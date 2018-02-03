MotoGP Grid Girls

Images by AJRN

With the fact that grid girls are to be no more in Formula One, we thought it pertinent to revisit some of the MotoGP Grid Girls from season 2017, as shot by our gun MotoGP snapper Andrew Northcott.

In this celebration we offer our support for the ladies that wish to earn good money while enjoying their opportunity to be part of the colour and atmosphere of the MotoGP paddock.

