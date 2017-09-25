Joan Mir takes record-breaking eighth win in style

Joan Mir the first rider since the introduction of Moto3 in 2012 to win eight or more races in a season

Joan Mir equals Romano Fenati and Luis Salom’s all-time victory count with nine wins in the class

MotoGP 2017 – Round 14 – Aragon Moto3 Race Report

Almost neck and neck over the line with eventual runner up Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) and P3 finisher Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0), the Majorcan also increased his lead in the Championship once again – and once again did it in style.

It was polesitter Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) who took the holeshot off the line, with Bastianini for close company as they led field through Turn 1 and then began to pull away from the chasing pack. The ‘Beast’ was quick to strike for the lead, but the unfolding duel then saw the two caught by Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Mir. From a lead group of two, it then became a classic Moto3 freight train as the field closed up once again.

With 6 laps to go, Mir hit the lead – before two laps later, Di Giananntonio made his first mark on the fight at the front, taking over in P1 from P14 on the grid. After some jostling for position as the laps counted down, it was ‘Diggia’ ahead over the line for the final lap – before Mir made his move and showed his cards to take over. The Majorcan led Di Giannantonio who led Bastianini as the trio were able to make a tiny gap to those on the chase – with some spectacular slipstreaming down the back straight as the three tousled it out approaching the final corner.

Neck and neck over the line, Mir just held on in the spectacular three-way photo finish, only 0.043 ahead of Di Giannantonio – with Bastianini only 0.008 further back to complete the podium in a race that broke records for the man on the top step. Mir is now equal on most wins in Moto3 – nine – and now the rider to have won the most races in a season since the class was introduced in 2012.

Martin took fourth to head Canet over the line, with John McPhee (British Talent Team) taking sixth after moving through the group in the latter stages. Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) moved up to seventh in a solid ride, just ahead of a stunning race for wildcard Dennis Foggia (Sky Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy). Foggia – the current FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Championship leader – qualified on the second row and repeated his impressive performance in the race to take P8.

Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing) crossed the line in ninth a few tenths back, with Championship challenger Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) completing the top ten after a more difficult weekend to follow up his stunning win at Misano. Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) was just behind his compatriot and crossed the line in eleventh, with Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team) in P12.

Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) just beat Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) to the line for thirteenth, with Adam Norrodin (SIC Racing Team) bouncing back from a crash in qualifying to complete the points.

With a little more history rewritten, Mir now has one hand on the trophy as the paddock readies for the journey to Japan and the Twin Ring Motegi.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P2

“I had a great race. I started from 14th position and I was able to make up so many places in so little time. I wanted the win and I did what I had to do: I was second at the last turn to try and win on the last straight: I think Mir did a bit of a dangerous move, because it takes nothing to get hurt at 250km/h. In any case it’s a great second place, it’s my second podium in a row and it’ll be important to keep the momentum going in the flyaway races.”

Jorge Martin – P4

“I got a great launch and tried to push, but Enea (Bastianini) was able to challenge me but I have to be honest: I didn’t have the right feeling, surely not the right one to be able to pull away. I didn’t have a good feeling with the rear tyre right from the start, so I think it wasn’t possible to do any better than fourth. Now we will try to find out what happened with the tyres but we’re still up there near the front, so that’s the most important thing.”

Moto3 2017 – Round 14 – Aragon – Moto3 Race Results

Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) 25’57.607 Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA – Honda) + 0.043 Enea Bastianini (ITA – Honda) + 0.051

Moto3 2017 – Round 14 – Aragon – Moto3 Championship Points Standings