MondialMoto V5 Superbike for the road

Italian manufacturer MondialMoto have revealed their plans for a new 200hp V5 Superbike that they aim to produce next year.

The company is not in any way related to the World Championship winning Mondial company that won ten world titles during the 1950s. That company also took a couple of Isle of Man TT victories but this MondialMoto is run by Antonio Matarollo out of an Italian office based in Modena, along with a UK office in Wolverhampton.

There will be two models, the S is expected to be priced at €27.995 (44k AUD) while the R will sell for €35.995 (56k AUD).

It is no doubt a grand ambition at this stage MondialMoto are only at the prototype phase after securing €2.5m of initial investment funds via a loan from the Italian government.

MondialMoto claim to have been working on the development plans for 10 years.

The new 1000cc, 75.5-degree V5 will be housed in a carbon-fibre chassis and roll on carbon-fibre rims.

It is of no coincidence that the 75.5-degree layout is the same as what was utilised in Honda’s RC211V MotoGP machine.

“Only one other manufacturer has produced a V5,” says Antonio Matarollo, Director of MondialMoto. “It dominated MotoGP for five years but it never went into production. We will be the first to put a V5 on the road.”

MondialMoto plan a compression ratio of 13.5:1 with titanium used in both the valves, connecting rods and exhaust system.

50mm throttle bodies with variable length intakes feed the engine to a predicted rev limit of 13,750rpm.

A six-speed cassette style gearbox is employed and Ohlins is to provide the electronic suspension. Dry weight is claimed to be 179kg.

The first production bikes can currently be reserved for €10.000 and €15.000 respectively. In addition, MondialMoto have launched a crowdfunding opportunity for investors to help raise the finance required for the production of these new bikes.

MondialMoto are offering 2,000 Mini-Bonds priced at €500 on a 4-Year term fixed at 20% interest (€100 per unit) when it matures. The company also have additional incentives for the purchase of 5 or more units. http://mondialmoto.it/V5superbike/crowdfunding

MondialMoto want to hear from dealers, importers and investors worldwide, and from talented people looking for an awe-inspiring career.