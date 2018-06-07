MarcVDS Statement

Mr. Marc van der Straten and Mr. Michael Bartholemy have today reached a mutual agreement to end their association which is solely due to differing strategic approaches.

“The past few weeks have been difficult for everyone in the Marc VDS Racing Team, with the uncertainty surrounding our future distracting from our main aim, that of winning races. With this agreement we can once again focus solely on adding to the successes that we’ve enjoyed in the past,” said Mr. van der Straten.

As Mr. Marc van der Straten said, he did not hold against Mr. Michael Bartholemy the allegations reported in the press, especially regarding any supposed embezzlement. Independent of that, Mr. Michael Bartholemy has been entirely vindicated.

“In eight years Marc and myself have a achieved a lot together, winning two World Championships and establishing the Marc VDS Racing Team as one of the strongest and most successful in the paddock. I am very proud of that,” declared Mr. Bartholemy.

“However, no partnership lasts forever and today we go our separate ways. I am looking forward to taking on a new challenge, but I would like to wish Marc and the team all the best for the future,’ he concluded.

Mr. van der Straten will now assume leadership of the Marc VDS Racing Team, as they fight for their third World Championship title in the intermediate Moto2 class.