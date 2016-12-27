Moto News Wrap for December 27, 2016 by Darren Smart
News Headlines:
- Provisional Anaheim Entry List
- Albertson Secured Backing for 2017 AMA Supercross
- Rockstar Husqvarna Team Announced
- MXGP Teams Announced
- Amsoil Arenacross Teams Announced
- GNCC Introduces 125cc Pro Class
- Vnuk Judgment Could End British Motorsport
- Serco Yamaha Team Announced
- Ben Grabham Joins Beta
- 2017 Speedway U21’s Line-Up Announced
- 2017 Speedway Under 16’s Line-Up Announced
- Barragan and Bassett Sign for Gas Gas for EnduroGP
- Sanders to join Phillips for 2017 and 2018 EnduroGP
- Active8 Yamalube Yamaha Signs Three Riders for 2017
Provisional Anaheim Entry List
We are just weeks away from the opening round of the AMA Supercross championship inside Angel Stadium in California and here is the Provisional Entry List:
450SX Provisional Entries — Entry Count: 28
- 1 – Ryan Dungey – Clermont, FL – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
- 2 – Cooper Webb – Newport, NC – Yamaha YZ450F
- 3 – Eli Tomac – Cortez, CO – Kawasaki KX 450F
- 14 – Cole Seely – Sherman Oaks, CA – Honda CRF 450
- 19 – Justin Bogle – Cushing, OK – Suzuki RM-Z450
- 20 – Broc Tickle – Holly, MI – Suzuki RM-Z450
- 21 – Jason Anderson – Rio Rancho, NM – Husqvarna FC450
- 22 – Chad Reed – Dade City, FL – Yamaha YZ450F
- 25 – Marvin Musquin – CLERMONT, FL – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
- 32 – Weston Peick – Menifee, CA – Suzuki RM-Z450
- 41 – Trey Canard – Edmond, OK – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
- 51 – Justin Barcia – Greenville, FL – Suzuki RM-Z450
- 61 – Vince Friese – Cape Girardeau, MO – Honda CRF 450
- 80 – Cade Clason – Chesterfield, SC – Honda CRF 450
- 85 – Thomas Hahn – Decatur, TX – Yamaha YZ450F
- 94 – Ken Roczen – Clermont, FL – Honda CRF 450
- 151 – Dakota Tedder – Surfside, CA – Kawasaki KX 450F
- 181 – Dustin Pipes – Fresno, CA – Suzuki RM-Z450
- 314 – Alex Ray – Milan, TN – Husqvarna FC450
- 377 – Christophe Pourcel – San Antonio, FL – Husqvarna FC450
- 501 – Scotty Wennerstrom – Jefferson, TX – Kawasaki KX 450F
- 606 – Ronnie Stewart – Princeton, NJ – Suzuki RM-Z450
- 619 – Mark Weishaar – Belleville, IL – Yamaha YZ450F
- 713 – Chad Cook – Oklahoma City, OK – KTM 450 SX-F
- 723 – Tyler Enticknap – Lompoc, CA – Honda CRF 450
- 800 – Mike Alessi – Hilliard, FL – Honda CRF 450
- 801 – Jeff Alessi – Victorville, CA – Honda CRF 450
- 914 – Brice Klippel – Bradford, TN – KTM 250 SX-F
250SX West Provisional Entries — Entry Count: 25
- 24 – Austin Forkner Richards, MO Kawasaki KX 250F
- 28 – Mitchell Oldenburg – Alvord, TX – KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition
- 30 – Martin Davalos – Clermont, FL – Husqvarna FC250
- 38 – Shane McElrath – Canton, NC – KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition
- 43 – Matthew Bisceglia – Weatherford, TX – Suzuki RM-Z250
- 48 – Christian Craig – Corona, CA – Honda CRF 250
- 52 – Tyler Bowers – Corona, CA – Yamaha YZ250F
- 58 – Chris Alldredge – Powell Butte, OR – Yamaha YZ250F
- 74 – Bradley Taft – Nixa, MO – Yamaha YZ250F
- 76 – Scott Champion – Orange, CA – Yamaha YZ250F
- 87 – Chris Howell – Spokane Valley, WA – Husqvarna FC250
- 100 – Joshua Hansen – Elbert, CO – Husqvarna FC250
- 145 – Travis Smith – Lancaster, CA Honda – CRF 250
- 154 – Brandon Scharer – Gardena, CA – Yamaha YZ250F
- 203 – Zachary Commans – Seal Beach, CA – Kawasaki KX 250F
- 262 – Connor Pearson – El Dorado, CA – KTM 250 SX-F
- 338 – Ryan Surratt – Corona, CA – Kawasaki KX 250F
- 383 – Casey Brennan – Albuquerque, NM – Yamaha YZ250F
- 448 – Broc Shoemaker – Santa Clarita, CA – Yamaha YZ250F
- 512 – Andrew Silverstein – Canyon Lake, CA – Kawasaki KX 250F
- 523 – Miles Daniele – Clovis, CA – KTM 250 SX-F
- 526 – Colton Aeck – Granada Hills, CA – Honda CRF 250
- 660 – Stone Edler – Destrehan, LA – Yamaha YZ250F
- 705 – Steven Tokarski – Monrovia, CA – Suzuki RM-Z250
- 805 – Carlen Gardner – Paso Robles, CA
Albertson Secured Backing for 2017 AMA Supercross
Jimmy Albertson will be making his return to the 450 class this 2017 Monster Energy Supercross series at the season opener in Anahiem, California on January 7. Entering his 10th Professional season, Jimmy will be throwing his leg over his FMF/Merge Racing backed Suzuki RM-Z450.
With the help of personal sponsors, Albertson will be traveling to the races in his sprinter van with his wife as a privateer.
Jimmy Albertson
“I’m really looking forward to see what 2017 brings. I’ve put in a ton of work with my riding Coach Robbie Reynard, so I guess we will see where we are at when the checkers fly in Anaheim. My main goal this season is make sure I keep things light and have fun. My passion for racing is stronger than ever! I want to make sure I stay smiling and enjoy the ride. Thanks to all our sponsors for helping make our dreams become a reality.”
Jimmy would like thank his sponsors, Suzuki, Merge Racing Technologies, FMF, Seven, Rekluse, Dubya, 180 Decals, Acerbis, Pro Taper, X-Trig, Excel, Dunlop, Galfer, Guts Racing, Works Connection, Bell Helmets, Alpinestars, Oakley, 2XU, Bolt, Reynard Training Facility, Compound 77, Renn Fuels and HRT.
Rockstar Husqvarna Team Announced
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing announced their rider lineup today in perhaps the least surprising announcement towards the end of a very strange off-season.
As expected, Jason Anderson and Christophe Pourcel will race in the 450 class while Zach Osborne and Martin Davalos will ride 250s on separate coasts. You can read the full press release and view the team photos by Simon Cudby below.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to release 2017 team photos featuring Jason Anderson, Christophe Pourcel, Zach Osborne, and Martin Davalos ahead of the opening event of the 17-round 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, which starts on January 7 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
Winner of the opening round of the 2016 supercross series, Jason Anderson heads into 2017 looking to mix speed with consistency and challenge for the coveted 450SX title. Competing aboard his #21 Husqvarna FC 450 Anderson will lead Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in the Blue Ribbon 450SX class.
Competing alongside Anderson, #377 Christophe Pourcel will battle the world’s best in the 450SX category as the talented Frenchman bids to improve on his 2016 championship result.
Representing Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing on the highly-competitive 250SX West Region Martin Davalos is determined to improve on his 2016 result of fourth in the 250SX East Region championship.
Faced with eight grueling rounds of Supercross racing before the East vs West shootout in Las Vegas on May 6, Davalos is hopeful of improving on his two winning performances in 2016 and challenge for the title.
Competing in the 250SX East Region aboard his #16 Husqvarna FC 250 Zach Osborne switches coasts with teammate Davalos for 2017. Fourth and just a handful of points from the championship podium in 2016 following five visits to the podium, Osborne will get his racing underway on February 18, in Minneapolis.
MXGP Teams Announced
Youthstream have announced the provisional OAT (Officially Approved Teams) list which will be part of the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship.
The final and official OAT list will be announced at the end of January, but in the meantime Youthstream is very proud of the numerous requests received so far for every European and Overseas round.
2017 provisional OAT List:
- 24MX Lucas Oil Honda: Damon Graulus – MXGP / Milko Potisek – MXGP
- 62 MotoSport Husqvarna: Klemen Gercar – MXGP
- Carglass Honda Racing: Ander Valentin – MXGP
- CDP Cortenuova Yamaha: Matevz Irt – MXGP
- CEC Husqvarna Sweden: Anton Gole – MX2
- CEC Scandinavian Racing Sports – KTM: Jonathan Bengtsson – MXGP
- F&H Racing Team – Kawasaki: David Herbreteau – MX2
- Gebben V Venrooy Kawasaki: Maxime Desprey – MXGP
- Hitachi KTM UK: Jake Nicholls – MXGP / Ben Watson – MX2
- Honda HRC: Chihiro Notsuka – MX2 / Michele Cervellin – MX2
- HSF Logistics Motorsport Team – KTM: Calvin Vlaanderen – MXGP / Davy Pootjes – MX2 / Brian Bogers – MX2
- Husqvarna 8Biano Racing MXGP: Tanel Leok – MXGP / Rui Goncalves – MXGP
- Husqvarna 8Biano Racing MX2: Iker Larranaga Olano – MX2 / Caleb Ward – MX2
- Husqvarna Maurer-gép Racing Team Husqvarna: Jernej Irt – MXGP / Brian Hsu – MX2
- iFly JK Racing Yamaha: James Dunn – MX2 / Ryan Houghton – MXGP
- Jtech Suzuki Valenti: Ken de Dycker – MXGP / Giuseppe Tropepe – MX2
- Kemea Yamaha Yamalube: Benoit Paturel – MX2 / Alvin Ostlund – MX2 / Brent Van doninck – MX2
- LRT KTM: Julien Lieber – MX2
- Marchetti Racing Team KTM: José Butron – MXGP / Ivo Monticelli – MX2
- Monster Energy DRT Kawasaki: Tommy Searle – MXGP / Vsevolod Brylyako – MX2 / Darian Sanayei – MX2
- Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing MXGP Team: Clement Desalle / Jordi Tixier
- Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing MX2 Team: Stephen Rubini / Petar Petrov / Adam Sterry
- Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team: Romain Febvre / Jeremy Van Horebeek
- Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP: Jeffrey Herlings / Antonio Cairoli / Glen Coldenhoff
- Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MX2: Pauls Jonass / Jorge Prado Garcia
- Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP: Max Nagl / Gautier Paulin / Max Anstie
- Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2: Thomas Kjer Olsen / Thomas Covington / Conrad Mewse
- STC RACING – Husqvarna: Jaap Corneth – MXGP / Henry Jacobi – MX2
- Team Ausio Yamaha Yamalube Maxxis : Jorge Zaragoza – MX2
- Team HRC – Honda: Tim Gajser – MXGP / Evgeny Bobryshev – MXGP
- Team Honda Red Moto: Alessandro Lupino – MXGP / Valentin Guillod – MXGP
- Team Suzuki World MXGP: Kevin Strijbos / Arminas Jasikonis
- Team Suzuki World MX2: Jeremy Seewer / Hunter Lawrence /Bas Vaessen
- TM Racing Factory Team: Samuele Bernardini – MX2
- Vamo Racing Team – Honda: Ivanov Maykal Grisha – MX2 / Lars van Berkel – MX2
- Wilvo Yamaha MXGP: Arnaud Tonus – MXGP / Shaun Simpson – MXGP
Amsoil Arenacross Teams Announced
Amsoil Arenacross welcomes 12 factory supported teams heading into the 2017 season, which will consist of 14-rounds in the battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup.
The “Buckeye State” of Ohio will serve as host to the opening round of the championship on Saturday, January 7, inside Cincinnati’s U.S. Bank Arena.
Ohio has long been known for producing some of the most talented riders to ever compete in AMSOIL Arenacross, and that legacy provides an ideal setting for a rider to make an early statement and set the tone for what is destined to be an incredible season.
AMSOIL Arenacross is the most intense motorcycle racing on the planet, featuring the most promising and technically skilled riders on two wheels.
These fearless and highly talented athletes compete on man-made dirt battlegrounds built inside the country’s most well-known arenas for 17 nights of high-speed, high-flying action that is expected to produce the most competitive championship battle in history.
Introducing the teams for 2017:
Team Babbitt’s/Monster Energy/Amsoil Kawasaki, presented by AP Design
- Team Manager: Denny Bartz
- Riders: Gavin Faith, Jacob Hayes, and Travis Sewell
Team Rockstar Energy/OTSFF/Yamaha, in association with Rock River and Cycle Trader
- Team Manager: Andre Laurin
- Riders: Chris Blose and Matt Goerke
TiLUBE/Jack Link’s/ TUF Racing
- Team Manager: Dave Antolak
- Riders: Jace Owen, Ben Lamay, and Dillon Cloyed
Woodstock KTM
- Team Manager: Kurt Jennison
- Riders: Daniel Herrlein and Cody Vanbuskirk
Team Babbitt’s Factory Suzuki
- Team Manager: Denny Bartz
- Rider: Cory Green
Custom Powersports/Spinechillers/TiLUBE Racing
- Team Manager: Randy Bellaw
- Riders: Steven Mages, Mike McDade, Jake McKinney, and Ben Nelko
Team Babbitt’s/GPF/Monster Energy Kawasaki/MMCR
- Team Managers: Josh Woods and Denny Bartz
- Riders: Ryan Breece, Cody Williams, and Jacob Williamson
TZR/Sportland 2 Kawasaki
- Team Manager: Tom Zont
- Riders: Josh Osby and Scott Zont
Driven MX KTM
- Team Manager: Clay Elliott
- Riders: Chance Blackburn, Andy Daggett, Jared Lesher, Vincent Murphy, and Jeramy Taylor
Team Faith/FLY Racing/Ohlins USA/Pirelli/KTM
- Team Manager: Brian O’Rourke
- Riders: Dawson Newby and Dylan Rouse
Team DirtBike Mike
- Team Manager: Mike Lambert
- Riders: Jordan Giambelluca, Hunter Hilton, Dylan Parun, and Jeremy Wahlstrom
Motosport Hillsboro
- Team Owner/Rider: Gared Steinke
For more information on Amsoil Arenacross, see Arenacross.com.
GNCC Introduces 125cc Pro Class
The 2017 GNCC series which kicks off in Union, South Carolina, on March 4-5, will have a 125cc Pro class which is open to riders 15 years or older. The 125 class, called XC3, is open to any rider who meets the age limit including current and former AMA National motocross Pros.
The only riders who cannot enter the 125 Pro class are former GNCC, WORCS, AMA National Enduro, AMA National Hare & Hound or EnduroCross National Champions (from within the last 5 years).
Vnuk Judgment Could End British Motorsport
The British Government have issued a document for public consultation, which gives an option of implementing the European Court decision known as the ‘Vnuk judgment’.
The ruling makes it compulsory for anyone using any form of motorised transport to have third party damage and injury insurance. This will affect all participants in all forms of motorsport.
The insurance industry has made it clear to government that third party risks for motorsport activities are uninsurable, not least because of the sheer number of potential vehicle damage claims that would arise.
Therefore, if implemented, the Vnuk judgment would wipe out all legal motor and motorcycle sport activity.
MCIA, ACU and AMCA call on the government to exempt motor and motorcycle sport from any changes to insurance law which arise from the ECJ judgment.
While the UK remains in the EU, even a temporary implementation of the ruling, as suggested by the Department for Transport in its consultation document, would be fatally damaging to what is an important industry and net contributor to the UK economy.
Steve Kenward – CEO of MCIA – Speaking for the ACU, AMCA and MCIA
“At a stroke, this would wipe out a successful industry and all the jobs that go with it, as well as eliminating a popular leisure pursuit for 1.9 million people, along with the boost that this gives to both local and national economies. If the Government implements the Vnuk judgment un-amended, British motorcycle sport would end in the UK. Given that we are coming out of the EU, we are astonished that the Government is even considering an option to implement Vnuk. We call on Ministers to end uncertainty and put a stop to Vnuk in the UK.”
The Vnuk judgment imposes compulsory third party injury and damage insurance to all vehicles of any kind when used on any type of land.
As well as affecting all motorsport vehicles, it could affect electric bicycles, sit-on lawnmowers, golf buggies, mobility scooters and even uninsured vehicles parked on private property under the Statutory Off-Road Notification scheme.
The ruling stems from a case involving a Slovenian farm worker, who was hurt falling from a ladder, which was hit by a reversing tractor.
Serco Yamaha Team Announced
The North Queensland duo of Jackson Richardson and Mitch Evans will spearhead the Serco Yamaha team in 2017 on board the potent YZ250F and compete in the MX Nationals and Australian Supercross Championships as well as other selected events.
Both come to the team with championship pedigree, with Richardson the current Australian SX2 Champion, while Evans is the reigning MXD MX Nationals champion and both are out for continued success in 2017.
After five years of racing in the US, Jackson Richardson has made his commitment to racing back in Australia following his success during the 2016 Australian Supercross Championship. Richardson took up a last minute option to race the series with Serco Yamaha and instantly found his groove on the Yamaha YZ250F.
He enjoyed his time with the team and along with the success he achieved swayed his decision to stay in Australia and now he wants to add more championships to his tally in season 2017.
Jackson Richardson
“I needed a change in my racing and Serco Yamaha gave me that and now I’m excited to stay in Australia and race for them. I had an awesome time during supercross and the bikes were great so my decision to stay was an easy one. I haven’t raced a season of motocross in Australia since 2010 when I was a junior so it’s going to be new to me and I look forward to racing against different riders and on tracks that I haven’t been on before. Our season starts in March so it’s time to get busy.”
Joining him will be his cousin and current Australian Under 19 champion, Mitch Evans. Evans has stepped up to the MX2 class after winning all before him in the MXD and SXD divisions and without the burden of a heavy school load, is set to make his presence felt in the MX2 division.
Mitch Evans
“Moving up to MX2 and the Serco Yamaha team is the next step in my career and one that I’m ready for. Last year was tough to balance with my grade 12 studies taking up so much time but this year I have deferred my Uni for 12 months to give all my energies to racing,” said Evans. “Being able to ride and train full time will be a huge benefit to me and also have Jackson to work with will be awesome as we both get along well and can work together to get faster. I understand that the MX2 race is going to be much tougher than MXD but I look forward to the challenge of race faster guys and believe that I can compete well against all of them.”
The first national hit-out for the Serco Yamaha team will be the opening round of the MX Nationals at Wonthaggi in Victoria, on April 2.
Ben Grabham Joins Beta
Following his recent departure from KTM, Ben Grabham has now been appointed to Beta Motorcycles Australia management team.
Grabham will fill multiple roles at Beta including Brand and Promotions Manager and Technical Advisor. Ben will be based in his home town of Bathurst and will work closely with dealers and riders around the country to enable them to experience all that the Beta range of Enduro bikes has to offer.
Ben has had an outstanding career as a competitor across multiple disciplines and more recently as the KTM off-road race team manager. Ben is recognised and lauded for his outstanding riding ability but it is his “never say die” attitude, toughness, honesty, straight talking, insightful analysis and down to earth persona that has helped lead to his hero status.
Gary Grealy – Beta Australia’s Director
“We are delighted to offer Ben an opportunity to take his already enormously successful career in a different direction and to further build on what he has bought to off-road motorcycling in Australia. We see the extensive experience and knowledge that Ben will bring to Beta Australia as a huge plus to us at this stage of our development. More importantly however it is the personality traits of integrity, honesty, hard work and true grit that Ben has displayed over his riding and team management career, that align with our own aspirations that we see as most valuable. Obviously KTM were disappointed to see Ben move on but we thank them for understanding that this is a good move for Ben’s future and for his family. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship with Ben.”
Ben Grabham
“To say I’m excited to be joining Beta would be an understatement. Normally I want the Christmas holidays to go slow but I can’t wait for them to be over so I can get stuck into my new position at Beta. My first ride on a Beta was back in 2005 and since then I’m managed to get a ride on one each year at magazine tests. Each time the Beta has more than impressed and ticked all the boxes. That’s why I’m so excited to join forces with Beta motorcycles and make it possible for others to experience this as well. Working with Beta dealers to make the Beta experience possible for many more to people is going to be very rewarding for myself. How much I enjoy riding the Beta has lit the flame again to burn off the manager belly and make the odd appearance on the start line of a few races myself. I want to say a huge thank you to Gary from Beta Australia for this opportunity and I look forward to exciting times ahead with Beta.”
2017 Speedway U21’s Line-Up Announced
Motorcycling Australia’s Speedway Commission would like to announce the draw for the 2017 Australian Under 21 Speedway Solo Championship, where Loxford Park Speedway, Kurri Kurri NSW will again play host to the Championship starting 26th January 2017.
Reigning 2016 Australian Champion, Jack Holder will be defending the coveted title next year against crowd favourites and hot competition, Brady Kurtz and the unstoppable Speedway Under 21 World Cup Champion, Max Fricke, all of who raced the 2016 Australian FIM Speedway Grand Prix Championship held at Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium.
But the talent pool doesn’t stop there, two time Speedway Youth 250cc World Cup Champion Matthew Gilmore will make the massive step up to the under 21’s Championship on a 500cc machine.
With a stacked line up and some unfathomable competition in the midst of Australian Speedway this Championship is set to be hotly contested, you can tell just by looking at the list below.
2017 U21’s Speedway Draw
- Dakota Ballantyne
- Dale Borlase
- Ben Cook
- James Davies
- Max Fricke
- Matthew Gilmore
- Mitchell Grech
- Jack Holder
- Zaine Kennedy
- Brady Kurtz
- Jamion Lidsey
- Brayden McGuiness
- Joshua Pickering
- Cooper Riordan
- Blake Russell
- Jordan Stewart
- Joshua McDonald – Reserve 1
- Joel Coyne – Reserve 2
2017 Speedway Under 16’s Line-Up Announced
The Australian Speedway Commission have announcing the rider draw for the 2017 Under 16’s 125cc & 250cc Championship’s, ensuring exciting new changes from the U16’s 2016 line-up.
The under 16’s 125cc will be held on Thursday 26th January 2017 in Kurri Kurri, with the Championship race to be held on the Saturday 27th and 125cc Teams race (South Australia winning in 2016) on Sunday 29th January as list below.
The U16’s 250 series in 2017 see’s not only six new riders on the quarter litre bikes, but the fast paced Keyenan Rew, who contested and won the NSW, SA, VIC, QLD and WA State Championships in 2016 and is now stepping up to the 250cc machine.
Noteworthy, is the only female rider in any Speedway Championship class in 2017, Shani Cole, who will mix it up with the lads in her first time in an Aussie title battle.
2017 Speedway U16 – 250cc Draw
- Connor Bailey
- Fraser Bowes
- Shani Cole
- Brad Gordon
- Isaac Hawes
- Jacob Hook
- Declan Kennedy
- Jedd List
- Liam May
- Jack Norman
- Keynan Rew
- Cordell Rogerson
- Brock Tregea
- Bailey Viner
2017 Speedway U16 – 125cc Qualifier Draw*
- Patrick Bowes
- Joshua Beetham
- Hugh Evans
- Brad Gordon
- Broc Hall
- Lachlan Hayes
- Liam May
- Jackson Milner
- Flynn Nicol
- Bradley Page
- James Pearson
- Aiden Phillip
- Liam Powell
- Jack Sadler
- Angus Van Den Berg
- Bailey Viner
* Top 8 from qualifier race will move to the Championship race. 9th and 10th finishers in the qualifier race become 1st and 2nd reserves of the Championship race.
2017 Speedway U16 – 125cc Race Draw
- Connor Bailey – Seeded
- Fraser Bowes – Seeded
- Maurice Brown – Seeded
- Jacob Hook – Seeded
- Jack Miles – Seeded
- Jack Norman – Seeded
- Keynan Rew – Seeded
- Cordell Rogerson – Seeded
2017 Speedway U16 – 125cc Teams Draw
- Jack Miles – NSW 1
- Maurice Brown – NSW 1
- James Pearson – NSW 2
- Aiden Phillip – NSW 2
- Fraser Bowes – SA
- Jack Norman – SA
- Brad Gordon – WA
- Jack Sadler – WA
- Jacob Hook – QLD 1
- Keynan Rew – QLD 1
- Flynn Nicol – QLD 2
- Cordell Rogerson – QLD 2
- Liam May – VIC
- Jackson Milner – VIC
Barragan and Basset Sign For Gas Gas for EnduroGP
Gas Gas has retained Spaniard Jonathan Barragan and Antoine Basset for the 2017 FIM EnduroGP Championship despite many of the rival factory team vying for the services of Basset after the French star won 2016 Privateer of the Year as a result of his 11th place overall.
Sanders to Join Phillips in 2017 and 2018 EnduroGP
2016 Australian Off-Road Championship winner Daniel Sanders is rumoured to be joining defending EnduroGP World Champion Matthew Phillips to contest the FIM World Enduro Championship in 2017 and 2018.
Active8 Yamalube Yamaha Signs Three Riders for 2017
‘Three men on a mission’ is the team motto for the Active8 Yamalube Yamaha team in 2017 as the field a three pronged attack to contest the Australian Off Road Champion (AORC), the Australian Four Day Enduro as well as high profile off road events like the Finke and Hattah desert races.
Beau Ralston, Josh Green and Wil Ruprecht will compete in the E3, E2 and E1 classes respectively under the guidance of former off road champion, AJ Roberts.
Beau Ralston finished the 2016 season on the injury list after sustaining an ankle injury late in the year. But he has recently got back on the bike and returning to training in his preparations for the 2017 season.
Ralston will handle the E3 duties for the team, mounted on a YZ300X, a GYTR big bored YZ250 two stroke, with Ralston already loving the change back to a bike he is familiar with.
Beau Ralston
“Before I switched over to off road, the last few season of motocross I raced, were on a YZ250 two stroke so when AJ threw the idea of racing one again, I was all over it. From the moment I did my first loop I felt comfortable and the lightness of the bike is going to be a huge advantage in the bush. The YZ250 is an awesome bike and with the extra power that the big bore gives it makes it a ton of fun to ride. My ankle is improving and even though I have just started riding, I managed to get through three days of testing without too much discomfort. There is still a lot of rehab to go but I’m confident I will be 100% for and ready to go for the opening round of the AORC in April.”
Josh Green has put the knee injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2016 season behind him and putting in the hard yards during the off season in an attempt to make this 2017 season his best yet.
After five months off the bike, Green successfully returned to action at the A4DE last month to take the 250cc (E1) class win but hasn’t stopped riding and training since then to make up for the lost time due to injury.
Green will step back up to his preferred E2 division and campaign the Yamaha WR450F chasing class and outright honours in all major events. Green has shown he has the speed to match it with anyone in Australia and will be ready to rumble when the opening round roars to life.
Josh Green
“Sitting on the sidelines watching your mates have all the fun sucks but it has given me plenty of motivation for the 2017 season. I hated not being out there and watching has given me some more appreciation of how cool my job is and that racing dirt bike is just dam good fun. Because I didn’t race a lot in 2016 I don’t need an off season so since the 4 day, I have continued to ride and train so I will prime for this year. It’s time I start winning a few more things.”
Making his debut on the Active8 Yamaha team is 18 year old New South Welshmen, Wil Ruprecht. Ruprecht scored the ride with the Active8 Yamaha team after a breakthrough season in 2016 after winning the U19 category at the Australian Off Road Championships.
Ruprecht will be mounted on a YZ250FX and his focus will be the endure like the AORC and the A4DE.
AJ Roberts
“I kept my eye on Wil throughout the year and was really pleased how he progressed. He is a young kid with great style and understanding of off road and he fits in perfectly with Yamaha’s step up program as a rider we can develop in the future. He will represent the team in the E1 class and come up against some well-established names, but we believe he has what it takes and placing him in a good environment with good people will benefit his racing. Working with young, determined riders is always exciting and I look forward to working not only with Wil, but continuing with Beau and Josh and chasing some championship success together.
The AORC is down for 12 rounds starting in April as the first major event of the year. Combine the desert events and the 4 day and the Active8 team is in for one busy season.
You can post first response comment.