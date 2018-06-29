Moto Comet

Brevetti Drusiani Bologna

With Phil Aynsley

Yet another pretty obscure Italian marque was Moto Comet.

Alfonso Drusiani was the main engineer at F.B. Mondial and was responsible for their World Championship winning 125 singles.

However he left Mondial in 1952 and founded Brevetti Drusiani Bologna (BDB) to design and manufacture street bikes which were then sold under the Moto Comet name.

His first design was a 160cc OHC parallel-twin but it was quickly followed by a more successful 173cc version (photographed here).

The camshaft was driven by a chain with the valves being inclined at 40º. While the 160 used iron barrels and the primary drive was by chain, the 173 featured aluminium barrels and had a gear-driven primary drive.

The most important improvement over the earlier model however was the adoption of an oil pump in place of the splash lubrication used by the 160. The 173 made 10hp at 6800rpm.

A 250cc version appeared in 1955 but was only produced in limited numbers before the company closed in 1956.