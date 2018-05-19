Andrea Dovizioso celebrates new two-year agreement with Ducati Team for 2019 and 2020 seasons with provisional pole in French GP at Le Mans.

After the first day of French GP free practice at Le Mans, which ended with Andrea Dovizioso in provisional pole with a time of 1’31.936, the only man under the 1’32” mark, Ducati announced the renewal of the agreement with the Italian rider for the next two years.

Dovizioso, who is already the longest-serving Ducati rider in MotoGP after joining the Bologna-based manufacturer in 2013, at the end of 2020 will have raced a Ducati continuously for eight years, thus establishing another significant record.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team #04) – 1st (1’31.936)

“Today was a really great day for us, because we announced that the marriage with Ducati will continue for the next two years. I believe that together we have done a fantastic job so far, but it’s not enough: we want more and I’m happy that we have reached a deal that allows us to work with peace of mind to obtain better results. We’ve got two and a half seasons ahead of us, all the time we need to try and bring home the world title, which is our aim. I’m very pleased with the support that I have received from many people over the last few days: I could never have imagined staying so many years in Ducati, and ours is really a great story. Today we started off well, with a clear head and you could see that from the results. We managed to be immediately quick this morning, and then in the afternoon we made a further step forward with the set-up. I was quick both on new tyres and used ones, but we must continue to improve because there are a lot of riders who have a good pace here.”