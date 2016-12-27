Moto News Wrap for December 27, 2016 by Darren Smart

We are just weeks away from the opening round of the AMA Supercross championship inside Angel Stadium in California and here is the Provisional Entry List:

450SX Provisional Entries — Entry Count: 28

1 – Ryan Dungey – Clermont, FL – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

2 – Cooper Webb – Newport, NC – Yamaha YZ450F

3 – Eli Tomac – Cortez, CO – Kawasaki KX 450F

14 – Cole Seely – Sherman Oaks, CA – Honda CRF 450

19 – Justin Bogle – Cushing, OK – Suzuki RM-Z450

20 – Broc Tickle – Holly, MI – Suzuki RM-Z450

21 – Jason Anderson – Rio Rancho, NM – Husqvarna FC450

22 – Chad Reed – Dade City, FL – Yamaha YZ450F

25 – Marvin Musquin – CLERMONT, FL – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

32 – Weston Peick – Menifee, CA – Suzuki RM-Z450

41 – Trey Canard – Edmond, OK – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

51 – Justin Barcia – Greenville, FL – Suzuki RM-Z450

61 – Vince Friese – Cape Girardeau, MO – Honda CRF 450

80 – Cade Clason – Chesterfield, SC – Honda CRF 450

85 – Thomas Hahn – Decatur, TX – Yamaha YZ450F

94 – Ken Roczen – Clermont, FL – Honda CRF 450

151 – Dakota Tedder – Surfside, CA – Kawasaki KX 450F

181 – Dustin Pipes – Fresno, CA – Suzuki RM-Z450

314 – Alex Ray – Milan, TN – Husqvarna FC450

377 – Christophe Pourcel – San Antonio, FL – Husqvarna FC450

501 – Scotty Wennerstrom – Jefferson, TX – Kawasaki KX 450F

606 – Ronnie Stewart – Princeton, NJ – Suzuki RM-Z450

619 – Mark Weishaar – Belleville, IL – Yamaha YZ450F

713 – Chad Cook – Oklahoma City, OK – KTM 450 SX-F

723 – Tyler Enticknap – Lompoc, CA – Honda CRF 450

800 – Mike Alessi – Hilliard, FL – Honda CRF 450

801 – Jeff Alessi – Victorville, CA – Honda CRF 450

914 – Brice Klippel – Bradford, TN – KTM 250 SX-F

250SX West Provisional Entries — Entry Count: 25

24 – Austin Forkner Richards, MO Kawasaki KX 250F

28 – Mitchell Oldenburg – Alvord, TX – KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition

30 – Martin Davalos – Clermont, FL – Husqvarna FC250

38 – Shane McElrath – Canton, NC – KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition

43 – Matthew Bisceglia – Weatherford, TX – Suzuki RM-Z250

48 – Christian Craig – Corona, CA – Honda CRF 250

52 – Tyler Bowers – Corona, CA – Yamaha YZ250F

58 – Chris Alldredge – Powell Butte, OR – Yamaha YZ250F

74 – Bradley Taft – Nixa, MO – Yamaha YZ250F

76 – Scott Champion – Orange, CA – Yamaha YZ250F

87 – Chris Howell – Spokane Valley, WA – Husqvarna FC250

100 – Joshua Hansen – Elbert, CO – Husqvarna FC250

145 – Travis Smith – Lancaster, CA Honda – CRF 250

154 – Brandon Scharer – Gardena, CA – Yamaha YZ250F

203 – Zachary Commans – Seal Beach, CA – Kawasaki KX 250F

262 – Connor Pearson – El Dorado, CA – KTM 250 SX-F

338 – Ryan Surratt – Corona, CA – Kawasaki KX 250F

383 – Casey Brennan – Albuquerque, NM – Yamaha YZ250F

448 – Broc Shoemaker – Santa Clarita, CA – Yamaha YZ250F

512 – Andrew Silverstein – Canyon Lake, CA – Kawasaki KX 250F

523 – Miles Daniele – Clovis, CA – KTM 250 SX-F

526 – Colton Aeck – Granada Hills, CA – Honda CRF 250

660 – Stone Edler – Destrehan, LA – Yamaha YZ250F

705 – Steven Tokarski – Monrovia, CA – Suzuki RM-Z250

805 – Carlen Gardner – Paso Robles, CA

Albertson Secured Backing for 2017 AMA Supercross

Jimmy Albertson will be making his return to the 450 class this 2017 Monster Energy Supercross series at the season opener in Anahiem, California on January 7. Entering his 10th Professional season, Jimmy will be throwing his leg over his FMF/Merge Racing backed Suzuki RM-Z450.

With the help of personal sponsors, Albertson will be traveling to the races in his sprinter van with his wife as a privateer.

Jimmy Albertson

“I’m really looking forward to see what 2017 brings. I’ve put in a ton of work with my riding Coach Robbie Reynard, so I guess we will see where we are at when the checkers fly in Anaheim. My main goal this season is make sure I keep things light and have fun. My passion for racing is stronger than ever! I want to make sure I stay smiling and enjoy the ride. Thanks to all our sponsors for helping make our dreams become a reality.”

Jimmy would like thank his sponsors, Suzuki, Merge Racing Technologies, FMF, Seven, Rekluse, Dubya, 180 Decals, Acerbis, Pro Taper, X-Trig, Excel, Dunlop, Galfer, Guts Racing, Works Connection, Bell Helmets, Alpinestars, Oakley, 2XU, Bolt, Reynard Training Facility, Compound 77, Renn Fuels and HRT.

Rockstar Husqvarna Team Announced

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing announced their rider lineup today in perhaps the least surprising announcement towards the end of a very strange off-season.

As expected, Jason Anderson and Christophe Pourcel will race in the 450 class while Zach Osborne and Martin Davalos will ride 250s on separate coasts. You can read the full press release and view the team photos by Simon Cudby below.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to release 2017 team photos featuring Jason Anderson, Christophe Pourcel, Zach Osborne, and Martin Davalos ahead of the opening event of the 17-round 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, which starts on January 7 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Winner of the opening round of the 2016 supercross series, Jason Anderson heads into 2017 looking to mix speed with consistency and challenge for the coveted 450SX title. Competing aboard his #21 Husqvarna FC 450 Anderson will lead Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in the Blue Ribbon 450SX class.

Competing alongside Anderson, #377 Christophe Pourcel will battle the world’s best in the 450SX category as the talented Frenchman bids to improve on his 2016 championship result.

Representing Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing on the highly-competitive 250SX West Region Martin Davalos is determined to improve on his 2016 result of fourth in the 250SX East Region championship.

Faced with eight grueling rounds of Supercross racing before the East vs West shootout in Las Vegas on May 6, Davalos is hopeful of improving on his two winning performances in 2016 and challenge for the title.

Competing in the 250SX East Region aboard his #16 Husqvarna FC 250 Zach Osborne switches coasts with teammate Davalos for 2017. Fourth and just a handful of points from the championship podium in 2016 following five visits to the podium, Osborne will get his racing underway on February 18, in Minneapolis.

MXGP Teams Announced

Youthstream have announced the provisional OAT (Officially Approved Teams) list which will be part of the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship.

The final and official OAT list will be announced at the end of January, but in the meantime Youthstream is very proud of the numerous requests received so far for every European and Overseas round.

2017 provisional OAT List:

24MX Lucas Oil Honda: Damon Graulus – MXGP / Milko Potisek – MXGP

62 MotoSport Husqvarna: Klemen Gercar – MXGP

Carglass Honda Racing: Ander Valentin – MXGP

CDP Cortenuova Yamaha: Matevz Irt – MXGP

CEC Husqvarna Sweden: Anton Gole – MX2

CEC Scandinavian Racing Sports – KTM: Jonathan Bengtsson – MXGP

F&H Racing Team – Kawasaki: David Herbreteau – MX2

Gebben V Venrooy Kawasaki: Maxime Desprey – MXGP

Hitachi KTM UK: Jake Nicholls – MXGP / Ben Watson – MX2

Honda HRC: Chihiro Notsuka – MX2 / Michele Cervellin – MX2

HSF Logistics Motorsport Team – KTM: Calvin Vlaanderen – MXGP / Davy Pootjes – MX2 / Brian Bogers – MX2

Husqvarna 8Biano Racing MXGP: Tanel Leok – MXGP / Rui Goncalves – MXGP

Husqvarna 8Biano Racing MX2: Iker Larranaga Olano – MX2 / Caleb Ward – MX2

Husqvarna Maurer-gép Racing Team Husqvarna: Jernej Irt – MXGP / Brian Hsu – MX2

iFly JK Racing Yamaha: James Dunn – MX2 / Ryan Houghton – MXGP

Jtech Suzuki Valenti: Ken de Dycker – MXGP / Giuseppe Tropepe – MX2

Kemea Yamaha Yamalube: Benoit Paturel – MX2 / Alvin Ostlund – MX2 / Brent Van doninck – MX2

LRT KTM: Julien Lieber – MX2

Marchetti Racing Team KTM: José Butron – MXGP / Ivo Monticelli – MX2

Monster Energy DRT Kawasaki: Tommy Searle – MXGP / Vsevolod Brylyako – MX2 / Darian Sanayei – MX2

Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing MXGP Team: Clement Desalle / Jordi Tixier

Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing MX2 Team: Stephen Rubini / Petar Petrov / Adam Sterry

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team: Romain Febvre / Jeremy Van Horebeek

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP: Jeffrey Herlings / Antonio Cairoli / Glen Coldenhoff

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MX2: Pauls Jonass / Jorge Prado Garcia

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP: Max Nagl / Gautier Paulin / Max Anstie

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2: Thomas Kjer Olsen / Thomas Covington / Conrad Mewse

STC RACING – Husqvarna: Jaap Corneth – MXGP / Henry Jacobi – MX2

Team Ausio Yamaha Yamalube Maxxis : Jorge Zaragoza – MX2

Team HRC – Honda: Tim Gajser – MXGP / Evgeny Bobryshev – MXGP

Team Honda Red Moto: Alessandro Lupino – MXGP / Valentin Guillod – MXGP

Team Suzuki World MXGP: Kevin Strijbos / Arminas Jasikonis

Team Suzuki World MX2: Jeremy Seewer / Hunter Lawrence /Bas Vaessen

TM Racing Factory Team: Samuele Bernardini – MX2

Vamo Racing Team – Honda: Ivanov Maykal Grisha – MX2 / Lars van Berkel – MX2

Wilvo Yamaha MXGP: Arnaud Tonus – MXGP / Shaun Simpson – MXGP

Amsoil Arenacross Teams Announced

Amsoil Arenacross welcomes 12 factory supported teams heading into the 2017 season, which will consist of 14-rounds in the battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup.

The “Buckeye State” of Ohio will serve as host to the opening round of the championship on Saturday, January 7, inside Cincinnati’s U.S. Bank Arena.

Ohio has long been known for producing some of the most talented riders to ever compete in AMSOIL Arenacross, and that legacy provides an ideal setting for a rider to make an early statement and set the tone for what is destined to be an incredible season.

AMSOIL Arenacross is the most intense motorcycle racing on the planet, featuring the most promising and technically skilled riders on two wheels.

These fearless and highly talented athletes compete on man-made dirt battlegrounds built inside the country’s most well-known arenas for 17 nights of high-speed, high-flying action that is expected to produce the most competitive championship battle in history.

Introducing the teams for 2017:

Team Babbitt’s/Monster Energy/Amsoil Kawasaki, presented by AP Design

Team Manager: Denny Bartz

Riders: Gavin Faith, Jacob Hayes, and Travis Sewell

Team Rockstar Energy/OTSFF/Yamaha, in association with Rock River and Cycle Trader

Team Manager: Andre Laurin

Riders: Chris Blose and Matt Goerke

TiLUBE/Jack Link’s/ TUF Racing

Team Manager: Dave Antolak

Riders: Jace Owen, Ben Lamay, and Dillon Cloyed

Woodstock KTM

Team Manager: Kurt Jennison

Riders: Daniel Herrlein and Cody Vanbuskirk

Team Babbitt’s Factory Suzuki

Team Manager: Denny Bartz

Rider: Cory Green

Custom Powersports/Spinechillers/TiLUBE Racing

Team Manager: Randy Bellaw

Riders: Steven Mages, Mike McDade, Jake McKinney, and Ben Nelko

Team Babbitt’s/GPF/Monster Energy Kawasaki/MMCR

Team Managers: Josh Woods and Denny Bartz

Riders: Ryan Breece, Cody Williams, and Jacob Williamson

TZR/Sportland 2 Kawasaki

Team Manager: Tom Zont

Riders: Josh Osby and Scott Zont

Driven MX KTM

Team Manager: Clay Elliott

Riders: Chance Blackburn, Andy Daggett, Jared Lesher, Vincent Murphy, and Jeramy Taylor

Team Faith/FLY Racing/Ohlins USA/Pirelli/KTM

Team Manager: Brian O’Rourke

Riders: Dawson Newby and Dylan Rouse

Team DirtBike Mike

Team Manager: Mike Lambert

Riders: Jordan Giambelluca, Hunter Hilton, Dylan Parun, and Jeremy Wahlstrom

Motosport Hillsboro

Team Owner/Rider: Gared Steinke

For more information on Amsoil Arenacross, see Arenacross.com.

GNCC Introduces 125cc Pro Class

The 2017 GNCC series which kicks off in Union, South Carolina, on March 4-5, will have a 125cc Pro class which is open to riders 15 years or older. The 125 class, called XC3, is open to any rider who meets the age limit including current and former AMA National motocross Pros.

The only riders who cannot enter the 125 Pro class are former GNCC, WORCS, AMA National Enduro, AMA National Hare & Hound or EnduroCross National Champions (from within the last 5 years).

Vnuk Judgment Could End British Motorsport

The British Government have issued a document for public consultation, which gives an option of implementing the European Court decision known as the ‘Vnuk judgment’.

The ruling makes it compulsory for anyone using any form of motorised transport to have third party damage and injury insurance. This will affect all participants in all forms of motorsport.

The insurance industry has made it clear to government that third party risks for motorsport activities are uninsurable, not least because of the sheer number of potential vehicle damage claims that would arise.

Therefore, if implemented, the Vnuk judgment would wipe out all legal motor and motorcycle sport activity.

MCIA, ACU and AMCA call on the government to exempt motor and motorcycle sport from any changes to insurance law which arise from the ECJ judgment.

While the UK remains in the EU, even a temporary implementation of the ruling, as suggested by the Department for Transport in its consultation document, would be fatally damaging to what is an important industry and net contributor to the UK economy.

Steve Kenward – CEO of MCIA – Speaking for the ACU, AMCA and MCIA

“At a stroke, this would wipe out a successful industry and all the jobs that go with it, as well as eliminating a popular leisure pursuit for 1.9 million people, along with the boost that this gives to both local and national economies. If the Government implements the Vnuk judgment un-amended, British motorcycle sport would end in the UK. Given that we are coming out of the EU, we are astonished that the Government is even considering an option to implement Vnuk. We call on Ministers to end uncertainty and put a stop to Vnuk in the UK.”

The Vnuk judgment imposes compulsory third party injury and damage insurance to all vehicles of any kind when used on any type of land.

As well as affecting all motorsport vehicles, it could affect electric bicycles, sit-on lawnmowers, golf buggies, mobility scooters and even uninsured vehicles parked on private property under the Statutory Off-Road Notification scheme.

The ruling stems from a case involving a Slovenian farm worker, who was hurt falling from a ladder, which was hit by a reversing tractor.

Serco Yamaha Team Announced

The North Queensland duo of Jackson Richardson and Mitch Evans will spearhead the Serco Yamaha team in 2017 on board the potent YZ250F and compete in the MX Nationals and Australian Supercross Championships as well as other selected events.

Both come to the team with championship pedigree, with Richardson the current Australian SX2 Champion, while Evans is the reigning MXD MX Nationals champion and both are out for continued success in 2017.

After five years of racing in the US, Jackson Richardson has made his commitment to racing back in Australia following his success during the 2016 Australian Supercross Championship. Richardson took up a last minute option to race the series with Serco Yamaha and instantly found his groove on the Yamaha YZ250F.

He enjoyed his time with the team and along with the success he achieved swayed his decision to stay in Australia and now he wants to add more championships to his tally in season 2017.

Jackson Richardson

“I needed a change in my racing and Serco Yamaha gave me that and now I’m excited to stay in Australia and race for them. I had an awesome time during supercross and the bikes were great so my decision to stay was an easy one. I haven’t raced a season of motocross in Australia since 2010 when I was a junior so it’s going to be new to me and I look forward to racing against different riders and on tracks that I haven’t been on before. Our season starts in March so it’s time to get busy.”

Joining him will be his cousin and current Australian Under 19 champion, Mitch Evans. Evans has stepped up to the MX2 class after winning all before him in the MXD and SXD divisions and without the burden of a heavy school load, is set to make his presence felt in the MX2 division.

Mitch Evans

“Moving up to MX2 and the Serco Yamaha team is the next step in my career and one that I’m ready for. Last year was tough to balance with my grade 12 studies taking up so much time but this year I have deferred my Uni for 12 months to give all my energies to racing,” said Evans. “Being able to ride and train full time will be a huge benefit to me and also have Jackson to work with will be awesome as we both get along well and can work together to get faster. I understand that the MX2 race is going to be much tougher than MXD but I look forward to the challenge of race faster guys and believe that I can compete well against all of them.”

The first national hit-out for the Serco Yamaha team will be the opening round of the MX Nationals at Wonthaggi in Victoria, on April 2.

Ben Grabham Joins Beta

Following his recent departure from KTM, Ben Grabham has now been appointed to Beta Motorcycles Australia management team.

Grabham will fill multiple roles at Beta including Brand and Promotions Manager and Technical Advisor. Ben will be based in his home town of Bathurst and will work closely with dealers and riders around the country to enable them to experience all that the Beta range of Enduro bikes has to offer.

Ben has had an outstanding career as a competitor across multiple disciplines and more recently as the KTM off-road race team manager. Ben is recognised and lauded for his outstanding riding ability but it is his “never say die” attitude, toughness, honesty, straight talking, insightful analysis and down to earth persona that has helped lead to his hero status.

Gary Grealy – Beta Australia’s Director

“We are delighted to offer Ben an opportunity to take his already enormously successful career in a different direction and to further build on what he has bought to off-road motorcycling in Australia. We see the extensive experience and knowledge that Ben will bring to Beta Australia as a huge plus to us at this stage of our development. More importantly however it is the personality traits of integrity, honesty, hard work and true grit that Ben has displayed over his riding and team management career, that align with our own aspirations that we see as most valuable. Obviously KTM were disappointed to see Ben move on but we thank them for understanding that this is a good move for Ben’s future and for his family. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship with Ben.”

Ben Grabham

“To say I’m excited to be joining Beta would be an understatement. Normally I want the Christmas holidays to go slow but I can’t wait for them to be over so I can get stuck into my new position at Beta. My first ride on a Beta was back in 2005 and since then I’m managed to get a ride on one each year at magazine tests. Each time the Beta has more than impressed and ticked all the boxes. That’s why I’m so excited to join forces with Beta motorcycles and make it possible for others to experience this as well. Working with Beta dealers to make the Beta experience possible for many more to people is going to be very rewarding for myself. How much I enjoy riding the Beta has lit the flame again to burn off the manager belly and make the odd appearance on the start line of a few races myself. I want to say a huge thank you to Gary from Beta Australia for this opportunity and I look forward to exciting times ahead with Beta.”

2017 Speedway U21’s Line-Up Announced

Motorcycling Australia’s Speedway Commission would like to announce the draw for the 2017 Australian Under 21 Speedway Solo Championship, where Loxford Park Speedway, Kurri Kurri NSW will again play host to the Championship starting 26th January 2017.

Reigning 2016 Australian Champion, Jack Holder will be defending the coveted title next year against crowd favourites and hot competition, Brady Kurtz and the unstoppable Speedway Under 21 World Cup Champion, Max Fricke, all of who raced the 2016 Australian FIM Speedway Grand Prix Championship held at Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium.

But the talent pool doesn’t stop there, two time Speedway Youth 250cc World Cup Champion Matthew Gilmore will make the massive step up to the under 21’s Championship on a 500cc machine.

With a stacked line up and some unfathomable competition in the midst of Australian Speedway this Championship is set to be hotly contested, you can tell just by looking at the list below.

2017 U21’s Speedway Draw

Dakota Ballantyne

Dale Borlase

Ben Cook

James Davies

Max Fricke

Matthew Gilmore

Mitchell Grech

Jack Holder

Zaine Kennedy

Brady Kurtz

Jamion Lidsey

Brayden McGuiness

Joshua Pickering

Cooper Riordan

Blake Russell

Jordan Stewart

Joshua McDonald – Reserve 1

Joel Coyne – Reserve 2

2017 Speedway Under 16’s Line-Up Announced

The Australian Speedway Commission have announcing the rider draw for the 2017 Under 16’s 125cc & 250cc Championship’s, ensuring exciting new changes from the U16’s 2016 line-up.

The under 16’s 125cc will be held on Thursday 26th January 2017 in Kurri Kurri, with the Championship race to be held on the Saturday 27th and 125cc Teams race (South Australia winning in 2016) on Sunday 29th January as list below.

The U16’s 250 series in 2017 see’s not only six new riders on the quarter litre bikes, but the fast paced Keyenan Rew, who contested and won the NSW, SA, VIC, QLD and WA State Championships in 2016 and is now stepping up to the 250cc machine.

Noteworthy, is the only female rider in any Speedway Championship class in 2017, Shani Cole, who will mix it up with the lads in her first time in an Aussie title battle.

2017 Speedway U16 – 250cc Draw

Connor Bailey

Fraser Bowes

Shani Cole

Brad Gordon

Isaac Hawes

Jacob Hook

Declan Kennedy

Jedd List

Liam May

Jack Norman

Keynan Rew

Cordell Rogerson

Brock Tregea

Bailey Viner

2017 Speedway U16 – 125cc Qualifier Draw*

Patrick Bowes

Joshua Beetham

Hugh Evans

Brad Gordon

Broc Hall

Lachlan Hayes

Liam May

Jackson Milner

Flynn Nicol

Bradley Page

James Pearson

Aiden Phillip

Liam Powell

Jack Sadler

Angus Van Den Berg

Bailey Viner

* Top 8 from qualifier race will move to the Championship race. 9th and 10th finishers in the qualifier race become 1st and 2nd reserves of the Championship race.

2017 Speedway U16 – 125cc Race Draw

Connor Bailey – Seeded

Fraser Bowes – Seeded

Maurice Brown – Seeded

Jacob Hook – Seeded

Jack Miles – Seeded

Jack Norman – Seeded

Keynan Rew – Seeded

Cordell Rogerson – Seeded

2017 Speedway U16 – 125cc Teams Draw

Jack Miles – NSW 1

Maurice Brown – NSW 1

James Pearson – NSW 2

Aiden Phillip – NSW 2

Fraser Bowes – SA

Jack Norman – SA

Brad Gordon – WA

Jack Sadler – WA

Jacob Hook – QLD 1

Keynan Rew – QLD 1

Flynn Nicol – QLD 2

Cordell Rogerson – QLD 2

Liam May – VIC

Jackson Milner – VIC

Barragan and Basset Sign For Gas Gas for EnduroGP

Gas Gas has retained Spaniard Jonathan Barragan and Antoine Basset for the 2017 FIM EnduroGP Championship despite many of the rival factory team vying for the services of Basset after the French star won 2016 Privateer of the Year as a result of his 11th place overall.

Sanders to Join Phillips in 2017 and 2018 EnduroGP

2016 Australian Off-Road Championship winner Daniel Sanders is rumoured to be joining defending EnduroGP World Champion Matthew Phillips to contest the FIM World Enduro Championship in 2017 and 2018.

Active8 Yamalube Yamaha Signs Three Riders for 2017

‘Three men on a mission’ is the team motto for the Active8 Yamalube Yamaha team in 2017 as the field a three pronged attack to contest the Australian Off Road Champion (AORC), the Australian Four Day Enduro as well as high profile off road events like the Finke and Hattah desert races.

Beau Ralston, Josh Green and Wil Ruprecht will compete in the E3, E2 and E1 classes respectively under the guidance of former off road champion, AJ Roberts.

Beau Ralston finished the 2016 season on the injury list after sustaining an ankle injury late in the year. But he has recently got back on the bike and returning to training in his preparations for the 2017 season.

Ralston will handle the E3 duties for the team, mounted on a YZ300X, a GYTR big bored YZ250 two stroke, with Ralston already loving the change back to a bike he is familiar with.

Beau Ralston

“Before I switched over to off road, the last few season of motocross I raced, were on a YZ250 two stroke so when AJ threw the idea of racing one again, I was all over it. From the moment I did my first loop I felt comfortable and the lightness of the bike is going to be a huge advantage in the bush. The YZ250 is an awesome bike and with the extra power that the big bore gives it makes it a ton of fun to ride. My ankle is improving and even though I have just started riding, I managed to get through three days of testing without too much discomfort. There is still a lot of rehab to go but I’m confident I will be 100% for and ready to go for the opening round of the AORC in April.”

Josh Green has put the knee injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2016 season behind him and putting in the hard yards during the off season in an attempt to make this 2017 season his best yet.

After five months off the bike, Green successfully returned to action at the A4DE last month to take the 250cc (E1) class win but hasn’t stopped riding and training since then to make up for the lost time due to injury.

Green will step back up to his preferred E2 division and campaign the Yamaha WR450F chasing class and outright honours in all major events. Green has shown he has the speed to match it with anyone in Australia and will be ready to rumble when the opening round roars to life.

Josh Green

“Sitting on the sidelines watching your mates have all the fun sucks but it has given me plenty of motivation for the 2017 season. I hated not being out there and watching has given me some more appreciation of how cool my job is and that racing dirt bike is just dam good fun. Because I didn’t race a lot in 2016 I don’t need an off season so since the 4 day, I have continued to ride and train so I will prime for this year. It’s time I start winning a few more things.”

Making his debut on the Active8 Yamaha team is 18 year old New South Welshmen, Wil Ruprecht. Ruprecht scored the ride with the Active8 Yamaha team after a breakthrough season in 2016 after winning the U19 category at the Australian Off Road Championships.

Ruprecht will be mounted on a YZ250FX and his focus will be the endure like the AORC and the A4DE.

AJ Roberts

“I kept my eye on Wil throughout the year and was really pleased how he progressed. He is a young kid with great style and understanding of off road and he fits in perfectly with Yamaha’s step up program as a rider we can develop in the future. He will represent the team in the E1 class and come up against some well-established names, but we believe he has what it takes and placing him in a good environment with good people will benefit his racing. Working with young, determined riders is always exciting and I look forward to working not only with Wil, but continuing with Beau and Josh and chasing some championship success together.

The AORC is down for 12 rounds starting in April as the first major event of the year. Combine the desert events and the 4 day and the Active8 team is in for one busy season.