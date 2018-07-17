Monster Energy takes over from Movistar for 2019

Energy drink company Monster Energy will take over from Movistar as the naming rights sponsor of the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team from the start of MotoGP season 2019.

The multi-year Agreement will see the factory Yamaha team race as the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team.

Lin Jarvis – Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director

“We are delighted to have reached agreement with Monster Energy Company as the new Title Sponsor of our Factory MotoGP Team. The new partnership will provide Monster Energy with an even stronger presence in the MotoGP class – the pinnacle activity of the motorcycle racing world. With Monster Energy being a very dynamic brand that‘s extremely active all around the world, we expect that this collaboration will further enhance the exposure of both brands and also give us a great platform for marketing activities. The new Agreement also signifies the intention of Yamaha and Monster Energy to further strengthen our collaboration for our global on-road and off-road motorsports programmes.”

The collaboration between Yamaha and Monster Energy is also underlined by the presence of the world famous “claw” icon on several other Yamaha bikes in racing disciplines such as Monster Energy Supercross, AMA Motocross, MotoAmerica SuperBike & SuperSport, FIM Motocross World Championship and the Suzuka 8 Hours. This global Monster Energy-Yamaha alliance will now take on an even greater significance for both companies.

Rodney Sacks – Monster Energy Chairman & CEO

“It‘s with great pride that we announce the next chapter of Monster Energy‘s decade long association with and participation in MotoGP, which will be anchored by our alliance with the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team. Having shared our passion for this sport with Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales, Jorge Lorenzo, Cal Crutchlow and Johann Zarco (among others) as well as the wider Yamaha family for multiple years; the prospect of developing our relationship with the team is something we are hugely excited by. We remain fully committed to providing the most exciting Monster fan experience to the many millions of MotoGP enthusiasts worldwide, both at race tracks and beyond. Through our title sponsorship of the fantastic Yamaha Factory Racing Team and iconic races such as the Czech and Catalunya Grands Prix, we have the opportunity to continue our partnership in what is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic sports on the planet.”