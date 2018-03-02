Jack Miller 12th on opening day of #QatarTest

Miller just outside top ten on tight opening day of #QatarTest
The last winter tests of the 2018 MotoGP season kicked off today at the Losail International Circuit in Doha (Qatar) with the top 16-riders all within one-second of day one benchmark setter Maverick Vinales.
Jack Miller finished the opening day of #QatarTest 12the quickest on the Alma Pramac Racing Ducati.
An intense work day for Miller who had the two Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017s at his disposal.
Following the the morning runs the Australian rider preferred to take a long break to avoid lapping at times that will not match those of free practice, qualifying and race of the #QatarGP week end.
Back on the track in the late afternoon, Jack recorded the 12th quickest lap-time.
Jack Miller – P12
“The circuit conditions, especially in the first part of the test, were little bit tricky. I have to admit, however, that even today the feelings have been positive. We are improving day after day and I think we can improve a lot. There are still some points on the track where I struggle a bit. We will work on it tomorrow. But in the meantime we are only 6-tenths from the top”.
MotoGP #QatarTest Results – Day 1
- VINALES Maverick 25 SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1’55.053
- DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA Ducati Team 0.051
- IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar 0.054
- ZARCO Johann 5 FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 0.133
- LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA Ducati Team 0.370
- RINS Alex 42 SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar 0.379
- ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 0.379
- PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA Alma Pramac Racing 0.475
- CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 0.483
- MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA Repsol Honda Team 0.492
- PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA Repsol Honda Team 0.502
- MILLER Jack 43 AUS Alma Pramac Racing 0.635
- BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA Angel Nieto Team 0.795
- NAKAGAMI Takaaki 30 JPN 0.800
- REDDING Scott 45 GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 0.878
- RABAT Tito 53 SPA Reale Avintia Racing 0.976
- ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1.009
- ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE Angel Nieto Team 1.215
- ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1.222
- SMITH Bradley 38 GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1.368
- MORBIDELLI Franco 21 ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1.555
- SYAHRIN Hafizh 55 MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1.678
- LUTHI Tom 12 SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS 2.239
- SIMEON Xavier 10 BEL Reale Avintia Racing 2.660