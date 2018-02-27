Moto News Weekly Wrap

February 27, 2018 – By Darren Smart

AMA Supercross Championships – Round 8 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

New Zealand Motocross Championships – Round 2 – Rotorua

GNCC – Round 1 – South Carolina

KTM Junior MX Team Announced

KTM Australia will field the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team throughout the 2018 season with Regan Duffy, Blake Fox, Deegan Mancinelli, Jett Burgess-Stevens and Jet Alsop forming the five-rider line-up.

Equipped with KTM machinery and factory support, all five of the youthful racers will be ‘Ready to Race’ as they benefit from the Austrian brand’s domestic development program that has proven immensely successful since its inception in Australia.

Returning to the team for a third-straight season will be current Australian 125cc 13-U15 Years motocross champion Regan Duffy, the 15-year-old Western Australian has gone from strength-to-strength with KTM backing. He will be aboard the KTM 125 SX and KTM 250 SX-F this season, eager to excel in both categories.

Regan Duffy

“This year will be my third with the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team, so I well and truly know what’s going on within the team and I believe they’re the best out there. I’ve gotten a lot stronger in the off-season and I feel like this year will be a year that I can win a lot of races, so hopefully, it all comes together for me.”

The team will also continue with New South Wales-based Blake Fox, 13, who started by capturing the Australian Supercross Championship in the 85cc division last year. He also finished third on the KTM 85 SX in the Mini Lites BW 12-U14 Years motocross title but will focus on the KTM 125 SX and KTM 250 SX-F this year for what will be his second term with the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team.

Blake Fox

“Everybody at KTM has been helping us out and I look forward to another year with them. I really want to win for the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team and to make the most of this opportunity. I’ve been preparing on the bigger bikes, so it’s been good and I’m definitely loving it.”

Back to full strength after injury affected his 2017 campaign, capable young North Queenslander Deegan Mancinelli is on-track for a successful season and will split his time between the KTM 85 SX BW and KTM 125 SX. He has been working hard in the pre-season and is confident of a strong second year with KTM.

Deegan Mancinelli

“I’m really excited to have KTM Australia behind me and I just can’t wait to start racing to show the work that I have put in this year. I’ve been training a lot and love being part of the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team, the bikes are amazing and I’m really happy.”

Jett Burgess-Stevens has established himself as one of the finest up and comers in the sport after taking the Australian Mini Lites SW 9-U12 Years motocross championship last year. The 12-year-old Tasmanian is a welcome addition to KTM’s junior development squad for this year, riding the KTM 85 SX BW as part of the official team.

Jett Burgess-Stevens

“I love the bike, it feels really good and I can’t wait for the rest of the year. Everything has been going really well so far, so I will try my best for the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team and hope to get the best results possible this season.”

Exciting Queenslander Jet Alsop joins the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team in 2018 and is set for another stellar year at just 11 years of age. As the reigning Australian 65cc 9-U11 Years motocross champion coming off of a hugely-successful last season, he will ride the KTM 65 SX and KTM 85 SX SW this year in a progression of his young career.

Jet Alsop

“I’m really excited to be racing for the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team this season. Throughout the years I’ve always looked up to the boys on this team and it’s just a real honour to be part of it now. The 2018 KTM 85 SX is an awesome machine, I’ve been training hard and I’m looking forward to kicking things off and hopefully get some great results.”

The KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team will once again be aligned with KTM Australia’s factory racing partners, including Motorex, Troy Lee Designs, Dunlop and Kustom MX. KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear will also be heavily involved with all five riders making up the team.

2018 Set to be a Big Year for YCF in Australia

To celebrate three successful years of distributing their range of quality dirt bikes into the Australian market, YCF Australia are now offering 500 days Interest Free finance on the 2018 YCF model range with the popular ‘Ride Now & Pay Later’ promotion.

From 2015 to 2016 YCF saw sales increase by 45 per cent and from 2016 to 2017 there was 26.6 per cent growth with a further 30 per cent growth tipped for 2018 so on the back of the popularity of the complete YCF range the dealer network has increased to 65 in both metro and regional areas across Australia ensuring availability of the brand as well as after sales service and support for future and current YCF owners.

And here’s the kicker, the YCF dealers are in most cases long established businesses that already have trust and relationships throughout their local communities and have the ability to offer expert advice on all 14 models AND the ‘Ride Now & Pay’ application process is so easy that it can be done in 10 minutes from home and a decision is given within 60 seconds.

In other YCF news, Motorcycling Australia recently announced that eight of the YCF models are now eligible for club and interclub competition for junior riders between seven and 16 years of age.

Effective immediately, riders who want to compete in the 7 to under 12 years 65cc class can compete on the YCF Lite F88S, Start F88SE, Lite F110 and the Start F110SE while riders who want to compete in the 9 to under 16 years 85cc class can get among the action on the YCF BIGY F125SEL, BIGY F125E, BIGY F150E and the BIGY Factory F150E.

Patrick Lowry, Owner of YCF Australia

“The YCF models made eligible through Motorcycling Australia are a more than viable option for young riders who want to compete in club or interclub competition. Throw in the fact that all of these models are quality units with electric start while offering exceptional value for money, we expect to see more and more YCFs competing at the local clubs.”

Motorcycling Australia’s Information Pertains to a list of new machines approved for inclusion in the following class lists;

11.27.4 Junior Trail Bikes

11.27.4.1 The following machines are eligible for club and Inter-club competitions

a) 7 to under 12 years 65cc class:

– Lite F88S

– Start F88SE

– Lite F110

– Start F110SE

b) 9 to under 16 years 85cc class:

– BIGY F125SEL

– BIGY F125E

– BIGY F150E

– BIGY Factory F150E

For more information about the ‘Ride Now & Pay Later’ finance or to find your local dealer go to http://www.ycf-motorcycles.com.au/

Green Wins in Queensland Sprint

The opening round of the Husqvarna Sprint Series was held at Cooby Dam near Toowoomba last weekend and in front of a quality field of riders it was Josh Green who scored the overall win by under a minute from former motocross star Luke Styke and Australian Champion Lachlan Stanford.

Under 19s stars Fraser Higlett and Michael Driscoll ended the day in fourth and fifth and just 19 seconds apart after 6 hard fought laps around the challenging circuit.

Max Whale heads to the US for AFT Singles

Max Whale had this to say about his move to America to compete in the AFT Singles in 2018:

Max Whale

“Today is the day I’m gone for 7 months, going to race as a Pro in the AFT Signles. As a rookie I’m gonna have my work cut out, the Americans are fast. I’ll keep everyone posted, my first race is in Daytona, FL in 18 days. Massive thanks to everyone in Australia who has helped me over the years. I’m chasing help in America as well if you’re keen to help a young Aussie. My new race number is #181.”

Treloar Continues Gillman Dominance

The pairing of Darrin Treloar and Jesse Headland have won the third round of the Gillman Sidecar Superprix last weekend after hitting the chequered flag in the final ahead of Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr, Andrew Buchanan/Denny Cox and Mark Mitchell/Dale Knights.

Treloar and Headland have won all three rounds of the series and will head into the final round on March 24 with a solid 13 points lead over the Trent Headland/Darryl Whetstone outfit.

Roczen Sets Sights on AMA Motocross Championship

While being interviewed during the Tampa Supercross last weekend Ken Roczen confirmed that he will miss the remainder of supercross season due to a hand injury sustained at San Diego but he confirmed that he plans to return for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener at Hangtown on May 19.

Ken Roczen

“I can guarantee you I really want to be out there, we were starting on the up climb, everything was going pretty well, it was just unfortunate. I have to force myself to let that go. I have to focus on outdoors… it’s going to be eight weeks until the pins come out.”

Roczen underwent successful surgery on February 16 at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, and the initial prognosis was that he would be out six to eight weeks.

Seely Joins the Supercross Injury List

Cole Seely has undergone surgery to fix a broken pelvis and tailbone after the Honda rider mistimed a rhythm section in his 450SX heat race and went down hard in the Tampa round of the AMA Supercross Championships last weekend.

The team released this update on Seely via the @HondaPowersports Twitter account:

After being evaluated at the local hospital, it has been confirmed that @coleseely14 suffered a fracture to his pelvis and tailbone. He will undergo surgery tonight and more details will be released as they become available.

Seely joins teammate Ken Roczen on the sidelines while fellow 450 class riders Justin Bogle, Justin Barcia, Josh Grant, Fredrick Noren, Alex Ray and Jake Weimer are also out with injury at the moment.

Cairoli Signs with KTM Till 2020

Antonio Cairoli renewed his contract with KTM on Thursday in Rome in the presence of Team Manager Claudio De Carli and KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer. The agreement means that Cairoli – who gave the factory their first title in the premier class of the FIM series with the KTM 350 SX-F in 2010 and delivered the KTM 450 SX-F’s first MXGP crown in 2017 – will register eleven years with the brand.

The 2018 contest begins next weekend with the first round of nineteen taking place at Neuquen for the Grand Prix of Patagonia Argentina. The South American fixture will mark the beginning of Cairoli’s fifteenth term as a full-time GP rider and his ninth in Red Bull KTM colors.

In a remarkable career that boasts nine titles (seven in the premier class since 2009, six with SX-F technology), 213 GP appearances, 83 career wins and 145 podiums (with 163 moto victories) Cairoli is still the reference for the sport as he bids for a record-equaling tenth championship and his first viable ‘defense’ of the No.1 status with the KTM 450 SX-F.

Toni Cairoli

“I’m really happy to announce this because we already made history in 2010 with the KTM 350 SX-F against the 450s and succeeded with that challenge. I feel a part of KTM because of that success and since then the company has grown a lot. I put in a lot of effort to bring titles and I feel very proud to be part of the company. They invest a lot and do a lot of work in development and you see the result because it is the top off-road manufacturer in the world. I’m happy to continue and to do another two years and to try for more titles. I’m fully motivated for the upcoming seasons.”

Pit Beirer

“Around two years ago people were already saying that Tony was getting too old to stay at the top and I took that moment to declare that we had full trust in his skills and capabilities. He had two tough seasons but it was amazing how he bounced back in 2017 and showed that we were absolutely right. It made me happy and very proud that he wanted to continue and he wants to keep pushing. I believe Tony has found the right balance in his life – personally and professionally – to keep racing and wanting to achieve. He is very passionate about it and this is why he continues to be so strong. I’m only too happy to make this strong commitment to Tony and very pleased that our MXGP story will go on. I also want to thank and pay credit to Claudio De Carli and his role. He has had a big say in the Cairoli-KTM success over the years and long may it last.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing head to Argentina in the coming days as world champions in both categories of the FIM Motocross World Championship for the sixth time this decade.

Gajser and Bogers OUT of Opening GP

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser will miss the opening round of the 2018 MXGP season in Argentina as a result of the jaw injury suffered in the final round of the ‘Internazionali d’Italia’ in Mantova last Sunday. With team mate Brian Bogers still on his way to full recovery, the sole member of the team at Neuquén will be Calvin Vlaanderen aboard his Honda CRF250RW machine in the MX2 class.

After undergoing a successful surgery in Mantova on the evening of Sunday 18th February, Gajser checked out of the hospital the following day and was transported via ambulance to his native Slovenia, where he had another surgical operation – performed by jaw surgeon specialist Dr Grošeta of Maribor Hospital – to further stabilise the fractured jaw.

With the recovery time estimated at three weeks, and a mandatory rest for the two-time World Champion, Gajser will target a possible return to action at the MXGP of Europe at Valkenswaard.

Tim Gajser

“All things considered, I can say that I’ve been quite lucky. I slid with my right leg before going for a jump and that caused me to inadvertently open the throttle and that’s why I overjumped. I landed basically at the base of the following jump and hit my face hard on the handlebar. I want to look at the bright side because it could have been much worse, and I’ll be back sooner rather than later. I would like to thank the doctors and medical staff who took care of me, the team that stayed by my side and the fans and everyone who was seriously concerned about my well-being. I’ll soon get a smile back on my face – and hopefully it will be a good-looking one, too!”

Tonus Out For Start of 2018 MXGP Season

Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP Team’s Arnaud Tonus will miss the start of the 2018 FIM MXGP World Championship due to a shoulder injury after a crash during the Masters of Motocross International, which took place in LaCapelle-Marival, France on the weekend of February 18th.

The twenty-six-year-old Swiss native received medical attention at the circuit before returning to Switzerland where a specialist at the Hirslanden Hospital in Geneva assessed his shoulder. Following expert medical advice of Dr. Gregory Cunningham, Tonus underwent surgery to re-construct the shoulder on Tuesday 20th February.

Arnaud Tonus

“It’s really disappointing to start the season with a big injury like this. I did a lot of work in the winter, in the gym and with my diet, to be 100% ready for this season, and I felt great on the bike. Now, I need to change my goals and recover in the best way possible. I am confident with the doctors and people I have around me here in Geneva, and I am sure that when I come back, I will be strong and ready to show what I can do.”

Gomez Out with Knee Injury

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Alfredo Gomez will likely be out of action for the final two rounds of the 2018 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship due to a knee injury sustained while training in Spain.

The Spaniard fell while training alongside his teammate Colton Haaker and was immediately taken to hospital where it was confirmed that Alfredo suffered a fractured fibula on his right knee as well as ligament damage. Awaiting further medical assessment, Alfredo is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days.

While the exact length of Alfredo’s recovery is not yet known, the 2017 Erzberg winner is expected to be away from competition for a considerable amount of time. Husqvarna Motorcycles and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team wish Alfredo all the best for a speedy recovery.

Canadian Triple Crown Kicks Off

The opening round of the new Rockstar Triple Crown series in Canada took place over the weekend at Abbotsford, British Columbia and in the 450 Class, Colton Facciotti captured the win over Cole Thompson and Tyler Medaglia while Carson Brown finished fourth in the 450 Class, but beat out Shawn Maffenbeier and Tanner Ward to take the win in the 250 Class.

Smarty’s Race Reports

AMA Supercross Championships

Round 8 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Monster Energy AMA Supercross was held in Tampa for the first time in 19 years for Round 8 of the 2018 season and on one of the most technical tracks of the season Eli Tomac stormed to victory in the 450 class while Austin Forkner did the same in the second round of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship.

450 Report

After a tough start to the main event Eli Tomac fought his way around early leaders Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin to earn his fourth victory of what can only be called an up and down season fr the Kawasaki pilot.

Eli Tomac

“That was just a race that required patience. At first, I was a little bit off there and got passed by a few guys that were riding better than me early on, but I was able to get in the groove and just had fun riding my dirt bike.”

After they disposed of the struggling Webb, Tomac battled Musquin back and forth for the lead with Musquin leading 12 laps before Tomac made the pass stick just as championship leader Jason Anderson had worked his way up to third with a slick move on Webb so at the chequered flag it was Tomac well ahead of Musquin, Anderson, Webb, Tickle and Justin Hill.

Marvin Musquin

“It was great to be leading a main event, it has been a few rounds now but I knew I was not going to run away from those guys but Eli was going great, I tried to get back by after he passed but I did my best and ended up second.”

Jason Anderson

“I started seventh, a lot of guys were riding really well at the beginning but I was going pretty good through the sand so I was able to get by a bunch of riders but it took me 10 minutes to get to third and sure, I was keeping an eye on them but it was tough to make up time, they were riding good.”

Speaking of Hill, the early lap were nothing short of spectacular thanks to the defending 250 champion who made an impact in his 450SX Class debut by passing Tomac and Webb to move into second place before crashing into the back wheel of Musquin as he tried to make the pass for the lead which dropped the Suzuki pilot back t sixth place – look for Hill to make in impact in the coming weeks.

Justin Hill

“I was less than intimidated by the 450 guys. The speed was easier than I thought it would have been. I was comfortable at battling the front runners. The experienced guys seem to do less dumb stuff. Riding with the smart guys seems to work better for me. As I get more involved in the 450 class I feel like I could be the guy, because that type of riding style suits me well. The first few laps after I got up following the crash I was trying to regroup. I had a bent front brake lever, and it was hanging pretty far down. Then I started getting the quad jump again. There was no way I was going to do that section without a front brake. I’ll have another week on the Suzuki RM-Z450 and head to Atlanta with new goals. I’m looking forward to it.”

Chad Reed succeeded in breaking the all-time 450SX starts record with 228 and it was looking like a top ten finish was possible before a mechanical error forced him to DNF the Main Event.

With Cole Seely crashing out of the event during the heats Anderson has extended his points lead to a more than healthy 39 points over Musquin with Baggett just a few points further adrift.

450SX Class Results

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki Marvin Musquin, Clermont, Fla., KTM Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., KTM Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Suzuki Dean Wilson, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna Malcolm Stewart, Haines City, Fla., Suzuki Blake Baggett, Grand Terrance, Calif., KTM Justin Brayton, Mint Hill, N.C., Honda

450SX Class Championship Standings

Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna (181) Marvin Musquin, Clermont, Fla., KTM (142) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrance, Calif., KTM (134) Justin Brayton, Mint Hill, N.C., Honda (125) Weston Peick, Menifee, Calif., Suzuki (125) Cole Seely, Newbury Park, Calif., Honda (124) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (116) Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., KTM (114) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., Yamaha (113) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha (108)

250 Report

The 250 final was as hard fought as they come with the top three riders in Austin Forkner, Dylan Ferrandis and Zach Osborne all pushing it to the limit around a track that featured the toughest sand section in supercross history but in the end Forkner earned his first career victory after a second-place start and went on to lead 19 of 20 laps.

Austin Forkner

“I’m so stoked right now, this is my first podium of the season and first win ever. It was tough, I didn’t get the holeshot, we had to battle a slick track and the sand section was tough every lap so happy to come away with the win.”

Ferrandis finished second ahead of Osborne, RJ Hampshire and Martin Davalos while last week’s podium finishers Colt Nichols and Jimmy Decotis recovered from the first lap pile up to earn 9th and 10th respectively.

Dylan Ferrandis

“This was really my first race for the year after missing most of the race last weekend so I was running out of oxygen (energy) and even though I tried for the win I could only do the best I could do, next week will be better.”

Zach Osborne

“In the beginning I felt pretty solid then I made a few mistake and Dylan passed me as I continued to struggle. It really isn’t my cup of tea when it gets slick so I need to work on that in the future but all in all I feel better about this third than I did about my win last week, I was off my race craft last weekend but this weekend I am pretty happy with it.”

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki Dylan Ferrandis, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna RJ Hampshire, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda Martin Davalos, Clermont, Fla., Kawasaki Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM Luke Renzland, Hewitt, N.J., Yamaha Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Honda Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha James Decotis, Peabody, Mass., Suzuki

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (47) Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (42) RJ Hampshire, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (38) Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (37) James Decotis, Peabody, Mass., Suzuki (34) Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM (34) Luke Renzland, Hewitt, N.J., Yamaha (30) Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (29) Dylan Ferrandis, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha (28) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Honda (25)

New Zealand Motocross Championships – Round 2 – Rotorua

The second round of the New Zealand motocross Championship was held on the undulating Rotorua circuit last weekend and it was Kirk Gibbs and Hamish Harwood who won the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively after three hard fought motos.

MX1

Gibbs started the day with a solid win then backed that up with a second and another win to take the overall over defending champion Cody Cooper who came from behind to finish second in the opening moto before blitzing moto two but a fourth in the final moto put pay to another overall win for the Honda rider.

Red plate holder Kayne Lamont went 3-2-2 over the three motos for third outright and the flying Yamaha rider going into round three with a nine point lead over Gibbs and a 14 point lead over Cooper.

Kayne Lamont

“Now we have a pretty solid platform and shouldn’t be second guessing or trying anything different for the next two rounds.”

Kirk Gibbs

“I have only been back on the bike six weeks since the operation to have a rod removed from my leg following a crash in 2016. I managed to keep my fitness up while sidelined but nothing substitutes time on the bike and that is what this trip to New Zealand is all about.”

New Zealand Motocross 2018 – Round 1 Results

Kirk Gibbs – 70 Cody Cooper – 65 Kayne Lamont – 64 Rhys Carter – 56 John Phillips – 47

New Zealand Motocross 2018 – MX1 Points after Round 2

Kayne Lamont – 139 Kirk Gibbs – 130 Cody Cooper – 125 Rhys Carter – 105 John Phillips – 99 Hamish Harwood – 85

MX2

Current championship leader and defending champion Hamish Harwood and his 250cc 2-stroke KTM were once again the dominant force in the MX2 class with three solid wins ahead of Jay Wilson’s 2-2-4 and Brad Goombridges 3-3-2 results and with two rounds to go Harwood has a 29 point lead over Goombridge with Wilson just a few points further back.

MX2 Round 2 Points

Hamish Harwood – 75 Jay Wilson – 62 Brad Groombridge – 62 Micah McGoldrick – 50 James Anderson – 44 Hayden Smith – 42 Logan Blackburn – 42 Daryl Hurley – 41

MX2 Standings after Round 2

Hamish Harwood – 150 Brad Groombridge – 122 Jay Wilson – 117 Hayden Smith – 95 Micah McGoldrick – 93 Daryl Hurley – 87

Support Classes

In the 125cc class Max Purvis extended his championship points lead with three solid wins while Taylar Rampton won the WMX class and took over the championship lead.

GNCC – Round 1 – South Carolina

The much anticipated opening round of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina last weekend and it was defending Kailub Russell who narrowly won the XC1 class and fellow KTM rider Josh Toth got the win the XC2 class while Aussie Tayla Jones won the Woman’s class..

XC1

Anticipation was at a record high as the green flag flew for the GNCC season opener and it was our own Josh Strang who would capture the holeshot by edging out Ricky Russell but it was Thad Duvall who put his Husqvarna into the lead on lap one, while a pack of XC1 Pro riders assembled behind him.

When they came through timing and scoring, the top five riders were just seconds apart. Duvall would hold that lead for the first two laps, but Steward Baylor Jr would make the pass for the lead during the third lap, along with Trevor Bollinger moving into the number two spot.

Duvall would find himself in the third place position at the halfway point, but news from the FMF PowerPoint was that Duvall and Baylor Jr were side by side, with K. Russell only a second behind them but when they emerged from the woods heading into the finish, K. Russell was in the lead followed by Duvall and Baylor Jr when the white flag came out.

Russell and Duvall would battle throughout the last lap, ultimately crossing the finish line just inches apart. Baylor Jr finished third overall, followed by Bollinger and Strang while XC1 Pro Rookie Layne Michael finished out the day sixth in XC1 and eighth overall, followed by R. Russell. Cory Buttrick returned to GNCC Racing and finished a strong eighth in class, and 13th overall.

XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Kailub Russell (KTM) Thad Duvall (HQV) Steward Baylor Jr (KTM) Trevor Bollinger (HON) Josh Strang (HQV) Layne Michael (HQV) Ricky Russell (YAM) Cory Buttrick (HQV) Jordan Ashburn (BET) Grant Baylor (KTM)

Overall National Championship Standings

Kailub Russell (30) Thad Duvall (25) Steward Baylor Jr (21) Trevor Bollinger (18) Josh Strang (16) Josh Toth (15) Ben Kelley (14) Layne Michael (13) Pascal Rauchenecker (12) Austin Lee (11)

XC2

Thirty-five riders lined up on the second row today, but it was Sam Evans taking the holeshot but it wasn’t long before Josh Toth took over the lead, followed by Ben Kelley and Pascal Rauchenecker.

The top three at the beginning of the race, would stay that way until the chequered flag was thrown. Austin Lee would start his season strong with a fourth place finish, followed by Craig Delong.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Josh Toth (KTM) Ben Kelley (KTM) Pascal Rauchenecker (HQV) Austin Lee (HON) Craig Delong (HQV) Evan Smith (HQV) Jonathan Johnson (YAM) Trevor Barrett (YAM) Liam Draper (HQV) Cole Mattison (YAM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Josh Toth (30) Ben Kelley (25) Pascal Rauchenecker (21) Austin Lee (18) Craig Delong (16) Evan Smith (15) Jonathan Johnson (14) Trevor Barrett (13) Liam Draper (12) Cole Mattison (11)

XC3

The FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class was filled with talented riders from the past and present and it was Hunter Riemer who jumped off the line first but Alex Teagarden claimed the first win of the season ahead of Cody Barnes and Dustin Simpson.

WXC

As the WXC race took off, it was MacKenzie Tricker who took the holeshot and early lead with Becca Sheets and Tayla Jones in tow but Sheets would make the pass and hold the lead until a last lap pass by Jones would give her the season opener win. Sheets and Tricker would round out the podium.

The 2018 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series resumes in two weeks March 10 and 11, in Palatka, Florida with the Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC.