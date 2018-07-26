Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited Carbon (Satin Black): $16,890 +ORC

Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited Milano (Gloss Grey): $16,390 +ORC

Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited Rough (Matt Grey): $15,890 +ORC

Moto Guzzi is offering a limited number of V7 III Special Edition models to Australian customers.

As has been the tradition for almost 100 years, these three new versions of the V7III range, ‘Carbon’, ‘Rough’ and ‘Milano’ come directly from the Factory in Mandello Del Lario, Italy where they are assembled by hand.

All are power by a traditional Moto Guzzi transvers 90-degree air-cooled V-Twin that produces 52 hp and 60 Nm of torque.

Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited Carbon (Satin Black): $16,890 +ORC

The V7 III Carbon combines the authentic V7 heritage style with the modern quality of carbon fibre components.

It is currently the only member of the new Special Edition models that is built in limited and numbered production. In total, just 1921 (the year that Moto Guzzi was established) of these motorcycles have been produced worldwide with each model’s series number positioned on an identification plate on the handlebar risers.

This motorcycle’s completely matt black look is enhanced by a series of striking red components which include the rocker cover and logos on the side fairings, as well as the Eagle on the fuel tank and Brembo front disk brake calliper. The seat is finished with red stitching and composed of brand new water repellent Alcantara.

Black anodized components such as a billet aluminium locking fuel cap, black headlight frame, injector covers and the rear brake master cylinder complete the look.

Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited Rough (Matt Grey): $15,890 +ORC

This version stands out for its knobbly tyres and spoked rims. A dedicated seat with stitched trim and a passenger grab strap also feature along with a pair of aluminium side fairings.

The fenders are made of the same premium materials while the headlight frame is painted black and the fork stanchions are protected by classic rubber dust covers.

The availability of original Moto Guzzi accessories for the V7 III is so extensive that you can make this and the other V7 III versions even more exclusive.

Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited Milano (Gloss Grey): $16,390 +ORC

The Moto Guzzi V7 III Milano is the more urban take for city streets and takes its origins from the V7 III Special.

It maintains the same typical, classic characteristics such as the dual circular display instrumentation, the chrome exhaust and passenger grab handle, as well as the glossy tank colours.

It distinguishes itself with its alloy wheels that contribute to giving it a more modern appearance.

The standard equipment is completed by details such as the aluminium fenders and side fairings.

Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited Specifications