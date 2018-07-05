To be fair to the little two-strokes, modern electronics and tyres would’ve seen them reach slightly higher speeds at Mugello, as translating their brutal power delivery in to forward momentum was uniquely challenging, and a completely analog affair totally reliant on clever carb/power-valve tweaking and a delicately skillful hand.

Ever since the four-strokes replaced the two bangers MotoGP bikes have been rumoured to be making “More Than 250 hp”, it’s an unchanging claimed figure that has been put out numerous times by bike publications fed by MotoGP teams and insiders.

Just recently though Danilo Petrucci mentioned that his Pramac Ducati is making 280 hp! Whether that is at the wheel, flywheel or crank or is even a true statement is anybody’s guess. Nonetheless, we know that these machines make enormous power that is only made useful and effective with the incremental advancement of electronics.

The Power these machines make would almost be totally useless if it were not for their amazing electronic packages that make them controllable. It would not be possible to put “250 hp plus” down in the first 3 or 4 gears effectively without the electronic wizardry that makes it possible. With 250 hp plus and no electronics, it would go one of three ways, spin, loop or acceleration killing modulation of the throttle.

Without electronics making power usable MotoGP bikes would likely be faster with a solid 200 hp or so of usable horses. What we have today are 250 hp plus bikes that are surprisingly usable given their massive output, and that’s why we are seeing these insane speeds. The slowest bike at Mugello this year hit 339 km/h, that is still some 20 km/h up on the fastest two-strokes!!

Even for those of us that have ridden the latest ‘claimed’ 200 hp superbikes, and are familiar to their insane turn of speed, it’s still hard to get your head around 356 km/h and then having to hit the picks for the next turn!

Mugello’s main straight is just over a kilometre long, (1141m) and at least 300 metres of its length is required to haul up 230kg of motorcycle, fuel and rider, braking from 350 km/h to 120 km/h in order to make San Donato, if you are not to faceplant the kitty litter that is.

So there is only about 850 metres of useful tarmac, give or take, to go from the last corner (Bucine), where GP bikes apex at 100 km/h, before cracking 350 km/h in well under a kilometre. Impressive.

Our road bikes have gotten crazy fast in recent years, and again its electronics that have made their ‘claimed’ 200 hp usable on the road. It’s a sobering fact, that any of the current litre sport bikes straight from the showroom are all faster in a straight line than megabuck factory Superbikes from only 20 years ago.

Equally impressive is that your S1000RR, stock at Mugello, in the right hands would hit an almost real 300 km/h before needing to haul up for San Donato. That’s only 20 km/h off the fastest GP500 of the two-stroke era. If you junked the road gear, bolted a full system and PC5 you’d be not far off or even match an old school Grand Prix two-stroke in terms of straight line get up and go!

When the difference between acceleration of two machines is literally put into perspective, it’s fascinating and humbling at the same time.

Here’s a true story; A few years back while residing in Italy, I was aboard my stock 2002 Yamaha YZF-R1 and was having a spirited play with a local lad on his 2008 Kawasaki ZX-10R. I was leading and fast in my own head while we were enjoying some nice long smooth sweepers. Despite my enthusiasm, I was clearly holding this local chap up, and he was evidently late for his Arvo sonnellino pomeridiano as he was right up my exhaust. There was a particularly nice sweeper that opened up into a long straight, and in a country where they really do not care how fast you ride, it would have been rude not to, so in second gear as it opened up, I nailed it through the box. Faultless clutch-less gear changes ensued one by one until I was in top, chin on the tank while I IOMTT’d it up in Regione Di Lombardia.

I had 150 hp worth of angry explosions launching me forward at daft speeds, nothing could wiz past me…nothing! Remember… thing is, I was not alone, there was a fella on a newerer and shinierer piece of metal and plastic, and he had more power horses than me, probably 30 odd more at the wheels. The ZX-10R went past me just as I hooked third, then by the time I was in top he was at least 100 metres or more ahead of me. It was a clear example of what 5 years of engine development can do.

When hooking gears on any modern litre bike, it’s pretty hard to imagine something overtaking you. Let alone walking away from you like you have an anchor dragging in the dirt. Even by today’s standards the 2008 kawaski ZX-10R is still extremely fast and was, at the time, the fastest accelerating litre class motorcycle until the BMW S1000RR came along and spoiled its party.