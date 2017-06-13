Jack Miller and Tito Rabat focus on set up at Barcelona test

Less than 24 hours after the Catalan Grand Prix Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS riders Tito Rabat and Jack Miller were back on track at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a one-day MotoGP test.

Miller was upbeat about the Barcelona weekend, despite crashing out of Sunday’s MotoGP race, having rediscovered the front feeling with the new Michelin tyre that was missing in Mugello.

The Australian continued to work on front end set up today, as well as testing a revised rear shock from Öhlins. Miller and his crew also tested a number of different set-up options for Assen and Sachsenring, the next two races on the calendar ahead of the traditional summer break.

Jack Miller – 1’45.897

“Another hot day in Barcelona, which made this a physically demanding test after back-to-back races in Mugello and here. But it was also positive; we got in more laps on the bike and the feeling with the new front tyre is better now. The bike is working well and we’re faster with each exit, so I’m pretty happy with how things have gone today. Now it’s time to head home and get in some training before heading to Assen for the next race. Let’s see what the weather does for us this year, as it did us a real favour last year!”

Rabat, who secured his third consecutive points scoring finish on Sunday, focused today on evaluating suspension and geometry changes, again in preparation for the upcoming Dutch TT and German Grand Prix races.

The Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS rider completed 59 laps before declaring himself satisfied with the progress made and, uncharacteristically, ending the test early.

Tito Rabat – 1’45.582

“We had the chance to try a lot of things on the bike today; suspension, geometry and electronics in particular, with some positive results. We now have a good direction for Assen, even if it is a very different track to Barcelona. I’m happy with what we’ve achieved here and now I’m looking forward to some down time after two busy race weekends, to recharge the batteries before heading to Assen next week.”

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez topped day one from Vinales while Tech3 Yamaha’s Jonas Folger recorded the third quickest time on Monday.

Catalunya MotoGP IRTA Test – Monday Times