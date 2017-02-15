Four riders in the 1m29s as MotoGP testing gets underway at Phillip Island
- Marc Marquez 1m29.497 Honda
- Valentino Rossi 1m29.683 Yamaha
- Andrea Iannone 1m29.926 Suzuki
- Maverick Vinales 1m29.989 Yamaha
- Cal Crutchlow 1m30.065 Honda
- Danilo Petrucci 1m30.262 Ducati
- Dani Pedrosa 1m30.281 Honda
- Andrea Dovizioso 1m30.410 Ducati
- Jack Miller 1m30.426 Honda
- Jonas Folger 1m30.578 Yamaha
- Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.631 Ducati
- Alvaro Bautista 1m30.770 Ducati
- Hector Barbera 1m30.771 Ducati
- Aleix Espargaro 1m30.802 Aprilia
- Johann Zarco 1m30.867 Yamaha
- Karel Abraham 1m31.179 Ducati
- Pol Espargaro 1m31.200 KTM
- Loris Baz 1m31.249 Ducati
- Alex Rins 1m31.432 Suzuki
- Scott Redding 1m31.755 Ducati
- Sam Lowes 1m32.307 Aprilia
- Bradley Smith 1m32.690 KTM
