This Week’s Race Reports

Rd 10 – FIM World Motocross Championship – Orlyonok, Russia – MXGP, MX2, EMX300, EMX250

Rd 8 – GNCC – Tomahawk , Odessa, NY

Rd 4 – FIM Speedway Grand Prix – Czech Republic, Prague

Rd 2 – Canadian Motocross Nationals – Prince George, British Columbia

Finke Desert Race – Alice Springs, NT

Price OUT – Simpson IN – Simpson OUT

After it was confirmed that Toby Price would not compete in the 2017 Finke Desert Race the KTM team drafted last year’s 250cc Four-Stroke class winner Jack Simpson into the squad but the young former motocross star crashed at over 140km/h while testing for the event early last week and sustained a heavy concussion, two cracked ribs, a lacerated lung and disrupted vertebra. At the time of writing Simpson was recovering well.

Jack Simpson

“I’m bummed not to race, but it doesn’t make sense to risk major or long term damage. I think my crash came because I was too at ease in my mind – feeling a little bit bulletproof, and next thing, Bang! The Finke track’s got you! Now I know. You’ve got to be switched on 110% the whole time, up and back. We were running in the race bikes and after 110 kays they said you can wind them on and push them because the suspension was really tight. I was sitting on about 95% trying to break this bike in, and I came over a crest and must have hit a square edge tapped out in fifth. She’s kicked left and right and I’ve fought it, but it must have dropped into a whoop and it sent me like a full 180 backwards and it felt like I was in the air for 5 seconds. I remember watching the sky then going ‘whack’ on the ground. I knew I was alright, but it was hard to breathe. Until the crash things had been great. I’ve done a lot of kays pre-running and every time we were at 100%. The KTM boys are known to work hardest out of anyone with pre-running, and that’s why the orange bikes are always up the front. We bring everything to the table.”

Toby Price

“I’m really disappointed that I won’t be racing a bike out here, and if I could come up with the miracle cure to make my leg strong enough I’d happily put everything else aside. Hopefully I’ve made the smart choice to preserve myself for Dakar, and to be back here next year and try to get that number one plate back. Hopefully the decision will bring good things later on. It was so hard to pull out – it nearly felt like a retirement announcement. I know I’ve done it at less than 100% here before, but I’m further back this time, and I don’t want to waste people’s time.”

Read the full Finke report below.

Josh Grant Ready for AUS-X Open Sydney

Supercross star Josh Grant has confirmed that he will compete in this year’s AUS-X Open Sydney on November 11 and 12 at Qudos Bank Arena and he has promised to knock Chad Reed, ‘off his perch’ and take the crown.

Josh Grant

“I’m super pumped to be heading to the AUS-X Open in November and banging bars with Reedy, hombre [Jason Anderson] and the best talent Australia has to serve up! I’ve been following the event since it started in 2015 and I just knew I had to be part of that action in Sydney. The track looks amazing and the fans look like they go absolutely nuts for Supercross in Australia so I can’t wait to get a piece in November. Both Jason [Anderson] and I were on the podium in Vegas for the last round of the AMA Supercross so I’m really gonna put it all on the line against him and Reedy and push hard for the AUS-X Open crown in 2017. Reedy and I have a great history in the sport. I have a lot of respect for him and know how fast he can be, especially in front of his home crowd. He’s won both AUS-X Open crowns to date but someone needs to knock the #22 off its perch and I plan to be that guy come November!”

Yamaha announce 2018 YZ450F with smartphone tuning app

Yamaha have announced the new for 2018 YZ450F, which will feature a new engine and frame, as well as the Yamaha Power Tuner, which allows trackside tuning via a smartphone app. Styling will also be updated, and the 2018 YZ450F will be available from August with a range of GYTR accessories available at that time. Pricing yet to be released.

For more information see: New 2018 Yamaha YZ450F to feature smart phone tuning (link)

AORC & Scott Keegan head to Renmark, SA

2017 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) competitor, Scott Keegan had his first outing with the Snap Fitness Yamaha Team at the previous Rounds 5 & 6 at Miva, Queensland and was off to a flying start by notching up a win. Next he’s up for the upcoming South Australian, Renmark Rounds 7 & 8.

Scott Keegan

“I’ve switched to the Snap Yamaha Racing Team, after running as a privateer in recent years. Although there were some slight differences in setup with the bike, I was able to adapt well enough to achieve the win on Sunday, a second on Saturday and I’ve got plenty more left to give! I feel I can definitely compete with those guys for the E1 title. I probably have the most enduro experience in the class, which works to my advantage. It’s just a matter of putting it together and taking it a weekend at a time. Now that I have a team to assist me, the stress levels have dropped off and there is more time to prepare. My biggest worry at the moment is just making sure my gear is clean! I can go into a weekend more relaxed, knowing the team is going to have the bike ready to go – a shift from having to work on my own bike. Even though I have never raced in Renmark, I think that I will enjoy it. I adapt quickly to suit any terrain, no matter what the conditions and track are like, although the more technical tracks are probably my specialty. I’m looking forward to seeing how I go at Renmark – bring it on!”

Keegan is hoping to continue his strong form into the next rounds in South Australia on June 24-25.

2017 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship Calendar

Round 7 & 8: Renmark, SA 24 – 25 June 2017

Round 9 & 10: Kyogle, NSW 22 – 23 July 2017

Round 11 & 12: Omeo, VIC 5 – 6 August 2017

Broken Hand for Searle

Steve Dixon has confirmed that Tommy Searle has a broken hand, adding that it is naturally a setback for the racer, and that he and Darian Jordan took were at the Russian GP.

Steve Dixon

“I just received news yesterday that Tommy broke his hand yesterday, such a setback for Tommy, it’s the nature of the sports. So just Darian Jordan and I here this weekend (at the Russian GP).”

Broken Finger for Van Horebeek

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jeremy Van Horebeek sustained a broken and dislocated right index finger following an “unavoidable collision” in the MXGP qualifying race at the MXGP of Russia last weekend. The Belgian was taken to the medical center for X-rays, where it was confirmed that he dislocated and broke his finger. Per the team, Van Horebeek was put in a plaster on site and will return home to Belgium to seek further treatment.

Jeremy Van Horebeek

“I had a good day today, I finally got the parts for my bike that I had been testing a while back. I felt good, I was solid in the top five all day. I had a good start but I went down at the start with a few guys. What can I say? I was fourth in the championship, so it’s a bummer, but these things happen. Gajser and Bobryshev have both been injured and now it’s me. I guess it’s life, we will look ahead from here.”

Irwin and Barr Dominate Hawkstone Park

Graeme Irwin and Martin Barr finished first and second overall in the Pro MX1 class at round three of the Michelin MX Nationals at Hawkstone Park last Sunday. Defending champion Graeme kept his 100 per cent record intact with victory in both 30-minute plus two lap races and left the iconic circuit with a 24-point advantage over Martin.

Graeme Irwin

“I qualified in pole and holeshot the first race and led every lap. In the second race I got another holeshot with Martin and Elliott Banks-Browne behind me. The track was really rough so it was down to who wanted to push the most. I had nice rhythm going and when they got past me I didn’t panic because I knew I had more in the tank. In the last three laps I put my head down, got into the lead and won the race quite easily. It was a good day.”

Tear-Off Exemption In Place

As of January 01 2017, the ban on the use of tear-offs in all Australian off-road competition has been in full effect. However, Motorcycling Australia (MA) has announced that the rule has now been modified slightly at the discretion of Track Licensee’s to be aligned with their Environmental Plan.

The focus of the rule amendment relates specifically to Motocross and Supercross tracks, (including off-road disciplines that utilise the same venues) to conditionally allow for the use of tear-offs at the discretion of the Track Licensee. It is important to note that the tear-off ban is still in place and will remain so; however, this change will allow for circumstances where roll-offs are not a practical option.

By including the new condition to the track/venue Environmental Plan and event Supplementary Regulations, competitors (and the host club) will understand what is expected of them in regards to looking after the track and surrounding environment.

It is crucial for the longevity of off-road sport worldwide that environmental concerns regarding tear-offs are taken seriously and are continually addressed. By allowing an exemption to the rule, MA is holding those involved accountable for their use. It is at the discretion of the Track Licensee whether or not they apply for the exemption, and whether they think it appropriate for the exemption to be kept in place.

Supercross events held on temporary tracks are automatically exempt due to the extensive clean-up already required post-event, with the tearing down the track, filtering soil and cleaning litter.

Licensees should contact their relevant State Controlling Body (SCB) for further information on how to apply for the exemption.

Scott Riders to Continue with Roll Off Systems

After Motorcycling Australia announced a ‘relaxing’ of the tear off ban on Tuesday, SCOTT Motorsports was quickly in touch with many of the sport’s top riders to confirm their preference in preparation for decisions to be made by individual tracks.

Dean Ferris – MX1 championship leader – CDR Yamaha

“I’ll continue to use the SCOTT Prospect Works Film System for the remainder of the MX season, regardless of what the tracks decide. The system has worked faultlessly for me all season, and I’d go so far as to say that the vision offered has helped me to win on more than one occasion this year. I’ve worked closely with the SCOTT engineers during the development of this Film System and I have complete confidence in its performance. The standard of competition is so high in this year’s MX1 class that any competitive advantage can make the difference between winning or not”

Yamaha Yamalube MXD young guns Cooper Pozniak and Cody Dyce, Crankt Protein Honda’s Luke Clout, and arguably the busiest guy in the in MX Nationals paddock, Hamish Harwood (racing both MX1 and MX2 classes of the MX Nationals) have all indicated that they will continue with their Scott Prospect goggles fitted with WFS, regardless of the track conditions or venue decision for the remainder of the MX Nationals season.

2017 Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup Teams Announced

The 10-man squads for the 2017 Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup have been revealed with reigning champions Poland naming all four of their FIM Speedway Grand Prix riders, Patryk Dudek, Maciej Janowski, Piotr Pawlicki and Bartosz Zmarzlik, as they prepare for the Monster Energy SWC Final at Leszno on July 8.

They also list a host of former SWC gold medallists – six-time winner Jaroslaw Hampel, Piotr Protasiewicz and Janusz Kolodziej, plus Przemyslaw Pawlicki, and FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship finalists Maksym Drabik and Bartosz Smektala.

Great Britain opens its campaign wearing yellow helmets on home shale in Event 1 at King’s Lynn on July 1.

Former SGP riders Chris Harris and Scott Nicholls are joined by British champion Danny King, King’s Lynn hero Robert Lambert, Craig Cook, brothers Steven and Richie Worrall, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis and Josh Bates.

The Lions face long-time rivals Australia in white, whose squad is spearheaded by SGP icons Jason Doyle and Chris Holder. Former World Championship rider Troy Batchelor is selected, along with World Under-21 champion Max Fricke and national champion Sam Masters.

World Under-21 finalists Brady Kurtz and Jack Holder complete the squad, along with Josh Grajczonek, Nick Morris and Rohan Tungate.

The Czech Republic heads to the Adrian Flux Arena in red with a squad led by shooting star Vaclav Milik. He joins forces with Josef Franc, Matej Kus, Eduard Krcmar, Hynek Stichauer, Tomas Suchanek, Zdenek Holub, Ondrej Smetana and Patrik Mikel.

The USA completes the line up for Event 1 in blue, with Ricky Wells leading a youthful squad, featuring Giovanni Manzares, Broc Nicol, Luke Becker, Aaron Fox, Dillon Ruml and Scott Campos.

The action then moves to Sweden for Event 2 at Vastervik on July 4, where the hosts can call on World Championship challenger Fredrik Lindgren and his SGP rival Antonio Lindback as they race in red.

They are joined by former world No.2 Andreas Jonsson, Vastervik favourite Peter Ljung, Jacob Thorssell, Linus Sundstrom, Kim Nilsson, Joel Kling and Kenny Wennerstam, with former Finnish international Timo Lahti switching allegiances to complete the side.

National champion Niels-Kristian Iversen spearheads a Danish squad, also featuring former SGP riders Kenneth Bjerre, Michael Jepsen Jensen, Peter Kildemand and Hans Andersen.

The in-form Leon Madsen, Mikkel Michelsen, Anders Thomsen and juniors Patrick Hansen and Frederik Jakobsen complete team manager Hans Nielsen’s list as the Danes ride in white.

Russian rocket Emil Sayfutdinov leads his country’s squad for Vastervik, backed up by brothers Grigorii and Artem Laguta.

Viktor Kulakov, Renat Gafurov, Andrei Kudriashov, Vadim Tarasenko, Sergei Logachov, Vladimir Borodulin and Gleb Chugunov are also in contention for a team that will wear yellow.

The winners of the qualifying round in Riga on June 25, featuring Latvia, Germany, Italy and France, complete the line up and don blue helmets in Vastervik.

Each national team coach must now whittle their 10-man squad down to four riders plus one under-21 rider a week before Event 1, with no changes permitted to the line-up for the duration of the tournament, unless a rider is forced out due to medical reasons.

Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup Squads

Event 1 – July 1 – King’s Lynn

Great Britain (Yellow): Craig Cook, Josh Bates, Adam Ellis, Chris Harris, Kyle Howarth, Danny King, Robert Lambert, Scott Nicholls, Richie Worrall, Steven Worrall. Team Manager: Alun Rossiter.

Australia (White): Troy Batchelor, Jason Doyle, Max Fricke, Josh Grajczonek, Chris Holder, Jack Holder, Brady Kurtz, Sam Masters, Nick Morris, Rohan Tungate. Team Manager: Mark Lemon.

Czech Republic (Red): Vaclav Milik, Josef Franc, Matej Kus, Eduard Krcmar, Hynek Stichauer, Tomas Suchanek, Zdenek Holub, Ondrej Smetana, Patrik Mikel. Team Manager: Milan Spinka.

USA (Blue): Ricky Wells, Luke Becker, Giovanni Manzares, Broc Nicol, Dillon Ruml, Aaron Fox, Scott Campos. Team Manager: Lance King.

Event 2 – July 4 – Vastervik

Sweden (Red): Fredrik Lindgren, Andreas Jonsson, Antonio Lindback, Peter Ljung, Jacob Thorssell, Linus Sundstrom, Kim Nilsson, Timo Lahti, Joel Kling, Kenny Wennerstam. Team Manager: Morgan Andersson.

Denmark (White): Niels-Kristian Iversen, Kenneth Bjerre, Michael Jepsen Jensen, Leon Madsen, Mikkel Michelsen, Peter Kildemand, Hans Andersen, Anders Thomsen, Patrick Hansen, Frederik Jakobsen. Team Manager: Hans Nielsen.

Russia (Yellow): Andrei Kudriashov, Viktor Kulakov, Vadim Tarasenko, Renat Gafurov, Emil Sayfutdinov, Sergei Logachev, Grigorii Laguta, Vladimir Borodulin, Artem Laguta, Gleb Chugunov. Team Manager: Andrei Savin.

Qualifying Round Winner (Blue) – Latvia, Germany, Italy or France.

Race Off – July 7 – Leszno

Second Event 1

Third Event 1

Second Event 2

Third Event 2

Final – July 8 – Leszno

Poland: Patryk Dudek, Maksym Drabik, Jaroslaw Hampel, Maciej Janowski, Janusz Kolodziej, Piotr Pawlicki, Przemyslaw Pawlicki, Piotr Protasiewicz, Bartosz Smektala, Bartosz Zmarzlik. Team Manager: Marek Cieslak.

Winner Event 1

Winner Event 2

Winner Race Off

WA Senior Motocross Championships heads to AJS MCC for Round 3

Sunday June 18th is the date for Round 3 of the Make Smoking History Senior Motocross Championships! Grab the family and head to AJS MCC on Wattle Ave East Neerabup and watch the big boys in battle!

This sand track is challenging with twists and turns that by the end of the day become a track of huge whoops and the awesome Quarry Jump will make you hold your breath. Action will be fast and furious in each and every class and race.

Will Dean Porter in the “Shannons Insurance MX1” Championship class dominate or will Michael (Irish) Mahon continue to show his epic form and make him work for the win? The top 10 riders will not back down or give up in this awesome series – do not count out anyone with Chris Ruttico’s excellent form this year, Stevie Heilers, Julian Cutajar, Paul Humbertson, Brett Norton, Charlie Creech and Jarrod Hockley will take it up to them.

David Birch dominated at the hardpack Round 2 but 2016 No 1 rider, Josh Adams will not make it easy for him at this round in the sand for the “Motul Oils MX2” Championship class. This class is full of extremely talented riders – Dylan Sexton, youngster Mitchell Outram, Daniel Pajewski and Codey Rowe to name a few but the sand will tell!

With Luke Gaisford racing overseas, the Make Smoking History Quad Championship Class is being led by Chris Bosnakis but there are some very very quick boys and girls in this class and you cannot miss out watching them wrestle their machines around this track and make them fly.

The ladies take a rest for this round and our Veterans Champs return to the Series at AJS and we will see how these guys handle the deep sand. Will James Craig handle the sand and hold off Paul Smithson again or will Scott Petricevich be at home here and take the win?

Action packed racing is awaiting you – awesome spectator viewing from many vantage points – above the quarry, deep in the S Bends, and high on the grassed area. Wander the pits and chat with these talented motocross riders before they head out to race. Grab a programme and get an autograph or two!

Racing will be fast, furious, bar banging action – you won’t be able to take your eyes off anyone, so don’t miss it.

Racing starts at 9am, with a full bar and canteen on site, and adults tickets are $20, with kids under 16 free. This event is proudly brought to you by WAMX (Inc) and Make Smoking History.

WA MX Junior Championship heads to Stockton Park Circuit

Round 3 marks the halfway point of the Junior Make Smoking History State Motocross Championship and is set to take place in the historic town of Collie at the Collie Motorcycle Clubs’ Stockton Park Circuit located 7km east of Colllie on Piavinnini Rd. Make sure you keep Sunday the 25th of June free for some fast paced racing by the junior riders.

The Stockton Park circuit consists of sand, gravel and clay, is approximately 1.8km long and is regarded as a reasonably technical track. This track has something for every rider and tyre choice may prove difficult. But be assured there will still be plenty of fast paced elbows up racing as riders look to cement their positions on the leaderboard.

Our Junior Quad riders take a break at this round and we see a return of the little 50cc Demo Riders for their first of three rounds, these future champions are always entertaining to watch.

There are a few riders to keep an eye on this round with the likes of Fabry, Weinert, Di Giulio and O’Hare who will be out to make it onto the podium. The tight racing between Manuel, Forrester and Flynn should provide for some heart pumping action. Not to forget the likes of riders Walsh, Paice and Clark who will be looking to reel in Minear for top spot in their championship class.

So make sure you don’t miss out and get down to the Stockton Park circuit Sunday 25th June – Racing starts 9am – full canteen and bar facilities and a great atmosphere.

Smarty’s Race Reports:

Rd 10 – FIM World Motocross Championship – Orlyonok, Russia – MXGP, MX2, EMX300, EMX250

Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Clement Desalle and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass have won the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively at the MXGP of Russia which hosted the 10th round of the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship over two days of very different conditions.

MXGP Race Report

Desalle was all smiles as he claimed his second overall this season with 3-1 moto results and more importantly gaining 45 championship points to now sit second in the title chase.

Clement Desalle

“I was really doing good and feeling really good on the bike. I was just focused on me and tried to stay calm and finally I won the race and the GP. It is really nice to have the second GP in a row and I will keep working to have some more. This feeling is why we are all here.”

Jeffrey Herlings earned his fourth podium of the last five GPs after winning the opening moto and crashing his way to eighth in the second moto for second outright to now sit fourth in the championship.

Jeffrey Herlings

“I feel like we made some good improvements and also on the start I think we’ve been really analysing it a lot. We really made the best of our situation.”

Gautier Paulin was one of the most consistent and patient riders scoring 5-3 finishes for 3rd overall.

Gautier Paulin

“Considering everything it is always positive to be on the podium. I didn’t have good starts at all, in the first race I really slid on the grid and it was really tough to come back. Ending up 3rd overall is very positive.”

Paulin’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Max Anstie had his career best 450 result coming in 4th overall after 4-5 moto results while point’s leader, Antonio Cairoli took fifth overall after 2-9 moto finishes and now holds a 47 point championship lead over Desalle.

Max Anstie

“This weekend was good, I came prepared for this track. I’m really happy about the championship at the moment and look forward to Ottobiano.”

MXGP Race 1 Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 35:07.381 Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:19.520 Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:24.095 Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:35.592 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:48.462 Alessandro Lupino (ITA, Honda), +0:57.494 Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, Suzuki), +0:58.944 Maximilian Nagl (GER, Husqvarna), +0:59.378 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +1:00.574 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +1:10.577

MXGP Race 2 Top Ten

Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), 35:15.906 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:14.954 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:19.867 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +1:32.476 Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +1:44.577 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +2:10.809 Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, Suzuki), +2:15.047 Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +2:27.387 Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), -1 lap(s) Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Honda), -1 lap(s)

MXGP Overall Top Ten

Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 45 points Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 38 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 36 Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 34 Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 34 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 33 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, YAM), 30 Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, SUZ), 28 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 24 Maximilian Nagl (GER, HUS), 23 p

MXGP Championship Top Ten

Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 381 points Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 334 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 333 Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 291 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 261 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 261 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 242 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, HON), 233 Maximilian Nagl (GER, HUS), 223 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, YAM), 202

MX2 Race Report

Pauls Jonass went 2-3 and was even lapped in race two but he still managed to grow his points lead on the competition.

Pauls Jonass

“I was really surprised after the second moto that I won the overall, my mechanic put on the board GP win with 5 minutes to go. I was thinking, yeah, how was it possible? It was difficult and I was happy to manage two good races and I’m really happy to win the overall.”

Jeremy Seewer struggled off the start of race one and after throwing away his goggles only managed a 7th place finish but the second race was a different story all together, Seewer had a good start and moved into the lead from fourth by lap 8 but by the finish lapped every rider except second who finished 2 minutes and 32 seconds later.

Jeremy Seewer

“It was tough out there, I just did my laps. I didn’t know I was leading and at the finish I was told that I had nearly lapped everyone and that was cool to see that and realize it at the finish line.”

Brian Bogers reached the podium for the first time this season with 6-2 finishes. Benoit Paturel had an up and down day with 3-12 finishes for fourth overall ahead of Alvin Ostlund (8-6) and Hunter Lawrence who ran among the top five in both races before finishing with 4-11 moto results for 6th overall to sit 8th overall in the championship points.

Brian Bogers

“I feel amazing today even do it has been a hard a year for me, the beginning of the season didn’t go as expected but today we made it on the podium and I’m really about it.”

Hunter Lawrence

“The first race wasn’t too bad, the skies opened up before the race and we were getting hammered on the track; the rain really was unbelievable. I was able to finish fourth though which after starting off well down the field is really a positive thing. The speed is definitely there, and I didn’t mind the conditions, but then it got much worse for the second moto. Again, I wasn’t off to a good start. Thomas Kjer Olsen hit me from behind in the first corner but it’s always chaos in the first turn so I can’t really blame him. After finally getting going, I got back up to fourth very quickly and was riding well. Then another rider was crashed in the main rut that I was using and it was just unbelievably muddy and sticky out there. I dropped it there and then had to pick up my bike which was just so, so, heavy with all the mud on there. I finally got the bike up but it was just so hard to twist the throttle with all the mud on the bike. I kept riding though and eventually came home in 11th place, but I definitely feel it could have been better.”

MX2 Race 1 Top Ten

Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), 36:17.027 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:02.099 Benoit Paturel (FRA, Yamaha), +0:05.608 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki), +0:30.777 Bas Vaessen (NED, Suzuki), +0:33.877 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +0:34.998 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +0:35.367 Alvin Östlund (SWE, Yamaha), +1:49.785 Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +1:52.532 David Herbreteau (FRA, Kawasaki), +2:12.487

MX2 Race 2 Top Ten

Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), 36:56.146 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +2:32.284 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), -1 lap(s) Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), -1 lap(s) Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), -1 lap(s) Alvin Östlund (SWE, Yamaha), -2 lap(s) Ben Watson (GBR, KTM), -2 lap(s) Magne Klingsheim (NOR, Kawasaki), -2 lap(s) Iker Larranaga Olano (ESP, Husqvarna), -2 lap(s) Giuseppe Tropepe (ITA, Husqvarna), -3 lap(s) Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki)

MX2 Overall Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 42 points Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 39 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 37 Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 29 Alvin Östlund (SWE, YAM), 28 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, SUZ), 28 Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 26 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 26 Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 24 Ben Watson (GBR, KTM), 23

MX2 Championship Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 414 points Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 369 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 317 Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 308 Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 294 Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 230 Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 225 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, SUZ), 199 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 184 Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 174

EMX250 and EMX300

The European Motocross Championship continued in Russia with Brad Anderson and Simone Furlotti winning the EMX300 and EMX250 classes respectively after two very different days of racing.

EMX250 Race Report

On the perfectly manicured track on Saturday Furlotti started and finished the moto in second place then on Sunday the Italian handle the wet conditions as good as one could expect to start in fourth and finishing third for the overall victory.

Mathys Boisrame managed second overall with 1-6 moto results while recent New Zealand Motocross Championship contender Dylan Walsh scored his first European Championship podium with 7-5 finishes.

Kiwi Josiah Natzke went 9-9 for 8th outright while Jed Beaton has worked his way up to 7th in the opening moto before mysteriously pulling out of the race but in the second moto on Sunday the Aussie started in third and battled with Furlotti and Walsh to end the moto in fourth place for 13th outright and now sits 11th in the championship, just 21 points away from the top five.

Coming into Russia Morgan Lesiardo led the championship with a 34 point lead but the Kawasaki rider’s lead has been cut to a 17 point gap after taking 10th overall.

EMX250 Race 1 Top Ten

1. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, Honda), 30:14.276; 2. Simone Furlotti (ITA, Yamaha), +0:06.977; 3. Marshal Weltin (USA, Kawasaki), +0:38.461; 4. Alberto Forato (ITA, Honda), +0:45.168; 5. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA, Kawasaki), +0:53.063; 6. Mike Stender (GER, Suzuki), +1:00.670; 7. Dylan Walsh (GBR, Honda), +1:14.540; 8. Jere Haavisto (FIN, KTM), +1:18.777; 9. Josiah Natzke (NZL, KTM), +1:24.383; 10. Miro Sihvonen (FIN, KTM), +1:25.990; …23. Jed Beaton (AUS, Honda)

EMX250 Race 2 Top Ten

1. Tristan Charboneau (USA, Kawasaki), 29:14.223; 2. Pierre Goupillon (FRA, KTM), +0:04.554; 3. Simone Furlotti (ITA, Yamaha), +0:20.350; 4. Jed Beaton (AUS, Honda), +0:32.679; 5. Dylan Walsh (GBR, Honda), +0:49.336; 6. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, Honda), +0:49.923; 7. Jago Geerts (BEL, KTM), +0:52.796; 8. Jere Haavisto (FIN, KTM), +0:53.113; 9. Josiah Natzke (NZL, KTM), +1:36.156; 10. Alberto Forato (ITA, Honda), +1:51.506;

EMX250 Overall Top 10

1. Simone Furlotti (ITA, YAM), 42 points; 2. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, HON), 40 p.; 3. Dylan Walsh (GBR, HON), 30 p.; 4. Alberto Forato (ITA, HON), 29 p.; 5. Jere Haavisto (FIN, KTM), 26 p.; 6. Tristan Charboneau (USA, KAW), 25 p.; 7. Mike Stender (GER, SUZ), 25 p.; 8. Josiah Natzke (NZL, KTM), 24 p.; 9. Marshal Weltin (USA, KAW), 24 p.; 10. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA, KAW), 23 p; …13. Jed Beaton (AUS, Honda)

EMX250 Championship Top 10

1. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA, KAW), 163 points; 2. Simone Furlotti (ITA, YAM), 146 p.; 3. Jago Geerts (BEL, KTM), 128 p.; 4. Alberto Forato (ITA, HON), 126 p.; 5. Ken Bengtson (SWE, YAM), 106 p.; 6. Miro Sihvonen (FIN, KTM), 101 p.; 7. Josiah Natzke (NZL, KTM), 99 p.; 8. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, KAW), 96 p.; 9. Nick Kouwenberg (NED, YAM), 88 p.; 10. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, HON), 87 p.

EMX250 Manufacturers

1. KTM, 220 points; 2. Yamaha, 191 p.; 3. Kawasaki, 184 p.; 4. Honda, 176 p.; 5. Husqvarna, 98 p.; 6. Suzuki, 80 p.

EMX300 Race Report

Brad Anderson took the race one win on Saturday in convincing fashion then on Sunday led the first three laps before being outpaced by race one’s third place finisher and reigning champion Mike Kras. Anderson is now undefeated in overall wins this season and consequently leads the championship by eight points over Kras.

Kras scored second overall with 3-1 finishes while Kenny Vandueren rounded out the podium with 2-4 finishes ahead of Andero Lusbo (7-3), John Cuppen (6-6) and Manuel Lacopi’s (4-9).

EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing Race 1 Top Ten

1. Brad Anderson (GBR, KTM), 29:57.414; 2. Kenny Vandueren (BEL, KTM), +0:09.727; 3. Mike Kras (NED, KTM), +0:21.821; 4. Manuel Iacopi (ITA, Yamaha), +0:33.440; 5. Christopher Valente (SUI, KTM), +0:41.020; 6. John Cuppen (NED, KTM), +0:50.827; 7. Andero Lusbo (EST, Yamaha), +0:53.656; 8. Thomas Marini (SMR, Husqvarna), +1:03.749; 9. Valtteri Malin (FIN, KTM), +1:06.910; 10. Erik Willems (BEL, Husqvarna), +1:43.861

EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing Race 2 Top Ten

1. Mike Kras (NED, KTM), 31:43.280; 2. Brad Anderson (GBR, KTM), +0:56.183; 3. Andero Lusbo (EST, Yamaha), +1:17.423; 4. Kenny Vandueren (BEL, KTM), +2:43.618; 5. Erik Willems (BEL, Husqvarna), -2 lap(s); 6. John Cuppen (NED, KTM), -3 lap(s); 7. Andrey Bessonov (UKR, Yamaha), -3 lap(s); 8. Thomas Marini (SMR, Husqvarna), -4 lap(s); 9. Manuel Iacopi (ITA, Yamaha), -5 lap(s); 10. Patrick Vos (NED, KTM), -5 lap(s)

EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing Overall Top 10

1. Brad Anderson (GBR, KTM), 47 points; 2. Mike Kras (NED, KTM), 45 p.; 3. Kenny Vandueren (BEL, KTM), 40 p.; 4. Andero Lusbo (EST, YAM), 34 p.; 5. John Cuppen (NED, KTM), 30 p.; 6. Manuel Iacopi (ITA, YAM), 30 p.; 7. Erik Willems (BEL, HUS), 27 p.; 8. Thomas Marini (SMR, HUS), 26 p.; 9. Christopher Valente (SUI, KTM), 25 p.; 10. Andrey Bessonov (UKR, YAM), 23 p.

EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing Championship Top 10

1. Brad Anderson (GBR, KTM), 97 points; 2. Mike Kras (NED, KTM), 89 p.; 3. Kenny Vandueren (BEL, KTM), 76 p.; 4. Erik Willems (BEL, HUS), 67 p.; 5. Andero Lusbo (EST, YAM), 62 p.; 6. Manuel Iacopi (ITA, YAM), 55 p.; 7. Thomas Marini (SMR, HUS), 47 p.; 8. John Cuppen (NED, KTM), 43 p.; 9. Christopher Valente (SUI, KTM), 42 p.; 10. Patrick Vos (NED, KTM), 36 p.

EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing Manufacturers

1. KTM, 100 points; 2. Yamaha, 70 p.; 3. Husqvarna, 69 p.; 4. CZ, 13 p.; 5. Honda, 8 p.

Rd 8 – GNCC – Tomahawk , Odessa, NY

The Dunlop Tomahawk GNCC in Odessa, New York hosted round eight of the series and it was Husqvarna rider Thad Duvall who earned the XC1 outright win and in doing so tightened the championship point’s race remarkably while it was Josh Toth who won the XC2 class with Jason Thomas and Tayla Jones winning the XC3 and WMX classes respectively.

XC1 Pro

Ricky Russell got a quick jump off the line, but it would be Josh Strang getting credited with the holeshot ahead of Kailub Russell who quickly slotted into the lead position but the defending champion encountered an immediate problem with his gear ever falling off handing the lead back to Strang who had Ryan Sipes on his rear wheel.

Sipes would make the pass on Strang in the field section to take the lead while Duvall was back in 9th after hitting a tree ay the three mile mark.

Sipes continued setting the pace upfront, but Russell quickly rebounded from his pit stop and found himself making a pass on Strang for second place while Steward Baylor and Duvall also got around Strang.

Sipes, Russell, Duvall and Baylor remained in close proximity throughout the remainder of the second lap while Strang regained his focus and begin gaining back on the frontrunners.

It was a five rider battle with several passes being made along the way and on the fourth lap Duvall secured the lead position after passing Russell who made another costly mistake, resulting in a broken front fender and once the two-lap card came out, Baylor passed Strang for the final podium position but Duvall continued pushing himself in order to develop a comfortable gap on Sipes who was riding a consistent ride in second.

Not much changed on the last lap, with Duvall charging his way to his second straight win, an impressive one minute over Sipes who returned to the podium in second. Baylor rounded out the overall podium in third.

Thad Duvall

“It’s been a good last couple of weeks, and it feels good to keep the momentum going. It was nice to win in the mud last round, but it feels even better to win today. I rode my heart out those last few laps to get a cushion. The fans were crazy today, it was like I was a New York native out there and they just kept pushing me. Overall, you can’t complain when you’re winning.”

Strang placed just off the podium with fourth overall with Russell recovering for fifth in class and seventh overall.

XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Thad Duvall (HSQ) Ryan Sipes (HSQ) Steward Baylor (KTM) Josh Strang (HSQ) Kailub Russell (KTM) Grant Baylor (HSQ) Jordan Ashburn (BET) Ricky Russell (YAM) Russell Bobbitt (KTM) Trevor Bollinger (HON)

Overall National Championship Standings

Kailub Russell (166) Thad Duvall (156) Steward Baylor (139) Ricky Russell (105) Josh Toth (101) Josh Strang (89) Jordan Ashburn (83) Grant Baylor (75) Trevor Bollinger (72) Craig Delong (68)

XC2 250 Pro

When the green flagged waved for the second row, it was Chris Vendetti who earned the holeshot but Josh Toth wasted no time taking the lead and immediately opened up what would be an unassailable lead to take the win ahead of Layne Michael and Ben Kelley who made his first podium appearance of the season.

Josh Toth

“I started off pretty smooth, and I was pushing the whole race trying to get on the overall podium, I ended up getting tired during the end and I started fading, but I definitely want to make it up there before the season is over.”

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Josh Toth (YAM) Layne Michael (HSQ) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Craig Delong (HSQ) Michael Witkowski (KTM) Jesse Groemm (KTM) Ryder Lafferty (KTM) Zack Hayes (KTM) Brendan Riordan (YAM) Trevor Barrett (YAM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Josh Toth (188) Craig Delong (144) Layne Michael (131) Mike Witkowski (129) Jesse Groemm (109) Austin Lee (94) Ben Kelley (92) Zack Hayes (91) Trevor Barrett (65) Sam Evans (62)

XC3 125 Pro-Am

Jason Thomas grabbed the holeshot and never looked back—winning the division by 12 minutes ahead of Hunter Neuwirth and Mark Heresco Jr.

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am Event Results

Jason Thomas (HSQ) Hunter Neuwirth (HSQ) Mark Heresco (KTM) Nate Smith (HSQ) Devan Welch (YAM)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am Points Standings

Jason Thomas (186) Jack Edmondson (145) Mark Heresco Jr. (137) Hunter Neuwirth (125) Josh Adkins (86)

WXC

Aussie Tayla Jones raced her way to victory over the new championship leader Becca Sheets, Brooke Cosner and another Aussie in Mackenzie Tricker. There is just six points separating Sheets from Tricker with the in-form Jones just another six points back.

WXC Results

Tayla Jones Becca Sheets Brooke Cosner Mackenzie Tricker Kendall LaFollette

WXC Championship Standings

Becca Sheets (132) Mackenzie Tricker (126) Tayla Jones (120) Rachel Gutish (100) Brooke Cosner (68)

The 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series resumes in two weeks, June 24 and 25, with the popular AMSOIL Snowshoe GNCC in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Rd 4 – FIM Speedway Grand Prix – Czech Republic, Prague

Aussie Jason Doyle has won his second straight Mitas Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix ahead of world champion Greg Hancock, Czech wild card Vaclav Milik and World Championship leader Patryk Dudek who now has just a one point buffer over Doyle in the series.

But having recorded just three points from his opening three outings for the second straight round, the Swindon, Zielona Gora and Rospiggarna ace was elated to produce a champagne finish.

Jason Doyle

“We just needed to score the points, I got 13 tonight and if someone had offered me that when I had three going into my fourth ride, I’d have taken it. We’ve got out of jail again! We did it in Daugavpils. We had a tough start and battled into the final there, and now we have done it in Prague. We should have had a podium at the last Grand Prix, but the bike broke down in the final. I guess luck was on our side here and we had a great night. If I finished how I started, it was not looking good. For the first three heats, I couldn’t get any speed out of the first engine. It was the engine I rode for all of last year in the Grand Prix and it was very fast. But we have another rocket now, I guess. I jumped on the third bike and made that work. I have never worked so hard to get points. My fourth ride was against a very hard line-up in Bartosz Zmarzlik, Tai Woffinden and Dudek. I knew that win got me on to six points and it made it a little easier for me to get into the semis. I didn’t have to win the last race. The points just weren’t coming at all. I couldn’t make a start; I couldn’t do anything right. But then it just clicked and started working with the track. It was one of those nights where we finished in the right way.”

Winning in Prague has brought good fortune for many riders – eight of the last 13 winners went on to become world champion in the same season. But Doyle has little time for that statistic after triumphing last year, only for his campaign to be ended by an horrific crash at the penultimate SGP in Torun.

Runner-up Greg Hancock was elated to regain top form with a whopping 18 points out of a possible 21 as he made his first final of 2017 to climb up to seventh in the standings.

Greg Hancock

“It was a good night. It’s a turning point and we’re back in business. Game on! It’s so great to be back in it. I have speed, I feel good and it’s nice when all the hard work starts to pay off again.”

It was a special night for the home fans as Milik stormed to a sensational third place and his first SGP final.

Vaclav Milik

“It’s a great result for me. It was my fourth start in the Czech SGP and I did a good job with my team. I got third place. It’s really, really good – an amazing result.”

Chris Holder had a much better night in Prague scoring 11 points to move up to 12th in the championship – look for Holder to start making headway towards the al important 8th place overall which assures him a start in the 2018 championship.

Next up for the FIM Speedway Grand Prix stars is the Kjærgaard Danish SGP in Horsens on June 24.

Mitas Czech SGP Scores

Jason Doyle 13, Greg Hancock 18, Vaclav Milik 13, Patryk Dudek 13, Chris Holder 11, Martin Vaculik 10, Antonio Lindback 9, Peter Kildemand 8, Bartosz Zmarzlik 8, Tai Woffinden 7, Piotr Pawlicki 7, Fredrik Lindgren 6, Maciej Janowski 6, Matej Zagar 4, Niels-Kristian Iversen 3, Emil Sayfutdinov 2, Josef Franc 0, Matej Kus 0.

FIM Speedway World Championship Standings

Patryk Dudek 51 Points Jason Doyle 50, Points Martin Vaculik 44, Points Fredrik Lindgren 43, Points Maciej Janowski 41, Points Piotr Pawlicki 39, Points Greg Hancock 38, Points Tai Woffinden 37, Points Emil Sayfutdinov 33, Points Bartosz Zmarzlik 32, Points Niels-Kristian Iversen 28, Points Chris Holder 27, Points Matej Zagar 25, Points Antonio Lindback 21, Points Vaclav Milik 13, Points Peter Kildemand 9, Points Nicki Pedersen 8, Points Maksims Bogdanovs 8, Points Przemyslaw Pawlicki 3, Points Nick Skorja 1. Points

Rd 2 – Canadian Motocross Nationals – Prince George, British Columbia

Christophe Pourcel and Jason Thomas have repeated their round one performances by winning the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively when round two of the Canadian Motocross Championship hit the Blackwater MX Park in the town of Prince George, British Cmbia.

Matt Goerke got his day off to a promis9ng start by winning he opening MX1 moto over Pourcel, Dillan Epstein, Colton Facciotti and Mike Alessi but Pourcel got win in the all-important second moto over Goerke, Facciotti, Alessi and Epstein. Pourcel now holds a narrow seven point lead in the MX1 championship.

Thomas on the other hand won both motos to take the overall win and extend his championship lead to eight points over Jesse Pettis while Josh Osby, Jacob Hayes, Shawn Maffenbeier and Ryan Surratt are all well and truly in the title fight.

MX1 Round Results

Christophe Pourcel 2-1 Matt Goerke 1-2 Colton Facciotti 4-3 Dillan Epstein 3-5 Mike Alessi 5-4 Tyler Medaglia 7-6 Kyle Chisholm 6-7 Tim Tremblay 11-8 Scott Champion 10-9 Cade Clason 8-12

MX1 Championship Standings

Christophe Pourcel – 112 Matt Goerke – 105 Dillan Epstein – 97 Colton Facciotti – 96 Tyler Medaglia – 89 Mike Alessi – 80 Kyle Chisolm – 75 Cade Clason – 65 Keylan Meston – 60 Nathan Bles – 58

MX2 Round Results

Cole Thompson 1-1 Jesse Pettis 2-2 Jacob Hayes 5-3 Ryan Surratt 6-4 Josh Osby 4-6 Dylan Wright 11-5 Taylor Arsenault 7-9 Hayden Halstead 10-7 Tallon La Fountaine 9-8 Casey Keast 8-10

MX2 Championship Standings

Cole Thompson -110 Jesse Pettis – 102 Josh Osby – 93 Jacob Hayes – 89 Shawn Maffenbeier – 85 Ryan Surratt – 83 Taylor Arsenault – 70 Tallon La Fountaine – 68 Dylan Wright – 66 Hayden Hallstead – 65

2017 Finke Desert Race – Alice Springs, NT

Local gun Daymon Stokie has given Yamaha their first Tatts Finke Desert Race win in over 30 years after winning the ‘there-and-back’ race over Husqvarna rider Ivan Long and another local in Luke Hayes with a total time of 04:11:12.5.

500 riders from all over Australia competed in what is recognised as Australia’s hardest and fastest desert race which starts on the outskirts of Alice Springs and rips along a sandy, whoop infested track to the Aboriginal outpost of Finke and on day one it was Dylan Walsh who was looking like the rider to beat by arriving into Finke well and truly in the lead but the return trip on Monday saw Walsh encounter troubles early leaving the fastest time to Ivan Long who had experienced tyre problems on the trip to Finke.

Despite his blistering ride back to Alice the Husqvarna rider had to settle for second overall behind Stokie when the times were combined.

Our top Aussie Female motocrosser in Meghan Rutledge finished a credible 54th outright on her KXF450 while Yarrive Konsky managed to win the Seniors 40 to 44 Years class and Miles Davis competed in the 2017 Finke Desert Race on a BMW R 1200 GS RALLY X to finish in 441st place with a total time of 08:19:25.

Kyle Simpson won the Up To 250cc 2ST Class, Nathan Trigg the 251cc and Above 2ST class, Mark Grove the Up to 250cc 4ST class, Long the 251 to 450cc 4ST class, Stockie won the 451cc and Above 4ST class, Michael Burgess the Masters 35 to 39 Years class, Jame Harrison the Veterans 45 Years and Over class, Colin McFarlane the 40 Years and Over Quad class and finally the Van Vliet brothers, Mitchell, Jake and Cooper went 1-2-3 in the Up to 40 Years Quad class.

2017 Finke Desert Race Results – Motorcycles Top 20