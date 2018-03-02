Jack Miller 12th on opening day of #QatarTest

Miller just outside top ten on tight opening day of #QatarTest

The last winter tests of the 2018 MotoGP season kicked off today at the Losail International Circuit in Doha (Qatar) with the top 16-riders all within one-second of day one benchmark setter Maverick Vinales.

Jack Miller finished the opening day of #QatarTest 12the quickest on the Alma Pramac Racing Ducati.

An intense work day for Miller who had the two Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017s at his disposal.

Following the the morning runs the Australian rider preferred to take a long break to avoid lapping at times that will not match those of free practice, qualifying and race of the #QatarGP week end.

Back on the track in the late afternoon, Jack recorded the 12th quickest lap-time.

Jack Miller – P12

“The circuit conditions, especially in the first part of the test, were little bit tricky. I have to admit, however, that even today the feelings have been positive. We are improving day after day and I think we can improve a lot. There are still some points on the track where I struggle a bit. We will work on it tomorrow. But in the meantime we are only 6-tenths from the top”.

MotoGP #QatarTest Results – Day 1