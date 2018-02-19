Mike Jones to race 2018 RFME Spanish Speed Championship in SuperStock 1000

Mike Jones will race for Team Speed Racing in the RFME Spanish Speed Championship in the SuperStock 1000 category on a ZX-10RR Kawasaki.

Mike Jones

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Team Speed Racing for the 2018 season. This is an excellent opportunity for us to achieve a high level of success together in the RFME Spanish Speed Superstock 1000 Championship. I’m confident and prepared to perform to the best of my ability. I wish to thank the team for trusting me and I look forward to beginning our work together shortly. “I competed in Motorland Aragón in the European Championship Superstock 600 in 2013 and in the European Championship SuperStock 1000 in 2017 in Motorland Aragón and in Jerez de la Frontera. In both circuits I enjoyed a lot”.

In a couple of weeks Jones will move to Spain and begin training prior to the first meeting of the RFME Spanish Speed Championship which will take place on the weekend of April 7 and 8 at the circuit of La Torrecica (Albacete).

José Regaña – Team Speed Racing

“Jones is a great professional who has already demonstrated his great value as a rider in Australia. I really want him to travel to Spain and start working with him on the pre-championship tests. “The whole team is excited about the signing of Mike Jones. This year we have our experience and Mike’s experience and that will undoubtedly make us much more competitive, which without a doubt, it will result in good results and podiums.”

About Team Speed Racing

In 2016, Team Speed Racing competed in the RFME Spanish Speed Championship with the Kawasaki ZX-10R in the Stock 1000 category with riders Francisco Javier Alviz and Fabrizio Perotti.

In 2017 Team Speed Racing participated in the RFME Spanish Speed Champion with the support of Michelin and with the drivers Marc Miralles and Ángel Poyatos who raced the Kawasaki ZX-10R in the SuperStock 1000 category and with Eric Fernández in the category of Moto4.

This year Marc Miralles and Mike Jones are part of the Speed Racing team and will race with the Kawasaki ZX10RR in the SuperStock 1000 category in the RFME Spanish Speed Championship 2018.