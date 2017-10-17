Moto News Wrap for October 10, 2017 by Darren Smart

Proudly brought to you by Dunlop Geomax

Latest News

YMA Major Sponsor for Anniversary A4DE

Yamaha Backs 2017 Monster Energy AUS-X Open

NRGTV to Stream Australian Solo Speedway Live in 2018

Webster Injured at Australian Supercross Championship

2018 Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship Calendar Released

Broc Glover Receives the MXGP Lifetime Career Award

Star Yamaha Signs Oldenburg

Quintanilla is the 2017 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Champion

Livia Lancelot to Manage Honda 114 with Hunter Lawrence

Adam Sterry on Kawasaki for the 2018 MX2 World Championships

Gardiner Wins Euro Enduro Championship

Sherco’s Andy Wilksch to race World Championship EnduroGP of Germany

2017 Holden On Tight Sportsman Spirit Award

This Week’s Race Reports

2017 Monster Energy Cup – Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas

Australian Supercross Championships – Round 2 – Baccus Marsh, Vic

Weston Beach Race – Bristol, UK

AMA Endurocross – Round 4 – Everett, WA

2017 FIM Asia SuperMoto Championship – Round 2

YMA Major Sponsor for Anniversary A4DE

YMA will be the headline sponsor when the 40th edition of the Australian Four Day Enduro returns to Cessnock in April 2018, the exact location of the very first A4DE which was held in 1978.

Malcolm Hall from the Cessnock MCC is following in some big footsteps because his father John Hall ran that first successful Australian Four Day.

John Hall

“Cessnock is the birthplace of the A4DE and also the venue for a very successful ISDE in 1992. Many riders fondly remember these events and to boost the profile of our 40th anniversary A4DE, we are catering for those people – and more – by introducing a vintage class. The A4DE brings with it 350 competitors, 1800 crew, family members, officials, volunteers, media and industry personnel. Cessnock City Council has estimated that the event will bring over $2 million to the local area.”

The Cessnock Club will be assisted by other local motorcycle clubs Dungog, Oyster Bay and Central Coast to ensure the event runs smoothly. YMA will bring its bLU cRU display truck to highlight how customers can step up from PW50 all the way through to the top end enduro race bikes.

A tricked up WR450F will be offered as a raffle prize to help the organisers put on a top event. Parc Ferme will be at Cessnock Showground close to the middle of town, and special tests are within a 10 minute drive. Which means spectators will easily see some great racing without travelling too far into the bush.

Peter Payne – Yamaha Brand Manager

“Yamaha has had a long involvement with this iconic event, which is only fitting seeing as we produce Australia’s favourite enduro bike – the WR450F. The A4DE is the annual pinnacle for our enduro racers and represents something to aspire to for our bLU cRU members. Cessnock is the dirt bike heartland offering some of the most popular riding areas in Australia. Great trails are guaranteed and with the additional Vintage Class attracting the popular older bikes and riders, the 40th anniversary A4DE is all set to be a real celebration of dirt bike riding.”

Yamaha Backs 2017 Monster Energy AUS-X Open

Yamaha will continue on as official Monster Energy AUS-X Open partner for the third year in a row, and will feature their bLU cRU display truck at Qudos Bank Arena on November 11 and 12.

The bLU cRU truck includes a range of blue and white world products from PW50 right up to the ground-breaking new 2018 YZ450F motocross bike, one of the hero bikes on display this model is poised to connect riders as one in theVictorYZone at the AUS-X Open.

The bLU cRU strategy appeals to riders of all ages, levels and abilities, and the AUS-X Open is the ideal event for even the youngest customer to not only check out the right bike for them but also meet the world’s best racers and watch them in action, inspiring the bLU cRU grommets to emulate the antics of their heroes.

Sean Goldhawk – Yamaha Communications Manager

“Yamaha is once again pleased to be able to support Australia’s blue ribbon dirt bike event, the AUS-X Open, the annual race showcases global superstars and is the jewel in the supercross crown, and as such it fits in with our bLU cRU step-up strategy of providing the opportunity for riders to compete on the biggest stage.”

Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney Director Adam Bailey says it’s awesome to have Yamaha on board with the event for the third year running and thanks the team for their amazing support since the event’s inception.

Adam Bailey – Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney Director

“We are really appreciative of Yamaha’s support of the Monster Energy AUS-X Open. They really have been with us since the start and been an integral part of our success, including through their support of all the Yamaha Supercross racers and FMX riders that have competed so far. Without their support, it really wouldn’t have been possible and thank them for coming on this journey with us!”

The 2017 Monster Energy AUS-X Open Sydney incorporates rounds four and five of the Australian Supercross Championship and is one of the largest Supercross, FMX and action sports events in the world.

Featuring 2 x World Champion – Chad Reed, current World Number 4 – Jason Anderson, 4 x World Champion and the greatest of all time – Ricky Carmichael, motorcycle stuntman and Freestyle Motocross icon – Robbie Maddison, plus many more of the world’s best on two wheels.

This year one million dollars is up for grabs to any fan who purchases tickets to both days of the event on November 11 and 12. The revolutionary prize allows fans to watch Saturday’s event results, before making their top twelve picks forSunday, giving them a very strong second chance at $500,000.

For further details head to https://ausxopen.com/million/

NRGTV to Stream Australian Solo Speedway Live in 2018

All rounds of the 2018 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship will be streamed live to race fans globally via the brand new Australian Speedway Championships website that will allow visitors to delve deep into the sport like never before.

In an announcement made by Aussie Speedway superstar, Justin Sedgmen on the grid of the final round of the Australian Superbikes Championship at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit last Sunday, MA and NRGTV have come together to broadcast all four rounds of the series that starts in Kurri Kurri on January the 6th.

Kevin Williams of NRG TV

“Every round will go live in 2018! Each show will feature a half hour preview before each round with three-time World Champion Jason Crump hosting and previewing each track with cameras mounted up all over himself and the bike. The broadcast coverage will be presented by commentator extraordinaire, Mark ‘Bracksy’ Bracks with special commentary by Jason Crump and trackside interviews with NRGTV’s Aiden Williams.”

For further details and subscription options, please visit www.australianspeedwaychampionships.com.au were subscriptions and links will be available from December 1, 2017.

2017 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship calendar

Round 1 Australian Senior Solo Championship Kurri Kurri, NSW JAN 6

Round 2 Australian Senior Solo Championship Undera, VIC JAN 10

Round 3 Australian Senior Solo Championship Mildura, VIC JAN 12

Round 4 Australian Senior Solo Championship Gillman, SA JAN 14

Webster Injured at Australian Supercross Championship

During the SX2 final at the second round of the Australian Supercross Championship Penrite Honda rider Kyle Webster crashed heavily and was struck by his bike, the impact leaving him with injuries to his vertebrae.

Kyle Webster

“I went over the bars on a dragon’s back section and the bike landed on my back. The impact broke my T7, T8, T9 and T10 vertebrae and for a short time I lost feeling from my waist down. Thankfully, though, that was just the spine in shock, and I have regained feeling and have full movement again. The Racesafe crew were immediately on the scene and I have to pay them a huge vote of thanks, because who knows how this could have played out without their care and expertise … It was a frightening experience and a situation where you really want experienced and caring people around you. “I’d also like to say thanks to my carers, Mick and Linda Lillis, who have been at my bedside in hospital throughout, my closest friends and family, everyone on the Penrite CRF Honda Racing team, and all the other riders, families, friends and fans who have wished me well – all the support is so appreciated. Unfortunately this is a part of the sport we all love,” Webster reflects. “But overall I am okay and once we get through the surgery on Wednesday, then we can look ahead to taking the recovery one stage at a time.”

Webster remains in Royal Melbourne Hospital, where surgeons are expected to operate in the next 48 hours to place a rod to stabilise the damaged vertebrae.

2018 Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship Calendar Released

MX Sports Pro Racing and NBC Sports have revealed the 2018 Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship schedule which will once again consist of 12 rounds, beginning with the Hangtown Motocross Classic, the oldest race in American motocross, on May 19.

Each stop of the championship will feature a pair of motos across the 450 Class and 250 Class, resulting in 24 gruelling fights for victory in each division that will ultimately crown a pair of champions at season’s end. The opening round from Hangtown, in the shadow of the California state capital of Sacramento, will celebrate its landmark 50th year in 2018 and will set the stage for a compelling summer of competition.

The championship’s 11-state journey spans from the forests of the Pacific Northwest to the shores of New England. At the center of the schedule is legendary RedBud, which represents the sport’s annual Independence Day tradition and was just revealed as the host venue for the 2018 FIM Motocross of Nations. The summer will come to a conclusion at American motocross’ newest track, Ironman Raceway, which continues its rise in popularity amongst riders and fans alike.

Davey Coombs – MX Sports Pro Racing President

“Following an incredible 2017 season that saw a pair of new champions emerge with American motocross’ most esteemed title, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will make their presence felt in 2018. We welcomed an array of new winners last season, and this new generation of riders is surely going to continue to showcase the bright future of the sport. So many of the tracks in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross are etched in the annals of history, and they continue to thrill fans and challenge riders to the fullest. It’s why winning this championship is such a milestone achievement for any racer.”

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has served as the preeminent competition in motocross since 1972, and remains arguably the most difficult championship to win in all of motorsports. Last season, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac broke through for his first 450 Class title, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne parlayed a breakout season into his first championship in the 250 Class.

2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

Round 1: May 19 – Hangtown Motocross Classic – California

Round 2: May 26 – Glen Helen National – California

Round 3: June 2 – Thunder Valley National – Colorado

Round 4: June 16 – High Point National – Pennsylvania

Round 5: June 23 – Tennessee National – Tennessee

Round 6: June 30 – Southwick National – Massachusetts

Round 7: July 7 – RedBud National – Michigan

Round 8: July 21 – Spring Creek National – Minnesota

Round 9: July 28 – Washougal National – Washington

Round 10: Aug 11 – Unadilla National – New York

Round 11: Aug 18 – Budds Creek National – Maryland

Round 12: Aug 25 – Ironman National – Indiana

Broc Glover Receives the MXGP Lifetime Career Award

At the season-concluding Motocross of Nations event, Broc Glover, Dunlop’s Senior Manager of Off-Road, was awarded the prestigious MXGP Lifetime Career Award in recognition of his contributions to motocross racing over the last 40 years.

Among many racing accomplishments including being inducted to the AMA Hall of Fame and a Supercross Lifetime Achievement Award for amassing 50 AMA Motocross and Supercross wins prior to retiring in the late 1980s, Glover won six AMA National Motocross Championships, a record that stood for 20 years. The MXGP Lifetime Career Award recognizes Glover’s many U.S. and international accomplishments on and off the track, and for setting an example for the next generation of racers the world over.

Glover currently spearheads Dunlop’s U.S. off-road racing program, and has been instrumental in its growth for the past 16 years.