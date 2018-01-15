Josh Waters defends ASBK #1 plate with Suzuki

Mark Chiodo steps up to ASBK Superbike with Suzuki

Team Suzuki Ecstar Australia has announced that it will return to the racetrack with a two-rider line-up for the 2018 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) season.

Young Markus Chiodo will join defending champion Josh Waters competing in the premier Superbike class aboard Phil Tainton Racing (PTR) prepared Suzuki GSX-R1000R machinery.

2017 was nothing short of a fairy tale season for the newly-formed team and late editions to the championship. Waters and crew were able to quickly develop the all-new GSX-R into a winner, taking five race wins and ultimately securing the premier class title; the third Australian Superbike crown for Waters.

Josh Waters

“Last year was unbelievable, to return home and go racing with a completely new team and motorcycle and to be able to win the championship definitely exceeded our expectations” Waters said.

“I’m really looking forward to defending the title on my Team Suzuki Ecstar Australia GSX-R1000R, it’s not going to be easy but we’re looking forward to the challenge and hopefully come away being the first rider to win four premier class titles.”

Joining Waters will be Supersport sensation Markus Chiodo. After a series of strong performances last year Chiodo was an obvious choice and will bring youth, enthusiasm and exciting new talent to the expanding team.

Mark Chiodo

“I’m really excited to make my Superbike class debut this year with Team Suzuki Ecstar Australia. It’s going to be a steep learning curve for sure, however I have a great team behind me, the current champion as a teammate and the best motorcycle out there, I can’t wait to get the season started.”

Team Suzuki Ecstar Australia will take to the track for the pre-season official test at the iconic Phillip Island circuit January 30-31.

2018 ASBK Calendar