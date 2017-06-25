With Assen TT about to get underway prime yourself with the inside line!
MotoGP 2017 – Round Eight – Assen
- Johann Zarco starts from pole for the first time in just his eighth race in his rookie MotoGP season.
- This is the first pole by a French rider in the MotoGP class since Olivier Jacque was on pole in Germany in 2002.
- This is the first MotoGP pole by a Tech 3 rider since Cal Crutchlow was on pole at Brno in 2013.
- In second place on the grid is Marc Marquez, which is his first front row start since the Spanish Grand Prix. Marquez has finished either first or second at the Dutch TT for the last four years.
- Danilo Petrucci is in third place on the grid, which is his second successive front row start, having not been on the front row in his previous 88 MotoGP appearances.
- Heading the second row is Valentino Rossi, who will be aiming to get back on the podium for the first time since he finished second in Austin.
- Scott Redding starts from fifth place on the grid, which is his best qualifying result since he was in third place on the grid last year at the Dutch TT. That race was also the last time he was on the podium in third place.
- Jonas Folger is in the final place on the second row, which is his best qualifying result so far in his rookie season in the MotoGP class.
- Alvaro Bautista is in seventh place on the grid, which is his best qualifying result since he was seventh fastest qualifier at Le Mans in 2014. That race was also the last time he finished on the podium in third place.
- Cal Crutchlow starts from eighth place on the grid, which is his best qualifying result since the French Grand Prix.
- Andrea Dovizioso, who has won the last two races, has qualified in the final place on the third row. He is aiming to become the first Italian rider to win three or more successive MotoGP races since Valentino Rossi in 2008.
- Sam Lowes heads the fourth row of the grid, which is his best qualifying result so far in his rookie season in the MotoGP class.
- Championship leader Maverick Viñales is in eleventh place on the grid, which is his worst qualifying since the Australian GP last year.
- Jorge Lorenzo starts from 21st place on the grid, which is his worst qualifying result since he was in 22nd place on the grid for the 125cc race at Jerez in 2003.
MotoGP 2017 – Round Eight – Assen – MotoGP Qualifying Results
- Johann Zarco (FRA – Yamaha) +1’46.141
- Marc Márquez (SPA – Honda) +0.065
- Danilo Petrucci (ITA – Ducati ) +0.385
