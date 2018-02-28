Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer Review

Limited Edition Numbered ‘Custom Racer’

Words by Stuart, Images by Nick Wood Photography

Moto Guzzi’s V7 Racer has always taken the custom theme straight from the showroom floor, with the V7 III carrying on that same iconic theme. Produced in a limited, numbered edition, as indicated by the plate located on the upper steering yoke, the V7 III Racer is not only the most sporty of the range, but also the one with the most prestigious parts.

These include the satin finish chromium fuel tank with a red eagle badge, “Rosso Corsa” colour on the frame and swingarm, humped saddle, anodized black aluminium parts, brushed aluminium parts, solid billet rearsets, lightened steering stem and steering yoke guard, Öhlins shock absorbers and the spoked wheel rims which have black channels and red Moto Guzzi decals.

V7s of previous years have had the show, but not much go. This has changed somewhat for this third generation Racer (and other V7 III models) with ten percent more power.

While it retains the air-cooled, two-valve, pushrod, longitudinal-crankshaft design and the 80 x 74mm bore and stroke, it’s still new. Up top, the cylinders, heads and pistons are new. Down below, the crankcase has been updated and there’s a new oil sump, crankshaft and venting system.

The increase in power might not sound like a lot but when you ride the V7 Racer it is a considerably different and more enjoyable bike to ride. Having that bit more oomph to use/push the top quality suspension and not worry about whether it will make it up that steep rise coming up is what you’ll experience. Gone is the “smell the roses” feeling and now it has more of the “racer” feeling it should have.

While classic in design and style the V7III Racer is still fitted with the latest safety features. Twin channel ABS and a new adjustable MGCT (Moto Guzzi Traction Control) system that can also be disabled are standard features.

The MGCT system is adjustable with two sensitivity levels, one more conservative and ideal for use in poor grip situations such as wet or slippery roads, and the other designed to optimise safety and stability on dry roads.

Traction control settings (Level 2, Level 1 or Off) can be selected on-the-fly using the starter button, and another modern adaption of the MGCT system is the ability to recalibrate the rear tyre circumference, compensating for tyre wear or the use of different profiles so that the traction control system remains accurate.

In the handling department the V7 Racer retains a steel frame but comes with a lightweight front end (54 percent of the weight rests on the rear wheel), super sexy full adjustable Ohlins twin shock absorbers and new steering geometry that Moto Guzzi says, “guarantees a more dynamic ride in corners, better handling and stability.”

I tend to agree after our test. The front end feels much better on turn in – not heavy and weighty like the previous Racer’s. For the lighter riders among us, the standard settings are pretty good. For the heavier riders, a little more preload and compression would be needed.

Braking is minimalist with a single disc up front but is adequate for the power of the bike. Of course, with the “Racer” moniker on the bike a bit more power would not go astray. Ergonomics are exactly as the bike looks – sporty. I wouldn’t be touring too far on this baby, but day blasts along your favourite road are right up the Racer’s alley.

Accessories include a tasteful ensemble to jazz up the Racer even further and the set of slip-on mufflers would be a great addition to release some more V-twin tunes.

While I have always liked the Moto Guzzi V7 Racer for its looks, the lack of power never got me totally into it. The increase in power and much better handling on this V7 III, has now got me over the line.

It would look just nice in my garage, but the Minister for Finances says, “What? You want another bike! Where will you put this one?!” Who cares, this piece of exotica will look just fine in the tiny bit of space I’m sure I can squeeze it into!

Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer Specifications

Price – $16,490 (plus on-road charges)

Warranty – Two years, unlimited distance

Servicing Intervals – Every 10,000km or 12 months

Engine – Air-cooled V-twin cylinder, 4-stroke, overhead 2 valves per cylinder

Bore x Stroke – 80 x 74mm

Displacement – 744cc

Compression – 9.6:1

Power – 38kW @ 6200rpm

Torque – 60Nm @ 4900rpm

Transmission – Six-speed, dry single plate clutch, shaft final drive

Suspension – Front, 40mm telescopic fork, non-adjustable, travel 130mm. Rear, monoshock, adjustable preload, compression and rebound, travel 96mm.

Dimensions Seat height – 770mm Weight – 213kg (wet) Fuel capacity – 21 litres Wheelbase – 1463mm

Tyres – Front, 100/90/R18. Rear, 130/80/R17

Frame: Tubular steel

Brakes – Front, 320mm disc with four-piston caliper. Rear, 260mm disc, dual-piston caliper

Fuel Consumption – 7.08 litres per 100km, premium unleaded

Theoretical Range – 296km

Colours – Satin Chrome

Verdict – Stand out from the crowd

