrea Iannone 1m29.926 Suzuki
  4. Maverick Vinales 1m29.989 Yamaha
  5. Cal Crutchlow 1m30.065 Honda
  6. Danilo Petrucci 1m30.262 Ducati
  7. Dani Pedrosa 1m30.281 Honda
  8. Andrea Dovizioso 1m30.410 Ducati
  9. Jack Miller 1m30.426 Honda
  10. Jonas Folger 1m30.578 Yamaha
  11. Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.631 Ducati
  12. Alvaro Bautista 1m30.770 Ducati
  13. Hector Barbera 1m30.771 Ducati
  14. Aleix Espargaro 1m30.802 Aprilia
  15. Johann Zarco 1m30.867 Yamaha
  16. Karel Abraham 1m31.179 Ducati
  17. Pol Espargaro 1m31.200 KTM
  18. Loris Baz 1m31.249 Ducati
  19. Alex Rins 1m31.432 Suzuki
  20. Scott Redding 1m31.755 Ducati
  21. Sam Lowes 1m32.307 Aprilia
  22. Bradley Smith 1m32.690 KTM
