June 5, 2018 – By Darren Smart

Ferris Wins Manjimup 15000

The infamous Cosy Creek circuit has hosted yet another Manjimup 15000and this year it was Dean Ferris who took out the overall win ahead of former winner Kirk Gibbs and Kyle Webster while Egan Mastin and Jayden Rykers rounded out the top five.

Gibbs got his day to the best tart possible by winning the opening moto but Ferris bounced back to the win the second moto so all eyes were on the two combatants as they headed into moto three tied on points but as it has been for all of this season Ferris dropped the hammer in moto three to take the win and the overall.

Freeman and Salvini share honours at Estonian EnduroGP

The Estonian round of the World EnduroGP has been run and won with Brad Freeman taking a surprise overall win on day one before the revitalised and evergreen Alex Salvini taking the win on day two.

Day 1 – Official Report

Day 1 of the Estonian EnduroGP, held under sunny skies and summer weather, had a surprise in store in the shape of 2017 Junior World Champion, Brad Freeman who has undoubtedly been the big surprise of the early part of the season.

The protege of Jarno Boano has impressed everyone since the beginning of the season with his speed and his very positive attitude. Whether in the cold and snow of Päijänne (Finland) or the dust of the GP of Portugal, the Brit has been sporting as well and always sporting a smile!

However, on the Cross Test of Tallinn and Maardu, the youngster from Staffordshire hardly had time to catch his breath on the way to his debut win. Especially as fellow countryman Steve Holcombe launched an attack with his usual determination and led the race at the end of the first lap, where Christophe Charlier and Yamaha’s Jamie McCanney both fell heavily and lost a lot of time. While Holcombe led the dance, Freeman, Alex Salvini and Eero Remes were in ambush, meanwhile the rest of the pack were irretrievably outpaced by this flying quartet.

The long Enduro test which lasted more than 10 minutes would once again prove to make the difference, while Holcombe continued to lead the way at the end of the second lap by 7 seconds ahead of Freeman, fatigue started to creep in – Holcombe fell twice on the ET3 while Freeman opened the gas and took control of the race.

The Englishman wasn’t seen again after that and he won the EnduroGP class on his 4th outing in the Senior ranks!

Brad Freeman

“I’m really happy… a few months ago I was looking up to and admiring all these riders from the side of the stage, and now I’m winning and finishing in front of them! It’s really something I never imagined happening this early in the season!”

The tough and determined Eero Remes didn’t hold back, and the similarities which Estonia and Finland share allowed him to finish the race with a double podium – in class and in EGP. In fact, the Finn was so fast that he demoted Holcombe and snatched second place overall on the last two tests – proof of his fighting spirit.

Alex Salvini also continued his strong form, but he was forced to finish behind Steve Holcombe, by less than a second! Steve Holcombe was slightly disappointed as he has still not won a single day in the EnduroGP class this season.

Steve Holcombe

“I’m a bit down physically, and I crashed twice in Enduro Test 3. But my physical condition in general isn’t great at the moment because of a rib injury that I’ve been carrying. Anyway, it’s a very nice race and a nice lap to ride.”

Behind the “fast and furious four”, Jamie McCanney recovered well after a heavy fall in the morning, and he took a valuable 5th place overall in front of his brother Danny, who was a very good sixth. Suffering with his injuries French Yamaha rider Loic Larrieu achieved an important 7th place ahead of Red Moto Honda’s Thomas Oldrati, confirming the Italian’s current good form.

Gas Gas’ Antoine Basset grabbed another Top 10 finished overall in front of his compatriot Anthony Geslin who brilliantly confirms his good progress in 2018. Replacement rider Alex Snow was 11th, in front of Australian Matthew Phillips who was only 12th and seems to be a shadow of his usual self.

It goes without saying that Brad Freeman was the winner in Enduro 1, in front of Jamie McCanney and Antoine Bassett. Promising former motocrosser Alex Snow was 4th in class.

Thanks to his great pace at the end of the day, Eero Remes won the Enduro 2 class ahead of his big rivals Alex Salvini and Loïc Larrieu, while Thomas Oldrati is getting closer and closer to the “box” at each event.

Steve Holcombe was not worried in E3, despite the great race from Manxman Danny McCanney, a brilliant second again, while Anthony Geslin found his way back on the podium after dispatching of the “elder statesman” Christophe Nambotin.

Anthony Geslin

“Achieving another podium here in Estonia, and in front of the “boss” Nambotin it’s amazing, it’s pure happiness!”

Mathew Phillips finished 12th overall on day 1.

Enduro GP Estonia Day 1 Results

Brad FREEMAN Eero REMES Steve HOLCOMBE Alex SALVINI Jamie MCCANNEY Daniel MCCANNEY Loïc LARRIEU Thomas OLDRATI Antoine BASSET Anthony GESLIN Alex SNOW Matthew PHILLIPS Deny PHILIPPAERTS Christophe NAMBOTIN Christophe CHARLIER

Day 2 – Official Report

Summer came early this year on the banks of the Baltic Sea and the second day of the Maxxis Grand Prix of Estonia took place, just like the first day in perfect conditions!

And like day 1, it was the quartet of Eero Remes, Alex Salvini and Beta’s Steve Holcombe and Brad Freeman who animated the EnduroGP category with highs and lows.

Showing remarkable pace at the start of the race, Eero Remes was unfortunately disappointed in the Enduro Test on the second lap where he broke his crankcase on a big rock. He was forced to retire, and the factory TM lost out big time in Tallinn, as his big championship rival Alex Salvini won brilliantly on this second day.

Alex Salvini

“After the frustration of yesterday where I did not ride at my ideal level, I am obviously satisfied with this victory, even though Eero Remes’ is a shame. But this is what racing can be like sometimes, and I will continue to work hard with my team to confirm this excellent start to the season.”

The rider from Bologna, Salvini, showed his dominance and determination by taking the lead of the race at the halfway point. He managed and held on to a small advantage throughout the 11 tests of the day, despite the onslaught of Freeman (who continues to impress Enduro fans) and the speed of Steve Holcombe who finished second by a little less than 10 seconds behind Salvini.

Only 8th after the first lap, Yamaha’s Loic Larrieu recovered well afterwards to displace Christophe Nambotin and take 4th. The two Frenchmen were ahead of the very consistent Danny McCanney, and their compatriot Christophe Charlier who took his best result, 7th, since the beginning of the season.

Shaken by his heavy fall the day before, Jamie McCanney could not do better than 8th. He precedes Thomas Oldrati who placed his Honda 9th, while Antoine Basset completed the Top 10 ahead of Basque rider Anthony Geslin who improves from GP to GP.

But Alex Salvini was undoubtedly the big winner of this Estonian Grand Prix as he definitively confirms his return to the forefront and is leading the championship at the season’s mid-point. Steve Holcombe will have to work hard for the remaining 4 Grand Prix if he wants to keep his Number 1 crown.

Alex Salvini made a double blow with a clear victory in Enduro 2 where he beat Loic Larrieu and Corsican Christophe Charlier who finally took his first podium of 2018.

Christophe Charlier

“I’m getting used to the pain and the wrist has not bothered me that much… but me and the team lacked a little with my bike settings, and it was not easy for me on these tests. But to finish 4th today is not so bad.”

Brad Freeman was untouchable in E1 and thus takes the lead of the championship in this category in front of Jamie McCanney who will also push hard at the next event as Freeman is on the rise. Antoine Basset secured another podium in E1, even thought he had to hold off Alex Snow at the start of the day.

Brad Freeman

“To have a weekend like this is so unexpected for me. It has been so fun and also really successful. Now I look forward to the next Grand Prix, The Wall, which could be one of the turning points of the season”.

Steve Holcombe had no opponent to match him in Enduro 3 despite the “awakening” on Sunday of Christophe Nambotin, and the superb performance of Danny McCanney.

Steve Holcombe

“I took big points in EGP and I won in E3… so it’s been a good weekend for me,” Holcombe said. “But I have suffered with a rib injury from Finland onwards and I am only at 90% of my best form, but it’s improving very slowly. We are only halfway through the season and everything is still possible!”

Enduro GP Estonia Day 1 Results

Alex SALVINI Steve HOLCOMBE Brad FREEMAN Loïc LARRIEU Christophe NAMBOTIN Daniel MCCANNEY Christophe CHARLIER Jamie MCCANNEY Thomas OLDRATI Antoine BASSET Anthony GESLIN Deny PHILIPPAERTS Alex SNOW Aleksi JUKOLA Aigar LEOK

Overall Points after Round 4

Alex SALVINI – 118 Steve HOLCOMBE – 112 Eero REMES – 102 Brad FREEMAN – 96 Jamie MCCANNEY – 93 Loïc LARRIEU – 71 Christophe NAMBOTIN – 60 Daniel MCCANNEY – 51 Aleksi JUKOLA – 38

Tomac and Martin Win at Thunder Valley

Thunder Valley Motocross Park hosted round three of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac continued his undefeated start to 2018 with double victories in the 450 class while Jeremy Martin powered his GEICO Honda to his first overall win of the season and moved into the championship point lead.

450 Report

As the gate dropped on the first 450 Class moto of the afternoon it was Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia taking the Motosport.com Holeshot with Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Phil Nicoletti and Tomac in tow.

Tomac made short work of Nicoletti to overtake second on the opening lap and began setting his sights on Barcia. However, after officials made the decision to throw the red flag in an effort to properly attend to a downed rider the moto would restart with the entire field back on the gate.

When the gate dropped for the restart, RMATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett led the field into the first turn, followed by Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and Barcia, with Tomac just behind in fourth. The opening lap saw Roczen waste no time as he charged past Baggett for the race lead, while Barcia found himself on the ground and allowed Tomac to inherit third. The defending champion then passed Baggett for second on the following lap.

As Roczen rode effortlessly out front, Tomac began mounting a charge and started inching closer with each passing lap. The duo set a blistering pace and Tomac pulled alongside Roczen several times, but the German was able to successfully fend him off. With just under seven minutes remaining in the moto, Tomac’s efforts prevailed as he muscled his way into the lead.

Tomac could not be stopped once out front as he set the fastest laps of the race and cruised to his fifth moto victory of the season. The battle for second came down to the final lap between Roczen and Baggett, with Roczen narrowly edging out the KTM rider to finish second and third, respectively.

In 450 Class Moto 2, Barcia once again put his Yamaha out front as he stormed to sweep both Motosport.com Holeshots, this time ahead of Baggett and Tomac. Much like the first moto, Roczen was quick to attack on the opening lap as he took advantage of a top-five start and positioned himself into a pass for second, then pulling alongside Barcia for the lead, with Tomac in tow. Barcia fended off Roczen’s pressure and maintained his early hold on the lead.

With Barcia on a mission out front, Tomac made the move on Roczen to take over second on Lap 3. Barcia lost control and crashed out of the lead just moments later, which caused Tomac to come to a complete stop and maneuver his way by. The incident allowed Roczen and Baggett to move into the top two positions, while Tomac eventually resumed in third.

On Lap 5, Baggett cross-rutted entering a turn and shot off of the track, which allowed Tomac to slip by into the runner-up spot. Tomac once again displayed blistering pace as he set his sights on Roczen and began chipping away at his lead. Tomac worked tirelessly for a way around Roczen, who used crafty line selection to shut down several pass attempts. With just over 10 minutes left in the moto Tomac got a strong drive right after the finish line and successfully made the pass stick to move into the lead.

Tomac continued to charge through to the finish and took his sixth straight moto win of the season by 11.4 seconds. Roczen backed up his first moto result with an impressive second, followed by Baggett in third.

Despite the speed and determination of Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen and Blake Baggett in the early laps, Tomac continued his dominance at Thunder Valley with two moto wins to open the season with three consecutive overall wins and an undefeated moto record of 6-0.

It was his first 450 Class win at his home race, and the 12th of his career while the ever improving Roczen finished second overall (2-2) and landed on the podium for the first time since the final round of 2016, 14 races ago and thanks to two stellar rides Baggett claimed his first podium finish of the season in third (3-3).

Eli Tomac

“I’ve had some funky stuff happen here at Thunder Valley, so I just wanted to leave here with a good result. The lines were a bit off early in the day in practice, but it developed and really came around as the day progressed. Winning my home race in the 450 Class is something I have wanted to do for a long time, and today we were finally able to get the job done.”

Tomac extended his lead in the 450 Class standings and now sits 28 points ahead of Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin, who finished fourth overall (4-4) but was never a factor. Barcia’s sixth overall (5-6) was good enough to maintain third in the standings, 46 points out of the lead.

Despite being down on power on his production CRF450R Kiwi Cody Cooper continued his solid form at Thunder Valley.

450 Overall Results

Eli Tomac (1-1) Ken Roczen (2-2) Blake Baggett (3-3) Marvin Musquin (4-4) Benny Bloss (6-5) Justin Barcia (5-6) Weston Peick (7-7) Phil Nicoletti (8-8) Dylan Merriam (9-10) Brandon Scharer (14-9)

450 Point Standings

Eli Tomac, 150 Marvin Musquin, 122 Justin Barcia, 104 Blake Baggett, 100 Ken Roczen, 97 Weston Peick, 88 Phil Nicoletti, 75 Jason Anderson, 73 Benny Bloss, 73 Dylan Merriam, 49

250 Report

It was fast and furious action in the 250 class with the Martin brother Jeremy and Alex spending most of the day at the pointy end of the field but the big news to come out of the two races were Justin Coopers maiden professional moto win in the opening race thanks to a mechanical failure from leader Joey Savatgy then Savatgy’s brain-dead bonsai move going into the first turn in the second race that took out championship leader and the defending champion Zack Osborne.

In the opening moto rookie Cooper earned his first career victory with 4.2 seconds to spare on Jeremy Martin with Alex Martin completing the podium with a hard-fought third while co-points leaders Osborne and Aaron Plessinger finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

After not finishing the opening moto Savatgy was forced the start the second moto on the far left so when the gate dropped the Kawasaki rider flew into the first corner at a different angle from the rider who started from the inside of the gate and he did it with a fair amount of extra speed.

When Osborne came into the first corner the last thing he expected was to get hit by Savatgy at pace on the outside but that is what happened – the ensuing crash saw Osborne dislocate his shoulder but the plucky Husqvarna rider popped his shoulder back in and proceeded to battle from deadlast to 20th for one championship point.

That aside, it was Alex Martin who emerged with the lead with his brother Jeremy and first moto winner Cooper in pursuit but it was the Martin brothers who led for the first half of the moto before Jeremy took over the lead and eventually take his first moto victory of the season by 8.6 seconds over Alex for a Martin brothers 1-2.

After starting fifth in the opening moto, Austin Forkner finished strong for his first podium result of the season in third while Plessinger narrowly missed the podium in fourth.

The 2-1 moto scores saw Jeremy capture his 14th career win, with Alex in the runner-up spot (3-2) for the second consecutive week. First moto winner Cooper rounded things out with his first career overall podium finish in third (1-8). Osborne finished outside the top 10 in 11th (5-20) for his worst result since the final round of the 2016 season, 14 races ago.

Jeremy Martin

“It’s a pretty cool feeling to walk away with the win and red plate today,” said Jeremy Martin. “There’s been a lot of struggles since I won my last championship [2015] and I’m finally starting to get the ball rolling again. It feels like it’s been forever since I was able to lead a championship. I had some good battles today with my brother [Alex] and it’s really cool to have people from the same family battling up front.”

The win moves Jeremy to the top of the 250 Class standings and gives him sole possession of the red plate. Plessinger trails by just eight points, while Alex Martin sits an additional five points behind in third. Osborne dropped from first to fourth and sits 24 points out of the lead.

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will resume in two week’s time on Saturday, June 16, with its annual visit to the famed High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

250 Overall Results

Jeremy Martin (2-1) Alex Martin (3-2) Justin Cooper (1-8) Austin Forkner (7-3) Jordon Smith (4-5) Aaron Plessinger (6-4) Chase Sexton (10-6) Shane McElrath (9-9) Garrett Marchbanks (8-11) RJ Hampshire (13-7)

250 Point Standings

Jeremy Martin, 129 Aaron Plessinger, 121 Alex Martin, 116 Zach Osborne, 105 Justin Cooper, 98 Jordon Smith, 77 Chase Sexton, 76 Austin Forkner, 75 Garrett Marchbanks, 72 RJ Hampshire, 72

Hahn Wins 125cc All-Stars at Thunder Valley

The second round of the 125 All Star Series took place at Thunder Valley last weekend and it was former factory rider and 2013 250SX East Region Champion Wil Hahn who claimed the win over youngsters Chandler Baker and Matthew Burris.

Herlings and Jonass Take Victory at MXGP of Great Britain

Thousands of British fans lined the track at the Matterley Basin circuit for the MXGP of Great Britain which saw the might of the KTM brand continue it’s dominance on the back of Jeffrey Herlings and Pauls Jonass winning the MXGP and MX2 classes respectively.

MXGP Report

It was inevitable but the opening MXGP moto saw Antonio Cairoli lead for the most part before being caught (again) by Herlings and the ensuing battle for the lead ended up with their lines coming together which saw Cairoli dumped on the ground.

Herlings went on to win the moto over Cairoli and Gajser and it was much same in the second moto but this time the battle lasted all of the way to the final lap before Herlings made an aggressive inside pass on a left hand turn leaving Cairoli with little choice but to back off or end up on the ground again.

Incredibly, after making the pass Herlings’ pace on the final lap resulted in the fastest lap of the race with a 2:19.285 and gave him the race win for maximum points and his 100th World Championship podium as Cairoli finished 2nd and Febvre took 3rd.

Jeffrey Herlings

“KTM have been a family to me and to achieve 100 podiums with one brand is not something that happens often. 74 GP wins is simply amazing so a big thanks to everyone at KTM and especially Pit [Beirer] for believing in me almost ten years ago and bringing me to where I am now. We’ll go to France next with the same goal of making the podium. If we can take a win then great, if not – or even a podium – then we’ll do our best and see how it turns out. The start is really important at St Jean and it is tough to pass. We’ll see how things go.”

Antonio Cairoli

“It was a positive weekend and one in which I found the good starts that were missing in Germany as well as excellent race pace, even if it was not enough to win. I had a great feeling in practice on a track that was well prepared and full of lines, and in the qualifying race I managed to ride as I wanted and win. Today in both heats I managed to ride well; unfortunately the contact with Jeffrey in race one was unexpected but motocross is like this sometimes. In race two I tried to get away but in the end he caught and passed me. It’s a shame to lead 25 of the 28 laps without winning the Grand Prix but we must also say that the pace compared to the others is much higher and we have improved a lot compared to last year. We will not give up and will continue to attack next week in France.”

Romain Febvre

“It was a really tough weekend, but I am happy to be back on the podium. I got injured in Latvia after I connected with another rider but still, I was almost on the podium in Germany but I crashed again and hurt my foot pretty bad. Last week was not good, I saw many doctors and they suggested that I take four weeks out, but I wanted to at least try and score some points and now I am on the podium. I can’t thank everyone who supports me enough, especially the guys at Yamaha, the physiotherapist and everyone, without them I would probably not have been able to race let alone stand on the podium. “

MXGP Overall Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 50 points Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 44 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 36 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 36 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 36 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 30 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, SUZ), 23 Tommy Searle (GBR, KAW), 23 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 22 Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 17 p

MXGP Championship Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 436 points Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 382 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 314 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 291 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 267 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 257 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 237 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 207 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 198 Julien Lieber (BEL, KAW), 162

MX2 Report

Just like the battle between Herlings and Cairoli, in the MX2 class we have Pauls Jonass and Jorge Prado each trying to assert themselves as the top rider but at the end of two enthralling motos in Great Britain it was Jonass who scored two emphatic wins.

In moto one Jonass and Prado crossed the finish line followed by Thomas Covington, Calvin Vlaanderen, and Marshal Weltin then in moto two Jonass won the race ahead of Prado and Vlaanderen.

Pauls Jonass

“Today I managed to turn it around and in the first race on the start I was just behind Prado and managed to pass him right away. I am happy to go 1-1 again and especially like this because in previous races when Jorge has got the holeshot and a lead he just pulls away, so for me it was good to catch him and pass him in the last laps today.”

Fastest man on Saturday, Jorge Prado, found Sunday a bit tougher.

Jorge Prado

“It was tough, really tough, he (Jonass) was riding really good this weekend so I did my best and I am happy with that.”

Calvin Vlaanderen snared another podium and was happy to come out on top of a few tough battles.

Calvin Vlaanderen

“It is really good to get back to back podiums. There is a big battle for 3rd place on the podium with about 5 guys so it is fun to battle with them, it is good racing and it’s always clean.”

The next round of the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship is taking place in St. Jean d’Angely, France on June the 10th.

MX2 Overall Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 50 points Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 44 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, HON), 38 Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 33 Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 32 Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 30 Iker Larranaga Olano (ESP, HUS), 25 Marshal Weltin (USA, HON), 24 Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 22 Anthony Rodriguez (VEN, YAM), 22

…14. Jed Beaton (AUS, KAW)

…18. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, HON)

MX2 Championship Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 401 points Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 373 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 288 Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 279 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, HON), 234 Jed Beaton (AUS, KAW), 216 Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 187 Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 179 Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 166 Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 161

…15. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, HON), 106

EMX Wins for Clarke and Anderson at MXGP of Great Britain

The British fans where vocal with their appreciation of their local riders when Steven Clarke and Brad Anderson won the EMX250 and EMX300 classes respectively at the latest round of the championship held at Materley Basin last weekend.

EMX250 Championship Top 10

Martin Barr (GBR, HUS), 160 points Mel Pocock (GBR, HUS), 157 Mathys Boisrame (FRA, HON), 151 Steven Clarke (GBR, HON), 128 Dylan Walsh (NZL, HUS), 117 Mikkel Haarup (DEN, HUS), 110 Tom Vialle (FRA, HUS), 105 Pierre Goupillon (FRA, KAW), 97 Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, KAW), 91 Giuseppe Tropepe (ITA, YAM), 85

EMX300 Championship Top 10

Brad Anderson (GBR, KTM), 169 points Andero Lusbo (EST, HUS), 143 Greg Smets (BEL, KTM), 132 Mike Kras (NED, KTM), 130 Vaclav Kovar (CZE, GAS), 114 Erik Willems (BEL, HUS), 111 Manuel Iacopi (ITA, YAM), 104 Youri van t Ende (NED, KTM), 50 Tim Louis (BEL, HUS), 48 Tallon Verhelst (BEL, KTM), 44

Beaton Injured at MXGP of Great Britain

A heavy crash during the second moto at Matterley Basin has left Jed Beaton with injuries that could well leave the Aussie out of action for the rest of the season.

Beaton was sitting fifth place in the FIM MX2 World Championship but at the MXGP of Great Britain the 20-year-old crashed and according to track side sources his left shin and calf bone are broken, as well as the right ankle and various ribs but thankfully he was operated on yesterday and by the time you read this he will be in the Netherlands to recover.

Jarvis Wins Erzberg Rodeo

It was an incredible effort by Brit Graham Jarvis (GB) who has claimed victory at the Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble which was round two of the inaugural World Enduro Super Series.

In what was a dramatic, action-packed and unpredictable race, Jarvis put on a late race charge to take the win by just 41 seconds from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jonny Walker with early pace setter Manuel Lettenbichler finishing third.

Results — Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble, Top 10

Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 2:05:59 Jonny Walker (KTM) +00:41 Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) +03:03 Wade Young (Sherco) +15:45 Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) +24:04 Travis Teasdale (Beta) +32:50 Paul Bolton (KTM) +33:41 Taddy Blazusiak (KTM) +35:52 Pol Tarres (Husqvarna) +48:41 Mario Roman (Sherco) +52:58

Standings – World Enduro Super Series (After round 2 of 8)

Jonny Walker (KTM – GB) 1700 points Billy Bolt (Husqvarna – GB) 1610 Points Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna – GB) 1610 Points Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM – GER) 1540 Points Wade Young (Sherco – RSA) 1220 Points Taddy Blazusiak (KTM – POL) 1180 Points Travis Teasdale (Beta – RSA) 1030 Points Paul Bolton (KTM – GB) 1020 Points Pol Tarres (Husqvarna – ESP) 890 Points Blake Gutzeit (Yamaha – RSA) 760 Points

Jason Anderson Injured

Jason Anderson and a vacationing rider from New Zealand who was in SoCal on a motocross holiday have come together at Glen Helen Raceway last week with Anderson’s injuries putting the 2018 AMA Supercross Champion out of the next few rounds of the AMA Motocross Championship.

Not long after the incident this is how the un-named Kiwi described what happened.

“A rider went down beyond the Wall Jump before the finish line jump. The track crew blocked the Wall Jump and made us go around it and the fallen rider before re-entering the track. I was going slow and when I looked over at the injured rider I saw that it was my friend. I wasn’t on the track, but on the infield. I didn’t know Jason was behind me and I turned to go back onto the track (as you do) and Jason tried to pass me in between the downed rider and me and clipped my bars and went down hard. I’ve talked with Jason and it was 100 per cent an accident. He came out of nowhere. He clipped my bars and we went down. I think his foot got wedged in my front end. I landed on my left side and was down for a bit, I’m a little bit bruised.”

The rider who crashed over the Wall Jump had two broken ankles and a femur, while Jason sent out an Instagram post from the hospital that read, “Compound fracture to my foot in a crazy accident today, a bump in the road, but I will be back as fast as possible and I will race before the season is over.”

Sipes, Robert, Russell, Zach Bell Named To USA ISDE Team

The American Motorcyclist Association today announced the 10 trophy team riders selected to represent the United States in the 2018 FIM International Six Days Enduro in Vina Del Mar, Chile, Nov. 12-17.

The riders will compete as the U.S. World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams.

Kevin Crowther – AMA Director of Racing

“The U.S. World Trophy Team had a tough outing in 2017, because of an injury on the first day of competition, so we are looking forward to the opportunity to regain the championship the U.S. team won in 2016. We are eager to head for Chile with this group of talented riders. And I am confident these individuals will be competitive at the highest level and demonstrate America’s determination and conviction during this competition.”

The U.S. World Trophy and Junior World trophy teams have been managed by KTM USA’s Off-Road Manager Antti Kallonen since 2012. Since 2017, Kallonen also has managed the U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team.

Antti Kallonen – KTM USA’s Off-Road Manager

“I’m happy to be able to assemble all three teams with the riders [named below],” Kallonen said. “Most of the riders can go without any further introduction, as their past results prove their ability for Six Days type racing. But I’m especially pleased to have Zach on board. Although he is new to Six Days, he has proven his speed in off road racing and is riding a two-stroke bike very well, which landed him the spot in the E3 class. It is not easy to find a fast rider that races regularly on a 500 four-stroke or 300 two-stroke in the United States. So, to find a rider like Zach [Bell] will be a great benefit to the team.”

Kallonen said he is ready to begin preparing the teams for the November competition.

The 2018 U.S. World Trophy Team includes:

Ryan Sipes, of Flaherty, Ky., on a Husqvarna FE 250

Taylor Robert, of Rio Verde, Ariz., riding a KTM 450 XC-F

Kailub Russell, of Boonville, N.C., on a KTM 450 XC-F

Zach Bell, of Beaumont, Calif., riding a Husqvarna TX 300.

Sipes was the 2015 ISDE overall winner. Robert was the 2016 ISDE overall winner. Russell is a five-time GNCC champion. And Bell is a standout motocrosser turned off-road racer and AMA District 37 Big 6 Grand Prix Series champion.

The 2017 U.S. World Trophy Team finished a 16th among the 19 countries competing. Robert won the E3 class in 2017 and finished third overall individually. Sipes was 2017 runner-up in E1 and finished fifth overall individually.

The 2018 U.S. Junior World Trophy Team, made up of riders age 23 and younger includes:

Josh Toth, of Winsted, Conn., on a KTM 250 XC-F

Grant Baylor, of Belton, S.C., riding a KTM 450 XC-F

Ben Kelley, of Burlington, Conn., on a KTM 350 XC-F.

Baylor and Toth were also on the 2017 team. Baylor finished 13th in E2 and 31st overall. Toth finished 14th in E1 and 41st overall.

The 2018 U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team includes:

Tarah Gieger, of Winter Garden, Fla., on a Honda CRF250R

Brandy Richards, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., riding a KTM 350 XC-F

Becca Sheets, of Circleville, Ohio, on a KTM 250 XC-F.

Richards and Sheets were on the 2017 team, which finished second behind five-time winner Australia. And the U.S. team bested the Australians in the last two days of competition.

These riders will be joined by 21 Club Team riders at the ISDE.

Riders at the ISDE compete in one of three displacement classes. The E1 class features 100cc to 125cc two-stroke and 175cc to 250cc four-stroke motorcycles. The E2 class features 175cc to 250cc two-stroke and 290cc to 450cc four-stroke motorcycles. The E3 class features 290cc to 500cc two-stroke and 475cc to 650cc four-stroke motorcycles.

Reed and Anderson Set for AUS-X Open

Current World Supercross Champion Jason Anderson, will lock horns with the greatest Australian dirt bike rider of all time, Chad Reed, on home soil this November 10 in Sydney at the Monster Energy AUS-X Open.

Anderson recently claimed one of the most prestigious crown’s in off-road motorcycling, by wrapping up the 2018 Monster Energy and FIM World Championship title, in Las Vegas. He will be looking to defend his AUS-X Open crown which saw the 25-year-old American dominate last year’s event at Qudos Bank Arena.

It will also be the first time ever, a current World Supercross Champion, has competed in Australia. Touted as one of the greatest Supercross showdowns Australia has ever seen, Reed, the 2016 AUS-X Open Champion, is hungrier than ever to reclaim the Aussie crown after sitting out the 2017 event through injury.

Chad Reed

“Man I’m so pumped to take on the current world champ in my backyard on November 10. Last year was extremely tough, to sit on the sidelines at Qudos Bank Arena and watching the first international rider take the trophy that I worked so hard for to win, the previous two years, it sucked. The reception and support I still got from 26,500 fans last year, despite the fact that I was out with injury, meant there was no question I would be back this year and I’m gonna give it everything to return to AUS-X Open crown to where it rightly belongs – in my trophy cabinet. Jason [Anderson] is the best in the world right now, I’m under no illusions, I’m gonna have to bring everything I’ve got to beat him in Sydney, as well as the other line up of riders from the USA and Australia – it will be the most competitive Supercross event Sydney has ever seen.”

The man they call ‘El Hombre’ finished the 2018 season with four wins and 11 podiums, to secure the title by nine points ahead of the rest of the competition.

For Anderson, the opportunity to head back down under to race, especially as he becomes the first ever current world champion to contest the AUS-X Open, was something he couldn’t pass up.

Jason Anderson

“To be the first current World Supercross Champion heading to Sydney for the AUS-X Open is cool and I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a great time. Hopefully I head home with the AUS-X crown again this year, and have an epic battle with the main guys Downunder, especially Chad Reed. To beat Reedy on his home soil is gonna be tough, I’m going to need really good starts and race hard to make sure I keep in front of him in Sydney. I think the AUS-X Open is great preparation for the World Supercross Championship, last year I won the AUS-X Open and then I was able to go on and win the 2018 World Supercross Championship so I don’t think you can do much better than that, and it does help a lot. The Australian fans and the crowd over there, they’re crazy, they bring a really wild, loud and really intense vibe to the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Fans that haven’t been to the AUS-X Open yet, you really need to go check it out, the racing is super tight, you have world class racers racing against the best guys in Australia and it’s just an all-round great time.”

Event Co-Founder and Director Adam Bailey said the addition of the current Supercross World Champion to the 2018 lineup is a huge inclusion and will ensure this year’s racing will be more intense than ever before.

Adam Bailey – Event Co-Founder and Director

“Jason has an incredible riding style that you have to see to believe. He is absolutely World Champion for a reason, but he certainly won’t have it all his own way on November 10. Chad Reed is the best Supercross rider ever to come out of Australia, a two-time World Champion and the fourth most successful of all time. Together with current Australian Supercross Champion and world number five Justin Brayton (USA), Justin Barcia (USA) and a whole host riders from Australia and the USA – he is going to have a serious fight on his hands, to try and make it two Monster Energy AUS-X Open wins in a row. To have the current world #1 racing in Sydney against Australia’s best Supercross talent is a true testament to the calibre of riders we have and just as importantly the passion and following for Supercross throughout the country.”

The Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney will incorporate the fifth and final round of the Australian Supercross Championship and is one of the largest Supercross, FMX and action sports events in the world.

Teams ready for 2018 Finke Desert Race

Teams are readying for the 2018 Fine Desert Race, with five-time winner Toby Price and David Walsh to spearhead the North Star Pastoral KTM Desert Racing Team, while the Husqvarna Motorcycles Desert Racing Team includes Ivan Long and Sam Davie. The event is contested between 8-11 June over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

2018 marks Price’s return to Finke after missing last year through injury, and the 30-year-old from Singleton, will once again attempt the Iron Man double in the desert, also competing in the car category. As he did in 2016, that challenge will see him navigate the 480-kilometre trek from Alice Springs to Finke and back twice each way.

Toby Price

“Everything is going really well at this point and I am pumped to be back on two wheels with the North Star Pastoral KTM Desert Racing Team out here at Finke. It’s exciting to be back, the team has done such a great job with the KTM 500 EXC-F and it will be a big week competing in both categories. The lead-up has been positive, an important time for testing after missing last year’s race, so I feel comfortable and have a good set-up now – it’s just a matter of getting that time in going up and down the track. We’re looking forward to day one! It’s definitely different to rally, being full-gas and wide-open at your limit for around two hours, so you have to stay on top of your game and it is definitely a challenge that we’re ready for in going for win number six at Finke.”

As for Alice Springs local David Walsh, after leading the charge down to Finke one year ago, the 28-year-old is a clear podium threat once again, this time alongside Price on the factory KTM 500 EXC-F machinery.

David Walsh

“It’s all shaping up really well. The team has helped me so much heading into this year, I am feeling fit and the KTM 500 EXC-F is handling nicely, so I am really excited for the race. Hopefully there is some good racing between Toby and I, it’s good to have him back in the team and obviously he is always the guy to beat. I am just looking forward to getting out there, doing my own thing, focusing on my own race and hopefully being able to put it in front of him! I’ve spent more time on the bike in the lead-up this year, trying to get that intensity up, so I have prepared myself the best that I can and am ready to go racing now.”

Fans of the North Star Pastoral KTM Desert Racing Team will have the opportunity to meet both Price and Walsh in the lead-up to the 2018 running on Thursday, 7 June, at Peter Kittle Motor Company (46 Stuart Hwy, Alice Springs) between 3:30-4:30pm and Desert Edge Motorcycles Alice Springs (23 George Cres, Alice Springs) from 5:00-6:30pm.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles Desert Racing Team is also geared up, with South Australian Ivan Long joined by Sam Davie in Husqvarna’s factory-backed effort.

Long starred on his way to claiming a triumphant second overall in last year’s Finke affair aboard a Husqvarna FE 450, earning him class honours in what was an outstanding result for the ever-capable 29-year-old. He was also on the podium in the 2014 edition, recognised as one of Finke’s finest competitors year in, year out.

Ivan Long

“It’s been a hectic lead-up for us heading into Finke, adding another rider to the team after we did well last year. It’s definitely a good thing for us,the Husqvarna Motorcycles Desert Racing Team has been a really positive step and we are looking forward to getting intothe race week now. I’ll be on the Husqvarna FE 450 again, so it will be good if we can back up that class win again, and ifthat happens the outright will sort itself out from there. There’s been a lot of effort going in off the bike this year,which has been paying off so far in my training, and it should be a really good run down to Finke and back for us once again.”

As for emerging Victorian talent Davie, 23, he rode to his career-best Finke Desert Race result one year ago by capturing fifth place overall on-board the Husqvarna FE 501 and will benefit immensely from the experience of joining Schwarz and Long in the official Husqvarna Motorcycles team for 2018.

Sam Davie

“I’m excited for this year’s race and the support from Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia is really good for us as a team. Working and riding with Ivan has pulled my pace along, so I am really comfortable at the moment and now look forward to the race to get underway. We’ve been up here three times this year, which has been important, and we’ve really progressed in terms of the bike settings together. This is the best prepared I have been heading into Finke, so hopefully it goes our way and we can come away with a strong result in the end.”

The Finke Desert Race is regarded as one of the most prestigious motorsport events in the country, as riders take-on the mammoth 480-kilometre return trip from Alice Springs to Finke on consecutive days, each targeting ultimate glory in the outback.