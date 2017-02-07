Moto News Wrap for Feb 7, 2017 by Darren Smart

News Headlines:

Pourcel to Race in Husqvarna in Canada

Dean Wilson to Husqvarna

Husqvarna Going from Strength to Strength

Peick Injured

Jeremy Martin Injured

New Suzuki RM-Z450WS Unveiled

Marmont to KTM Team Manager

KTM Ride4Kids 2017 is Set for Broadford

Finke Desert Race Entry Onslaught

FIM Confirm 65cc inclusion in 2017 WJMX

Max Whale, Brad West join Kawasaki KX Junior Squad

2017 Raceline Pirelli KTM riders announced

Race Reports:

AMA Supercross Championships – Round 5 – Oakland

AMA Arenacross Championship – Round 5 – Louisville, KY

FIM Freestyle MX World Championships – Rounds 2 and 3 – Berlin

Italian MX Championships – Rd 2 – Malagrotta, Italy

New Zealand Motocross Championships – Round 1 – Timaru

2017 FIM X-Trial World Championship – Round 1 – Barcelona, Spain

Hawkstone Park International Motocross, England

Night of the Jumps – Round 3 – Berlin

Pourcel to Race in Canada

Husqvarna Motorcycles have confirmed that they will have a team to contest the Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals in Canada for 2017 and it will be Christophe Pourcel to spearhead the team’s involvement. Christophe will take the remainder of the 2017 Supercross season off to allow ample time to fully recover from an injury that he sustained during the 2016 Pro Motocross season.

Christophe Pourcel

“I’m very excited about this opportunity, and the ability to take a little more time to recover from my previous neck fractures and prepare for racing. We have been talking about this transition for quite some time and now is the perfect time. I’m looking forward to my future with Husqvarna and the role I will have with them in their new efforts in Canada. I would like to send a special thanks to Bobby Hewitt, as well as everyone at Rockstar Energy and Husqvarna Motorcycles for their continued support through my career.”

Bobby Hewitt – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager

“Although I’d rather have Christophe racing the remainder of the Supercross season, I’m excited about the future for him and our program in Canada. Even though those plans were to begin in 2018 I want to thank everyone at Husqvarna Motorcycles and Rockstar Energy for their help in expediting those efforts in 2017. It is just another example of the dedication and commitment of Husqvarna and Rockstar to keep pushing our global partnership to new highs each year! I am thankful to everyone involved for being able to extend our racing efforts to Canada and add another quality rider to the team.”

Dean Wilson to Husqvarna

On the back of the decision to send Christophe Pourcel to race in Canada this summer the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team have announced the addition of Dean Wilson to the 450 class for the remaining rounds of the Supercross season and the whole Motocross season.

Wilson contested round five of the AMA Supercross Championships in Oakland, California last weekend and finished a credible 10th in the main event.

Dean Wilson

“It’s really exciting. Getting the call from Bobby [Hewitt] was a great moment. I haven’t had a good, happy day like that in a long time. I’m definitely a lot more appreciative than I’ve ever been for a ride. I feel like my training is all good and I plan to keep the same preparation and momentum going. The goal is to stay healthy and try to get in the top ten. I want to remain focused, working hard and making the team proud.” Bobby Hewitt “I’m thrilled to have Dean join the team I’ve had the opportunity to work with Dean during his amateur years and I’m glad to be reunited with him. He will compete at the Supercross in Oakland but only had two days in order to get used to his new FC 450, so this will be a little challenge for sure. However, he has a positive attitude combined with a skill level that I feel confident once he gets used to the Husqvarna will allow him to compete at the highest level.”

Husqvarna Going from Strength to Strength

On the back of an unprecedented global racing and branding program, Husqvarna Motorcycles have come close to doubling both their production and turnover in the last two years reaching total global sales of 30’700 units during the 12 months to December 31st 2016 which is an increase of both, units sold and turnover, of 43 per cent.

2016 saw Husqvarna successfully launch the all-new 2017 line-up of FE and TE Enduro models, available from September onward. In addition, the new 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto models with the latest class leading engine technology have been also released during the second half of the year.

Importantly, Husqvarna completed their range of motocross bikes with the introduction of the 2016 TC 50 and TC 65 models. Together with the TC 85 and an extensive line-up of full-sized 2-stroke and 4-stroke models, Husqvarna now offers a complete range of nine motocross bikes.

In 2016 Husqvarna also unveiled the serial production version of the Vitpilen 401 and the Svartpilen 401 – the brand’s first, exciting ‘Real Street’ motorcycles will be available at dealers’ floor in late autumn 2017. The newly introduced models will ensure the future expansion of the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand in the street motorcycle segment.

Peick Injured

JGRMX teamster Weston Peick has suffered a broken wrist and a lacerated kidney when he crashed during practice at the Phoenix round of the AMA Supercross Championship and is expected to need several weeks of healing time before he can begin preparing to return to riding, and then racing.

Jeremy Albrecht – JGRMX Team Manager

“Weston was riding really well with lots of confidence on the RM-Z450, I am really bummed for him but we look forward to a full recovery and seeing him back racing once he is healthy and ready,” said team manager Jeremy Albrecht. With the injured Justin Barcia expected to return to racing in the next couple of weeks, the team will not look to replace Peick with a fill-in rider at this time.

Jeremy Martin Injured

Jeremy Martin missed round five of Monster Energy Supercross at Oakland last Saturday after being injured when he tangled with Tyler Bowers during qualifying at Phoenix two rounds ago commenting, “Really bummed about missing Oakland, it was easily going to be one of my favourite races due to the soft conditions! Still in Concussion protocol. Doing everything in my power to be back for Dallas!”

New Suzuki RM-Z450WS Unveiled

The 2018 Stefan Everts inspired and developed RM-Z450WS that MXGP riders Kevin Strijbos and Arminas Jasikonis will compete on in the upcoming MXGP features new bodywork, a new frame, a new swingarm and a plethora of changes throughout. The new factory rig was officially released leading into the MXGP season and if it goes as good as it looks the yellow bikes will spend a fair amount of time at the pointy end of the field.

Marmont to KTM Team Manager

Multiple National Motocross Champion Jay Marmont has been signed as the KTM Motocross Racing Team Manager to guide Luke Styke and Kirk Gibbs throughout the 2017 Australian motocross and supercross championships.

Jay Marmont

“It’s a new job role for me, having been around bikes for almost my whole life, and Leisky approached me about it just after supercross. I was over the moon – it’s going to be a lot of learning for me, but I’ve had a lot of different Team Managers myself and I know what to bring to the table. It’s totally different from the other side of the fence of course, but I’m looking forward to the season kicking off. I’m really looking forward to seeing what Luke can achieve this year, and working with Gibbsy after his recovery, too.”

Rob Twyerould – KTM Australia Motorsports Manager

“We’re very pleased to announce Jay Marmont as KTM Motocross Team Manager. We wanted someone who could work very closely with the riders and relate to their various needs and requirements. Jay’s vast racing experience, determination and work ethic should provide Kirk and Luke with great support and confidence heading into the 2017 season. Our 2016 Manager Kyle Blunden was great, only narrowly missing out on two titles last year, and his outstanding organisational skills will be redeployed within KTM and its racing efforts. Jordan Yeo will stay on with us as a senior technician, and we’re in the process of looking for an additional senior technician with racing experience to work with Kirk Gibbs.”

Jeff Leisk – KTM Australia General Manager

“We’re excited to welcome Jay into this role. We have a fairly long history with him and when he joined with us he was a fairly raw and inexperienced rider, and under the tuition of Robbie T and the rest of the team he developed into a really strong competitor and we enjoyed a lot of success together.”

KTM Ride4Kids 2017 is Set for Broadford

The 15th annual KTM Ride4Kids is set to take place over the weekend of the 25th and 26th of February at Broadford’s State Motorcycle Sports Complex in Victoria with all funds raised during the motocross event going to supporting children and families living with cancer.

The 2017 KTM Ride4Kids will allow families and individuals of all ages and riding abilities to have a fun day out on a professional track, while also giving experienced racers the exclusive opportunity to compete in the Vincent Chiodo Cup – with the winner receiving a trip to the United States to compete in the Red Bull ‘A Day in the Dirt’!

Registration is now open so head to www.challenge.org.au today to join in on the action! Learn about how you can fundraise for your chance to win some amazing prizes, including two 2017 KTM bikes. Find out more here: www.everydayhero.com.au/event/ktmride4kids2017

Finke Desert Race Entry Onslaught

When the entries opened in the bike section for the Tatts Finke Desert Race there were 554 competitors who had lodged and paid for an entry within the first 12 hours. Only the 40th Finke in 2015 saw more entries received on opening day (600).

Antony Yoffa – Finke Desert Race Club President

“This is an incredible response to the call for entries into Australia’s Greatest Desert Race. Already a wait list has been established once this year’s limit of 500 entrants was reached. We may need to consider increasing the size of the field given the response. The last thing we want is for those people prepared to pay their money being denied a start.”

For the past three years, half the bike competitors have been first timers and this is the trend again. This guarantees a replenished field each year and a broad competitor base. In excess of 80 per cent of competitors are from interstate promising another bumper tourist crowd to visit the Northern Territory.

The list of entries is progressively being loaded onto the website as payments are processed and race numbers allocated. There are three former Kings of the Desert entered so far, including defending champion Toby Price.

An estimated 5000 support crew and family will accompany interstate competitors to Alice Springs from interstate and the event is expected to inject $5M into the local economy during race week in June.

FIM confirm 65cc inclusion in 2017 WJMX

Motorcycling Australia (MA) have called for expressions of interest for 65cc riders to represent Australia at the 2017 FIM World Junior Motocross to be held at Lange Motokeskus in Estonia, on the 30th of July 2017.

Riders wishing to apply for the 65cc class for the Australian Team in this year’s FIM World Junior Motocross will need to consider that while MA will contribute some funding to the team, there may be a greater cost to individuals than in previous years.

The expected time away for this year’s FIM World Junior Motocross will be approximately 10 days, with further details to be confirmed at a later date.

The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship will now consist of the following three classes:

Class 1: 65cc, 10- 12 years

Class 2: 85cc, 12-14 years

Class 3: 125cc, 13-17 years

Max Whale, Brad West join Kawasaki KX Junior Squad

2015 and 2016 Australian Track Champion, Max Whale will lead the pack with his KX250F, while Brad West will continue to represent the KX Junior Squad in Australian junior motocross competition aboard his Kawasaki KX85-II this year.

Max is equipped with the all new lighter, faster, slimmer and better handling 2017 Kawasaki KX250F this year and he has already set the pace at the 2017 Troy Bayliss Classic where he won his three heat races by twenty to thirty bike lengths and came 2nd in his class (Junior 250cc 4-Stroke, 13-16yr old) following a less than favourable start that saw him enter the first turn in 8th position.

Traveling to the United States last year proved fruitful for Max who claimed 16 podiums and an Ohio State title aboard his Kawasaki KX450 during his mission to conquer the 2016 AMA Amateur Nationals. The lightning fast Queenslander has already set the pace with his all new 2017 KX250F, proving that he can go faster than his previous model year racing machine during pre-season testing.

Max Whale

“The whole package handles so perfectly and works so well. It’s the best motorcycle I have ever ridden and I absolutely love it [his 2017 KX250F].”

Brad West enters his third year of receiving direct support from Kawasaki Motors Australia as a member of the KX Junior Squad and he will step up from his small wheel KX85 to campaign aboard a large wheel KX85-II, provided with the assistance of Rosenberg Motorcycles in Rockhampton QLD.

Spurred on by coming a close second in his class at the 2015 Junior Motocross Championship, the hungry 12 year old Queenslander aims to be triumphant in every race that he enters this year and ultimately hopes to be selected to represent Australia at the Junior Motocross World Championship in Tartu, a small province of Estonia in Europe. Brad’s preferred weapon of choice is the KX85-II for multiple reasons.

Brad West

“The way the bike turns, the brakes and the handling is better than any I have ridden.”

Robert Walker – National Sales and Marketing Manager of Kawasaki Motors Australia

“We are extremely proud of the progress that Brad West and Max Whale have made during their time with the KX Junior Squad and we are honoured to be supporting the development of Australian talent at the grassroots level and beyond.”

2017 Raceline Pirelli KTM riders announced

Raceline Pirelli KTM have confirmed plans for the 2017 race season, which will see the team increase its program to a three rider line up for the MX Nationals in 2017, with riders occupying both the MX2 and MXD categories. With sponsors and riders now finalised, the team announced the re-signing of Wade Kirkland for a second season, as well as welcoming KTM competitors Jayden Rykers and Morgan Fogarty to the team for 2017.

With Kirkland finishing in 4th in the MXD class last year with the team, the 17-year-old from Tasmania has confirmed that he will make the step up to the MX2 class this season aboard a KTM 250 SX-F 2017 machine. Joining him in the MX2 category will be fellow KTM athlete Jayden Rykers. Rykers finished in an impressive fourth position in the MX2 championship (2016) in what was his rookie year, and after gaining valuable experience throughout the previous season, is certain to be mixing it up with his teammate as an MX2 title contender in 2017.

Wade Kirkland

“I’m all healed up after my injury last year and I’m just stoked to have the opportunity to race with the Raceline Pirelli KTM guys again. We all got along really well last year – I love the bike and the people, so I’m really happy. Last year I learnt a lot – even just how things were run in senior racing, it was a big change from Juniors. There’s a lot of rounds of racing and anything can happen so that experience was really valuable to me, especially now moving up into the MX2 class. I’m really excited to be moving up to MX2 for 2017. I think jumping into that class early will allow me to learn a lot, and the younger I am, the more opportunities I have to win and be the best I possibly can be. My expectations are to try and be around the top three this year, and to keep things consistent. So far things have been awesome with the team. The 2017 model has the new air forks which I’m really liking, and everything is on track. I can’t wait to go racing.”

Jayden Rykers – MX2

“It feels like a weight has been lifted off myself and my family’s shoulders. The struggle is real as a privateer and to be able to have signed for 2017 with Raceline Pirelli KTM is great and now allows me to commit to racing one hundred percent. Last year I learnt a whole list of things within myself and the bike, so to be able to have such a strong structure and team around is definitely going to allow me to make progress in those areas quicker than previous years. I look at every season the same, and the expectation is to win a championship and be a top three guy every weekend. We have kicked off the year strong, I have been on the bike for a fair amount of time now and with every week I am making great improvements along with setting the bike up to my needs. I have spent some days with both Chris Woods and my mechanic Sean Featherstone, and all I can say is I can’t wait for the season to get underway.”

Completing Raceline Pirelli KTM’s rider line up will be former junior KTM competitor Morgan Forgarty. The 16-year-old from Victoria finished in third place in the 125cc class at last year’s Australian Junior Motocross Championships and will now be making the step up to senior professional racing in the MXD class with the support of Raceline Pirelli KTM.

Morgan Fogarty

“I’m super stoked to have signed with the Raceline Pirelli KTM Team, they’re a great group of guys and I’m keen to work more with them. I think moving up to seniors will be a great experience for me, and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race with the top riders in Australia. My expectations for 2017 are to be a top five to third place rider and build from there. I’m finding the team really good so far. I’m happy with my bike, and I’m keen to get a lot more riding and time with the team – we all can’t wait for the season to start.”

The trio’s first official outing will be Round 1 of the MX Nationals at Wonthaggi in Victoria which takes place on April 2, 2017.

Smarty’s Race Reports:

AMA Supercross Championships – Round 5 – Oakland

The fifth round of the AMA Supercross Championships was held in Oakland last Saturday night and it was Eli Tomac who recovered from an eighth place start in the 450SX Class Main Event to earn his second straight victory while Justin Hill racked up his third straight main event win in the Western Regional 250SX Class to take over the Red Plate.

450SX Main Event:

Vince Friese powered his way to his first main event holeshot for 2017 with Jason Anderson, Ryan Dungey and Cooper Webb while Tomac sat just inside the top ten and Chad Reed back in 15th place.

The bottom line is this, Dungey got to the lead very quickly and gapped second placed Anderson with ease but if you watch closely Dungey wasn’t 100 per cent comfortable with the tricky track conditions and it was obvious very early in the race that the only rider on the track that was looking like a winner was Tomac.

And that is how it played out, Tomac caught and passed everyone rider he encountered to take the win, while Dungey did what Dungey does – he ends up on the podium and keeps the red plate while Webb scored his best finish with a solid third place despite having to dig dirt out of his brake lever with his hand mid race.

Chad just plugged way to finish in a credible eighth place just behind Anderson, Cole Seely, Davi Millsaps and Blake Baggett. Tomac’s win marked his second of the season and sixth of his career.

Eli Tomac

“I had to work for that win tonight and it feels good to grab my second straight win. It was tough, there were spots where you could make a pass and some places you couldn’t. You could run up on a guy, like before the finish, I would get on the outside of guys going into the whoops section, but you would kind of stay behind them there. There were other good parts, like the sweeper, where you could get underneath, or maybe even the whoops. You had to pick and choose for sure.”

Ryan Dungey

“The track was pretty tough, there were some spots where I was a little uncomfortable, I think for all of us riders. A track like that, it brings out the rider and the talent and you have to put it all together. We went for it at the beginning, opened up a nice little lead. I could gauge where Eli was, I saw he was doing that rhythm lane. It was a good night, I was happy with it, just a couple of spots. It’s not a bike thing, and we will work on it to make it better. I was just losing some time in some spots, but where I started out, I am happy with it. For me it was good (to do the semi). I needed more laps, because I felt practice I didn’t have the flow. I got out front and I could try some things with the bike and get some more track time. More the way it would be in the main event. It was a positive doing the semi.”

Cooper Webb

“Mainly just the mentality of it all really. I think I am gaining confident and getting better and better. The bike is coming around, we are doing some racing and racing for me is the best way to push the bike and myself. I think that was the main thing. Today was a good day and sometimes you just have those days when you know it’s going to be a good day. I made a mistake and got some dirt clogged in my brake and I couldn’t get it out. I wanted to be on the podium and Eli was coming and I know he wanted it too. You get into your groove where you feel comfortable, but when stuff like that happens (an altercation with Jason Anderson), you have to get back on it and push it again. I was glad to regroup and still get up here. At first I was trying to pace myself off Ryan. A little later I saw Eli was coming and I saw he was doing that section. He kind of got going around the half way and that was when I started thinking a lot. It is tough that line of putting in the effort and that line of pushing it and getting a little sketchy. Trying to have a good race and for me I tried to follow him and made a few mistakes. I think that is when I kind of settled and just rode it out.”

Dungey’s runner-up finish was his fifth podium finish of the season and he maintains a 17-point lead over Tomac who moved into second after former second placed rider Marvin Musquin finished in ninth-place.

450SX Class Results

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda Davi Millsaps, Cairo, Ga., KTM Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM Chad Reed, Dade City, Fla., Yamaha Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM Dean Wilson, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna

450SX Class Championship Standings

Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM – 111 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 94 Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM – 86 Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda – 85 Davi Millsaps, Cairo, Ga., KTM – 70 Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna – 65 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha – 64 Chad Reed, Dade City, Fla., Yamaha – 62 Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda – 51 Dean Wilson, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna – 48

Western Regional 250SX Class Main Event:

Martin Davalos claimed the holeshot with Austin Forkner, Josh Hansen, Dan Reardon, Jimmy Decotis, Shane McElrath, Aaron Plessinger and Hill all vying for the top positions going up the next rhythm section when young Forkner showed his inexperience and spewed off the face off a jump and crashed right into the line of Hansen, Reardon and Plessinger.

Hill was the luckiest of all when he snuck by the downed riders to come out of the second corner just behind Davalos and it wasn’t long before the Kawasaki pilot was in the lead and despite a mid-race crash on his way to his third straight win.

Justin Hill

“The track was insane, extremely rough, rutted and technical. I was able to get out front early, but had a little scare halfway through with a small crash. Fortunately, I pulled it together and managed to hold on for the win. I’m stoked to gain control of the points lead and walk away with the red plate.”

Davalos stayed out of trouble to score second place in front of a race long battle between McElrath and Decotic while Plessinger rebounded to finish in sixth behind Decotis and Phil Nicoletti. Reardon was able to get up to 12th place after being the last rider to get his bike going thanks to the Forkner inspired pile-up.

For the first time this season the 250SX Class has a new point’s leader as Hill surpassed McElrath to sit atop of the standings with a one-point lead with Aaron Plessinger 16 points out of the lead while Reardon keeps seventh in the championship standings.

Martin Davalos – RacerX interview

“The start was a big key for me tonight. I tried my hardest; Justin was just better than me tonight, hands down. The track was pretty brutal for us. In practice it didn’t seem like it was as soft as it was during the night, and going through the lappers, there were a lot of crashes out there. The whoops were slick. He obviously made a mistake, but I didn’t know it was him at first. It kind of caught me off guard. I wanted to push, but it was just so hard to push and be safe out there. Hands down he was better than me, and Shane rode great too. I’m happy I’m on the podium; it’s been a rough couple weeks for me. I’m ready to go to Dallas and race to the end.”

Shane McElrath – RacerX interview

“It’s actually a big relief [on losing the red plate], I mean, this is the first time I’ve had all the pressure off of myself. It’s been a tough five races and it seems every weekend it’s only gotten tougher having that target on my back. We’re one point down now, and I couldn’t be more relieved. I can actually settle down. That’s been my biggest thing, is trying to understand how to deal with it. I’m here and I’m thankful that I’m safe after today. That track, it’s something I’m just glad to have made it through the main, and be on the podium at that. I’m ready for next weekend and ready to put up a fight going in to the break.”

The 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season continues next Saturday, February 11, with the sixth round from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Western Regional 250SX Class Results

Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Kawasaki Martin Davalos, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM Jimmy Decotis, Peabody, Mass., Honda Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Honda Justin Starling, Deland, Fla., Husqvarna Noah Mcconohy, Spokane, Wash., Yamaha Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., Yamaha Dan Reardon, Australia, Yamaha

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Kawasaki – 113 Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM – 112 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 97 Martin Davalos, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna – 92 Jimmy Decotis, Peabody, Mass., Honda – 73 Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 68 Dan Reardon, Menifee, Calif., Yamaha – 56 Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki – 54 Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Honda – 49 Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 40

AMA Arenacross Championship – Round 5 – Louisville, KY

Gavin Faith and Justin Cooper have won the 250AX and Eastern Region AX Lites classes respectively when the AMSOIL Arenacross hosted its fifth round of the season at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Defending champion Faith raced to his fourth Head 2 Head Challenge win of the season this time ahead of championship leader Jace Owen and Faith carried the momentum to win the first main event ahead of Owen, Matt Goerke and Chris Blose then in the second main event Faith continued to dominate with a convincing win ahead of Goerke, Owen, Blose and Gared Steinke

Faith’s sweep of the Main Events gave him his second overall victory of the season while Goerke’s late pass on Owen was enough to land him second overall (3-2) with Owen third (2-3) with Blose in fourth (4-4) and Steinke fifth (5-5).

Faith was able to close his deficit to Owen in the 250AX Class standings, which now sits at 17 points. Goerke held on to third, 25 points out of the lead.

250AX Class Results – Main Event 1

Gavin Faith, Fort Dodge, Iowa, Kawasaki Jace Owen, Matoon, Ill., Honda Matt Goerke, Lake Helen, Fla., Yamaha Chris Blose, Phoenix, Yamaha Gared Steinke, Woodland, Calif., Kawasaki Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM Cody VanBuskirk, Harvard, Ill., KTM Ben Lamay, Forney, Texas, Honda Steven Mages, Sardinia, Ohio, Kawasaki Josh Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Kawasaki

250AX Class Results – Main Event 2

Gavin Faith, Fort Dodge, Iowa, Kawasaki Matt Goerke, Lake Helen, Florida, Yamaha Jace Owen, Matoon, Ill., Honda Chris Blose, Phoenix, Yamaha Gared Steinke, Woodland, Calif., Kawasaki Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM Travis Sewell, Westville, Ind., Kawasaki Ben Lamay, Forney, Texas, Honda Cody VanBuskirk, Harvard, Ill., KTM Steven Mages, Sardinia, Ohio, Kawasaki

250AX Class Overall Results (Main Event Results)

Gavin Faith, Fort Dodge, Iowa, Kawasaki (1-1) Matt Goerke, Lake Helen, Florida, Yamaha (3-2) Jace Owen, Matoon, Ill., Honda (2-3) Chris Blose, Phoenix, Yamaha (4-4) Gared Steinke, Woodland, Calif., Kawasaki (5-5) Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM (6-6) Ben Lamay, Forney, Texas, Honda (8-8) Cody VanBuskirk, Harvard, Ill., KTM (7-9) Travis Sewell, Westville, Ind., Kawasaki (11-7) Steven Mages, Sardinia, Ohio, Kawasaki (9-10)

RMATV/MC Head 2 Head Challenge Results (Bonus Points)

Gavin Faith, Fort Dodge, Iowa, Kawasaki (2 points) Jace Owen, Matoon, Ill., Honda (1 point) Ben Lamay, Forney, Texas, Honda (1 point) Matt Goerke, Lake Helen, Florida, Yamaha (1 point) Chris Blose, Phoenix, Yamaha (1 point) Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM (1 point) Gared Steinke, Woodland, Calif., Kawasaki (1 point) Keith Tucker, Fuquay Varina, N.C., Yamaha (1 point)

250AX Class Championship Standings

Jace Owen, Matoon, Ill., Honda – 191 (7 Main Event Wins) Gavin Faith, Fort Dodge, Iowa, Kawasaki – 174 (4 Main Event Wins) Matt Goerke, Lake Helen, Florida, Yamaha – 166 Gared Steinke, Woodland, Calif., Kawasaki – 119 Chris Blose, Phoenix, Yamaha – 133 Ben Lamay, Forney, Texas, Honda – 130 (1 Main Event Win) Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM – 118 Steven Mages, Sardinia, Ohio, Kawasaki – 89 Cody VanBuskirk, Harvard, Ill., KTM – 87 Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., KTM – 69

The 15-lap Eastern Regional AX Lites Class Main Event went to championship leader Cooper who went unchallenged for the win and crossed the finish line more than 12 seconds ahead of Isaac Teasdale and Hunter Sayles who rounded out the podium in third.

Cooper’s championship lead now sits at 18 points ahead of Williamson, who finished 15th. Teasdale moved into third, 19 points out of the lead.

AMSOIL Arenacross will observe its first off weekend of the season and will continue with the sixth round from Kansas City, Missouri’s Sprint Center on Saturday, February 18.

Eastern Regional AX Lites Class Results

Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha Isaac Teasdale, Robbinsville, N.C., KTM Hunter Sayles, Merrill, Wis., KTM Wilson Fleming, Cairo, Ga., Yamaha Jared Lesher, Ball Ground, Ga., KTM Max Markolf, Winchester, Calif., KTM Scott Zont, Algonquin, Ind., Kawasaki Jeramy Taylor, Canton, Ohio, KTM Brandon Marley, McEwen, Texas, KTM Lane Shaw, Alvin, Texas, Honda

Eastern Regional AX Lites Class Championship Standings

Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 90 (3 Main Event Wins) Jacob Williamson, Swartz Creek, Mich., Kawasaki – 72 (1 Main Event Win) Isaac Teasdale, Robbinsville, N.C., KTM – 71 Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Ala., KTM – 58 (2 Main Event Wins) Brandon Gourley, Boonville, Ind., KTM – 40 Scott Zont, Algonquin, Ill., Kawasaki – 40 Josiah Hempen, Argyle, Iowa, Yamaha – 31 Broc Gourley, Boonville, Ind., Suzuki – 27 Dylan Greer, Summerfield, Fla., Yamaha – 26 Cody Williams, Barneveld, Wis., Kawasaki – 24

FIM Freestyle MX World Championships – Rounds 2 and 3 – Berlin

The second and third rounds of the FIM Freestyle MX World Championships was held in Berlin last weekend and the huge crowds on both night got to see the best of the best in the Freestyle world do battle and they also got to see the huge winning streak of the defending champion and current championship leader Maikel Melero come to an end.

Berlin also cemented Aussie Pat Bowden’s position in the standings with the Yamaha riders making the final both nights with 4-5 result while another Aussie in Ryan Brown managed to make the final on the opening night but a crash on the quarter pipe put the Aussie out of action for round three.

After three World Championship rounds Maikel Melero is on top with 56 points but round three winner Libor Podmol has shortened the lead to just eight points while Bowden is in third on 42 points.

Round 2 Results:

Maikel Melero – ESP Libor Podmol – CZE Dany Torres – ESP Pat Bowden – AUS Marc Pinyol – ESP Ryan Brown – AUS

Round 3 Results:

Libor Podmol – CZE Dany Torres – ESP Maikel Melero – ESP Petr Pilat – CZE Pat Bowden – AUS Leonardo Fini – ITA

Ranking (after Round 3)

Maikel Melero – ESP – 56 Points Libor Podmol – CZE – 48 Points Pat Bowden – AUS – 42 Points Petr Pilat – CZE – 39 Points Dany Torres – ESP – 34 Points Brice Izzo – FRA – 31 Points Marc Pinyol- ESP – 26 Points Leonardo Fini – ITA – 26 Points David Rinaldo – FRA – 17 Points Remi Bizouard – FRA – 14 Points Filip Podmol – CZE – 14 Points Kai Haase -GER – 12 Points Ryan Brown – AUS – 10 Points Mat Rebeaud – SUI – 9 Points

Italian MX Championships – Rd 2 – Malagrotta, Italy

Antonio Cairoli and Julien Lieber have won the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively at the second round of the Italian Motocross Championships held on the slick Malagrotta circuit in the East of Italy last weekend.

Cairoli cemented his hot pre-season form to win the MX1 race comfortably over Jeremy van Horebeek, Tim Gajser and Romain Febvre then continued his win streak in the Elite Final to take the win ahead of Van Horebeek, Febvre, Glen Coldenhoff and Gajser.

Antonio Cairoli

“We’ve had a great weekend at home here at Malagrotta. I won the pole position this morning and then the MX1 race. The little crash in the Elite race made it a bit more difficult but sometimes its good to have to overtake and fight for it. I managed to come back from fifth to win the second race. The track was very good, also very technical and demanding, so I’m very happy about the weekend. I feel great again and I’m trying to train a bit better. It’s working and I see the difference.”

The MX2 class race saw Julien Lieber battle all race to narrowly defeat Michelle Cervellin who in turn just snuck home ahead of early race leader and championship point’s leader Jorge Prado.

Jorge Prado

“I felt good in the practice and was pretty confident going into the first race. I made a small gap but then I made a mistake and went off the track in one corner. The group behind caught me and went past but I fought back. I think I could have won this race but a podium third is not too bad. I also had an awesome start in the second race but then I crashed. I believe I learned a lot today and if I do a good race next weekend at Ottobiano maybe I can be the champion. The track is softer there and that’s better for me.”

Results MX1 Malagrotta 2017

Tony Cairoli (ITA), KTM, 30:16.881 min Jeremy van Horebeek (BEL), Yamaha, +6.610 sec Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, +15.639 Romain Febvre (FRA), Yamaha, +24.469 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS), Honda, +30.755 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), KTM, +52.491

MX1 Standings after 2 of 3 rounds

Cairoli, 240 points Van Horebeek, 200 Gajser, 160 Febvre, 130 Bobryshev, 120 Coldenhoff, 100

Results MX2 Malagrotta 2017

Julien Lieber (BEL), KTM, 29:55.350 min Michelle Cervellin (ITA), Honda, +2.557 sec Jorge Prado (ESP), KTM, +3.517 Brian Bogers (NED), KTM, +9.303 Petar Petrov (BUL), Kawasaki, +10.154

MX2 Standings after 2 of 3 rounds

Prado, 200 points Cervellin, 160 Benoit Paturel (FRA), Yamaha, 155 Alvin Ostlund (SWE), Yamaha, 130 Lieber, 120

Results Elite Class Malagrotta 2017

Cairoli, 30:11.435 min Van Horebeek, +2.359 sec Febvre, +6.908 Coldenhoff, +15.106 Gajser, +41.273

Elite Class Standings after 2 of 3 rounds:

Cairoli, 240 points Van Horebeek, 200 Gajser, 140 Coldenhoff, 125 Bobryshev, 120

New Zealand Motocross Championships – Round 1 – Timaru

Cody Cooper and Hamish Harwood have won the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively at the opening round of the New Zealand Motocross Championships held in tricky conditions at Timaru last weekend.

Cooper had to battle four hard charging Aussies and a gaggle of ultra-fast Kiwis throughout the day but the defending champion came away with 1-3-1 moto results to earn 70 championship points which is five ahead of Dean Ferris who ended the day with 2-1-4 results over the three motos.

Cody Cooper

“I have only had limited time to prepare my bike, with the aftermarket part arriving quite late, but even when everything is not 100 per cent, I know that if I can get a good start, I could get the job done. I have not done anything else but testing this week and so that means I’ve missed out on doing a lot of the training I normally do but I can’t thank the guys on the Honda Racing Team enough, the bike just got better and better all weekend.”

The battle behind Cooper was fierce but when the points were tallied Rhys Carter ended the day in third place ahead of Todd Waters, Jesse Dobson, Luke Styke, Hamish Harwood, Kayne Lamont, Brad Groombridge and Kieran Scheele.

Harwood dominated the MX2 class with three convincing wins while Dylan Walsh, Hadleigh Knight, Ethan Martens and Kaleb Barham fought tooth and nail to round out the top five heading into the second round which will be held on the beautifully undulating circuit of Rotorua on the 19th of February.

MX1 Round One Results and Championship Standings:

Cody Cooper – 70 Pts Dean Ferris – 65 Pts Rhys Carter – 62 Pts Todd Waters – 55 Pts Jesse Dobson – 46 Pts Luke Styke – 46 Pts Hamish Harwood – 40 Pts Kayne Lamont – 39 Pts Brad Groombridge – 38 Pts Kieran Scheele – 35 Pts

MX2 Round One Results and Championship Standings:

Hamish Harwood – 75 Pts Dylan Walsh – 64 Pts Hadleigh Knight – 58 Pts Ethan Martens – 54 Pts Kaleb Barham – 50 Pts Logan Blackburn – 44 Pts Reece Walker – 39 Pts Trent Collins – 35 Pts Courtney Duncan – 34 Pts Tyler Steiner – 28 Pts

125cc Round One Results and Championship Standings

Hayden Smith – 72 Pts Kurtis Lilly – 69 Pts Hayden Wilkinson – 55 Pts Dan Bell – 54 Pts Hamish Macdonald – 48 Pts Jordan Milsom – 45 Pts Ryan Gwynn – 45 Pts Dave Hay – 32 Pts Joel Natzke – 31 Pts Jack Hardy – 31 Pts

2017 FIM X-Trial World Championship – Round 1 – Barcelona, Spain

Defending champion Toni Bou has won the opening round of the FIM X-Trial World Championship held in Barcelona last weekend and with the best part of 10,000 people on hand to watch the event the popular Spanish rider put on a show that was almost flawless.

Bou put on an extraordinary display which brought the Palau Sant Jordi spectators to their feet to conclude the event with just five points on the scorecard ahead of second place Adam Raga on 21 points while Jeroni Fajardo posted third spot with 24.

Toni Bou

“I’m happy for many reasons: to have started the world championship with a win; to have done it in Barcelona and for the 40th anniversary of the competition too. The night has been incredible and all this after a fault in the first section in the qualifying round. But I was able to pull back and the final was fantastic. The public were able to really enjoy it – it has been a great show and there was a fantastic buzz in the place. That’s as good as it gets.”

Next stop for the FIM X-Trial World Championship is 11th March in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

2017 FIM X-Trial World Championship – Round 1 results

Toni BOU – SPA – Repsol Honda Team Adam RAGA – SPA – TRS Factory Team Jeroni FAJARDO – Vertigo Factory Team Albert CABESTANY – Sherco Factory Team Jaime BUSTO – Repsol Honda Team Takahisa FUJINAMI – Repsol Honda Team James DABILL – Vertigo Factory Team Franz KADLEC – Gas Gas

Hawkstone Park International Motocross, England

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider Max Nagl and Red Bull KTM Factory rider Pauls Jonass have won their respective classes in the Hawkstone Park International, held at the famous Hawkstone Park circuit today.

Max Nagl was in dominant form at Hawkstone International with the German topping the overall standings ahead of team mate Max Anstie while their new Husqvarna team mate in Gautier Paulin secured second and fourth respectively in MX1 for fourth overall behind Suzuki’s Arminas Jasikonis who surprised all comers to score his first podium for his mentor Stefan Everts.

Max Nagl

“It was a good day for us. My starts were good in all three motos and I’m happy that I could ride at my own pace. Everything is going according to plan with our pre-season preparations and to get away with the overall win in England is also a good confidence booster. Everybody in the team is giving their best and we will continue working as hard as we do hoping to be 100% for the start of the MXGP series in three weeks’ time in Qatar.”

Max Anstie

“The Hawkstone International is a special race for me and I’m happy I showed I can battle for the top. I got the holeshot in the opening moto and then pretty much rode my own race to the win. I also had a great start in moto two but soon after I had a small crash while leading the race. I gave it my all after my crash and managed to finish fifth. The Superfinal went pretty good, my start wasn’t bad and I pushed hard to finish third. We have one last race next week in France and then it’s full steam ahead for the MXGP season.”

Gautier Paulin

“I feel that today we took a big step towards the right direction. Following last week’s race in Italy we spent two full days testing the bike in sandy tracks and it definitely paid off. In the opening moto I got a bad start and fought my way to sixth. My best race was during moto two. I got a decent start and raced to second at the chequered flag. Overall, it’s been a positive day for me and the team and we will continue working hard to perfect all the minor details before the start of the world championship in Qatar.”

In the MX2 class KTM rider Pauls Jonass was in red-hot form to win both motos ahead of the Husqvarna duo of Thomas Kjer Olsen and Thomas Covington but it was rookie Hunter Lawrence who was the best-placed Suzuki rider, just edging-out team-mate and vice-World Champion Jeremy Seewer for fourth overall.

Lawrence’s sixth and third-place finishes were almost good enough for a podium spot so the Aussie was pleased with his debut ride.

Hunter Lawrence

“It was good, only a pre-season race just to get into the swing of things, but it wasn’t too bad. We got to see how myself and my bike works in race conditions and now we’re coming out safe and uninjured and one-step closer to lining-up at round one in Qatar. I’m very happy with how things went.”

Thomas Kjer-Olsen

“It was a solid weekend for us and we can be happy with it. I felt good on my bike and it was nice to get two top three results for second overall in my class. My starts in both heat races were great and I showed I have the speed to fight for the top. Going head to head with the MX1 riders during the Superfinal was a quite interesting experience. To get away with sixth during the Superfinal is a great result too.”

Thomas Covington

“Overall, it’s been a great day for us. I had a really good first moto and managed to claim the runner up spot behind Jonass. Then in moto two my start wasn’t that great and soon after I started feeling the effects of a sickness I’ve been struggling with since the beginning of last week. During the Superfinal I felt like I was running out of energy so raced cautiously for the finish. Overall, everything is going according to schedule and the work will continue next week in France.”

MX1 Moto One

Max Anstie Max Nagl Arminas Jasikonis Kevin Strijbos Jake Nicholls Gautier Paulin Nathan Watson Brad Anderson Mike Kras Clement Desalle

Moto two MX1

Max Nagl Gautier Paulin Clement Desalle Arminas Jasikonis Max Anstie Kevin Strijbos Nathan Watson Shaun Simpson Mike Kras Dan Thornhill

MX1 Overall

Max Nagl 2-1 Max Anstie 1-5 Arminas Jasikonis 3-4 Gautier Paulin 6-2 Kevin Strijbos 4-6



MX2 Moto one

Pauls Jonass Thomas Covington Thomas Kjer-Olsen Ben Watson Jeremy Seewer Hunter Lawrence Jake Millward Bas Vaessen Mel Pocock Freek van der Vlist

MX2 Moto Two

Pauls Jonass Thomas Kjer-Olsen Hunter Lawrence Jeremy Seewer Conrad Mewse Thomas Covington Bas Vaessen Adam Sterry Lars Van Berkel Ben Watson

MX2 overall

Pauls Jonass 1-1 Thomas Kjer Olsen 3-2 Thomas Covington 2-6 Hunter Lawrence 6-3 Jeremy Seewer 5-4

Night of the Jumps – Round 3 – Berlin

The third round of the FIM Freestyle MX World Championships on Sunday delivered an exciting finish to the event in Berlin. Over 16,000 spectators over the weekend witnessed the world’s best FMX athletes with two nights of competition at the Mercedes Benz Arena. For the twelfth time, the world’s longest running Freestyle MX series returned to the German capital.

Riders included four FMX world champions, two European FMX Champions, various X Games medal winners, Red Bull X-Fighters World Tour Champion and a Nitro Games Best Trick silver medal winner to deliver one of the best rider fields ever seen in Germany.

After his flair crash the previous day, Ryan Brown (AUS) unfortunately couldn’t compete on the second night. David Rinaldo (FRA) who was still suffering from the flu on Saturday returned to competition. The former World Champion from 2013 put together a safe run, but not enough to move past qualifying. Instead joining the commentary for the new NIGHT of the JUMPs Live Stream and delivering extra insight into the competition for the viewers.

Pinyol once again attempted his brand new trick which he landed the day before, the Surfer take off to Tsunami Flip from the quarter pipe. Unfortunately on the second night in Berlin, he was unable to land it. Kai Haase, the Berlin local hero once again impressed his home town crowd with the Egg Roll, a new trick for Kai.

Filip Podmol also landed a new trick he’s never landed before to dirt, the California Roll. It seems impossible, but despite the tricks mentioned, none of these riders made it to the final. Leo Fini (ITA), Pat Bowden (AUS), Petr Pilat (CZE), Dany Torres (ESP), Libor Podmol (CZE) and Maikel Melero (ESP) all secured a finals berth.

In the Maxxis Highest Air, Kai Haase faced the veteran and reigning world champion, Massimo Bianconcini. Both riders cleared the 9.00 metre height, but were unable to go higher. However, on the countback, the X-Games medal winner from Italy would eventually be crowned the night’s winner in Berlin.

The LifeProof Best Whip competition also ripped the audience from their seats. Pat Bowden and Marc Pinyol battled hard and after turning their bikes nearly 180 degrees in style, it would come down to the Australian who went a fraction further to secure his first LifeProof trophy of 2017.

The final would be a rematch between Dany Torres, Libor Podmol and Maikel Melero from the previous night’s podium results. First, the Red Bull rider, Torres, showed why he has been one of the best riders in Freestyle MX in the last 10 years, landing the Egg Roll, Paris Hilton Flip, Oxecutioner Flip, Double Grab Flip, Lazy Boy Flip and the Flair, the only rider to utilise the entire course in Berlin.

Then Podmol risked everything, landing the Egg Roll, Surfer Tsunami Flip, Cliffhanger Flip, California Roll and the Volt in the Double-Up. All the pressure was now on Maikel Melero and the Spaniard countered directly with tricks like his own California Roll, Surfer Tsunami, Seat Grab Indy Flip, Lazy Boy Flip and Ruler Flip.

His run was impeccable, until the last jump when he baulked at the ramp for the Double up. This cost Melero valuable seconds in his Double Up to perform the Nac-Nac Flair. Instead, he ran out of time and his Flair was only counted as half points of the normal Double, thus relegating the World Champion back to third place. Podmol took the win over Torres and also finished Maikel Melero’s hot streak of 12 victories in 12th months.

After three World Championship competitions in 2016, Maikel Melero is on top with 56 points. Libor Podmol has shortened the distance to the lead by only 8 points after his win in Berlin. In third place is the shooting star Pat Bowden with 42 points.

The next round of the FMX World Championships will be held on the 25th of March, 2017 at Night of the Jumps in Krakow, Poland.

Round 3 – Night of the Jumps – Final

Libor Podmol – 433 Points Dany Torresl – 418 Points Maikel Melero – 401 Points Petr Pilat – 401 Points Pat Bowden (AUS) – 370 Points Leonardo Fini – 350 Points

Results Qualification

Maikel Melero – 364 Points Libor Podmol – 362 Points Dany Torres – 350 Points Petr Pilat – 335 Points Pat Bowden (AUS) – 329 Points Leonardo Fini – 315 Points Brice Izzo – 310 Points Remi Bizouard – 293 Points Kai Haase – 279 Points Marc Pinyol – 238 Points David Rinaldo – 220 Points Filip Podmol – 213 Points

Results LifeProof Best Whip Contest

Pat Bowden – AUS – Yamaha Marc Pinyol – ESP – Kawasaki

Maxxis Highest-Air

Massimo Bianconcini – 9m Kai Haase – 9m Brice Izzo – 8m

FIM Freestyle MX World Championship 2017 Ranking after Rnd3

1. Maikel Melero – 56 Points

2. Libor Podmol – 48 Points

3. Pat Bowden (AUS) – 42 Points

4. Petr Pilat – 39 Points

5. Dany Torres – 34 Points

6. Brice Izzo – 31 Points

7. Marc Pinyol – 26 Points

8. Leonardo Fini – 26 Points

9. David Rinaldo – 17 Points

10. Remi Bizouard – 14 Points

11. Filip Podmol – 14 Points

12. Kai Haase – 12 Points

13. Ryan Brown (AUS) – 10 Points

14. Mat Rebeaud – 9 Points