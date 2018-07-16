Mike Jones on the podium at Aragon

RFME Spanish Speed Championship – Round 4

Mike Jones has made a breakthrough in Europe in the RFME Spanish Speed Championship over the weekend, taking his first podium at Aragon in the Superstock 1000 class.

Mike Jones is racing the SuperStock 1000 category on the Speed Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR in 2018, alongside Marc Miralles. His teammate had however suffered a broken clavicle and wasn’t able to race over the weekend.

Mike Jones took eighth in the opening race of the weekend, then strengthened his position in the standings by closing the weekend off with his first podium for the season.

The Queenslander commenced the weekend from fifth on the grid, describing the opening race as tough, but an opportunity to build confidence. Everything came together on Sunday, with Jones describing his bike as perfect.

Mike Jones

“The race on Saturday was very complicated, it took me a lot to get confidence with the tires, today I felt better and the bike was perfect. I want to thank the team, all the people who are supporting me race after race and, especially my sponsors, facing Valencia, I will do everything possible to get back on the podium and, why not, win the race.”

Mike Jones had previously finished fourth at Circuito de Navarra, where a single race was held, taking his next strongest result, while Rounds 1 & 2 at Circuito de Albacete and Catalunya saw Jones take seventh and eighth respectively.

Jones now sits in fourth place in the standings, however there’s a 29-point gap to third.

Race 1

Carmelo Morales Gomez 24:46.643 Xavier Pinsach Cabañas +0.394 Alejandro Medina Mayo +4.504 Pedro Rodriguez Gonzalez +18.424 Christophe Ponsson +21.125 Angel Rodriguez Campillo +21.255 Ole Plassen +22.332 Mike Jones +24.098 Christian Palomares Vilar +24.324 Oscar Gutierrez Iglesias +24.356

Race 2

Alejandro Medina Mayo 9:30.350 Xavier Pinsach Cabañas +0.226 Mike Jones +1.409 Carmelo Morales Gomez +5.854 Christophe Ponsson +6.761 Pedro Rodriguez Gonzalez +7.977 Christian Palomares Vilar +8.816 Naomichi Uramoto +9.976 Ivan Silva Alberola +10.185 Oscar Gutierrez Iglesias +12.202

Standings