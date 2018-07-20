London based custom Harley designer at Morgan & Wacker

On July 28th and 29th, Morgan & Wacker will welcome Warr’s Harley-Davidson head designer, Charlie Stockwell to their Newstead dealership.

The connections between Warr’s and Morgan & Wacker are aplenty. Morgan & Wacker Dealer Principal Paul Lewis was the sales & marketing director of the Magic Group in the UK where he looked after four of the biggest UK Harley dealerships for a number of years before joining Morgan & Wacker.

Paul cites John & Rob Warr as friends and often loves to have a dig at them that Morgan & Wacker is seven years older than Warr’s. Both Warr’s and Morgan & Wacker are the oldest Harley-Davidson dealerships in their continents and are both widely renowned as experts in motorcycle customisation.

Paul’s excited to welcome Charlie Stockwell, Warr’s Harley-Davidson head designer to the Morgan & Wacker family.

Charlie Stockwell is one of the most recognisable names in custom bike scene right now. From his 110k+ Instagram followers, to his incredible portfolio of work, Charlie helps represent the next generation of custom culture.

While Stockwell calls Warr’s Harley-Davidson in London home as their head of design and custom but can often be found abroad spreading his expertise worldwide.

In February of this year, Stockwell took part in a four-way bike build off in Milwaukee, where he and three others were challenged by Harley-Davidson to customize four Sportser models in just two days.

Charlie’s trip to the sunny state is to help Nikki Brown-Shepherd (nikkibs_ / @ironsisters_), one half of the local Iron Sisters, to customise her Iron 883.

Morgan & Wacker have opened their doors to Charlie and Nikki and invited them into their workshop to complete the build, working alongside their own team of talented techs.

Charlie’s visit to Morgan & Wacker is timed perfectly, as Morgan & Wacker are gearing up to reveal their 2018 Battle of the Kings build to the world. Morgan & Wacker’s own customisation expert, Glenn Taylor spent over a month designing and working with the Morgan & Wacker build team to bring his design to life for the 2018 competition.

Morgan & Wacker will be hosting an evening ride on Sunday July 29th with Nikki and Charlie, where they’ll reveal their build alongside Morgan & Wacker’s 2018 Battle of the Kings build, and a third build that will that the Morgan & Wacker team has been working on.

If you’d like to check out all three builds, and join Charlie, the Iron Sisters and the Morgan & Wacker crew for a Sunday evening ride and dinner, please RSVP on the Morgan & Wacker Harley-Davidson Facebook event (Link).