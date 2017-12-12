Moto News Weekly Wrap

December 12, 2017 – By Darren Smart

This Week’s Race Reports

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 1 – Poland

Matthew Phillips Back to EnduroGP

Just weeks after officially announcing his retirement from World Championship competition, Matthew Phillips has now decided to contest the 2018 World Enduro Championship. The series has returned to the three category format along with the EnduroGP for the ‘new and rejuvenated’ Sherco CH Racing team.

Yamaha Australia Restructures 2018 Racing Program

Yamaha Racing have announced a restructure of their national motocross and supercross racing programs for 2018 so in addition to CDR Yamaha and Serco Yamaha who lead the way in the MX1 (450) and MX2 (250) divisions respectively, exciting changes and additions have been made to ensure Yamaha teams and riders every chance of success.

CDR Yamaha and Serco Yamaha will remain the headline teams for Yamaha. CDR Yamaha have already announced an unchanged line up for 2018 with Dean Ferris and Dylan Long at the controls, while Serco Yamaha are due to announce their rider line up in the near future.

MXD – Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Racing: Yamaha Motor Australia welcomes Whitten Brothers Racing (WBR) into the fold to take on the MXD duties under the banner of Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Racing. The Yamaha dealer based team from Echuca in Victoria, will be Yamaha’s official support team in the U19 or MX Development class for 2018 with a two-pronged attack with riders to be announced in the coming weeks.

The WBR outfit has been around for several years and proven themselves to be a high performance, well managed unit that has achieved some excellent results.

Team Manager, Travis Whitten, is excited by the opportunity to become part of the official Yamaha race program and looks forward to working with a great group of people in their pursuit of the MXD championship in 2018.

Travis Whitten – Team Manager

“Since our transition to Yamaha a few seasons ago, our team has progressed quickly and its amazing to be working with Yamaha who are so passionate about racing. We feel as though we have learned a lot over the past few seasons and this promotion to be an official Yamaha support team is rewarding for myself and all the crew that work on it. We have big shoes to fill as the Yamalube Yamaha team were extremely successful in the MXD class, but I’m confident we can do the job as well and it’s our goal to have every junior in Australia aspire to be on our race team when they compete in the MXD class at the MX Nationals.”

Yamalube Yamaha Racing: Formerly the MXD team for Yamaha will now step up to play a vital role in the continued development of Yamaha talent and work across all three racing categories. The team’s primary focus now is to continue to capture Yamaha riders that don’t quite fit into the CDR / Serco or WBR outfits but are important to the brand and Yamaha’s racing future. This is another initiative derived from the Yamaha Step Up program that has been implemented around the world.

In years past when riders have fallen through the cracks, this will no longer be the case and with the teams proven ability to harness and then develop talented riders, it is another important cog in Yamaha’s racing program that will only benefit Yamaha riders.

The 2018 rider line up will be released shortly.

Scott Bishop

“The gap between MX2 to MX1 or MXD to MX2 can be quite large and sometimes riders just develop at a different rate but that doesn’t mean we don’t see a future for them at Yamaha. Very rarely does a rider make a seamless progression up the ranks and through the divisions and this team is now designed to surround these riders in a good environment within Yamaha until they are ready for the headlining CDR or Serco Yamaha teams. The restructuring of this team allows more opportunities for riders to grow within Yamaha and ensure we have the best talent pool to choose from in our racing endeavours.”

Tasmania YJR: And its full throttle and shifting gears in junior racing for Yamaha with the additional of Tasmania to the already successful Yamaha Junior racing (YJR) program. YJR now is spread across six states and boasts a 14 rider line up that is by far the largest junior effort in Australia.

Former pro rider, Brody Jennings, will oversee a team of two riders who will become a welcome addition to YJR and make it a true national program with a unified look and goal.

Brody Jennings

“Having Yamaha recognise Tasmania as part of their national racing program is both exciting and a huge boost to local racing down here. Although our riders don’t get the exposure as those on the main land, there are talented riders here in Tasmania and with Yamaha’s help, we are now able to harness that talent and bring them in line with a national race program that genuinely works. 2018 is going to be an exciting year for us and we can’t wait for the racing season to begin.”

The 2018 MX Nationals begins in April and again, the Yamaha presence will be huge on and off the track.

Ray Howard – Yamaha’s Motorsport manager

“None of this would be possible without the significant support from our sister companies. The role Yamaha Motor Insurance (YMI), Yamaha Motor Finance (YMF), Yamalube, GYTR and Ficeda Accessories play in our racing activities can’t be underestimated and I thank them for their contribution and ensure all teams and riders will be working hard to achieve the goals set for them in 2018.”

Motorcycling Queensland Awards Night

Motorcycling Queensland hosted their annual awards night last Saturday and Dean Ferris, Hunter Lawrence, David Armstrong, James Deakin and many more were honoured for their contribution to the sport and the 2017 season.

Ferris won ‘Queensland’s Senior Rider of the Year’, Hunter Lawrence won ‘Queensland’s Senior International Rider of the Year’, Armstrong deservedly won the ‘MQ Lifetime Achievement Award’ while Deakin won the ‘Classic Motocross’ category.

Motorcycling Queensland Awards

Dean Ferris won (Queensland’s Senior Rider of the Year)

Hunter Lawrence (Queensland’s Senior International Rider of the Year)

David Armstrong (MQ Lifetime Achievement Award)

James Deakin won the (Classic Motocross Award)

Lynne Rice (20 Years Officials Service)

Ray Buchanan (10 Years Officials Service)

Jane Auer (Official of the Year Winner)

Julie Maeyke (Volunteer of the Year)

Mark Franzmann and Bud Markley (MQ Lifetime Achievement Award)

Peter and Debbie Dark (Presidents Volunteer of the Year)

Barry Nankervis (Presidents Appreciation Award)

John Armstrong (MQ Coach of the Year)

Cyshan Weale (Junior Track)

Jarred Brook (Senior Track)

Oliver Bayliss (Junior Road Racing)

Ryan Yanko (Senior Road Racing)

Charli Cannon (Junior Women)

Jemma Wilson (Senior Women)

Jet Alsop (Junior Motorcross)

Ryan Thompson (Junior Enduro & Off Road)

Fraser Higlett (Senior Enduro & Off Road)

Cordell Rogerson (Junior Speedway)

Zaine Kennedy (Senior Speedway)

Lucas Quinn (Junior Supermoto)

Andrew McLeish (Senior Supermoto)

Nate Feehely (Junior Moto-Trials)

Mitch Green (Senior Moto-Trials)

Max Whale (Queensland’s Junior International Rider of the Year)

Jet Alsop (Junior Achiever of the Year)

Yeppoon Enduro X (Event of the Year)

Kilcoy MCC (Club of the Year).

Amazingly there were no photos of the awards night available so I used a photo of my old mate David Armstrong, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gibbs, Clout and Mastin for KTM Australia in 2018

KTM Motocross Racing Team has confirmed that former national champion Kirk Gibbs will be joined by the youthful combination of Luke Clout and reigning MX2 champion Egan Mastin for the 2018 Australian MX and SX seasons.

The trio will form KTM Australia’s factory motocross roster for next season, with Gibbs and Clout to campaign the KTM 450 SX-F in the MX1 division of the MX Nationals, while Mastin will defend his title aboard a KTM 250 SX-F in the team’s official return to MX2.

Gibbs, 28, will enter his sixth-straight year with the KTM Motocross Racing Team after finishing runner-up in the 2017 standings. “It’s really good to re-sign with KTM and I’m happy with the line-up that we have for 2018.”

Gibbs’ 2018 campaign is due to kick off in New Zealand at the Woodville Grand Prix in Palmerston North on Saturday 27th & Sunday 28th January, before contesting the New Zealand Motocross Championship.

Kirk Gibbs

“I think it’s good to bring some younger, fresh blood into the team and it’s obviously very good for me to be back at the KTM Motocross Racing Team for a sixth season. It doesn’t feel stale for me at all, it all feels really fresh and I think that collectively we will improve further for next season. I’m really looking forward to it kicking off 2018 when we start things in New Zealand and then following that I think we will have a really good shot at regaining the MX1 title here.”

Joining Gibbs will be 23-year-old talent Clout, who impressed as a rookie in MX1 this season and he feels that KTM will provide an ideal platform for him to further his career in the 450 ranks.

Luke Clout

“It was a goal of mine to get into the KTM Motocross Racing Team, the structure of the team and being close to my house really fits. To get this opportunity has been really, really good for me. I couldn’t be happier and more thankful to work with Jay and the entire team, everybody knows how strong the team is as a factory program – I think it will be another piece of the puzzle that will enable me to go out there and do good things on-track.”

At 19 years of age, Mastin was previously announced to be transferring into the MX1 ranks, however it has since been decided for the teenager to wear the number one plate in MX2 as he challenges for back-to-back motocross crowns. He’s also due to return for another season in SX2 later in the year.

Egan Mastin

“We decided that it would be good to stay another year in the 250 class to defend the title. There’s no rush for me to go to the 450, so we thought it would be positive to develop further and get better all-round, in both motocross and supercross. I’m really looking forward to defending the MX2 championship as part of the factory team and also on the KTM 250 SX-F. I have an awesome team around me and I am in such a good environment, with the best equipment. It’s exciting to be on the four-stroke outdoors for next year and I think it will be even better for me considering the tracks that we are racing on, so there’s a lot to look forward to for us as a team heading into 2018.”

All champions in their own right and under the guidance of KTM Motocross Racing Team manager Jay Marmont – himself a multiple-time motocross and supercross championship winner – who will enter his second term as a leading part of the factory organisation in Australia.

Jay Marmont – KTM Motocross Racing Team manager

“I’m really excited with the team that we have for next year. First of all, re-signing Kirk is great for us and we’ve got a really good bond with each-other, so I feel that he is going to perform really well once again and challenge for the title. Alongside him, we’ve signed the top rookie in Luke, he’s at an age where he is ready to take his riding to the next level. He’s absorbing all of the information we’re providing and is looking for that factory team structure behind him, so to have him is extremely good for us as a team. On top of that, we will keep the defending champion Egan in MX2, work to develop him further and really build upon the experience he’s gained so far in motocross and supercross. We’re really happy to have these three riders on-board and we are confident of getting good results that will hopefully lead to more championships in 2018.”

Gillman to host 2018 FIM 1000cc Speedway Sidecars World Cup

The Speedway Riders Association of South Australia have announced that for the third year in a row Adelaide’s Gillman Speedway Stadium will host the 2018 FIM 1000cc Speedway Sidecar World Cup on 1 April.

Gillman Speedway will play host to a 2-day sidecar extravaganza with riders from Australia, England, New Zealand and America all battling it out over the weekend, with Saturday night being the FIM Oceania Championship and Sunday night being the FIM 1000cc Speedway Sidecar World Cup.

Ivan Golding – Speedway Riders Association of South Australia club president

“We are really proud to host the 2018 FIM 1000cc Speedway World Cup for the third consecutive year and as a club we are really looking forward to it, as we are anticipating a great crowd at both the FIM 1000cc Speedway World Cup and the FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship.”

Former multiple FIM 1000cc Speedway Sidecar World Cup winner Darrin Treloar is excited to see Gillman host the world cup for a third consecutive year, and in 2018 he is expecting a hotly contested field as the internationals keep improving.

Darrin Treloar

“The 2018 FIM 1000cc Speedway Sidecar World Cup will be an exciting spectacle for the fans as we have some serious talent out on the track, and the England and New Zealand riders spend so much time riding on Australian tracks that they have bridged the gap and will be pushing for podium positions.”

Australian Warren Monson will be returning as the defending champion for both the FIM Speedway Sidecar Oceania Championship and FIM 1000cc Speedway Sidecar World Cup.

Warren Monson

“I’m excited to get back to Gillman Speedway Stadium and next year the competition will be better than ever so I’ll have to be at my best to replicate my 2017 results.”

Geraldton Motocross Club split with Motorcycling Australia

The Geraldton Junior and Senior Motocross Club have advised their current and future members that based on a majority vote at their AGM they have elected to no longer be affiliated with Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling WA in a move that they believe to be in the best interest of the future of the club.

This is not the first club to break ranks with the national body as the long-running BSA & Harley Davidson Motorcycle Club that run the Noble Falls circuit in the hills above Perth moved away from Motorcycling Australia last year. The club is one of the longest serving motocross clubs in Australia and since breaking ties with Motorcycling WA the club claims to have gone from strength to strength with membership almost 500 per cent up on previous years.

Dean Porter to turn his hand to Enduro

After winning a swag of WA Motocross Championships Dean Porter is turning his hand to off-road racing for Sherco at Enduro events throughout Western Australia in 2018.

Ex-motocross riders are known to make a name for themselves in the off-road world and it will be interesting to see if Porter gets the bug and starts heading across the Nullarbor to take on premier events like Hattah, Finke, AORC and the 4-Day.

Jarred Brook Storms Track Championships at Tamworth

Queenslander Jarred Brook has won the Pro 450, MX Open and the Pro 250 classes at the 2017 Australian Track Championships that was held at the Oakburn Speedway at Tamworth last weekend.

Jarred Brook, on social media

“That’s a wrap on the 2017 season, what a way to finish at the 2017 Australian Long Track Championships held at Tamworth on the weekend. Absolutely stoked to come away with winning the Pro 450, MX Open, Pro 250 and coming away with a second place in the Pro Open. Couldn’t have done it without the fantastic support of my team, family and sponsors.”

Max Whale didn’t have a bad weekend himself in his first senior Track Championship with the youngster coming away with a close second in the U19’s, 3rd in the Pro Open and a 2nd in the Pro450 while Shane Hudson won the 1000cc Sidecar final from Darrin Treloar.

NSW State MX now called ‘King of MX’

For 2018, the NSW State Motocross Championship will be completely reinvented with a new name, a new format, and a massive injection of funding from Motorcycling NSW. The titles will now be known as the ‘King Of MX’ and will feature six qualifying rounds for both Juniors and Seniors, culminating in the ‘championship round’ on the June Long Weekend at Coonabarabran.

Touted to have the most amount of prize money that any single event on the Australian motocross calendar, the King Of MX event will also have the Queen Of MX with Mackenzie Tricker already pencilled in to contest the final round.

2018 King of MX Event Dates

Qualifier 1: March 3-4 – Lower Mountains (Clarence)

Qualifier 2: March 10-11 – South Coast (Nowra)

Qualifier 3: March 17-18 – Hunter (Cessnock)

Qualifier 4: April 21-22 – Riverina (Young)

Qualifier 5: May 5-6 – Central West (Dubbo)

Qualifier 6: May 12-13 – North Coast (Moree)

FINAL: June 9-11 – Goanna Tracks (Coonabarabran)

Pre 1995 Class recognised in Post Classic Motocross and Dirt Track Racing

The 2018 Manual of Motorcycle Sport (MOMS) have finally simplified the Classic and Post Classic classes AND included Pre-1995 motorcycles into the Post Classic racing.

Classic Motocross and Classic Dirt Track applies to machinery from the Pre 60 Class up to and including the Evolution class while Post Classic Motocross and Dirt Track applies Pre 85, Pre 90 and the Pre 95 classes.

KTM Announce AMA Motocross and Supercross Riders

KTM announced its official team rosters for the 2018 AMA motocross and supercross seasons and there were no surprises with Red Bull Factory KTM – Broc Tickle joins Marvin Musquin – and Troy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM – Alex Martin, Shane McElrath, Jordon Smith, and Sean Cantrell all return.

The only new announcement was for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM team. In addition to Blake Baggett and Benny Bloss in the 450 Class, the team will also feature a two-rider 250 team in Monster Energy Supercross. Dakota Alix, who filled-in for the team near the end of supercross and all of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2017, returns. He will race the 250SX West Region and the 250 Class in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. The team has also signed Anthony Rodriguez to a supercross-only deal. A-Rod will contest the 250SX East Region.

Alix turned pro in 2014 and spent his first year with the now-defunct KTM Orange Brigade team. The Vermont native spent much of the next three years as a privateer before picking up a fill-in ride for the team last year when Bloss went down with injury. He moved up to the 450 outdoors and finished 14th overall in the class.

Rodriguez also turned pro in 2014 and spent two years with Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha before signing with Traders Racing in 2016. He spent last year as a privateer in Monster Energy Supercross, finishing ninth in the 250SX East Region. He also raced a few rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship with Honda.

Husqvarna Announce AMA Motocross and Supercross Riders

Husqvarna Motorcycles are proud to introduce the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider line-up for the 2018 AMA Supercross Championship. Featuring a mixture of championship winners and promising youngsters the team of Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson, Zach Osborne, Michael Mosiman, and Mitchell Harrison will be looking for top honours in all classes of AMA SX competition.

2018 AMA SX Rider Line-Up

Featuring a solid five-man squad, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team are set to take on the AMA Supercross Championship that begins on January 6, 2018 in Anaheim, California. Leading the team’s efforts in the 450SX class once again will be Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson.

Making history for Husqvarna Motorcycles by winning the opening round of the 2016 AMA SX series, Jason will make his competitive debut aboard the all-new FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION machine on January 6.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s 450SX class squad will be completed by Dean Wilson, with the Scot looking forward to his first full season of Supercross competition aboard Husqvarna machinery. Fresh from a solid fourth place at the 2017 AMA Motocross Championship, Dean will be a strong asset to the team in the premier class of the 2018 SX series.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne will be looking to successfully defend his title in the 250SX East Region Championship. Aboard FC 250 machinery, Zach is looking forward to a strong season of SX competition. Osborne will be joined in the 250SX East Region series by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team rookie Michael Mosiman.

Officially representing Husqvarna Motorcycles in the 2018 250SX West Region Championship will be Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Mitchell Harrison.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 2018 AMA SX Line-Up

Jason Anderson – Husqvarna FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION [450SX]

Dean Wilson – Husqvarna FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION [450SX]

Zach Osborne – Husqvarna FC 250 [250SX East]

Michael Mosiman – Husqvarna FC 250 [250SX East]

Mitchell Harrison – Husqvarna FC 250 [250SX West]

Bobby Hewitt – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing US SX Team Manager

“We really have a powerhouse team this year. There’s so much talent under our tent and they’re going to be amazing to watch. These boys have been training and preparing for a long time for this, and every one of them is ready for battle. I’m excited to see Jason and Dean race the new FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION machines. We’ve all put so much effort into that bike, it will be interesting to see the results. We’re all ready for the gate to drop at A1.”

Jason Anderson

“It’s great to be back on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. We have a really great team this year and I’m excited to get the season going. I’m also looking forward to racing the new FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION, and hope to keep it out front all season.”

Dean Wilson

“I’m really excited to be part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team again. I had one of my best years ever in 2017 thanks to this team, and I’m looking forward to an even more successful 2018. I’ve been working so hard in the off-season and the bike is amazing. I’m at a good place with my fitness and health and I’m definitely ready for A1.”

Zach Osborne

“2017 was a dream season for me. I checked off so many of my goals last year, and I’m looking forward to defending my 250SX East Championship in 2018. My FC 250 is perfect, and I’m feeling good for Arlington.”

Andrew Delong signs with GasGas

Pennsylvania’s Andrew Delong has joined the GasGas North America race effort. The 2014 National Enduro Champion will bring a great amount of enthusiasm and professionalism to our growing racing efforts during the 2018 season. Operations Manager Mark Berg is very excited to have Andrew be a part of the GasGas family.

Mark Berg – GasGas Operations Manager

“We are excited to field Mr. Delong as our premier competitor during our inaugural year racing the GNCC series. Andrew has the character of a fierce competitor and the desire to be on the podium, week-in and week-out. GasGas can’t wait to go racing in 2018 to show everyone what the new XC line of bikes can do.”

Andrew will be aboard the new 2018 XC300 machine on the Front Row during the 2018 GNCC season, contesting the XC1 Pro class. In addition to the GNCC series, Delong will be competing in the National Enduro NE Pro 1 division. New in name only, the NE Pro 1 class is the top-level class that Andrew has won in the past. Although he is sure to face stiff competition in both GNCC and NEPG, we are confident that Andrew and the XC300 will be up to the task.

In addition, Andrew will help advise on product testing and younger rider development and the season starts in February, and Andrew has been already logging hours on the new bike with great anticipation for the racing to start.

Andrew Delong

“For 2018, I’m excited to take on new challenges and start fresh with the new GasGas company. With one day of riding the bike, I’m super comfortable and excited to be on it. It’s been awhile since I’ve completed a full season, so my goal this year is to stay healthy and complete the season, and I want to be competitive every race. I’m very thankful to GasGas for giving me an opportunity like this!”

World Enduro Super Series Announced

The World Enduro Super Series is an eight-round multi-discipline enduro championship for professional and amateurs alike. Combining Hard Enduro, Classic Enduro, Cross-Country and Beach Racing, the series will feature many of the world’s most well-established and well-supported events.

Requiring riders to showcase a wide range of skills and techniques, the WESS will provide a complete test of all competitor’s abilities, with the series’ winner crowned the Ultimate Enduro Champion.

The 2018 World Enduro Super Series Schedule

Rnd 1. Extreme XL Lagares (Portugal) May 11-13

Rnd 2. Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble (Austria) May 31 – June 3

Rnd 3. Trefle Lozerien AMV (France) June 8-10

Rnd 4. Red Bull Romaniacs (Romania) July 24-28

Rnd 5. Red Bull 111 Megawatt (Poland) September (Date TBC)

Rnd 6. TBA

Rnd 7. Gotland Grand National (Sweden) October 26-27

Rnd 8. Red Bull Knock Out (The Netherlands) November 10

Red Bull KTM Ready for WESS

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team will have five riders competing in the entire eight-round World Enduro Super Series (WESS) with Taddy Blazusiak, Josep Garcia, Jonny Walker, Cody Webb and Nathan Watson all eagerly awaiting the start of this new multi-discipline series.

The new WESS will address the increasing diversification of enduro sport by bringing together selected Hard Enduro, Classic Enduro, Cross-Country and Beach Race style events into one championship. Presenting KTM’s official riders with a wide array of new challenges, the series will require all athletes to showcase a broad set of skills including speed, technique and endurance.

Of particular interest to KTM is the fact that amateur riders will compete alongside professionals in all events. Collectively, the series will bring together many thousands of competitors and spectators ensuring high levels of engagement with fans at each stop of the series. Through extensive TV, print and new media coverage the championship and its eight unique and diverse races will enjoy extensive specialist and mainstream exposure.

Requiring a wide range of skills and techniques, the WESS will challenge riders in ways no other series has in recent years. All competitors will need to adapt and rise to new challenges in order to be crowned the Ultimate Enduro Champion.

The 2018 WESS will begin on May 11th with the Extreme XL Lagares in Portugal. The series will then take in the ErzbergRodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble (Austria), Le Trefle Lozerien AMV (France), Red Bull Romaniacs (Romania), Red Bull 111 Megawatt (Poland), Gotland Grand National (Sweden) and the Red Bull Knock Out in The Netherlands. One additional round is soon to be confirmed.

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“It is with great pleasure that KTM announce their new direction by participating in the new, multi-discipline World Enduro Super Series for 2018. KTM thereby remain fully committed to enduro and enduro sport and we very much look forward to the start of this new series and the bright future that lies ahead. Combining the many different enduro disciplines into one championship is something that KTM is extremely pleased to see. It ensures many new and exciting challenges for all competitors. KTM believes the championship will produce a true enduro champion — the ultimate enduro rider. Additionally, by taking our factory team to these mass-participation events, KTM is able to engage directly with both its amateur riders and the wider enduro customer base, allowing us to further promote KTM to true enduro enthusiasts.”

Fabio Farioli – Team Manager Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“The all-new WESS will bring a fresh new challenge to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for 2018. Each of the series’ eight rounds are truly unique and provide new challenges for our riders. To excel in the WESS they will need to prove themselves as an all-round enduro rider with the best technique, speed and endurance. With five strong, determined and talented riders under the KTM awning for 2018, we believe we can fight for race wins at every event and mount a strong challenge for the title.”

Rockstar Husqvarna Ready for WESS

Husqvarna Motorcycles announced that they will officially participate in the 2018 World Enduro Super Series, which begins in May with Extreme XL Lagares and they will be fielding a four-rider team.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will be represented by Graham Jarvis, Colton Haaker, Alfredo Gomez and Billy Bolt with all riders contesting the new eight-round WESS championship during 2018.

Offering an exciting blend of enduro competitions, as a mixed discipline series, Husqvarna look forward to the prospect of their official riders competing in widely varied events in one exciting, new championship.

Diego Clement – Head of Motorsport at Husqvarna Motorcycles

“We are very pleased to announce that Husqvarna Motorcycles confirm their new direction by participating in the 2018 World Enduro Super Series. For Husqvarna, we feel that the WESS offers an exciting blend of enduro competitions, while still holding firm many of the true values of enduro sport. The series acknowledges the recent growth and popularity in cross-country and hard enduro competition, while also valuing classic enduro and beach racing. Bringing together a mixture of disciplines under one championship ensures that all aspects of enduro are addressed and that to win this series a rider must be a true all-rounder. For Husqvarna to be present at mass participation races is also important for us, it ensures that we can directly engage and interact with our valued customer and fan base. Finally, we wish the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team the very best of luck and success in WESS 2018.”

Red Bull KTM Ready for 2018 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are pleased to announce their rider line-up for the forthcoming 2018 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship. Returning multiple world champion Taddy Blazusiak will be joined by Jonny Walker and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Cody Webb.

Cody Webb, newly crowned 2017 AMA EnduroCross Champion in America, is keen to carry his winning form into the European based SuperEnduro championship. Webb did not contest the 2017 championship, but aims to better his runner-up result from both the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The Californian is looking forward to his return to racing in Europe and hopes to take his first SuperEnduro title.

Cody Webb

“I’m really excited to make my return to the SuperEnduro series. I’m hoping to come into the season with some strong momentum after winning the 2017 AMA EnduroCross championship. It was a shame Colton (Haaker) was forced to miss the last few rounds, so I’m looking forward to some good battles with him again, this time in Europe. The tracks in Europe are always a little different to those in the States so it will be good to get a chance to experience them again. There are also some top names entered this year so claiming the title won’t be easy, but I’m up for the challenge.”

Multiple world champion Taddy Blazusiak, having only just announced his return to competitive racing, will play a major part in the KTM team. Winner of six SuperEnduro world titles, Blazusiak has his sights set on picking up exactly where he left off by challenging for victory at his home-race in Poland. The 34-year-old is eager to get back to racing and claim more wins.

Taddy Blazusiak

“Honestly, I’m looking forward to returning to racing but I don’t have any big expectation returning to SuperEnduro. I’ve been doing the work, I’ve got plenty of motivation and I’m enjoying my riding, and importantly, I’m not injured or tired from a season of travelling. It’s a totally new feeling for me, but I’m ready to race in Poland. I know that when I get out on track the old magic will come back, but I also know that I haven’t raced in a long time. It’s going to feel a little strange because I said goodbye to racing in Poland and now I’ll be back there racing.”

Extreme enduro expert, Jonny Walker will fight to take his first SuperEnduro world title. Walker finished as championship runner-up during his debut season in 2012 and has placed third every year since. The 2017 Red Bull 111 Megawatt winner is coming into the series feeling strong and starts as one of the main contenders to take the crown.

Jonny Walker

“I’ve been really looking forward to the SuperEnduro season. 2017 has been a bit of an up-and-down year for me. I’ve had some bad luck along the way, but throughout the season my pace and feeling on the bike has been good. I had a little crash during testing a few weeks ago and dislocated my thumb, it’s feeling a lot better now though so in Poland I should be close to 100%. I’ve come so close to winning the championship in the past, I’m sure that if everything goes well this year, I’m definitely in with a chance of taking the title.”

The five-round 2018 FIM SuperEnduro Championship kicks off with the round one in Krakow, Poland on December 6, 2017 before continuing in 2018 with the remaining four rounds.

2018 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round 1: 9 December 2017 — Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

Round 2: 6 January 2018 — Sachsen Arena, Riesa, Germany

Round 3: 17 February 2018 — Palacio Deportes Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain

Round 4: 3 March 2018 — Bizkaia Arena, Bilbao, Spain

Round 5: 31 March 2018 — Sparbanken Arena, Lidköping, Sweden

Ottobiano (Italy) to Host MXGP of Lombardia

Youthstream is proud to present the previously announced MXGP of Italy, scheduled on June the 17th 2018, will be held in Ottobiano and will be called MXGP of Lombardia (I).

Youthstream confirmed the agreement with local Organizer, Stefano Avandero, already organizer at Maggiora, until 2021 whom just founded the new company: A Sport Groups, where Avandero is the unique owner.

In 2017 Ottobiano was the stage of one of the best battles of the season between Cairoli and Herlings and was also awarded as the best paddock at the 2017 MXGP Awards. The goal for 2018 is to improve the venue even more and to let the thousands of fans enjoy the event at high quality standards.

With the MXGP of Lombardia the Italian rounds will be a total of 3 next season, starting with the MXGP of Trentino held in Pietramurata on April the 8th, the now announced MXGP of Lombardia held in Ottobiano, after the success of its MXGP debut in 2017, and the newly named MXGP of Italy held at the famous Autodromo Enzo & Dino Ferrari in Imola as the last round of the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship.

David Luongo – Vice President of Youthstream

“After the fantastic success in 2017, the FIM MXGP World Championship will come back to Ottobiano for the MXGP of Lombardia. Youthstream is very pleased with the collaboration with Mr.Avandero and Mr.Gualini, we share the same passion of Motocross and we thank them for their investment in the sport. On the other hand, the fans will be able to enjoy the world class facilities of the venue, a panoramic view on the track, very close to the action, and the Italian Tifosi will come to support their hero, Antonio Cairoli”

Antonio Cairoli

“Ottobiano is one of my favorite tracks, sandy and technical, where last year I achieved a GP win in front of thousands of fans coming from throughout the whole country to support us, the same fans I expect to see in 2018 there!”

Cornish Wins in Singapore

Singapore welcomed its inaugural FIM Asia SuperMoto Championship round at the full asphalt 18 corner circuit at the KF1 Karting Circuit and it was United Kingdom’s Lewis Cornish who took the round win from Thailand’s Trakarn Thangthong and Malaysia’s Khairi Zakaria.

Daytona TT Track redesigned for 2018

Thanks to a thorough track redesign made possible by utilizing the NASCAR pit road at Daytona International Speedway as part of the racing surface, the 2018 DAYTONA TT race track will be bigger, better and significantly faster when American Flat Track launches the 2018 season on March 15, 2018.

By extending the track design from the tri-oval and taking over pitlane, seven-time Grand National Champion Chris Carr and his design team gained over 40 feet of width and were able to double the radiuses of the two book-end corners. The result will be faster cornering speeds, more passing opportunities for competitors, and more excitement for fans.

The higher cornering speeds will obviously result in faster straightaway speeds, which means negotiating the 6-foot-high jump incorporated into the second straightaway will be pivotal to the success of the racers that night. Carr’s redesign of the jump section will make it the largest jump the competitors will face all season long.

With the resumption of the epic battles between Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle in 2017, with several other marques working to dethrone these two recent manufacturer champions, and with the hotly contested AFT Singles championship series set to begin anew, the Bigger, Better and Faster 2018 DAYTONA TT – which happens Thursday, March 15, 2018 – is guaranteed to be the most exhilarating race held during Bike Week at DAYTONA

Superstars set for 2018 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship

The Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship is back and ready to kick it up a gear, in 2018 we will see Australia’s best battle it out to take home the title. The field includes returning champion Sam Masters who will have his hands full trying to retain his title, with the likes of Justin Sedgmen, Max Fricke and Rohan Tungate hot on his heels.

Sam Masters

“I’m feeling good coming into the 2018 championship as I’ve been training harder than ever before, but speedway is a very unpredictable sport so we just never know what can happen.”

Speedway fans can expect fireworks from night one of the 2018 championship as we kick off at Loxford Park Speedway on 6 January, followed by Undera Speedway on 10 January, Olympic Park Speedway on 12 January and wrapping up the season with a thrilling final round at Gillman Speedway on 14 January.

The 2018 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship competitor list includes Mason Campton, Joel Coyne, Jye Etheridge, Max Fricke, Matthew Gilmore, Jack Holder, Declan Knowles, Brady Kurtz, Jaimon Lidsey, Sam Masters, Robert Medson, Josh Pickering, Cooper Riordan, Justin Sedgmen, Jordan Stewart, Rohan Tungate, R1- James Davies, R2- Matthew Pickering, R3- Ben Cook,

2018 Australia Speedway Solo Championship calendar

Round 1 – January 6th – Loxford Park Speedway – Dickson Road, Kurri-Kurri

Round 2 – January 10th – Undera Speedway – Echuca Road, Undera

Round 3 – January 12th – Olympic Park Speedway – Regina Ave, Mildura

Round 4 – January 14th – Gillman Speedway – Wilkins Road, Gillman

Smarty’s Race Reports

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 1 – Poland

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Taddy Blazusiak has made a triumphant return to racing after claiming victory at the opening round of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Poland ahead of FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Cody Webb while Billy Bolt rounded out the podium.

Announcing the SuperEnduro series opener as his return from retirement, Blazusiak hammered home a 2-2-2 scorecard in front of his home crowd to end the night as the overall winner snd the points leading going into the second round which will be held in Riesa, Germany on January 6th 2018.

With near-perfect starts, Blazusiak initially took the lead in each of the night’s three races but due to a lack of competitive time on the bike, Taddy slowed towards the end of the motos. But by holding on for second, his trio of runner-up positions were enough to secure the top step of the overall podium. Each race win went to Billy Bolt and Cody Webb who took two victories.

Taddy Blazusiak

“It’s an amazing feeling to come back and win, especially in my home town of Krakow. To be honest, I played it smart tonight. After being away from racing for a whole year I knew the intensity of SuperEnduro was going to be tough – it’s so difficult to prepare for, no matter how hard you train. I was suffering with arm-pump today but I think the secret is being comfortable with being uncomfortable. Before my retirement, I won everything that I wanted to win, so to be able to come back for another go gives me the chance to enjoy my racing. The next round in Riesa is the only other round I have ridden already, the rest will all be new so that makes a nice challenge. I came back to enjoy my racing and now I’m going into the next round with the red plate — I couldn’t be happier.”

Offering Blazusiak the closest challenge in Poland, Cody Webb joined him on the podium as runner-up. Claiming two race wins, Webb showed he was more than a match for Blazusiak. However, a bad race two, where he finsihed 5th, put paid to him wrestling the overall victory away from the Polish rider.

Cody Webb

“It’s awesome to be back racing in Europe again. I had some amazing battles out there tonight. The second race didn’t go so well, the reversed start caught a lot of us out. I managed to claw my way back to fifth, but it wasn’t quite enough. I rode great in the other two races, even after making a couple of mistakes. I had some great battles with Taddy, it’s good to see him riding so well. I had the speed to reel him in, so that’s nice to know. I’m happy to be back and looking forward to fighting for the rest of the series.”

Despite having never previously raced indoors, Billy Bolt immediately showed he had what it takes to challenge the world’s best by ending the 2018 SuperEnduro World Championship opener on the third step of the podium.

Billy Bolt

“I’m really happy with how it’s gone today. On the whole, a race win and finishing on the overall podium is really encouraging. In the first race I was suffering from arm pump a little and wasn’t able to push like I wanted to. The second race was good but in the third I was tiring a little, but it wasn’t too bad. You can never really prepare for the intensity of SuperEnduro, no matter how hard you try to push yourself in training. I’m looking forward to round two, I just want to keep doing what I’m doing, enjoy the racing and enjoy the experience. It’s amazing to race in front of the fans like this, their cheering really motivates you to give that little bit extra.”

Returning to competition having sat out much of the AMA EnduroCross Championship in the USA due to an elbow injury, reigning two-time SuperEnduro World Champion Haaker didn’t enjoy the best of nights in Poland.

Although starting strongly by topping the SuperPole hot-lap, multiple crashes through each of the three races saw Haaker end his night sixth overall.

Colton Haaker

“It’s not been the perfect start to the series for me, that first turn had a pretty gnarly obstacle and I got caught up in the first two races. I had to fight my way back from nearly last in both races and although I was riding well there wasn’t enough time. I won the Superpole, so I know my pace is there. I’ve not raced since September, so I am a little race-rusty, too. I’ve got some things I can build from so hopefully I can come back stronger.”

It was not a good night for the highly fancied Jonny Walker either, the series opener in Poland did not get off to the best of starts. Third in race one, Walker then found himself victim of a first corner pile-up in races two and three. He ended his night seventh overall.

Jonny Walker

“I didn’t feel comfortable at all tonight, my thumb was giving me some discomfort, but overall, the track didn’t suit me so well and I couldn’t get into a good rhythm. I’ll put it down to experience and move on.”

2018 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Round 1

Prestige Class Overall

Taddy Blazusiak (POL), KTM, 53 points (2-2-2) Cody Webb (USA), KTM, 51pts (1-5-1) Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 44 pts (5-1-4) Manuel Lettenbichler (DEU), KTM, 37 pts (4-3-6) Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Husqvarna, 32 pts (3-6-7)

Prestige Race 1

Cody Webb (USA), KTM, 7:42.778 Taddy Blazusiak (POL), KTM, 7:45.849 +3.071 Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Husqvarna, 7:46.170 +3.392 Manuel Lettenbichler (DEU), KTM, 7:56.016 +13.238 Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 8:10.299 +27.521 Jonny Walker (GBR), KTM, 8:17.576 +34.798

Prestige Race 2

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 7:38.759 Taddy Blazusiak (POL), KTM, 7:43.946 +5.187 Manuel Lettenbichler (DEU), KTM, 7:55.536 +16.777 Daniel McCanney (GBR), Gas Gas, 7:59.777 +21.018 Cody Webb (USA), KTM, 8:07.041 +28.282

Prestige Race 3