Mark Chiodo on the step from Supersport to Superbike for ASBK 2018

For 2018 Team Suzuki Ecstar Australia will be running a two-rider line-up, with defending champion Josh Waters joined by Mark Chiodo as the young Victorian graduates to the Superbike ranks.

Trev caught up with Mark ahead of this weekend’s season opener at Phillip Island.

So Mark you’ve cut a few laps on the GSX-R1000R now, how’s it gone hanging onto the big girl?

Mark Chiodo : “Yea I’ve had a few days on it now, and getting more used to it which is good, with the [Team Suzuki ECSTAR Australia] team with Wazz, Tiger and Phil, and all them, and Josh helping as well, it’s been awesome to adapt, and I think so far we’ve been doing good.”

Your 675 triumph wasn’t exactly slow, but jumping on the GSX-R1000 is a whole different world, so try and explain to the casual punter what it’s been like to try and hang onto that bike with all that horsepower and torque, coming onto the gas out of the turns.

MC: “Well to be honest compared it doesn’t feel overly powerful, the way that Phil has tuned it, I mean I rode a standard version and it felt a bit over powerful, but the race bike that PTR has prepared, it’s just the throttle connection is so smooth, that it actually feels more like a 600, but handles like a superbike.”

Funny you say that, I did ride one – well I wouldn’t’ describe what I did as riding, but I did wobble around Phillip Island on the 218 rear wheel horsepower PTR GSX-R1000 that Wayne Maxwell won on, and it brings back to me what you said then, that the power delivery was so beautifully creamy smooth, and you could really get on the gas hard and the throttle to rear wheel connection was perfect, even the gear change was like a bolt action rifle, so short and positive, so much better than a standard bike. No doubt when you’re going as fast as you are then it gets a whole lot more physical, so have you had to up your training for that? Have you done race distance?

MC: “I actually haven’t had any issue with it at the moment, I haven’t changed anything in my training, but I actually haven’t been able to train much, because I’ve had a few little injuries. But the bike actually feels really easy to ride, because it just seems to plow through the wind, where on the 600 you’re always getting blown around. On the superbike it just powers straight through, and you can just take the same lines every time you go out on track, whereas on the 600s you’re always having to adapt to which way the wind is going, and getting pushed around a bit more. So I seem to get a bit more tired on the 600 than the superbike.”

What about when it comes to battling in close quarters, and perhaps you’re up the front with blokes like Herfoss, Maxwell and Allerton, and they start shoving an elbow in here and there… will you give it back as hard as you get it?

MC: “I think I’ll be shoving the elbow in first *laugh’s* and they’ll be giving it back! No, it’ll be definitely good to just be up there at some point in the season, and mixing it up with those guys, and yeah I hope I can do that. I’m sure that the bike is capable, with what Josh has shown, and with the team around me, I’m sure we’ll be able too, which is good.”

Trev: Good luck in round one!

ASBK Test – Phillip Island

January 30-31, 2018 – Combined Times (TBC)

Glenn Allerton 1m32.728 BMW Bryan Staring 1m32.761 Kawasaki Josh Waters 1m32.838 Suzuki Mike Jones 1m33.158 Kawasaki Wayne Maxwell 1m33.160 Yamaha Daniel Falzon 1m33.244 Yamaha Michael Blair 1m33.633 Yamaha Troy Herfoss 1m33.745 Honda Matt Walters 1m33.754 Kawasaki Troy Bayliss 1m33.950 Ducati Mark Chiodo 1m34.018 Suzuki Jamie Stauffer 1m34.566 Ducati Callum Spriggs 1m34.996 Kawasaki Ted Collins 1m35.152 BMW Alex Phillis 1m35.476 Suzuki Aaron Morris 1m35.890 Yamaha Matt Harding 1m36.114 Kawasaki Lucas Vitale 1m36.458 Kawasaki Corey Turner 1m36.641 Suzuki Kyle Buckley 1m36.920 Kawasaki Brendan McIntyre 1m37.209 Suzuki Brad Swallow 1m37.521 Kawasaki Adam Christie 1m37.565 Suzuki Trent Gibson 1m37.725 Suzuki Patrick Li 1m38.277 Yamaha Con Kokkoris 1m38.513 Ducati Adam Senior 1m38.622 Yamaha Scott McGregor 1m39.191 Yamaha Heath Griffin 1m39.235 Ducati Phil Czaj 1m39.850 Aprilia Nathan Spiteri 1m40.960 Suzuki Ned Faulkhead 1m42.224 Honda

2018 ASBK Superbike Entry List – Round 1

14 Glenn Allerton – NextGen Motorsports NSW BMW

3 David Barker – VIC Kawasaki

21 Troy Bayliss – Desmosport Ducati QLD Ducati

178 Michael Blair – Yamaha, Gosford Classic Car Museum NSW A Yamaha

83 Kyle Buckley – Kawasaki Bcperformance QLD A Kawasaki

30 Markus Chiodo – Team Suzuki Ecstart Australia VIC A Suzuki

27 Adam Christie – AGMT Suzuki, ECSTAR Oils SA A Suzuki

29 Ted Collins – VIC A BMW

53 Mason Coote – AARK Suspension and Tuning, Kubuto Helmets VIC A Kawasaki

66 Aaiden Coote – AARK Suspension and Tuning / Cykel Products VIC B Kawasaki

11 Philip Czaj – Eco light Up, 11Motosport VIC A Aprilia

686 Tracey Davies – Villa Verde free Range Eggs, Girl Rdier VIC C Ducati

82 Jake Drew – Brighton Bikes & Bits, Willmax Graphics, YRD VIC B Yamaha

25 Daniel Falzon – Yamaha Racing Team / yamaha SA A Yamaha

43 Edward Faulkhead – VIC Honda

33 Sloan Frost – Treble Cone NZ A Suzuki

22 Trent Gibson – A6M7 Suzuki VIC A Suzuki

69 Heath Griffin – Russell Symes & Company, Craig McMartin NSW B Ducati

96 Mathew Harding – K&R Hydraulics / Kawasaki Connection NSW A Kawasaki

17 Troy Herfoss – Penrite Honda QLD A Honda

57 Michael Jones – Allsite Concrete Cutting XXX Rated Race… QLD A Kawasaki

41 Brian Kozan – Qualia Racing, Brian Kozan VIC C BMW

68 Mitchell Levy – ATR / Manshed Auctions NSW A Yamaha

92 Patrick Li – MotoGo Yamaha VIC B Yamaha

39 Tassy Limanis – Vinnies Racing VIC D BMW

18 Ashley Manuel – Pendragon Racing SA B Kawasaki

137 Luke Martyr – VIC C Yamaha

47 Wayne Maxwell – Yamaha racing Team / Yamaha VIC A Yamaha

74 Scott McGregor – Mini Loader Hire Vic A Yamaha

62 Brendan McIntyre – Western M’cycles Sydney NSW A Suzuki

37 Hamish McMurray – Six ways from Sunday NSW B Kawasaki

64 Aaron Morris – YRD NSW A Yamaha

20 Alex Phillis – Phillis Racing VIC A Suzuki

94 Mitchell Rees – Carl Cox Motorsport, Honda, Tony Rees Motorcycles NZ Honda

81 Joel Rhodes – Bikebiz, Pathway Communications NSW C Yamaha

77 Adam Senior – Senior Engineering / Pirelli WA A Yamaha

61 Arthur Sissis – SA Suzuki

16 Rowen Smith – Assembly Now VIC B Kawasaki

78 Nathan Spiteri – Livson, RST VIC B Suzuki

50 Callum Spriggs – Desmosport Ducati QLD A Kawasaki

67 Bryan Staring – Kawasaki, BC Performance WA A Kawasaki

99 William Strugnell – Statewide RR, Lees Spoton Motorcycles SA A Kawasaki

56 Bradley Swallow – Kawsaki Oz / Duspeed NSW A Kawasaki

24 Matt Tooley – Phillip Island Ride Days VIC C Yamaha

44 Cody Travers – Cycle World Tasmania TAS Suzuki

52 Corey Turner – Brisbane Motorcycles QLD A Suzuki

34 Justin Vella – Benzina Garage/Vella Developments VIC C Kawasaki

188 Lucas Vitale – BCPerformance Junior Team NSW A Kawasaki

12 Matt Walters – Swann Insurance Superbike NSW A Kawasaki

1 Josh Waters – Team Suzuki Ecstar Australia VIC A Suzuki

