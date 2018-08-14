Moto News Weekly Wrap

August 14, 2018 by Darren Smart

What Went Down Last Weekend?

Yamaha Clean Sweeps MX Nationals

Dunlop take the MX Nationals double

MX Nationals Support Classes

AMA Motocross Championship – Round 10 – Unadilla

Speedway Grand Prix – Scandinavia

Motocross of Nations Teams Announced – MASSIVE Surprises

Team USA Announced for VMXDN – No Surprises

Julien Lieber continues with Monster Energy Kawasaki

Tonus Renews Contract with Wilvo Yamaha

Seewer Moves to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP

Reed set for NZ Supercross

2018 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships – Kurri Kurri

FIM Cross-Country Bajas World Cup – Round 3 - Hungarian Baja

Yamaha Clean Sweeps MX Nationals

After a day of high class racing on what was arguably the toughest circuit of the 2018 season, Yamaha Racing riders Dean Ferris, Wilson Todd and Bailey Malkiewicz have all celebrated a clean sweep of all major championship classes for the bLU cRU at the final round of the Australian MX Nationals at Coolum.

MX1 (450cc), MX2 (250cc) and MXD (under 19) are all now in the possession of Yamaha after the final round of racing wrapped up at the challenging Coolum Pines circuit, on the Sunshine Coast.

Ferris was in a league of his own on a track that sorted the men from the boys as Coolum was at its gnarliest and ugliest. His winning margin in race one was 37 seconds and race two saw a gap of 34 seconds back to the second placed rider as Ferris laid down the law and destroyed his opposition.

Dean Ferris

“Last year I won nine of the ten rounds and I made a little deal with myself this year to aim to win every round. Today I was able to achieve that and I’m super stoked to be able to do it with this team of people behind me at CDR Yamaha Monster Energy as well as what could be my final round of motocross in Australia for some time. The track today was tough as the sand was deep and the ruts made it a real challenge. Physically, it was as demanding a track we have had in some time so I’m thankful for the work my trainer, Guy Andrews and I have put in. Thank you to WEM for another great series as well as the event sponsors. I’m honoured to have won this championship three times now and it was something I dreamed about as a kid when I first started racing on a YZ85. Finally, a huge thank you to my family, girlfriend, my mechanic Aiden who is prepared to do whatever it takes and the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team who make it feel like a second home at the race track.”

Ferris will now pursue a ride in the AMA Motocross Championships for 2019.

MX2

Entering the final round, Serco Yamaha’s Wilson Todd, had one hand firmly on the MX2 championship trophy and after circulating at a moderate pace during the first moto sixth place was more than enough to claim the 2018 MX2 championship win for Yamaha.

Malkiewicz was 24 points in front entering the final round and after earning a second place in the opening moto he entered the final moto of the year with a 28 point gap so his cautious final race of the season to take sixth ended with the MXD championship for the 2018 season.

Just to keep the Yamaha theme on a roll the 125 Gold Cup victory went to evergreen Cameron Taylor while Jake Cannon took victory in the YZ65 Cup.

Thor MX1 Round 10 Overall Results

Dean Ferris – 70 Mitch Evans – 64 Caleb Ward – 60 Callum Norton – 52 Rhys Carter – 51 Luke Clout – 49 Dylan Long – 48 Zak Small – 46 Charlie Creech – 43 Joben Baldwin – 41

Thor MX1 Championship Standings

Dean Ferris – 699 Mitch Evans – 567 Luke Clout – 547 Caleb Ward 506 Dylan Long – 502

Pirelli MX2 Round 10 Overall Results

Kyle Webster – 67 Jay Wilson – 67 Hamish Harwood – 60 Wilson Todd – 53 Jy Roberts – 48 Kaleb Barham – 46 Cooper Pozniak – 44 Aaron Tanti – 42 Kale Makeham – 39 Cody Dyce – 39

Pirelli MX2 Championship Standings

Wilson Todd – 611 Hamish Harwood – 558 Aaron Tanti – 543 Jay Wilson – 519 Dylan Wills – 457

MOTUL MXD Round 10 Overall Results

Maximus Purvis – 70 Hugh McKay – 60 Mason Rowe – 60 Bailey Malkiewicz – 57 Dylan Wood – 51

Motul MXD Championship Standings

Bailey Malkiewicz – 585 Hugh McKay – 564 3rd Maximus Purvis – 558 4th Riley Dukes – 542 5th Brodie Ellis – 497

Dunlop take the MX Nationals double

The MX Nationals are over, with the final of the ten-round championship held in Coolum, on the Queensland Sunshine Coast, over the weekend. Serco Yamaha’s Wilson Todd sealed the MX2 (250cc) Championship, giving Dunlop the Championship double after Dean Ferris won his third consecutive MX1 Championship last weekend.

While Wilson Todd raced for the championship, finishing with a 4-6 scorecard to ensure he wrapped up the 2018 MX2 title, it was Yamalube Yamaha’s Jay Wilson battling for the overall win in Coolum. A 1-2 result saw the crowd favourite take second overall on count back and ultimately round out the season fourth in the championship.

Robbie Bugden – Dunlop Motorsport Manager

“Coolum is a tough track for these guys to race, with the sandy circuit constantly changing, not just with every race, but every lap, but it is a surface perfectly matched for the Geomax MX12. Congratulations to Wilson Todd and Serco Yamaha on a well-deserved MX2 title and to Yamaha for taking clean-sweep MX1, MX2 and MXD titles. For Dunlop, we’ve taken not only the championship wins but three of the top five places in both the MX1 and MX2 classes! Thank you to all the teams and riders for choosing Dunlop. We’re proud that the Geomax range of tyres proved once again to be the choice of champions.”

MX Nationals Support Classes

Three of the national support classes were settled at the final round of the Australian MX Nationals held at Coolum last weekend and it was Cameron Taylor, Josh Kilvington and Regan Duffy who came away with the overall wins.

Yamaha 125 Gold Cup Championship Standings Final

Cameron Taylor 262 Geoff Braico 232 Ryan Butler 218 Steven Powell 214 Clay Kilvington 165 Bradley Rankmore 162 Ryan Kohlenberg 145 Jack Foley 134 Greg Timmins 93 Kieran Tisdale 90

Yamaha Amateur Cup Championship Standings Final

Joshua Kilvington 113 Ryan Kenney 109 Darcy Cavanagh 107 Lachlan Holroyd 107 Mitchell Dark 106 Jack McNeice 94 Jesse Bishop 93 Kane Hall 88 Joshua Livsey 70 Rankmore 67

Yamaha Rising Star Rookies Championship Standings Final

Regan Duffy 186 Blake Fox 167 Dante Hyam 162 Noah Ferguson 160 Levi Rogers 132 Kipp Adams 126 Corben Weinert 114 Korey McMahon 110 Alex Larwood 101 Billy Payne 100

AMA Motocross Championship – Round 10 – Unadilla

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship made its return to racing with the 33rd running of the Unadilla National from Unadilla Motorsports Park and it was the French duo of Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis who took out the 450 and 250 classes respectively in atrociously wet conditions.

Despite having to stop for a goggle swap, Eli Tomac was in a class of his own in the opening 450 moto to cross the finish line 25.7 seconds ahead of Musquin while Phil Nicoletti, Benny Bloss and Blake Baggett rounded out the top five.

The final 450 Class moto saw Musquin grab the holeshot and despite the challenging conditions the former World Champion was relentless out front as he continued to push the pace and extended his lead on Tomac with each passing lap so when the chequered flag dropped it was Musquin emerging with his with his fifth moto victory of the season by 30.9 seconds over Tomac while third would go to Barcia, who overcame several crashes to land on the podium.

Musquin’s 2-1 moto scores gave him the overall victory and the advantage in a tiebreaker with Tomac thanks to his better second moto result. Tomac finished second overall (1-2) on the day, while Nicoletti earned a career best third overall (3-5).

Marvin Musquin

“It’s nice to get the job done today and grab another overall victory, I was a little bit disappointed that I let Eli [Tomac] get around me in that first moto after I had to stop for goggles, but it was nice to come out fired up for that last moto. We managed the points today in these difficult conditions and I’m still in the championship hunt, which is the most important thing.”

Tomac maintains a 15-point advantage over Musquin in the 450 Class standings with two rounds remaining. Barcia’s fourth overall (8-3) moved him into third and ahead of Team HRC Honda’s Ken Roczen. He sits 85 points behind Tomac.

Kiwi Cody Cooper overcame a series of set-backs to end the day with 12-14 moto results which landed the multi New Zealand and Australian motocross champion 10th overall in the series points with two round remaining.

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (2-1) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (1-2) Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Husqvarna (3-5) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (8-3) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (5-6) Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM (4-10) Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (7-7) Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki (9-8) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha (16-4) Toshiki Tomita, Japan, Honda (10-9) Cody Cooper, New Zealand, Honda (12-14)

450 Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 448 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 433 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 363 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 358 Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 332 Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 272 Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM – 253 Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Husqvarna – 253 Kyle Cunningham, Willow Park, Texas, Suzuki – 140 Cody Cooper, New Zealand, Honda – 137

250

Despite better starts by many of their challengers Ferrandis and as his Yamaha teammate Aaron Plessinger kept the crowd entertained in the opening moto as they battled for the lead mid moto but in the end Ferrandis was unstoppable en route to his third moto victory of the season with 35.5 seconds to spare on Plessinger while Shane McElrath made a late race charge to pass Mitchell Harrison for the final podium position in third.

Cameron McAdoo emerge with the holeshot in moto two over Jordon Smith and Harrison but first moto winner Ferrandis and Plessinger started the race just outside of the top five.

After pushing his way to the lead Ferrandis lost the lead to Plessinger late in the moto but Ferrandis refused to settle as he put his head down and went back after his teammate to pass him back one lap later.

Ferrandis finished the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto strong and held on for his fourth moto victory of the season by 4.7 seconds over Plessinger. Third was claimed by Joey Savatgy, who earned his second podium result of the season.

Ferrandis’ 1-1 sweep gave him the second overall victory of his career, edging out his teammate Plessinger in second (2-2). The final podium went to Harrison, who earned a season best third overall (4-4).

Dylan Ferrandis

“It was really a big battle all day today, for me, the experience I have from Europe really helped today. I’m use to not having a sighting lap prior to the race. The dirt here is awesome when it’s raining and it was a really good racetrack. It’s not often that I have the chance to battle with Aaron [Plessinger], so today was special and it was nice to push one another for the win.”

Plessinger’s second place finish extended his lead to 78 points over Alex Martin, who finished seventh overall (10-7) while Justin Cooper finished ninth overall (12-6) on the day and maintains third in the standings.

Hayden Mellross continues to earn his keep with solid 15-18 moto results for 15th outright in a field on 41 riders.

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will continue next weekend for the penultimate round on Saturday, August 18, with its annual visit to the legendary Budds Creek Motocross Park in Maryland for the GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National.

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-1) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (2-2) Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Husqvarna (12-7) Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Kawasaki (8-3) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (5-8) Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM (3-14) Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM (10-7) Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (7-10) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (12-6) Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., Husqvarna (6-13)

250 Class Championship Standings

Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 415 Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM – 337 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 291 Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM – 278 Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 254 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda – 252 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 251 Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 250 Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Kawasaki – 247 Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM – 244

Speedway Grand Prix – Scandinavia

Controversial Triple World Champion Nicki Pedersen has earned his first SGP win since Torun in 2015 with an outstanding performance at the Betard Scandinavian FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Malilla ahead of Slovenian star Matej Zagar, home hero Fredrik Lindgren and Slovak racer Martin Vaculik.

Nicki Pedersen

“It has been uphill. I have broken my back two times. I haven’t quite been there and the engine hasn’t been where I wanted it. But we just kept on pushing and working and getting the points. All we wanted to do was plug away and get the points. I felt I had a good start to the season, but then I had big, big injuries again. I banged my head twice and crashed in a league match at Gorzow and in the Warsaw Grand Prix. That knocked me out for some time – my hand is still not 100 percent, but it’s getting a lot, lot better. The form hasn’t been there, but I have the racing in me and I never give up before the fat lady sings. I proved that tonight.”

Second place gave Zagar’s SGP 2019 qualification hopes took a huge shot in the arm and he now stands ninth in the World Championship on 50 points – just three adrift of Artem Laguta in eighth. Third-placed Lindgren cut Great Britain star Tai Woffinden’s series lead from 20 points to 17. Lindgren also paid a huge tribute to the fans, who braved wet and cold conditions in Malilla to get behind the home riders.

Chris Holder and Jason Doyle finished 12th and 13th respectively after a night they would both rather forget. Next up for the SGP stars is the MIB Nordic Gorzow FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland on August 25.

Betard Scandinavian SGP Scores

Nicki Pedersen 15 Matej Zagar 16 Fredrik Lindgren 13 Martin Vaculik 10 Bartosz Zmarzlik 14 Maciej Janowski 11 Patryk Dudek 10 Tai Woffinden 10 Artem Laguta 6 Emil Sayfutdinov 6 Peter Ljung 5 Chris Holder 5 Jason Doyle 4

World Championship Standings

Tai Woffinden 91 Fredrik Lindgren 74 Maciej Janowski 70 Bartosz Zmarzlik 69 Emil Sayfutdinov 62 Patryk Dudek 56 Greg Hancock 56 Artem Laguta 53 Matej Zagar 50 Nicki Pedersen 46 Jason Doyle 44 Chris Holder 43

Motocross of Nations Teams Announced – MASSIVE Surprises!!

Many of the leading teams for the 2018 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations have been selected and as per usual there are some massive surprises but this year there is a team that may well be the centre of attention for all of the right reasons.

Team Puerto Rico is reportedly going to feature none other than Travis Pastrana, Ronnie Mac and Ryan Sipes who will not only be on 2-stroke machinery but they will managed by Ricky Johnson while also raising money to help the Puerto Rico people recover from a hurricane that happened over a year ago – time will tell if this is actually going to happen.

Team France has also dropped a bomb shell by once again ignoring the talents of Marvin Musquin to name Gautier Paulin, Romain Febvre and Dylan Ferrandis on the team while Team USA is strong with Eli Tomac leading with Justin Barcia and Aaron Plessinger riding shotgun.

For mind, on top of Team France and USA, there are three other team who will be in contention, Team Netherlands with Jeffrey Herlings, Glenn Coldenhoff and Calvin Vlaanderen, Team Germany with Ken Roczen, Max Nagl and Henry Jacobi and Team Belgium with Clement Desalle, Jeremy Van Horebeek and Jago Geerts.

The always competitive Team Great Britain will more than likely feature Tommy Searle, Max Anstie and Shaun Simpson with Graeme Irwin, Ben Watson and Conrad Mewse all capable of doing their country proud if one of the established stars is injured.

Team Australia’s dream team would have been Dean Ferris, Hunter Lawrence and Jed Beaton BUT Ferris has opted out of competing in an effort to win the Australian Supercross Championship while Beaton is injured so it looks like we have the recently out of sorts Lawrence joining Todd Waters and Wilson Todd as our ‘next best’ team – with Michael Byrne as the team manager we MAY be in contention for a top five but don’t get too excited, our record in the modern era isn’t real flash.

Canada, Russia, South Africa, Switzerland, Italy, New Zealand and Venezuela have all named teams that will battle Australia for top 10 positions.

Team Puerto Rico

Ronnie Mac

Travis Pastrana

Ryan Sipes

Team France

Gautier Paulin

Romain Febvre

Dylan Ferrandis

Team USA

Eli Tomac

Aaron Plessinger

Justin Barcia

Team Netherlands

Jeffrey Herlings

Glenn Coldenhoff

Calvin Vlaanderen

Team Germany

Ken Roczen

Max Nagl

Henry Jacobi

Team Belgium

Clement Desalle

Jeremy Van Horebeek

Jago Geerts

Team South Africa

Michael Docherty

Bradley Lionett

Caleb Tennant

Team Switzerland

Arnaud Tonus

Jeremy Seewer

Valentin Guillod

Team Russia

Evgeny Bobryshev

Vsevolod Brylyakov

Evgeny Mikhalov

Team Italy

Antonio Cairoli

Alessandro Lupino

Michele Cervellin

Team New Zealand

Cody Cooper

Rhys Carter

Dylan Walsh

Team Canada

Colton Facciotti

Jess Pettis

Kaven Benoit

Team Venezuela

Lorenzo Locurcio

Anthony Rodriguez

Carlos Badiali

Team USA Announced for VMXDN – No Surprises

There are no surprises in Team USA for the VMXdN with Mike Brown, John Dowd, Doug Dubach and Ivan Tedesco set to compete from September 7, until Sep 9 at the legendary Farleigh Castle circuit in the south of England.

Legend Ricky Johnson will be visiting the event this year and promoter Dave King has confirmed that David Pingree will be riding his replica 1996 PC 125 and Todd de Hoop will also ride in selected classes.

Team Australia put in a solid effort in 2017 with James Deakin, Craig Anderson, Kirk Hutton and Glenn Bell making the long and expensive journey with mixed results in the rain effected event.

Julien Lieber continues with Monster Energy Kawasaki

MXGP rookie Julien Lieber will continue with the Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team alongside fellow Belgian Clement Desalle for the 2019 season on the KX450 which is an all new machine from the ground up.

Julien Lieber

“I’m very happy to continue with the team next season; they do a great job, carefully analysing rider feedback as we strive to advance together in the same direction. There is a good relationship in the team, not only with the mechanics and the management but also with Clément and I can’t wait to test the new bike and start working for next season. This first year for me in MXGP has been pretty difficult as I had first to recover from surgery before testing the bike, but I already did some good races earlier in the season and, even if the results are not quite as good since my injury in Great Britain, everyone in the team remains behind me and for sure that will help me to be stronger in the coming races.”

Tonus Renews Contract with Wilvo Yamaha

Yamaha Motor Europe N.V have confirmed that Arnaud Tonus will enter his third year with the Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP Team where he will contest the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship on board a YZ450F.

The Swiss rider said that he feels good on board his YZ450F and is excited to return back to his best as he rebuilds his strength and confidence. Remaining with the Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP Team will see the super talent remain under the same structure that saw him achieve a podium finish at the MXGP of Trentino in 2017, a Qualifying Race win in Russia and a MXGP race win at his home Grand Prix in Switzerland.

Arnaud Tonus

“It’s amazing for me because I have formed such a great relationship with Louis and the team at Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP, and even better is that the YZ450F, the material and all of the equipment we use there is top level. I am really happy with the way the team works and the atmosphere there, I really feel like these guys are my family, so I am really excited to stay with them for another year, and to completely go for it.”

Seewer Moves to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP

Yamaha Motor Europe N.V has announced that Jeremy Seewer has been drafted into to the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team where he will campaign a YZ450FM alongside the former MXGP World Champion Romain Febvre inside the 2019 FIM MXGP World Championship.

The former two-time MX2 vice World Champion has made a successful transition into the premier class, MXGP, where he has formed a special relationship with the Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP Team and has improved his performance on board his YZ450F at each and every Grand Prix thus far.

Jeremy Seewer

“It’s really cool to have this opportunity, it feels amazing that after one year since moving to Yamaha I have already made it into the Factory Team, especially after what happened to me before I moved to Yamaha, so when I had no deal, Yamaha were the ones that took me and gave me a chance. I got to join the Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP Team and I am very grateful for that, and now one year later I am able to move to the Factory Team and that is awesome. At the same time, I am a little bit sad to leave the Wilvo Yamaha boys already, it’s a great team with good people around me. They’re like family to me, but still we need to move on and I am really looking forward to working with the Factory Team and on the Factory YZ450FM.”

Reed set for NZ Supercross

Chad Reed has confirmed that he will contest the Monster Energy S-X Open in Auckland at Mt Smart Stadium on November the 24th.

With two World Supercross titles to his name, Reed is the most prolific and successful rider to ever compete in New Zealand, with the Aussie setting his sights on winning the inaugural S-X Open Supercross International FIM Oceania Championship.

Chad Reed

“When I heard [Justin] Brayton was heading to Auckland in November I rang the promoters and said, ‘I’m in’, Last time we went head-to-head in the Southern Hemisphere it was an all-time battle at the AUS-X Open, but I got the upper hand and I plan to take him down again in Auckland this year! Just quietly, I hear I’m not the only World Champion heading to Mt Smart Stadium on November 24 so you all better grab tickets early because just like the AUS-X Open has for the last three years, seats will sell out.”

Touted as one of the greatest Supercross showdowns New Zealand has ever seen, Reed, the 2016 AUS-X Open Champion is hungrier than ever at the chance to claim the inaugural S-X Open Auckland and S-X Open Supercross International FIM Oceania Championship crown, after missing the back half of 2017 through injury.

“I’ve never raced Supercross in Auckland, so I’m really looking forward to heading there to compete for the first time, especially for the chance to win not only the S-X Open Auckland crown but becoming the first ever S-X Open International Supercross FIM Oceania Champion. I can’t wait to take on my old mate Ben [Townley] and the other Kiwi’s on their home turf, it’s going to be the ultimate rivalry of Australia versus New Zealand versus USA, a true Supercross battle for the ages. I spent many months in New Zealand back when I turned professional, I love the place and the people, so think it’s going to be an awesome event at Mt Smart Stadium.”

2018 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships

Kurri Kurri

2018 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships were concluded at the Kurri Kurri Junior Motorcycle Club track last weekend and it was North Brisbane rider Cyshan Weale who claimed a ‘triple-treat’ in the highly competitive 13 to Under 16 years classes.

Forbes rider Tom Drane finished with two class wins and two second placings, while Macleay rider Jayden Holder also won two classes. Other championship winners were Riley Nauta from the Gold Coast, Archie McDonald from Albury-Wodonga, Central Coast rider Jacob Roulstone and host club riders Cameron Dunker and Ryan Smith.

Points had already been banked from the first two rounds so in those 11 classes with bigger entry lists riders had only one more heat to accumulate points before a repechage (where necessary) and then a one-off final.

For the second year in a row one rider won the three main classes – 2-stroke, Combined and 4-stroke- Cyshan Weale emulating the feat of Kye Andrews at Taree last year. Weale had five wins and four second placings across the heats in the three classes before come-from-behind efforts in two of the finals.

Host club rider Ryan Smith chased Weale home in all three finals, with another Queenslander Seth Qualischeski rewarded for being involved in some fierce battles with third placings in two of those classes, while Gunnedah rider ThomasDonnelly was the other third placegetter.

There was some consolation for Ryan Smith with victory in the 85cc 2-stroke /150cc 4-stroke Big Wheel class. Like Smith, Tom Drane contested four classes taking the honours in both the 65cc class for the 9 to Under 13s and the 85cc 4-stroke Modified class for 10 to Under 14s.

Drane added second placings behind Jacob Roulstone in the 85cc 2-stroke / 150cc 4-stroke Big Wheel class (11 – U/13s) and the day’s most excited winner Archie McDonald in the corresponding Standard Wheel class.

Jayden Holder added two more class wins to his record in the 65cc class for 7 to Under 9s and the 85cc 4-stroke Modified class for 7 to Under 10s, despite the generally close competition from Hugh Dilley, Beau Bailey and Noah Grabham.

The other host club success came for Cameron Dunker who lowered the colours of defending champion Hayden Nelson in the 85cc 2-stroke / 150cc 4-stroke Standard Wheel class for the 9 to Under 11s.

Riley Nauta was the other winner, taking out the 50cc Auto Div.2 class for the 7 to Under 9s by matching the effort of both Dunker and Drane with wins in all three heats before the final.

In the one non-championship class Noah Cardinale took out the 85cc 2-stroke /150cc 4-stroke Standard Wheel class (13 – U/16s).

Besides the riders mentioned, dual placegetters Harrison Voight and Thomas Bullen and a number of riders who went home without trophies confirmed that the future looks to be in good hands.

FIM Cross-Country Bajas World Cup

Round 3 - Hungarian Baja

After heavy rain in the Veszprém area on Friday night flooded many of the tracks, Saturday’s two special stages were shortened but neither the changes to the terrain nor the length of the stages prevented Stefan Svitko (KTM) from winning the third and final round of the FIM Cross-Country Bajas World Cup.

After 310km, the Slovakian finished the two stages of the 2018 Hungarian Baja with a lead of 4min 32sec over the Portuguese rider Marco Patrao (KTM) – who fought to keep his second position – and 21min 47sec over Jan Brabec (Husqvarna), who received eight minutes of time penalties for arriving late in Parc Ferme after a mechanical problem.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM) escaped near disaster. The Emirati foolishly turned around on the track after the refuelling in a bid to repair his bike. This dangerous manoeuvre can, according to the FIM regulations, lead to exclusion from the race but the Jury amazingly only handed Al-Balooshi a two-hour penalty which handed him sixth overall but enough points to win the FIM Cross-Country Bajas World Cup from Mario Patrao and Manuel Lucchese.

The mind boggles how a rider who breaks the most rudimentary rule of racing (never ride a track in the opposite direction of your competitors) is still handed the championship.

Hungarian Baja – Motorcycles Result

Stefan Svitko (KTM) – 4hr 04min 37sec Mario Patrao (KTM) + 4min 32sec Jan Brabec (Husqvarna) + 21min 47sec

2018 Fim Cross-Country Bajas World Cup – Final Points