Moto News Wrap for December 5, 2017 by Darren Smart

Roczen Ready to take on Musquin – On his Mobile

Ken Roczen has taken to social media to hose down any thoughts supercross fans may have that Marvin Musquin is a shoe-in for the 2018 AMA Supercross Championships on the back of his phenomenal off-season performances – this particular Instagram post has caused mixed reviews around the world with some criticising the German for being cocky while others accusing Roczen of being immature – see his comments below and make up your own mind:

Reardon for UK Arenacross Tour

31-year-old Dan Reardon will line up in the 2018 UK Arenacross World Tour after signing a deal with the i-Fly JK Racing Yamaha team and the hard charging Aussie will go head to head with the likes of Evgeny Bobryshev, Thomas Ramette, Cedric Soubeyras, Adam Chatfield and many more.

2017 Australian Track Championship to Tamworth

The season may be coming to the end but not before heading to the Oakburn Park Speedway Complex for the 2017 Australian Track Championship hosted by the Tamworth Motorcycle Club on 8-9 February.

Entries for the championship have been coming from far and wide, with several overseas riders heading to Tamworth to take on our Aussie talent and take out the number one plate.

World class talent will take to the Oakburn Speedway Complex with former sidecars World Champion Darren Treloar teaming up with Jesse Headland to go head to head against Andrew Buchanan and Denny Cox.

The solo class won’t be outdone with Australian speedway champion Sam Masters taking on his Aussie team mate Nick Morris, while young guns Jarred Brook, Max Whale and Cam Donald will be hot on their heels.

Paul Slade President of the Tamworth Motorcycle Club can’t wait to watch the riders let loose on the big Oakburn Park Speedway.

Paul Slade – President of the Tamworth Motorcycle Club

“We (Tamworth MCC) are very happy with the entries so far for the 2017 Australian Track Championships, and when we let them loose on the big oval (Oakburn Park Speedway) this will be a meeting you don’t want to miss.”

Sydney Indoor MotoX Park Hits Blacktown

Australia’s first indoor motocross facility – Sydney Indoor MotoX Park – has been approved by Blacktown City Council with construction expected to begin early in the New Year.

The venue will be constructed within the confines of Eastern Creek International Karting Raceway, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this month and will change its name to Sydney Premier Karting Park.

After a lengthy process to present its plans to Council, Sydney Indoor MotoX owners Mattew and Barbara Bartolo are thrilled with the news that Council has approved Western Sydney’s newest tourist attraction.

Mattew Bartolo – Owner

“We’ve had a lot of support from riders and the industry – of course all keen to know when we’re going to be built and operational, but it was a long process and we had to get it right. We wanted to ensure we had every piece of information Council needed before submitting the Application and in the initial phase for a speedy approval. It is an unbelievable feeling to get the Development Application passed unopposed and a testament to my consultants’ determination to get it correct first time around.”

He is confident that the final Construction Certificate can be presented before the end of the year, along with awarding tenders and then construction can take place early in the New Year.

Mr. Bartolo is importing the air-filled dome that will cover the facility from the United States, where its development will be finalised in the coming weeks. Once it is in Australia, it will be assembled on site at Eastern Creek before being elevated over the site.

The Sydney Indoor MotoX Park will encompass multi-million dollar upgrades to the karting facility’s outer grounds to allow for race team transporters and trailers to visit the facility.

Mattew Bartolo – Owner

“We can’t thank Garry and Sandy Holt from Eastern Creek Karting Raceway enough for their help, they have gone above and beyond for us. Their support has been invaluable, along with several people at Blacktown City Council, and key members of our family and team that have worked closely with us to ensure everything we needed to get this across the line was correct. The path is cleared now for the dream to become a reality for local, social and professional riders to now have their own state of the art complex in Sydney. The enthusiasm for Sydney Indoor MotoX Park from when we first mentioned the project through the launch and application phase has been quite overwhelming. It is a project that the whole dirt bike industry can be part of and utilise year round and we want everyone to embrace it.”

Aside from the indoor tracks designed by an international track builder, Sydney Indoor MotoX Park will feature spectator seating, a cafe, merchandise and trade areas and a mezzanine area that can be used by spectators or turned into a corporate presentation area.

It will operate seven days per week from 7am to 10pm and will be climate controlled throughout the year.

Soaring 28 metres (nine storeys) high adjacent to the M4 Motorway, it is going to be quite a sight in Western Sydney and will become a destination for motorcyclists around Australia and the world.

Based around recreational riders, Sydney Indoor MotoX Park aims to develop opportunities for junior training days along with engaging bike shops within the drive area to utilise it for customer and manufacturer events, along with ‘boot camps’ for young riders and those looking to improve their skills.

Chisholm will join Hayden Mellross at 51Fifty Yamaha

California-based 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha announced that it has agreed to terms with veteran Kyle Chisholm for the 2018 season to contest the 250SX West Region with the team, in addition to selected East Coast rounds in the 450 Class.

Kyle Chisholm

“I’m grateful for this opportunity with 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha Team. I’ve spent a bulk of my career on Yamahas; I’ve worked with many of the current team staff and the crew at factory Yamaha in the past and I felt comfortable with YZ250F from the first test. I’ve seen 51FIFTY grow over the past few seasons and this year the goal, for the team and myself, is to be inside the top five. While the focus is on the 250 West, I’ll have the support of the team when the series hits the East and I’ll race the YZ450F at selected rounds. I’m excited to be back on blue and ready to go racing with a team who supports me.”

Craig Monty – Team Manager

“Kyle’s a class act and definitely brings a wealth of experience to our team. Our paths have crossed before and he’s always been knowledgeable with respect to bike testing/setup and just a fun guy to be around. His hard work and consistency have shown as Kyle has been a name in our sport over the past decade.”

The deal with Chisholm comes a week after the team announced it had re-signed Australia Hayden Mellross.

FMF KTM Announced US Team for 2018

After an extremely successful 2017 season, FMF KTM welcomes returning members Kailub Russell (five-time and defending GNCC Champion), Taylor Robert (E3 Class winner at the ISDE), Cody Webb (EnduroCross Champion), and Kacy Martinez (AMA National Hare & Hound Women’s Champion).

In addition, GNCC XC2 (250 class) Champion Josh Toth has been signed to the team, following a dominant 2017 campaign while riding for N-Fab/Am-Pro Yamaha. Toth’s breakout year, which saw him win eight races in 13 rounds, made him a hot prospect in the off-road market. He’ll return to defend his XC2 title in ’18, while presumably being groomed as Kailub Russell’s heir apparent in the woods.

Antti Kallonen – Team Manager

“The 2017 season was very successful as the team captured four major off-road championships and several other big moments throughout the season. For 2018, we are focusing on giving our riders the opportunity to diversify and contest different championships that they may not be as familiar with. We’re very happy to have four returning riders from last season and excited to work with Josh Toth on the KTM 250 XC-F. We believe that we have a strong roster and we’re looking forward to capturing even more success this upcoming season.”

Indeed, the riders will be trying some new things this year, including Russell, who will add the AMA Big 6 Grand Prix Series to his schedule. It will be Kailub’s first attempt at a West Coast off-road championship. Toth will race the full AMA Enduro Series. Last year, the FMF KTM team employed multi-time Enduro Champion Russell Bobbitt, so it’s on Toth to fill some big shoes in that series.

Robert will continue to compete in the AMA National Hare & Hound Series and also the World Off-Road Championship (WORCS). Martinez will switch to the EnduroCross series, riding on a KTM 150 XC-W two-stoke, and she’ll also compete in the Big 6 Series.

In addition to his EnduroCross racing here in the U.S., Webb will also compete in the full FIM Super Enduro Championship in Europe. As a multi-time extreme enduro top finisher, Webb will also compete in select National Extreme Enduros aboard the KTM 250 XC-W TPI and select International Extreme Enduros on the KTM 300 EXC TPI (EU model).

Blazusiak is Back!

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have announced that five-time Red Bull Hare Scramble winner and six-time SuperEnduro World Champion Taddy Blazusiak will return to competition after signing a one-year agreement with the team.

The Polish star will take on several well-known enduro events while also competing in numerous competitions for the first time ever. Blazusiak’s return to the race track will take place on December 9 when he competes in the opening round of the 2018 SuperEnduro series in Krakow, Poland aboard a KTM 350 EXC-F.

Taddy, who announced his retirement from full-time racing in December 2016 has continued to work closely with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and has never been far away from his racing family.

Teddy Blazusiak

“It’s really exciting for me to return to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. My retirement might seem a little short lived, but 2018 is going to be a new chapter in my career. What’s planned for 2018 after the SuperEnduro series is the true reason I’m returning to racing. It’s something that’ll offer me an amazing new challenge and something I know a lot of people will be excited by. When I stopped racing at the end of last winter’s SuperEnduro series I didn’t think I’d ride a bike again. I was burned out. Racing professionally is tough and I hadn’t stopped for more than 10 years, racing in both Europe and the States. But two months after I stopped I was back riding, and really enjoying it. I kept riding – riding different tracks, riding with different people, even going to some events, and it became clear that I still loved riding and that I wanted to race again. That added to the fact I’m super motivated by what’s planned for 2018 is why I’m returning to competition. I’ve always enjoyed new challenges, and 2018 will be all about taking on a new challenge. After a year away I can’t wait to return to competition and getting back to what I love best – racing.”

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“We are honoured to welcome back Taddy to our enduro line-up for the upcoming season. Taddy is a true champion and has been an amazing ambassador for the KTM brand and the sport of enduro. His passion and commitment has never been in doubt and we look forward to once again supporting him as he returns to competition, and hope to celebrate more great results.”

Goerke and Epstein to Contest Canadian Triple Crown for Yamaha

Former Team Green Kawasaki amateur rider Dillan Epstein will return to Canada in 2018 after agreeing to a deal with Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha to contest the new Rockstar MX1 Triple Crown Championship. In his first year contesting the Canadian Motocross Championship in 2017, the California native won four motos, an overall, and finished seventh in the MX1 final standings.

Dillan Epstein

“I feel kind of beside myself as far as signing with the Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team. I’m beyond words because it’s not something I was expecting. Although I had a good first season in Canada last year, it was still a bit up and down and mostly out of my control. It’s definitely a good career move for me to be able to step it up so dramatically with Rockstar, after having raced only one season in Canada. I’m honored to be invited to join a team of such caliber and I’m looking forward to a super 2018 season.”

The team also announced that they’ve re-signed Matt Goerke for the 2018 season. Goerke won his third MX1 championship by three points over Christophe Pourcel last year.

Steve Simms – Team Manager

“It is with great excitement to finally get the news out of the signing of Dillan Epstein with the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team. He caught our eye early in 2017 when running at the front of the pack with Matt. 2018 is going to be a very exciting year again, with two title contenders on the team. Add in the all new Rockstar Triple Crown 18 round series of arenacross, motocross and supercross, and we are bound to be in for an exciting season. Dillan will be a great fit with returning three-time CMRC national MX1 Champion Matt Goerke.”

The new Rockstar MX1 Triple Crown Championship, which will combine arenacross, motocross, and supercross and is being run by Jetwerx International and MRC (Motosport Racing Canada), kicks off on February 24. Below is the full schedule:

2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Championship Arenacross Schedule

February 24 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Center

March 23/24 – Calgary, AB – Agrium Center

April 7 – Sarnia, ON – Progressive Auto Center

April 13/14 – Barrie, ON – Molson Center

2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Championship Motocross Schedule

May 26 – Calgary, AB – Wild Rose MX

June 2 – Popkum, BC – Popkum MX

June 9 – Prince George, BC – Blackwater MX

June 16 – Minnedosa, MB – McNabb Valley MX

July 7 – Ottawa, ON – Sand Del Lee MX

July 14 – Courtland, ON – Gopher Dunes MX

July 28 – Moncton, NB – Riverglade MX

August 4 – Deschambault, QC – Deschambault MX

August 18 – Walton, ON – Walton MX

2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Championship Supercross Schedule

September 22 – Delaware, ON – Delaware Speedway

November 3 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

November 17 – Hamilton, ON – First Ontario Centre

Paturel to Race KTM in 2018 MXGP

Benoit Paturel, a member of the 2016 French team that won the Motocross of Nations, has signed a deal to join former World Champion Jordi Tixier at the BOS Suspension KTM team to contest the MXGP Class in the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Forced to move to the MXGP Class next year due to the 23-and-under rule in the series, Paturel’s future was uncertain after Julien Lieber (Kawasaki) and Brian Bogers (Honda) filled two open spots, and Suzuki announced its closing. The factory KTM, Husqvarna, and Yamaha teams are already full.

Paturel found a landing spot with the new KTM team, which already announced the signing of fellow French rider Jordi Tixier, who recently debuted with the team at Paris Supercross.

Paturel finished fifth overall in the MX2 Championship in 2017 on a Yamaha.

Bobryshev to Race in England in 2018

Evgeny Bobryshev will compete in the UK for the 2018 season to contest in the Michelin MX Nationals, Arenacross World tour and ACU Championships for Neil Princes Lombard Suzuki team.

The former GP winner is a previous winner of both the British and Russian National titles and will be looking to add to his championship haul. He joins two fellow 2017 GP racers namely Jake Nichols and Josiah Natzke who are also racing in UK for the 2018 season.

Evgeny Bobryshev

“I like England, first of all. It is good to race there. There are a lot of good people there and a good crowd. There are lot of nice tracks too, so that is one reason why I am so looking forward to it. We will do several MXGP rounds too, for sure, but we are still working with Neil on a budget to get to more. It would obviously be good to do all of them, but we need to find the right partner and make it happen in a good way.”

Natzke and Nichols for Buildbase Honda

Dave Thorpe’s championship winning Buildbase Honda team lost Graeme Irwin and Martin Barr at the end of this season and they will be replaced by former GP riders Jake Nicholls and Josiah Natzke.

27 year old Nicholls will race the Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship and Michelin MX Nationals on a CRF450 while Natzke will go for the British 250 crown and race selected EMX250 rounds.

Chile ISDE to host Enduro Vintage Trophy

Chile will welcome the ninety-third edition of the FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Viña del Mar, located next to the well-known Valparaiso from Monday 12 November to Saturday 17 November. 2018 will also mark the third edition of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy from the 15th to the 17th of November.

Several Australian riders contested the Enduro Vintage Trophy this year in France with the best result coming from Geoff Ballard in the Pre1982 class with a well-earned second overall and the 2018 A4DE will also see the introduction of a Vintage Class.

Body Protection Compulsory for UK Motocross

The ACU Motocross Committee are making all riders aware of a change to the Motocross Standing Regulations regarding Body Protection for the 2018 season and beyond.

Following a recent change in the FIM and FIME rules making it compulsory for riders and passengers to wear Chest and Back Protection that meets an international standard of EN1621-2 (back) and EN1621-3 (chest), the ACU have decided to adopt the ruling for 2018.

Therefore, for the 2018 season in will be compulsory for all Riders / Passengers to wear suitable Chest and Back Protection during practice and race sessions at all ACU events but it is not required the meet the above standards in the first season. The plan for the longer term will be to implement the FIM ruling however the exact timescale has yet to be finalised.

Back and Chest Protection will be checked at both Technical Control and prior to starting each race, with riders possibly being turned away from the start line if not worn.

250cc 2-Strokes and Electric Bikes Eligible in UK MX

In the wake of success in Australia, Canada and Holland, 250cc two-strokes will be allowed to race in either the 450 or 250 classes in the British ACU sanctioned events (with the exception of the Maxxis British Championship) while there is the surprise inclusion of electric bikes up to 16kw being eligible to compete in the 250 class.

The ACU have introduced the rule change in order to plan for more inclusion in 2019 so for 2018 the British 250 class rules are now; 120cc to 250cc two strokes or 175cc to 250cc four strokes or electric machines with a maximum output of 16kw.

Smart’s Race Reports

2017 Geneva Supercross – Palexo

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin won both evenings of the well-attended Geneva Supercross at the Palexpo last weekend to be crowned ‘King of Geneva’ for the fourth time, leading home Rockstar Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson and Honda mounted Justin Brayton on both Friday and Saturday night.

On a tight and technical track, Musquin was forced to pass his training partner and good friend Anderson during both finals so take the title which book-ends a stellar off-season after victory in Las Vegas, the Red Bull Straight Rhythm, the Paris Supercross and now the last major dirt bike racing fixture of 2017.

Marvin Musquin

“The goal was to come here and win like I did in Paris two weeks ago and also here last year. I knew coming in with Jason and Justin Brayton there would be some good racing. The track was pretty good; a really nice whoops section and a couple of nice rhythm sections and the split section was pretty cool. It got beaten up with the soft dirt and it became choppy and rutted and was technical. On Friday Jason and I had an intense battle: it could have been dirty but we kept it clean! At the end I was able to make the pass stick and beat him straight-up. A different story on Saturday because he had the better start and we were going for it and pushing hard. My aim was to put pressure on him and to see what would happen with that pressure. He made it easy for me by making a mistake and going down, after that I just managed the gap. It is great to win here four times in a row.”

Fresh from his overall win at the Aus-X Open Supercross in Australia at the beginning of November, Jason Anderson brought his winning pace to Europe and the 2017 Geneva Supercross in Switzerland on his way to finishing second on both nights, after leading both races early in the proceedings.

Jason Anderson

“Day one went well here in Geneva. From the first practice to the last I was just learning the whole process. I didn’t realise the first practice was timed but still managed to qualify fourth which was ok. After making a few tweaks to my bike before going into the night-race I knew I just had to get a good start and get up front to battle with the guys. It didn’t come as easily as I had thought, Brayton and Musquin were really strong and it took a little time for me to get into my rhythm. In the main I felt comfortable and it was good to be able to fight for the win. Saturday was pretty decent – I qualified second, which was good. In my heat race I stalled on the line and fought my way right back to the front from last place. The track here in Geneva is a little tighter than I’m used to so I’ve found it quite tiring and it’s taken a little while to adapt my style. In the main I got the holeshot and tried to control the race from the front, but I knew Marvin wasn’t far behind. A couple of minutes in I dropped the bike in one of the tighter turns and lost the lead. I tried my best to get back on terms with the leader but there wasn’t enough time. I’m happy with how I rode and I’ll definitely be back to Geneva next year to fight for the win.”

Musquin, Anderson and third placed Justin Brayton will all now turn their focus to the first round of the AMA Monster Energy Supercross championship that kicks off at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, east of Los Angeles on January 6th 2018.

Thomas Do used 2-1 finishes over the two SX2 finals to win the Prince of Geneva.

Friday SX1 Final – Top 10

Marvin Musquin Jason Anderson Justin Brayton Cedric Soubeyras Thomas Ramette Jordi Tixier Xavier Boog Fabien Izoird Cyrille Coulon Adrien Escoffier

Saturday SX1 Final – Top 10

Marvin Musquin Jason Anderson Justin Brayton Cedric Soubeyras Adrien Escoffier Fabien Izoird Jordi Tixier Thomas Ramette Angelo Pellegrini Nicolas Aubin

Friday SX2 Final – Top 5

Nicolas Dercourt Thomas Do Killian Auberson Yannis Irsuit Gaetan Le Hir

Saturday SX2 Final – Top 5

Thomas Do Yannis Irsuti Pierre Lozzi Killian Auberson Julien Roussaly

FIM X-Trial World Championships – Round 1 – Vendée, France

Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou clinched victory ahead of Jamie Busto and Adam Raga at the opening round of the 2018 FIM X-Trial World Championship that was held in Vendée, France last weekend.

In the first qualifying round, Bou laid down the gauntlet, collecting just a single penalty point in the six-section course, as the eleven-times champion sauntered through the relatively low-difficulty obstacles. The second phase of the competition, held in the Vendespace Sports Complex, saw Toni Bou included in a group with James Dabill and Benoît Bincaz, with only the top-finisher going through to the final. The Montesa Cota 4RT rider replicated the near perfect first lap to comfortably seal a place in the final.

The final turned out to be a face-off with former team-mate Jaime Busto, whose six points were no match for the incumbent champion who picked up a solitary penalty mark en route to victory.

Toni Bou

“We have started a new season and we knew that we would have a fight on our hands, especially when we saw how easy the sections were. Jaime pushed harder than we’d expected, putting in a very good lap and turning out to be a great rival. I think I made a few more mistakes and if things continue like this, the championship could turn out to be a hotly-disputed one. It is important to start with a victory and with good sensations. Now we will rest a bit and continue with the pre-season which we haven’t yet been able to do so far.”

The next round of the 2018 X-Trial World Championship will be held on Saturday January 13th in Montpellier, France.

Round 1 Results – Rider Standings – Top 5

BOU, Toni – SPA – 20 Repsol Honda Team BUSTO, Jaime – SPA – 15 Gas Gas Factory Team RAGA, Adam – SPA p 12 TRS Factory Team FAJARDO, Jeroni – SPA – 9 Gas Gas Factory Team DABILL, James – GBR – 6 Beta Factory Racing

2017 Ozark 100 Miler Hard Enduro – Mansfield, Missouri

Jordan Ashburn was the overall winner ahead of Nick Fahringer and Drew Higgins at the 9th running of the Ozark 100 Miler Hard Enduro in Mansfield, Missouri last weekend.

The three-moto format race, which includes a 50-mile two-lap race, a 25-mile single-loop racing and a final 25-mile night race saw the Beta USA rider shine throughout the event.

Jordan Ashburn

“It feels good to win this event again, I really enjoy riding it, we won it a couple of years ago and it feels good to be able to come back this year and do the same. I think these extreme races sort of fit my style. I’ve always liked riding more technical terrain and when you add in the racing aspect, then it fits me well and I enjoy it.”

Fahringer kept Ashburn on his toes in all three races, especially in the night race when Ashburn took a wrong turn, allowing Fahringer to catch up, but Fahringer was unable to keep pace of the leader for the rest of the race while

Ozark 100 Miler Hard Enduro – Top 10

Jordan Ashburn (Bet) 1-1-1 Nick Fahringer (She) 2-2-2 Drew Higgins (Hus) 5-3-4 Logan Lowrey (Hus) 3-6-7 Ryan O’Neil (Suz) 6-8-5 Tanner McCoy (KTM) 8-10-3 Jadan Johnson (KTM) 7-9-6 James King (Yam) 10-7-9 Nick Brawner (Bet) 9-5-14 Zack Brawner (KTM) 11-15-10

ADAC Supercross – Chemnitz, Germany

American Tyler Bowers and Spaniard Iker Larranaga have won the SX1 and SX2 classes respectively at the annual ADAC Supercross that was held in Chemnitz, Germany last weekend.

Friday SX1 Final

Tyler Bowers Charles Lefrancois Sullivan Jaulin Filip Neugebauer Dominique Thury

Saturday SX1 Final

Tyler Bowers Harris Kullas Borris Mallard Charles Lefrancois Dominique Thury

Friday SX2 Final

Iker Larranaga Adrien Malaval Julian Lebeau Lucas Impert Nico Koch

Saturday SX2 Final

Iker Larranaga Paul Haberland Lucas Impert Adrien Malaval Nicolas Barcelo

Future West Arenacross – Rounds 5-6 – Chilliawack

Carson Brown has come away as the big winner after two nights of action at the Future West Arenacross event in Chilliawack last weekend with three wins from four finals to now be leading the Pro Am Open and Pro Am Lights championships after six rounds.

Friday Pro Am Lights Final

Carson Brown Jess Pettis Shawn Maffenbeier Ryan Lockhart Davey Fraser Kyle Springman Jonah Brittons

Saturday Pro Am Lights Final

Jess Pettis Carson Brown Shawn Maffenbeier Collin Jurin Davey Fraser Jonah Brittons

Pro Am Lights Championship Standings

Carson Brown – 139 Jess Pettis – 136 Shawn Maffenbeier – 122 Davey Fraser – 87 Ryan Lockhart – 82 Kraig Riese – 57 Jeremy Medaglia – 38 Kyle Springman – 29 Wyatt Waddell – 26

Friday Pro Open Final

Carson Brown Jess Pettis Shawn Maffenbeier Adam Enticknap Ryan Lockhart Davey Fraser Karl Normand Jonah Brittons

Saturday Pro Open Final

Carson Brown Adam Enticknap Shawn Maffenbeier Collin Jurin Davey Fraser Kyle Springman Jonah Brittons Karl Normand

Pro Open Championship Standings