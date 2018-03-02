Jack Miller 12th on opening day of #QatarTest

SHARE
Miller just outside top ten on tight opening day of #QatarTest

The last winter tests of the 2018 MotoGP season kicked off today at the Losail International Circuit in Doha (Qatar) with the top 16-riders all within one-second of day one benchmark setter Maverick Vinales.

Jack Miller finished the opening day of #QatarTest 12the quickest on the Alma Pramac Racing Ducati.

Jack Miller #QatarTest 2018
Jack Miller #QatarTest 2018

An intense work day for Miller who had the two Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017s at his disposal.

Following the the morning runs the Australian rider preferred to take a long break to avoid lapping at times that will not match those of free practice, qualifying and race of the #QatarGP week end.

Back on the track in the late afternoon, Jack recorded the 12th quickest lap-time.

Jack Miller – P12

“The circuit conditions, especially in the first part of the test, were little bit tricky. I have to admit, however, that even today the feelings have been positive. We are improving day after day and I think we can improve a lot. There are still some points on the track where I struggle a bit. We will work on it tomorrow. But in the meantime we are only 6-tenths from the top”.

Jack Miller #QatarTest 2018
Jack Miller #QatarTest 2018

MotoGP #QatarTest Results – Day 1

  1. VINALES Maverick 25 SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1’55.053
  2. DOVIZIOSO  Andrea 4 ITA Ducati Team 0.051
  3. IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar 0.054
  4. ZARCO  Johann 5 FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 0.133
  5. LORENZO  Jorge 99 SPA Ducati Team 0.370
  6. RINS Alex 42 SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar 0.379
  7. ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 0.379
  8. PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA Alma Pramac Racing 0.475
  9. CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 0.483
  10. MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA Repsol Honda Team 0.492
  11. PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA Repsol Honda Team 0.502
  12. MILLER Jack 43 AUS Alma Pramac Racing 0.635
  13. BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA Angel Nieto Team 0.795
  14. NAKAGAMI Takaaki 30 JPN 0.800
  15. REDDING Scott 45 GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 0.878
  16. RABAT Tito 53 SPA Reale Avintia Racing 0.976
  17. ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1.009
  18. ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE Angel Nieto Team 1.215
  19. ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1.222
  20. SMITH Bradley 38 GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1.368
  21. MORBIDELLI Franco 21 ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1.555
  22. SYAHRIN Hafizh 55 MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1.678
  23. LUTHI Tom 12 SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS 2.239
  24. SIMEON Xavier 10 BEL Reale Avintia Racing 2.660
Jack Miller #QatarTest 2018
Jack Miller #QatarTest 2018

MOTOGP

Yamaha men a bit happier in Qatar than they had been in Thailand - #QatarTest 2018

MotoGP riders reflect on opening day of #QatarTest

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
MotoGP Rider Quotes & Images #QatarTest 2018 Day One Maverick Viñales - P1 "We had no confidence...
Maverick Viñales

Top 16 within one-second on day one of #QatarTest

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
#QatarTest 2018 Day One Vinales finds his mojo but it's tight at the top Maverick Viñales...
Jack Miller #QatarTest 2018

Jack Miller 12th on opening day of #QatarTest

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
Miller just outside top ten on tight opening day of #QatarTest The last winter tests...

Boris recaps MotoGP Testing and looks to #QatarTest

Moto GP Boris Mihailovic -
Very Testing Times The prevailing wisdom is that pre-season MotoGP tests don’t actually mean anything...

#QatarTest the final hit-out before MotoGP season 2018

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
MotoGP field out at Qatar for final official hit-out It's time for one last test...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here