Moto News Weekly Wrap

June 26, 2018 – By Darren Smart

Proudly brought to you by Dunlop Geomax

Latest News

What Went Down Last Weekend? AMA Motocross Championships at Muddy Creek 2018 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country – Snowshoe Maxxis British Motocross Championships TrialGP World Championship – Gouveia, Portugal 2018 Mammoth Mountain Motocross Max Whale breaks collarbone

Australasian News Australian Supercross 2019 Australian Trial Championship 2018 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship AORC & 2 Day Enduro YMA YZ65 Cup

Local Racing Coastal Motocross Championship – Round 4 WA Motocross Championship – Round 4 VSMX Championship – Round 4 Orange to Ocean Round 3 Victorian Off-Road Championships – Round 7 TNQMX Championships – Round 3

So what’s next?

What Went Down Last Weekend?

Last weekend’s racing highlighted by the 5th round of the AMA Motocross Championships at Muddy Creek in Tennessee, round nine of the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country in Snowshoe and the latest round of the British Motocross Championships at Desertmatin in Northern Ireland as well as the Portugal round of the TrialGP World Championships.

AMA Motocross Championships at Muddy Creek

The race coverage from MAVTV and NBC of the AMA Motocross Championship has been sensational with all of us lounge lizards enjoying the first five rounds of hard core outdoor motocross and there is no denying Eli Tomac who, after last weekend, blitzed hi way to a five round winning streak.

Tomac looks completely dialled right now, his KX is handling like a dream and his career best form took him to the overall win at Muddy Creek on the back of winning the opening moto from a blistering Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen, Blake Baggett and Marvin Musquin who crashed during the opening lap but in moto two it was all Musquin who took his second moto win of the season over Barcia and Tomac who sensationally came back from a 15th place start.

Barcia (2-2) ended the day second outright ahead of Musquin (5-1), Roczen (3-4), Baggett (4-5), Weston Peick (6-6), Justin Hill (8-7), Phil Nicoletti (7-9), Benny Bloss (9-8) and Kyle Cunningham (7-9).

Tomac heads to Southwick next weekend with a 32 point lead over Musquin while Kiwi Cody Cooper managed two solid moto results (20-11) to end the day in 15th outright and now sits an incredible 9th overall in the series. At 35 years of age this is a sensational effort from Cody.

Interestingly, after struggling to make the top 15 in the 250 class in earlier rounds, Justin Hill will now ride the rest of the series in the 450 class for Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki on the back of consistent top 10 finishes.

It was crazy town in the 250 class with championship contenders Alex Martin, Aaron Plessinger and Jeremy Martin all crashing their way out of overall contention handing Shane McElrath his fist outdoor overall win with 3-2 moto results ahead of Dylan Ferrandis (11-1) and Chase Sexton (8-4).

Jeremy Martin won the opening moto but crashed heavily in moto two after coming together with Justin Cooper and was stretchered off to the local hospital while Plessinger crashed out of the lead in the opening moto as did Alex Martin in the second moto but when all of the dust settled Plessinger heads to Southwick with a 23 point lead of Jeremy Martin who in turn has a six point lead over his bother Alex.

As far as J-Mart is concerned the GEICO Honda Team has released an update via its social media. The post reads as follows:

‘Today did not go as planned for @jeremymartin6 at Muddy Creek. After the start of the second moto, Jeremy had a bad crash that would result in a burst fracture of his L1 vertebrae. He has full mobility and is fully conscious. Martin has undergone surgery yesterday (Monday June 25th) to stabilize his L1 lower back fracture. He will be able to begin walking and start therapy almost immediately after surgery. Recovery time is looking to be around two months. Thank you to the Alpinestars Medical Crew and the staff at Bristol hospital for all their help.’

Aussie Hayden Mellross returned to action with a top 20 results and will look to improve as the season hits the second half while former AMA Motocross and Supercross star AND ISDE winner Ryan Sipes turned up on the Husqvarna 125 to end the day with more than credible 25-21 moto results.

450 Overall at Muddy Creek, Tennessee

Eli Tomac (Kaw) 1-3 Justin Barcia (Yam) 2-2 Marvin Musquin (KTM) 5-1 Ken Roczen (Hon) 3-4 Blake Baggett (KTM) 4-5 Weston Peick (Suz) 6-6 Justin Hill (Suz) 8-7 Phil Nicoletti (Hus) 7-9 Benny Bloss (KTM) 9-8 Kyle Cunningham (Suz) 7-9 Jacob Hayes (Kaw) 16-12 Dylan Merriam (Yam) 12-17 Henry Miller (Suz) 10-19 Brandon Scharer (Yam) 15-15 Cody Cooper (Hon) 20-11 Alex Ray (Yam) 18-13 Ben Lamay (Hon) 13-20 Cade Autenrieth (KTM) 21-14 Jake Masterpool (Yam) 19-16 Heath Harrison (Hon) 14-32

450 Points after 5 of 12 Rounds

Eli Tomac (Kaw)–242 Marvin Musquin (KTM)–210 Justin Barcia (Yam)–184 Ken Roczen (Hon)–169 Blake Baggett (KTM)–164 Weston Peick (Suz)–148 Benny Bloss (KTM)–126 Phil Nicoletti (Suz)–118 Cody Cooper (Hon)–80 Jason Anderson (Hus)–73

250 Overall at Muddy Creek, Tennessee

Shane McElrath (KTM) 3-2 Dylan Ferrandis (Yam) 11-1 Chase Sexton (Hon) 8-4 Alex Martin (KTM) 12-3 Jordan Smith (KTM) 7-6 Joey Savatgy (Kaw) 6-7 Aaron Plessinger (Yam) 9-5 Austin Forkner (Kaw) 5-9 Jeremy Martin (Hon) 1-40 Justin Cooper (Yam) 2-28 Cameron McAdoo (Hon) 13-8 RJ Hampshire (Hon) 4-19 Michael Mosiman (Hus) 14-10 Mitchell Harrison (Hus) 15-11 James Decotis (Suz) 17-12 Jordan Bailey (Hus) 16-14 Colt Nichols (Yam) 10-20 Brandon Hartranft (Yam) 20-13 Sean Cantrell (KTM) 18-16 Hayden Melross (Yam) 22-15 Challen Tennant (Yam) 19-17 James Weeks (Yam) 27-18 Ryan Sipes (Hus) 25-21

250 Points after 5 OF 12 Rounds

Aaron Plessinger (Yam)–199 Jeremy Martin (Hon)–176 Alex Martin (KTM)–170 Justin Cooper (Yam)–158 Austin Forkner (Kaw)-143 Shane McElrath (KTM)–133 Jordan Smith (KTM)–133 RJ Hampshire (Hon)–120 Chase Sexton (Hon)–118 Joey Savatgy (Kaw) – 112

2018 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country – Snowshoe

In atrociously wet conditions Kailub Russell has won the 9th round of the 2018 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country series held at Snowshoe last weekend and in doing so extended his championship lead to 54 points.

Josh Strang managed 8th in the XC1 class to maintain 5th in the points and there was more good news for the Aussies with Tayla Jones wining the WXC class to take a 76 point lead in the series over compatriot Mackenzie Tricker who finished the day in 4th.

GNCC Overall Standings – 2018

Kailub Russell – 256 Thad Duvall – 202 Trevor Bollinger – 164 Steward Baylor Jr – 149 Josh Strang – 136

Maxxis British Motocross Championships

Tommy Searle and Conrad Mewse have won the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively in the latest round of the Maxxis British Motocross Championships and despite finishing back in 5th place Jake Nicholls still leads the MX1 championship from Evgeny Bobryshev and Graeme Irwin while Mewse has a 31 point lead in the MX2 championship points.

MX1 Overall

Tommy Searle – 50 Graeme Irwin – 40 Ivo Monticelli – 37 Evgeny Bobryshev – 36 Jake Nicholls – 36

MX1 Championship Points

Jake Nicholls – 176 Evgeny Bobryshev – 157 Graeme Irwin – 147 Elliott Banks-Browne – 123 Ivo Monticelli – 116

MX2 Overall

Conrad Mewse – 50 Joshua Gilbert – 40 Josh Spinks – 36 Mel Pocock – 36 Liam Knight – 32

MX2 Championship Points

Conrad Mewse – 188 Joshua Gilbert – 157 Mel Pocock – 142 Liam Knight – 137 Martin Barr – 124

TrialGP World Championship – Gouveia, Portugal

In Gouveia, Portugal, Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou set yet another new record in the TrialGP World Championship by racking up his 100th victory on the same day as reaching the new milestone of a 200th championship appearance.

Bou also managed to break the record for number of victories in world championship trials, as he surpasses the long-established record of Dougie Lampkin with 99 wins at the fourth round of the TrialGP World Championship where he left with a 10 point lead in the championship over Jeroni Fajardo.

The next round of the TrialGP World Championship will be held in Auron, France, on 14th and 15th July.

Rider Standings after Round 4

BOU Toni – 90 FAJARDO Jeroni – 80 BUSTO Jaime – 76 RAGA Adam – 65 CABESTANY Albert – 59

2018 Mammoth Mountain Motocross

Current Australian National 250cc Junior Motocross Champion Dante Hyam shot over to America last weekend to contest the annual and much heralded Mammoth Mountain Motocross and managed a more than credible 5th place in the 250B class which featured 40 riders on the gate in each moto.

Max Whale breaks collarbone

Max Whale is undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone, meaning he won’t be racing at the Lima Half-Mile this coming weekend.

Here’s what he had to say:

“There will be none of this on the weekend at Lima. Fell off through the week, broken collarbone, surgery tomorrow. Devastated, was looking forward to Lima.”

Australasian News

On the local front there were up-dates and news on Supercross, Trials, Dirt Track, Speedway Sidecar, AORC as well as the inaugural YZ65 Cup.

Australian Supercross

Starting with the Supercross, and this is big news, Troy Bayliss Events are teaming up with Yamaha Motor Australia to bring round three of the championship to Geelong on October 13 featuring an all-new Triple Crown competition format.

Bayliss believes GMHBA Stadium is the perfect venue for fans to get up close and personal with the sport.

Troy Bayliss

“We’re expecting a big crowd down in Geelong to see Australia’s greatest Supercross talent. We’re also offering fans new ways of interacting with their favourite teams and riders through our Pit Party activation.”

The Pit Party will take place outside the Brownlow Stand at GMHBA Stadium, providing the people of Geelong with a free-of-charge experience to rub shoulders with the teams/riders and enjoy the party atmosphere with DJs, music, autograph signing sessions and more.

October 13 will be a big night in Geelong, following the Supercross, fans can spill into the CBD which will be hosting a White Night Street Festival until 2am.

2019 Australian Trial Championship

On the Trails front the Launceston Motocross and Scramble Club will host the 2019 Australian Trial Championship at their Mount Joy facility during the October-September Tasmanian school holidays.

Kevin Zarczynki – Chair of the Australian Trial Commission

“The Australian trial community is excited to be returning to Tasmania for the Aussie Titles in 2019. The area of Mount Joy near Launceston last played host to the event in 2014, in what was an excellent event, so we are looking forward to returning to Tassie next year.”

2018 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship

Meanwhile, Motorcycling Australia (MA) in conjunction with Kurri Kurri Motorcycle club have announced that the 2018 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship will be a continuation from round two and will be held on Sunday August 12, after the meeting wasn’t completed on June 10.

North Queensland has serious history when it comes to Speedway so this is great news – the MA Speedway Commission have announced that the 2019 Australian Senior and Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship will not be run at Maryborough Speedway in Queensland, due to a change in the track surface raising safety concerns from the promoter.

The championship will now be hosted at the brand new revamped Pioneer Park Speedway in Brandon, North Queensland 40 minutes south of Townsville on April 20-21 (Easter long weekend), hosted by The North Queensland Speedway Riders and Supporters Club.

AORC & 2 Day Enduro

The AORC is undoubtedly one of the most successful and progressive series in Australia and for the first time the series is welcoming the ‘Vintage Cup’ for rider on Pre1986 machinery to a 2 Day Enduro (scored as separate days), at Dungog NSW on 28-29 July 2018.

For further class details go to:

http://www.aorc.org.au/about-aorc/classes/

YMA YZ65 Cup

And finally, YMA announce the YZ65 Cup – a series of race events at selected national MX and SX rounds with the first event happening at Ranch MX near Raymond Terrace at round 7/8 of the MX Nationals on 14/15 July 2018.

Yamaha dealers in NSW have been asked to invite a rider to represent them. Rider numbers will be capped at 30 entrants who will ride a practice and race on Sat 14 July with two races on Sunday 15.

Local Racing

Coastal Motocross Championship – Round 4

Round four of the Coastal Motocross Championship was held in Port Sorell, Tasmania last weekend and it was Hugh McKay who won the Pro-Open and Pro-Lites classes.

Other class winner included Lochie Smith (125cc 13-U16 Yrs and Jnr 125cc/250cc A Grade), Angus Pearce (65cc 10-12 and 85cc 9-U12 SW), Joel Sharman-Spicer (65cc 8-U10), Cooper Ford (PW50), Will Schuuring (85cc 12-U14) and Amy Penny (Ladies).

WA Motocross Championship – Round 4

Round four of the WA Motocross Championship was held at Hendley Park last weekend and it was Jayden Rykers who won the MX1 class while Mat Fabry took out the MX2 class and in the support classes Tahlia O-Hare won the Women’s class, Luke Gaisford the Quad class and Jaxso Turner the Amateur Cup.

VSMX Championship – Round 4

Round four of the VSMX Championship was held in Albury Wodonga and it was Morgan Fogarty who took out the MX2 class over Kale Makeham, Joel Green and Cody Dyce while in the MX1 class it was Joben Baldwin who took the win from Joel Green and Cory Watts.

Orange to Ocean Round 3

Round three of the Orange to Ocean series was held in the Queensland town of Mundubbera last weekend and it was Joel Evans who won the MX1 and MX2 classes while Britney Boyce won the WMX class, Mitchell Quinn the Mini-Lites class, Jett Williams the 65cc class, Jayden Pender the Junior Lites class, Dan Ingleton the 30-40 Vets and Bill Shelton the Over 40s Vets.

Victorian Off-Road Championships – Round 7

Conditions for round 7 of the Victorian Off-Road Championships were a touch on the damp side with overnight rain making the track wet and slippery but that didn’t stop Wyatt Price taking the J4 class over Daniel Van Der Werf and Bailey Manning while local Aaron Miles took out the J3 class ahead of Sam Barton.

Other class winners included Charlie Holmes (J2), Nick Graham (18 and Under A), Billy McColough (18 and Under B) and Holly Cuneo (Womens Class).

TNQMX Championships – Round 3

Finally, Luke Weaver has won the MX1 and MX2 classes at round three of the TNQMX Championships held in the Gold Mining town of Charters Towers last weekend while Zearne De Maria won the Women’s class, Mark Oberthur the Vets, Braden Plath the 65cc 10-U12, Jackson Walsh the 65cc 7-U10 and Deegan Mancinelli the Junior Lites class.

So what’s next?

Well, this weekend is everyone’s favourite round of the AMA Motocross Championship being Southwick and there is the Indonesian round of the World Motoross Championships which should be very interesting with the rivalry between Cairoli and Herlings in the MXGP class as well as Jonass and Prado in the MX2 class. Hopefully Hunter Lawrence can find his Mojo.

And let’s not forget that the second half of the 2018 Australian MX Nationals kicks off this weekend at Conondale before heading to Raymond Terrace for a ‘double header’ over the weekend of July 14-15 then it is back up to Queensland for the final two rounds in Gladstone (Aug 5) and Coolum (Aug 11-12).

Yamaha and Dunlop have to be happy with Dean Ferris holding a 58 point lead over class rookie Mitch Evans in the MX1 class while Wilson Todd is in front of the MX2 class by a handy 16 points over Nathan Crawford.