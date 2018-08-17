Enel FIM MotoE World Cup

The debut of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup is getting closer and at the Red Bull Ring, it was time for the third briefing for representatives from the teams who will be taking part in the inaugural season – including a new name, the SIC (Sepang International Circuit) team.

There will be an announcement during the Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini to reveal the circuits at which the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup will be racing in 2019, followed by another exciting piece in the puzzle at the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon when the riders for the Cup’s inaugural season will be published.

Nicolas Goubert

“Prior to Saturday’s meeting during which we shared, among other things, information about winter testing, we had our test session with Energica working on the 2019 race bike on the seventh MotoGP track. Michelin Tyre testing was on the programme and everything went very well, with both Loris Capirossi and Alessandro Branetti lapping the Red Bull Ring at Moto3 pace.”

This third committee, following the first that took place at the season opener in Qatar and the second at Mugello, saw Cup Executive Director Nicolas Goubert lead proceedings, joined by Dorna Sports Managing Director Pau Serracanta, Technological Director Corrado Cecchinelli, Sporting Manager Carlos Ezpeleta and IRTA CEO Mike Trimby.

The first item on the agenda was the arrival of the SIC Team, who join the previously-confirmed MotoE teams and make the total number up to 12. The grid will be made up of 18 bikes, distributed as follows:

Teams with two MotoE entries

Tech 3 Racing

LCR Team

Pramac Racing

Esponsorama Racing

Gresini Racing

Angel Nieto Team

Teams with a single MotoE entry

Sepang International Circuit

Marc VDS Racing Team

Ajo Motorsport

Pons Racing

Dynavolt Intact GP

SIC58 Squadra Corse

Test Dates

Testing was also a key point of discussion, including the confirmation of the details of the test planned for late April. All tests will take place at Jerez and are confirmed for the following dates:

November 23rd to 25th 2018

March 13th to 15th 2019

April 23rd to 25th 2019

MotoE Sponsors and Partners

Joining title sponsor Enel, bike supplier Energica, tyre supplier Michelin and logistics partner DHL were all confirmed as partnering this new parallel path of two-wheeled racing.

Technical partners for the new Cup were another important topic. Dell’Orto, Regina, Brembo, Marchesini and Öhlins are all on board.

First, however, the Energica Ego Corsa will lap Silverstone in the hands of 2003 WorldSBK Champion Neil Hodgson at the GoPro British Grand Prix on 26th August.