Morbidelli to join Marc VDS in premiere class in 2018

With Jack Miller and Tito Rabat both out of contract at the end of the 2017 season, it has been announced that one of the MarcVDS MotoGP berths for 2018 is allocated to Franco Morbidelli, who will join the premiere class. This leaves the question of whether Miller or Rabat will stay with the squad next season. Or will there be another newcomer to join the MarcVDS ranks alongside Morbidelli for 2018.

Morbidelli, who leads the Moto2 World Championship, will remain with Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS for a further two years. The agreement reached today also includes an option for a third year, should the Italian wish to continue with the team for the 2020 MotoGP season.

Morbidelli made his debut for Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS in 2016, securing eight podium finishes on his way to fourth place in the Moto2 World Championship.

While a first World Championship win proved elusive in 2016, Morbidelli started the 2017 season with victory in Qatar, which he then backed up with further race wins in Argentina, Austin and Le Mans. Morbidelli currently leads the Moto2 World Championship by seven points from Thomas Lüthi after seven of 18 races.

Franco Morbidelli

“Firstly I want to thank Marc van der Straten and Michael Bartholemy for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity. Thanks to my management team for arranging everything, leaving me free to focus on the racing and also to the Riders Academy. It’s good to have everything sorted so early in the season, as I can now concentrate fully on what I have to do this year in Moto2. I’m excited by the thought of MotoGP and I’m happy to be making the step up to the premier class with the team, and with people I know and have worked alongside already. It’s a big challenge, but it’s definitely one that I’m looking forward to. But for now my focus is on this year, so thinking about MotoGP will have to wait until after the final Moto2 race of the season in Valencia.”

Marc van der Straten – President of the Marc VDS Racing Team