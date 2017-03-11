Alex Marquez and Nicolo Bulega end Jerez Moto2 and Moto3 test on top

Alex Marquez (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) went quickest overall in the Official Moto2 Test at the Circuito de Jerez, furthest below the pole lap record as five riders bettered Sam Lowes’ 2016 qualifying quickest.

Álex Márquez – P1 – 1’41.989

“I’m happy with what we’ve achieved here in Jerez over the last three days, despite having to sit out the final session today because I was sick, which meant missing out on the race simulation. Even so, I feel really good on the bike, my confidence was increasing with every exit and I posted my best ever lap at Jerez to finish at the top of the timesheet. Now I need to recover for Qatar, where we need to continue pushing to be ready for the first race of the new season.”

Teammate Franco Morbidelli ended the three days just a tenth off Marquez as EG 0,0 Marc VDS took a 1-2, with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) flying the flag for the new KTM chassis in P3.

Franco Morbidelli – P2 – 1’42.103

“This has been another positive test for us. We tried a lot of different things on the bike over the course of the three days and I’m really happy with the progress we made here in Jerez. We’ve definitely found some improvements and my feeling with the bike was better with every exit. We are definitely working in the right direction and I’m looking forward to continuing the same process next time out in Qatar.”

Marquez came out swinging throughout the test, and the former World Champion blitzed the field on Day 3 to top the timesheets with a stunning 1:41.989. The lap was quickest on the combined timesheets of the three days, with Morbidelli’s 1:42.103 for P2 another quicker than the pole record – with the top five all below Lowes’ 2016 1:42.408 pole.

Oliveira had a solid test and topped Day 1 – with that laptime leaving him third on the overall timesheets with a 1:42.316 as the new KTM Moto2 chassis debuts on the official timesheets.

Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) was another below the pole lap record in P4 overall; his quickest lap set on Day 3 and a 1:42.336. The Swiss rider moves team for 2017 and was the quickest Suter on the timesheets as the constructor makes a big return to the intermediate class grid in 2017.

Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) was the quickest rookie in an impressive P5 with a 1:42.372, the last man in the record-breaking club.

Jorge Navarro

“We have been improving our performance day after day, along with my understanding of the bike and how to ride depending on different factors: grip level, amount of fuel in the tank and so on. It was good to be quick straight from the get go, but there is still a lot to do both on the single lap and on the long run. I feel like we’re in the right direction and the team’s huge experience is surely helping me a lot. We have some ideas to further improve my feeling with the bike, so I’m confident we’ll be ready for the next test in Qatar.”

Mattia Pasini impressed in P6 for Italtrans Racing Team, on the other end of the scale of experience, ahead of Japanese expected title-contender Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia). Nakagami put in a best of 1:42.496.

Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) was another quick rookie in eighth as he continues to put in hundreds of laps gaining experience, with more veteran Axel Pons (RW Racing GP) taking P9 overall.

2016 title contender Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) completed the top ten, with Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team), Danny Kent (Kiefer Racing), Yonny Hernandez (AGR Team), Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) and Edgar Pons (Pons HP 40) locking out the top fifteen.

Xavi Vierge dug deep as he made steps forward with this season’s Mistral 610 and the Spaniard concluded the shootout a second back from the leading time after running an impressive pace throughout the event.

Xavi Vierge Position: 17th – Time: 1’43.003 – Laps: 156

“I am pleased with what we achieved here at the IRTA test. Every day I tried new settings as well as parts and I am really happy with the overall results, but the most important thing that we learnt is that my race rhythm was very competitive when compared to the top riders. I need to improve my pace in the opening laps, but I’m sure this can be accomplished. I think that, respectfully, both the bike and myself have taken a big step forward from last year and that is encouraging. Thanks to the entire team for their hard work and we will be back on the track shortly for the last test in Qatar before the 2017 season begins.”

Reigning Moto3 World Champion Brad Binder set a best of 1:43.367 as he comes back from a broken arm and a long period of recovery, 24th fastest as he starts getting back up to speed.

Remy Gardner pushed hard to continue to gel with his Moto2 bike before finishing seven-tenths back from his teammate, having cut 0.630 from his best lap on the first day. The positive work leaves both riders eager for the final pre-season test, which starts on the17th of March at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, with the season opener taking place one week afterwards.

Remy Gardner – Position: 27th – Time: 1’43.752 – Laps: 139

“The team and I did our best throughout the three days in Jerez but it has been a bit tricky here and we couldn’t get to where we wanted to. There is work to be done, and we need to remain focused so that we can decide which direction to head towards next in order to get the best out of the bike. Our biggest issue today was that we couldn’t get the Mistral to stop pushing the front. So now, we have to rethink our strategy and then try again in Qatar in one week. Thanks to the guys for their efforts and I am looking forward to getting back on the Mistral soon.”

Moto2 join Moto3 back on track at Losail International Circuit in Qatar for their second and final Official Test of 2017, from the 17th to 19th March.

Moto3 test ends with Bulega still on top

Italian 2016 Rookie of the Year contender Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) has kept his top spot in the first Official Test of the year for the Moto3 field, heading the timesheets from Estrella Galicia 0,0 rider Aron Canet and Del Conca Gresini Moto3™ rider Jorge Martin in the overall combined standings.

Bulega did a best of 1:46.232, just over a tenth ahead of Canet. With good conditions throughout the three days of testing, season preparation is now truly underway for the lightweight class.

Fourth fastest was an impressive showing from Czech rider Jakub Kornfeil (Peugeot MC Saxoprint), with Italian veteran of the class Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) completing the top five on the overall timesheets as he returns to Moto3™ competition. Kornfeil did a 1:46.473; Fenati a 1:46.486 in a tight fight in the top ten.

Marcos Ramirez was sixth quickest for Platinum Bay Real Estate, ahead of the RBA Racing Team duo of Gabriel Rodrigo and Juanfran Guevara – who were almost inseparable on the timesheets once again, split by less than half a tenth. 2016 Rookie of the Year Joan Mir settled into life on a Honda in ninth, with a best of 1:46.691 for the 2016 Austrian GP Moto3 winner.

British Talent Team rider John McPhee completed the top ten overall after the new outfit’s first three days on the timesheets, putting in a 1:46.792 as his best effort.

Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Darryn Binder (Platinum Bay Real Estate), Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing) and reigning FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Champion Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Aspar Mahindra Moto3) completed the top 15.

Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was P16, with Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) ending the test in P18 ahead of reigning Red Bull Rookies Cup champion Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team). Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) came back from a broken collarbone to complete the top 20.

Moto3 are back later in March, on track from the 17th to 19th in Qatar for their second and final Official preseason outing.