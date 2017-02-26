Marc Marquez dislocates shoulder in Jerez Testing crash

One week after a positive showing at the official test in Australia, Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa were back on track in Jerez, Spain, for a private test. The schedule initially foresaw two days of work, but recent rain made for less-than-ideal track conditions on Friday, prompting the team to cancel the first day.

Although the skies remained cloudy today, the track conditions were improved, allowing the Repsol Honda men to continue working on HRC’s intense pre-season testing programme.

In the afternoon, Marc suffered a crash and briefly dislocated his right shoulder. A check at the circuit’s medical centre showed no further damage. Despite the crash, Marc was able to complete most of his testing programme as was Dani.

Back in Japan, the HRC engineers will analyse the collected data and prepare for the final winter test, due to take place at Losail, Qatar, 10-12 March.

Marc Marquez

“Today was a productive day, as we were able to do many laps and to work on our bike well. We did most of the work we had planned, which is good. I crashed in the afternoon and dislocated my shoulder, but luckily it was nothing serious. Now I’ll have some rest back at home and get ready for the next test, in Qatar.”

Dani Pedrosa