Latest News

Sanders to Husqvarna Australia

Husqvarna Australia have announced that 23-year-old Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders will join their Factory Off-Road Racing Team in Australia to contest the 2018 AORC, A4DE, Hattah and several other selected events.

Daniel Sanders

“It’s a big change for me, after eight years on KTMs. I’m looking forward to it with some renewed motivation. I’m going to be riding a White Knight, but I don’t know which one yet. I’m having some fun at the moment on an FE 450; visiting some motocross and enduro tracks and getting a feel for it. Stock standard they’re a magnificent bike and real reliable and enjoyable to ride. Every bike requires a different riding style and you learn something different off each one. I’ve had a bit of time on the 500s in the desert races, and now I’m just waiting for the new TPI bikes to roll into the country to test out too.”

Long Joins Ferris at CDR Yamaha

CDR Yamaha have signed Dylan Long for the 2018 racing season to join Dean Ferris for the Australian Motocross and Supercross Championships.

Craig Dack

“We can all see Dylan is an exceptional riding talent but his work ethic and dedication since his return from injury has impressed me the most and that is now coming through in his results. Since he has got his body right, he has been on a steep learning curve and put in place the right things that will see him continue to climb the ladder of success in Australian motocross. We are proud to have Dylan back on board in 2018 and in fact retain the same team as this season as I think continuity plays a big part in our success and having the same riders and same technical people in place gives us a huge head start on our competition for the new season. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Dylan and believe his riding will step up a level or two in 2018 and show us what he has got.”

Dylan Long

“Racing for the CDR Yamaha team is the job every racer in Australia wants and despite my injury at the start of the year, I was going to fight with everything I had to hang onto it and I’m stoked to be with the team again in 2018. I’m flattered that Craig and the team have stood by me while I was injured and now have me back next season. With the year to get to know each other and develop the bike, I can’t wait for 2018 to come as I think we have everything in place for it to be my most successful. Racing the new YZ450F in supercross has been amazing and I think the bike will be even better outdoors. I’m going to take a small break over Christmas and then it’s all in for the 2018 season and I’m out to chase some race and championship wins.”

Long will again be partnered with two-time MX Nationals champion, Dean Ferris, in what is an extremely strong outfit. Both riders are in the prime of their careers and will be looking to put their YZ450F’s on the podium at every opportunity.

Mellross Returns to 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha

2018 will see Australian Hayden Mellross return to the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha team for the third consecutive season where he will compete in the Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region.

Hayden Mellross

“The future looks bright, I’m very excited to be back on the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha Team. We’ve spent the last two seasons building a strong relationship together and I’m excited to continue that partnership into the new-year.”

Doyle Out of British League

Swindon have announced World Champion Jason Doyle won’t be part of their 2018 SGB Premiership title defence after a decision was made “with great reluctance” as they look to put together their line-up for next season.

Swindon statement

“Jason has been a loyal performer in Robins colours during his spells with the club, winning two league titles along the way as well as his own personal glory this year with the highest honour in the sport. He will go down in the club’s history as one of our all-time greats and this decision, reached in an amicable and mutually respectful manner, was most difficult. Meanwhile, we are committed to piecing together the best possible team within the regulations as we strive to win a second successive Premiership title in 2018.”

Jason Doyle

“Thank you Swindon for the last two seasons captaining a great club! Sadly I won’t be coming back for 2018. Good luck.”

Vintage A4DE Set to Sizzle

The 40th Anniversary of the A4DE (April 4-7 2018) will feature a Vintage class for the first time and along with the John Hall 78ers (for competitors who raced in the original A4DE in 1978) the interest has been unprecedented with entries spilling over the original allocation of 50 riders.

And now that living legend Dick Burleson has committed to compete there is quite the buzz around the older competitors so if you are over 50, have a Pre1996 enduro bike and still want to compete get your name on the waiting list on www.a4de.com.au – there may be a pleasant surprise coming your way.

Motorcycling WA Women’s Program Wins Gold at FIM Awards

MWA Women’s Program, put together by the dedicated volunteers of the Women’s Committee, has been recognised by the FIM as the best in the world.

At the annual FIM Gala Night held overnight in Andorra, Motorcycling Western Australia’s Women’s Program was selected as the winner of the FIM Women in Motorcycling Award from a very strong group of finalists from around the world.

Candidates for the Award seek to help women to be increasingly valued and included in the motorcycling world, by cooperating and creating opportunities such as women-only competitions and “have-a-go” events and by promoting role models. They develop sport and activities for women, thereby opening the motorcycling world to all.

The MWA Women’s Program has in the past few years performed exceptionally in all these areas. With numerous Come & Try programs, women only coaching, and advocacy at all levels from club to state for inclusive opportunities for girls and women, participation has more than trebled for females.

As finalists, MWA Women’s Chair Tracy Simpson, and committee member Chelsea Blakers travelled to Spain to be at the FIM Gala to represent the MWA Women’s Committee. And got to rub shoulders with the winners of all the disciplines of motorcycle sport, from MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez, WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea, to MXGP Champion Tony Cairoli and Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey.

Tracy Simpson

“It is an honour to receive the FIM Women in Motorcycling award in recognition of the hard work and dedication of the MWA women’s committee and the achievement of outstanding results and outcomes for women and girls in motorcycling in Western Australia. This award not only recognises the work of the committee, but the support of the whole organisation, from the President and Board of MWA, to the CEO and staff, to all the club committees, promoters, volunteers and riders. This award will certainly support us in going forward to continue to achieve our goals and our aim to implement the program nationally.”

See the full article here: WA Girls score major gong at FIM Gala Awards (link)

Bloss Injured

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS rider Benny Bloss was injured while testing for the upcoming Monster Energy Supercross season. According to the team, Bloss sustained a bruised left lung and a small pneumothorax.

Per the Mayo Clinic, “A pneumothorax occurs when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall. This air pushes on the outside of your lung and makes it collapse. In most cases, only a portion of the lung collapses.”

The team said Bloss, who will ride the 450 Class full-time in 2018, should be ready for supercross opener at Anaheim.

AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships

The American Motorcyclist Association will sanction four AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships in the states of Texas, Michigan, California and Pennsylvania and will recognize the overall winner of each event as an AMA state champion.

Erek Kudla – AMA Off-Road Racing Manager

“We are excited to finally share this big, new addition to the AMA racing calendar. This has been in the works for a few years now and came together as a result of the hard work of many clubs who will be hosting these extreme events. My hope is that the top amateurs lined up at these races will eventually become some of the best professional extreme off-road racers in the world!”

The top three overall finishers in each of the four AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships will have their entry fees waived and qualify to compete in Sunday’s racing at the AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro, an AMA Grand Championship, scheduled for Aug. 18-19 in Sequatchie, Tenn.

The top ten overall finishers at AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships–that are not pre-selected for the AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro–will qualify to be placed in one of the top ten rows for Saturday’s racing at the AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro.

In 2017, the AMA introduced extreme off-road racing into the AMA rulebook and recognizes it as a form of racing that includes obstacles that take a high level of technical skill to navigate.

Courses are made up of a minimum of 50 percent natural, off-road terrain and may include manmade obstacles, as well. Extreme off-road features Le Man’s starts, timed sections, GPS navigation and course changes, among other things.

From agonizing hill climbs to endless rock fields and log crossings, extreme off-road tests a rider’s skill and the machine’s capabilities over some of the most challenging terrain that venues have to offer.

For more information on the AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro and AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com/Racing/Extreme-Off-Road.

RevLimiter Extreme Enduro Jan. 13-14: Decatur, Texas: Rocky Ridge Ranch: Hosted by MotoKolors Racing

Mad Moose Hard Enduro June 18: Marquette, Mich.: Hosted by UP Sandstormers MC

Last Dog Standing June 9: Devore, Calif.: Glen Helen Raceway: Hosted by Prairie Dogs MC

Tough Like RORR June 30-July 1: Tamaqua, Pa.: Hosted by Reading Off-Road Riders



2018 Dakar ‘The Toughest Ever’

The 2018 Dakar Rally organisers ASO have unveiled a punishing route for the rally raid elite to tackle when the race returns to South America from January 6-20.

The 40th anniversary edition of the world’s most iconic rally raid race returns to South America with the car, bike, truck, quad and UTV competitors having to navigate their way across 10,000km of the world’s most hostile motorsport terrain to complete the course.

Toby Price – Red Bull KTM Factory Team rider

“Even though we’ve seen the route you still never really know what the Dakar can throw at you until you’re out there racing.”

Sam Sunderland – Reigning bike champion

“It’s a big honour for me to be going in with the #1 plate on my bike and this also puts some weight on my shoulders. I’ll be doing my best to keep a cool head and take each day as it comes.”

2018 Dakar Rally route

Seven stages will be 100 percent dunes/off-piste

One marathon stage for all categories

One extra marathon stage exclusively for bikes and quads

Over 4,500km of timed special stage

Nearly 4,500km of liaison sections

Five days at an altitude of more than 3,000 metres above sea level

Bogers Injured

New Honda HRC signee Brian Bogers, who announced a deal with Honda HRC to move up to the MXGP Class in the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2018, was testing the 2018 Honda CRF250R when he crashed and “shattered” his foot.

Per his Instagram post, Bogers will undergo surgery. A timetable on his recovery is unknown at this time.

Below is his post: “Motocross isn’t easy. Sometimes you wake up like this and that’s the last thing you want! Yesterday I was testing the new Honda CRF250R what is an amazing bike but I crashed. Shit happens! I shattered my foot with the crash and needed a surgery I don’t know how long it will take to heal yet. Anyway we will be back.”

Gomez Signs with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Husqvarna Motorcycles have announced the signing of Alfredo Gomez, with the Spaniard joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team ahead of the start of the 2018 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship.

Following an impressive season of Hard Enduro racing throughout 2017, Alfredo will compete for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna squad aboard a Husqvarna TE 300i.

Securing a significant career victory at this year’s ErzbergRodeo Hare Scramble, Alfredo recently returned to Europe having successful completed the Roof of Africa – the final stop of the Hard Enduro season.

Alfredo Gomez

“I’m excited to be joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. Spending some of my first years as a professional rider with Husqvarna Motorcycles, I always felt comfortable on Husqvarna machinery. I truly believe that becoming a member of the global Rockstar Energy Husqvarna squad will help me take my career even further. The switch comes after what has been one of the best seasons in my career. Winning two out of four rounds in the 2017 SuperEnduro World Championship I then went on to secure what has been one of the most important wins in my career, at Erzberg. Following a great season, I’m confident I can now push for winning results in SuperEnduro. It’s going to be a tough series, but I can’t wait to get started in Poland.”

Alfredo is now gearing up for the switch to indoor enduro competition. Wrapping up the 2017 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship as runner-up, the Spaniard is confident of finishing one-place higher this year. He will begin his quest for the 2018 SuperEnduro title at round one of the five event series on December 9, in Krakow, Poland.

Diego Clement – Head of Motorsport at Husqvarna Motorcycles

“We are very happy to see Alfredo return to Husqvarna Motorcycles. Going from strength to strength over the last couple of years, he is now unquestionably one of the few riders who can battle for race victories in the biggest Hard Enduro events and also challenge for the SuperEnduro World Championship title. With a wealth of experience and knowledge in offroad racing, we strongly believe Alfredo will further strengthen the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. We are looking forward to see him make his debut with the team in Poland.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Set For 2018 SuperEnduro Campaign

Featuring reigning SuperEnduro World Champion Colton Haaker, last year’s runner-up Alfredo Gomez and promising rookie Billy Bolt, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing enter the five-round 2018 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship firmly focused on defending Husqvarna’s status as a key player in the prestigious indoor enduro series.

For Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker, the American returns to the series set on claiming the third SuperEnduro World Championship title of his career. Recovering from a recent elbow injury, which stopped him from defending his AMA EnduroCross Championship, Colton is highly motivated and looking forward to a positive return to SuperEnduro competition.

Colton Haaker

“I love the SuperEnduro series and I’m really looking forward to the start of the coming series. Defending the SuperEnduro championship is going to be tough but I am really motivated to give my best. It might not be ideal going into the championship following injury, but as long as everything goes to plan I should be in with a good chance of the title. With the series being spread out over a few months I’m hoping to build momentum as time goes on, ready to challenge for the title during the closing rounds.”

Further strengthening the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team is 2017 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship runner-up Alfredo Gomez. Winning half of the rounds contested during last winter’s series, the TE 300i powered rider will be a favourite for race wins in the upcoming championship.

Completing the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing SuperEnduro team is 20-year-old Billy Bolt. Following a strong season of Hard Enduro competition, the young Brit is all-set to make his SuperEnduro debut aboard Husqvarna’s FE 350 machine.

Billy Bolt

“This is going to be my first season of SuperEnduro and I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve been following the series for many years and always wanted to do it. I’ve been training hard and improving in every little detail. It’s good that there will be lots of good riders this year. I think we’re going to have some good battles and I can’t wait to be part of them. My goal going into Poland is to see where exactly I’m at, so that I can then gradually improve. I am confident that after Poland I’ll know what to work on so that I can keep pushing and all being well challenge for podium results.”

Contested over five rounds in four different countries, the 2018 FIM Superenduro World Championship starts on December 9 in Krakow, Poland.

Honda RedMoto to continue in FIM EnduroGP

Despite rumours that the Honda RedMoto Team would no longer be in the EnduroGP paddock in 2018, it has been revealed the team will continue in the 2018 Maxxis FIM EnduroGP World Championship with Davide Guarneri, Thomas Oldarati and Emmanuele Facchetti at the helm of the their red rockets.

New team manager Matteo Boffelli, who will be assisted by Enduro legend Tullio Pellegrinelli, has just announced the squad who will ride for the Honda team next season.

Italian Guarneri is the only rider to renew his contract after the former MXGP rider had his best season 2017, where he finished 6th in the Enduro 2 class. Although he took some time to find his rhythm, Guarneri quickly upped his game, taking three podiums in a row. The 33-year-old rider will ride the CRF 250R Enduro in the Enduro 1 category.

Honda RedMoto has recruited the experienced Italian Thomas Oldarati. After 11 years of loyal service under the colours of KTM and Husqvarna, the 2008 Junior World Champion has decided to switch things up, he will be in the Enduro 2 category on the CRF 450RX Enduro.

Finally, to complete the team, Matteo Boffelli has recruited Emmanuele Facchetti. An Ex-TM Factory Supported rider, the Italian will be in the Junior category for his second full year in the EnduroGP Championship and will certainly hope to join the Top 5 in the under-23 category.

Honda MXGP Team Forced Out

After just two seasons of racing in the MXGP, Belgian team 24MX Honda, ran by MPL Racing, is shutting down at the end of this month after attempts to establish a stable financial foundation for the team have failed.

Established at the end of 2015, the MPL Racing structure competed with riders like Damon Graulus, Ken De Dycker, Priit Rätsep, Steven Lenoir and Matiss Karro. Both Graulus and De Dycker rode to 13th in MXGP, the team’s best world championship result. Graulus also collected several podiums in international races.

MPL Racing currently evaluates the possibility to join forces with an existing EMX250 or MX2 team which would allow to strengthen a team that’s already in place and continue the ambition of supporting talented up and coming riders.

Marc Boone – Team Manager and Owner

“Operating and running an MXGP team to the high standards we aspire to is getting increasingly difficult for a private team. Regrettably we’ve come to the conclusion that it’s too big of a challenge for our organisation to put in place a sustainable financial structure that would guarantee the long-term stability. I would like to thank Honda, 24MX, all our partners, riders and staff for their commitment and professionalism. Last but not least, thank you to all fans who showed us their support and friendship.”

Andrew Short set for 2018 Dakar

After a steady debut at the final round of the 2017 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship in Morocco, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Andrew Short is set for his first Dakar appearance.

Enjoying several busy months of testing and training, the US racer will be a strong asset for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team this January. Focused on gathering further rally experience, Andrew will be looking for a strong and mistake-free performance all the way to the finish line in Córdoba, Argentina.

Andrew Short

“I’m really excited to be heading towards my first Dakar race. The team gave me an awesome opportunity to take a step forward in my career, and I can’t thank them enough for that. The Morocco Rally was a big learning experience for me and since then I’ve not stopped working. We’ve also had some good days of testing and navigation training with Pablo and it was a blast. For my first Dakar in January, the main goal is to avoid mistakes and continue improving my skills in navigation. One of the most exciting things with rally racing is the fact that you’re in the zone the whole time. Since you never know what’s around the next turn, the whole experience turns into one big adventure. It’s a good feeling and something I’m addicted to now. I want to take little steps and get better with the goal to continue improving my speed and finish my first Dakar without any issues.”

Smart’s Race Reports

2017 Mini Os – Gatorback, Florida

The Mini Os have been around for decades and next to Lorettas it is the biggest junior motocross and supercross event in America and for the 100s of competitors a stepping stone to a potential professional career – here are the podium finishers for all of the classes.

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 250 A

Carter Halpain – Yamaha Lance Kobusch – Kawasaki Mitchell Falk – KTM

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 250 Pro Sport

Enzo Lopes – KTM Carter Halpain – Yamaha Jordan Bailey – Husqvarna

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 250 B

Seth Hammaker – Kawasaki Stilez Robertson – Kawasaki Mason Gonzales – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 250 B Limited

Stilez Robertson – Kawasaki Jesse Flock – Yamaha Luke Neese – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 450 A

Mitchell Falk – KTM Carter Halpain – Yamaha Garrett Marchbanks – Kawasaki

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 450 Pro Sport

Garrett Marchbanks – Kawasaki Carter Halpain – Yamaha Lance Kobusch – Kawasaki

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 450 B

Pierce Brown – KTM Seth Hammaker – Kawasaki Parker Mashburn – KTM

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 450 B Limited

Jesse Flock – Yamaha Parker Mashburn – KTM Luke Neese – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – Supermini 1 (12-15)

Kaeden Amerine – KTM Matthew LeBlanc – Yamaha Jett Reynolds – Kawasaki

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – SuperMini 2 (13-16)

Jett Reynolds – Kawasaki Nath Thrasher – Kawasaki Matthew LeBlanc – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – Mini Sr. (12-15)

Jett Reynolds – Kawasaki Matthew LeBlanc – Yamaha Larry Reyes Jr. – Husqvarna

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – Mini Sr. (12-15) Limited

Myles Gilmore – KTM Larry Reyes Jr. – Husqvarna Jack Chambers – KTM

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C

Ty Masterpool – Yamaha Jarrett Frye – KTM Cole Bradford – Husqvarna

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – Schoolboy 2 (13-16) B/C

Pierce Brown – KTM Stilez Robertson – Kawasaki Jesse Flock – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 85 (12-13)

Jett Reynolds – Kawasaki Matthew LeBlanc – Yamaha Crockett Myers – Suzuki

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 85 (12-13) Limited

Marcello Leodorico – KTM Chase Prince – KTM Myles Gilmore – KTM

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 85 (9-11)

Nicholas Romano – Kawasaki Matti Jorgensen Jr. – KTM Krystian Janik – Kawasaki

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – 85 (9-11) Limited

Julien Beaumer – KTM Daxton Bennick – KTM Haiden Deegan – KTM

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – Girls (9-11)

Daniela Guilien – KTM Laina Randolph – KTM Kyleigh Stallings – Husqvarna

2017 Mini Os Supercross Podium – Girls Sr. (12-16)

Jordan Jarvis – Yamaha Jazz myn Canfield – Yamaha Tayler Allred – KTM

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 250 A

Jordan Bailey – Husqvarna Derek Drake – KTM Carter Halpain – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 250 Pro Sport

Derek Drake – KTM Jordan Bailey – Husqvarna Ashton Dickinson – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 250 B

Pierce Brown – KTM Jo Shimoda – Honda Jesse Flock – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 250 B Limited

Parker Mashburn – KTM Grant Harlan – Yamaha Devin Simonson – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 450 A

Mitchell Falk KTM Derek Drake KTM Lance Kobusch Kawasaki

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 450 Pro Sport

Garrett Marchbanks – Kawasaki Dylan Greer – Yamaha Mitchell Falk – KTM

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 450 B

Seth Hammaker – Kawasaki Pierce Brown – KTM Jesse Flock – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 450 B Limited

Parker Mashburn – KTM Jesse Flock – Yamaha Devin Simonson – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – Supermini 1 (12-15)

Jett Reynolds – Kawasaki Matthew LeBlanc – Yamaha Nate Thrasher – Kawasaki

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – SuperMini 2 (13-16)

Jeremy Ryan – Kawasaki Nath Thrasher – Kawasaki Matthew LeBlanc – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – Mini Sr. (12-15)

Jett Reynolds – Kawasaki Matthew LeBlanc – Yamaha Chris Blackmer – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – Mini Sr. (12-15) Limited

Jack Chambers – KTM Marcello Leodorico – KTM Larry Reyes Jr. – Husqvarna

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C

Jarrett Frye – KTM Orion Gregory – KTM Cullin Park – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – Schoolboy 2 (13-16) B/C

Pierce Brown – KTM Mason Gonzlaes – Yamaha Grant Harlan – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 85 (12-13)

Jett Reynolds – Kawasaki Matthew LeBlanc – Yamaha Gavin Towers – KTM

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 85 (12-13) Limited

Chase Prince – KTM Marcello Leodorico – KTM Benjamin Garis – Suzuki

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 85 (9-11)

Nicholas Romano – Kawasaki Matti Jorgensen Jr. – KTM Krystian Janik – Kawasaki

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – 85 (9-11) Limited

Nicholas Romano – Kawasaki Haiden Deegan – KTM Matti Jorgensen Jr. – KTM

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – Girls (9-11)

Daniela Guilien – KTM Mikayla Nielsen – KTM Hayzley Freeman – Yamaha

2017 Mini Os Motocross Podium – Girls Sr. (12-16)

Jordan Jarvis – Yamaha Jazzmyn Canfield – Yamaha Tayler Allred – KTM

Victory Sports FMF Winter Series – Round 1

WNC AG Center – Asheville, NC

The opening round of the Victory Sports FMF Winter Series was held at the WNC AG Center last weekend and it was Kylie Bitterman who came away with the major points in both classes with two wins in the 450cc class and two second places in the 250cc to take the points lead heading into the second round over the weekend of December 8-9 at the Smokey Mountain Expo Arena.

Veteran Mike Brown came home in second place in the 450 class and is looking to add to his already impressive list of championships.

FMF Winter Series Round 1 – Friday – 250 Pro

Tyler McSwain Yamaha Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki Marshal Weltin Husqvarna Cody Vanburskirk KTM Issac Teasdale KTM Robbie Horton Honda Caleb Carter KTM Chris Osborne Yamaha Carson Tickle KTM Kyle Dillin KTM

FMF Winter Series Round 1 – Saturday – 250 Pro

Marshal Weltin Husqvarna Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki Robbie Horton Honda Caleb Carter KTM Cody Vanburskirk KTM Kyle Dillin KTM Jared Lesher Honda James Justice KTM Chris Osborne Yamaha Austin Das KTM

FMF Winter Series Round 1 – Friday – 450 Pro

Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki Issac Teasdale KTM Cody Vanburskirk KTM Mike Brown Husqvarna Caleb Carter KTM Marhsal Weltin Husqvarna Tyler Chavis Yamaha Tyler McSwain Yamaha Kyle Dillin KTM James Justice KTM

FMF Winter Series Round 1 – Saturday – 450 Pro